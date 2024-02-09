Pink Concert Nearly Turns Into Maternity Ward As Fan Goes Into Labour

A night of music and thrilling performances from pop star Pink had some extra good news for one particular fan who went into labor just as the singer was performing “Our Song.”

On what was the very first night of her Australian Summer Carnival tour in Sydney, Pink took the stage at the Allianz Stadium on Friday to give her fans a night of music and excitement. But the concert had an unexpected surprise that left everyone, including the pop star, stunned.

A fan in the mosh pit went into labor during a performance of “Our Song,” prompting concertgoers to signal from the audience to get the singer’s attention. Soon enough, medics arrived and attended to the woman as Pink paused her performance.

“Is it Alicia or Alex being born?” Pink asked the crowd and joked, “I feel like we shouldn’t be looking.”

“Everyone give her her privacy!” she added.

Image credits: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Clarifying that there wasn’t a newborn bundle of joy in the crowd yet, Pink continued, “She didn’t just HAVE the baby, right? Is the baby here? No? Okay.”

The pop sensation congratulated the fan from the stage while cheers and applause erupted from the throng of fans present at the venue.

“Wow, ‘Our Song,’ that was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one! I thought it would’ve been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again,’” the pop sensation added.

“That’s exciting. I don’t even know what to say. But we have to sing now. Good luck! It’s gonna be great! You’re gonna do great,” Pink assured the mamma before continuing with her show.

Many commented on the heartwarming moment after its viral spread on social media.

“That baby said, ‘Hold up! This is my jam. I’m outta here!’” one commenter said on Instagram, while another added, “Wow!!! And isn’t it just the best best live gig!!”

Numerous fans and followers also showered Pink with praise for her reaction to the situation.

“Like how can you not love her,” one user said, while another chimed, “Love how Pink put the show on hold a few times to get medical assistance for those that needed it.”

Following the show, Pink took to Instagram to marvel at how her tour in Australia got off to a great start.

“Sydney!!!!!! That was a wet one!!!!! Come rain or shine- we are out here. We helped bring a baby into the world, we found a new favorite candy bar- Jamo made his debut, and I outlasted my entire family,” she wrote. “Also flashed the crowd on the way back to dressing room. By accident. I think. I’m so happy to be here!!!!!!”