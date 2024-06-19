Outrage After Boy With Down Syndrome Kicked Out Of Pink Concert Because He Couldn’t Sit Still

ADVERTISEMENT

48-year-old Vanessa Vasey and her seven-year-old son, Jesse, who has Down syndrome, were brutally escorted out of a Pink concert after paying £630 ($802) for lounge access tickets. The mother claims the poor treatment came as a result of her little boy being accused of not staying seated in his assigned space.

Vanessa and Jesse were attending the P!NK Summer Carnival Tour 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Saturday (Jun 15).

Jesse reportedly struggled with his sensory processing and, therefore, refused to rest on his seat. Along with her friend Kirsty, Vanessa brought her son to stand near the seating area and let him dance on the side instead.

Approximately 49% of individuals with Down syndrome experience sensory processing challenges, compared to about 5-16% of the general population, the Down Syndrome Ressource Foundation explains.

Vanessa Vasey and her seven-year-old son, Jesse, who has Down syndrome, were brutally escorted out of a Pink concert

Share icon

Image credits: FrontOfStage

Share icon

Image credits: FrontOfStage

Among different symptoms, children with sensory processing challenges may experience increased levels of anxiety, increased levels of frustration, and difficulties with self-regulation.

Vanessa, who is a mother of four, reportedly said: “Jesse and I love Pink – I’d booked the tickets in November and made sure I paid £630 ($802) for hospitality tickets as that gave us lounge access and I knew Jesse wouldn’t be able to sit for that long as he has Down syndrome and other developmental, sensory and neurodivergent needs.”

However, Jesse’s dance was cut short when a group of at least six security guards gave the concert-goers an ultimatum to go or take a seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old mom paid £630 ($802) for lounge access tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

The stunned mom from Belton, Great Yarmouth, England, recalled: “We couldn’t wait as it was going to be such a special moment for us to experience together.

“On the day, I didn’t take his disability buggy as the ticket said there was no storage.

“But when it came to sitting in our seats, Jesse didn’t want to.”

Vanessa claims the poor treatment came as a result of Jesse being accused of not staying seated in his assigned space

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

“And in the lounge area, the blinds had been pulled down.

“So we stood up by our seats and Jesse was dancing.

After explaining Jesse’s condition, Vanessa claimed four more staff members arrived and escorted them off the premises just as Pink came onto the stage.

Jesse reportedly struggled with his sensory processing and, therefore, refused to rest on his seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

The stunned mom said: “We weren’t causing any problems – Jesse is 3 feet tall (91.44 centimeters) and was entertaining everyone.

“Then six security guards showed up telling us we had to move.

“When I explained about Jesse’s disabilities, they said there was nothing they could do – we either had to sit in the seats or leave.”

Approximately 49% of individuals with Down syndrome experience sensory processing challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

Vanessa further explained to: “It was absolutely horrific.

“I argued our case and the only thing they offered us was to sit in the soundproof sensory room where Jesse wouldn’t have heard any of the act and instead, would watch it on a screen, take our seats, or leave.

“I got quite cross with them and was furious we were missing Pink. Jesse was upset.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

“We were intimidated and by the time we decided to go, there were 10 of them around us – including security guards, people in suits, other employees and they literally escorted us out of the building like criminals.

“All Jesse has now is memories of me crying, being upset and angry and the whole intimidation and people being unkind to us.

“I think Pink would be disgusted if she found out.”

Children with sensory processing challenges may experience increased levels of anxiety

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey

Feeling like they had no choice, Vanessa, Jesse, and Kirsty left the show at 8.45 pm, missing the entire concert.

Vanessa wrote on Facebook that the whole trip to go see Pink, which took “a great deal of planning,” cost close to £1,000 ($1,273).

In a new update on Facebook, the disappointed mom revealed that she had fought back against online trolls who had attacked her initial social media post.

“Let’s start including,” Vanessa exclaimed. “That means adapting, understanding, supporting and most importantly; changing the way we deliver these privileges so that they are privileges for all of us, and not just some of us.”

Bored Panda has contacted Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for comment.

Vanessa’s testimony left many readers divided