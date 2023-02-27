84 Most Valuable Toys From Childhood That Carry Both Sentimental And Monetary Worth
Whether it's our parents’ house, children's books we all grew up with, Disney classics, or the best ‘80s movies, we all have things that immediately take us back to when a midday nap was viewed more as a punishment, not a treat like it is today. And although there are many things from your childhood that no longer exist or can no longer be found on supermarket shelves, such as certain beloved childhood snacks, many of us have held on to our favorite childhood toys.
Whether it's a beloved action figurine, a plush toy, a doll's house, or a LEGO set, many have preserved their most valuable toys from childhood for the sake of tangible nostalgia. Also, we knew we'd have a hard time parting with our favorite childhood toy. However, what we weren't thinking about back in the day was that our childhood toys, or these childhood things from the ‘90s (even before them) or the ‘00s, could bring us cash someday. Nowadays, people are willing to pay a lot to experience nostalgia again. Hence, lucky you if you have held onto some of your childhood playthings, because they might be worth a lot more today than they were back then. Your most valuable toy may actually be more valuable than you thought!
Below, we've compiled some of the most sought-after toys, including the most valuable Happy Meal toys, expensive vintage toys, and games that have only grown in monetary value over the years. Do you remember (or perhaps still own) any of these now deemed the most expensive collectible toys? Make sure to give those an upvote! Also, what modern toys and games do you believe will gain the status of the most valuable vintage toys in the future? PS5? Squishmallows? Let us know in the comments!
Action Comics No. 1, $3.2 Million
This "pristine" 1938 edition of this comic book set a record when it was auctioned off in 2014 for the highest amount ever paid for a comic book on eBay. Why all the uproar? There are less than 50 copies of this comic book in existence.
The Original Monopoly Game: $146,500
An original hand-drawn oil cloth edition of Monopoly created in 1933 and once possessed by the game's creator Charles Darrow sold at Sotheby's auction house in 2011 for $146,500, more than double what it was anticipated to sell for.
First Edition Of 'Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone': $6,500
J.K. Rowling's book, which started the Harry Potter mania, was initially released in the United States in 1998. First copies of "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone" have gone for as much as $6,500.
Garbage Pail Kids' Cards: $1,000 And Up
Oh, the 1980s. The surreal world wide web is the perfect home for the equally surreal Garbage Pail Kids collector cards, where a card like "Adam Bomb" can fetch up to $1,000. They may be worth even more if they are in their original packaging!
1978 Luke Skywalker Action Figure: $25,000
Nigo, the A Bathing Ape designer and creator from Japan, resorted to Sotheby's to sell his Star Wars collection. A brand-new boxed Luke Skywalker figurine, one of just 20 available, was included in the 2015 auction. The total haul came to over $500,000.
PEZ Dispensers: Prices Vary
Sugar addicts will be ecstatic to learn that even an ancient PEZ dispenser might one day be valuable. The Astronaut B dispenser, designed for the 1982 World's Fair, garnered a huge sum in 2006 when it sold on eBay for $32,000. The 1955 Santa Claus Head dispenser, the PEZ pistol, and the Mickey Mouse Soft Head dispenser are some other very valuable dispensers from PEZ.
Fisher Price's Push Cart Pete: $8,000
Vintage Fisher Price toys can be quite profitable if they are in pristine condition. This 9-inch pull toy from 1936 brought in more than $8,000 in 2009, which is not bad considering it was initially sold for 50 cents.
First Edition Of 'Where The Wild Things Are': $25,000
A 1963 first edition of the well-known children's book autographed by Maurice Sendak sold for $25K on Abebooks.com in 2012. The book's condition was particularly impressive because, as all parents are all too familiar with, picture books rarely last without any tears, smudges, or stains.
Super Mario 2 Original Game Cartridge: $1,000,000
Indeed, you may get a fortune if you can find your old Super Mario 2 Game Boy cartridge. Currently, the Super Mario 2 original game cartridge listing on eBay goes for a whopping $1,000,000.
Raggedy Ann Doll: $1,000 And More
Depending on your Raggedy Ann's age, selling it can get you more than $1,000. Currently, the asking price for the set in the picture on eBay is over $4,500!
LEGO Sets: Prices Vary
In 1949, The Lego Group started making interlocking toy bricks. Since then, it has created LEGO kits with a range of themes that are enjoyable for both children and adults. Some of the most expensive LEGO sets, like the life-size Captain Rex in the picture, may be priced as high as $20,000.
Claude The Crab Beanie Baby: $10,200
You already know that your Beanie Babies are worth far more now than they were in the 1990s, right? Claude the Crab is one of the most valuable ones. On eBay, the 1996 plushie is currently priced at $10,200.
Kermit The Frog: $2,500
Get that old Kermit the Frog doll out of the attic. Currently, the asking price for this 1976 Jim Henson used toy is nearly $2,500 on eBay.
Hot Wheels: Prices Vary
Rare findings can be worth hundreds of dollars, yet most of these palm-sized autos sell for only a few dollars. The 1969 "Volkswagen Beach Bomb" prototype, which had wheels too big for Mattel's race tracks and surfboards hanging out the back window, is one of the most expensive. Because it was never mass-produced, collectors value it at about $150,000.
Original Furby: $900
These interactive, fuzzy toys first appeared on the market in 1998. The toy could sell for nearly $900 if you have an early edition in its original packaging.
Cabbage Patch Kids Dolls: Prices Vary
Cabbage Patch Kids, introduced by Xavier Roberts in 1978, are adored by doll collectors. The world's most devoted Cabbage Patch doll collectors, Pat and Joe Prosey, have accumulated over 5,000 dolls that they keep in a specially constructed museum in Maryland. By the way, you can purchase them for as little as $360,000!
Boba Fett Action Figure: $5,000 And More
Vintage Star Wars merchandise may fetch some of the highest prices in the galaxy, given the enormous popularity of the series. One of the most well-known action figures from the movies is the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Mint, in-box versions may bring the cost up to $32,000.
G.I. Joe Action Figures And Accessories: Prices Vary
Since its release in 1964, G.I. Joe by Hasbro has been popular among a large contingent of collectors. The cost of vintage Joes and their accessories ranges widely. According to Mental Floss, a 1963 prototype of G.I. Joe "Toy Soldier" sold for $200,000 in 2003 on eBay.
Horrorscope Movie Viewer: $25,000
This innovative toy was created in 1964. The four terrifying tales included are Frankenstein, Dracula, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and The Curse of the Werewolf. Oh, and the price is a swanky $25,000! You can literally buy a new car with this amount.
Vintage Marbles: Prices Vary
Good for you if you've kept your collection of marbles since some are now worth thousands of dollars. For instance, a 1926 set might fetch up to a whopping $1,500!
Disney VHS Tapes: Prices Vary
Although most date from your parents' rather than your own childhood, many VHS cassettes are now highly valuable. Hence, check your parents' VHS collection to see if there are any unique ones. However, more "recent" ones, for example, Walt Disney's Tarzan VHS tape from 2005, is currently listed for $150,018.00 on eBay.
Barbie And Ken Dolls: $100,000
Apparently, there's just one set of Barbie and Ken dolls that has Ken rocking a beard! Once again, a very valuable error for someone's pocket. Currently, this error set is priced at a whopping $100,000!
Gundam Fix Toy Robots: Prices Vary
Certain Gundam Robots are extremely rare. Apparently, at an estimated price of $250,000, the Gundam Fix Platinum figurine was assembled with 78 platinum parts and studded with a real 0.15-carat diamond on its head. Still, less blingy versions can also earn quite a buck. The one in the picture has apparently been sold for $1,246.35.
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Toy: Prices Vary
Who could ever forget this adored extra-terrestrial from the 1982 film? If you were fortunate enough to get the 38-inch-tall “life-size” E.T. toy back in the day, it might now be worth between $700 and $900.
Valentino The Bear Beanie Baby: $18,000
Another Beanie Baby that can potentially bring in serious cash is Valentino the Bear. Even a 1993 bear with errors and a misspelling on the tag may get $18,000 on eBay.
Thundercats Bengali Action Figure: $2,000
Bengali was undoubtedly one of the coolest ThunderCats. Even cooler is that this 1986 action figure that has never been played with is extremely expensive and is currently offered for nearly $2,000 on eBay.
Toy Story Toys: Prices Vary
If you’re a millennial, you likely watched Toy Story as a child and possibly still have some of the toys in their boxes at your parent’s home. In fact, some of the key characters can fetch several hundred dollars today. Currently, Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bullseye, Aliens, and the army men’s Signature Collection is priced at $20,000 on eBay.
Peanut Royal Blue Elephant Beanie Baby: $5,000
Due to a manufacturing blunder, just 2,000 of these royal blue "Peanut" elephants were created with a deeper hue than was planned. However, it is now the most valuable Beanie Baby and may fetch up to $5,000!
First Edition Barbie: $8,000
Although Barbie has undergone various changes, some collectors will forever prefer the original 1959 model. Originals start at around $8,000 and come with zebra-striped bikinis and sweeping updos.
Vintage Atari Cartridges: Prices Vary
Apparently, it came out that an urban legend about Atari burying hundreds of their gaming cartridges in the New Mexico desert in 1983 was confirmed. 881 recovered cartridges, in all, were sold for a total of $107,000. The most sought-after games on eBay can sell for hundreds of dollars each.
Game Boy: Price Vary
Nintendo's handheld game system, which debuted in the United States in 1989, was how we passed the time before we became fixated on our smartphones. Nowadays, Game Boys may cost hundreds or even more, depending on the model and condition.
Mario Kart 64: $400 And More
One of Nintendo's most adored games today sells for hundreds of dollars. Yet an authentic, sealed replica might cost as much as $10,000!
Pokemon Cards: Prices Vary
Pokemon trading cards, first released in Japan in 1996, have a tremendous fan base, and rare cards may fetch exorbitant sums. The Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer is undoubtedly one of the rarest Pokémon cards ever created, with just seven copies known to exist.
Digimon Cards: Prices Vary
After an anime series and computer game were released, these virtual monsters acquired popularity. Digimon cards are now valuable collectibles; even today, copies in mint condition may sell for well over $100.
Magic: The Gathering Card Collections: Prices Vary
Your collection might be worth a lot of money now if you enjoyed playing this fantasy card game as a child. Rare individual cards like the Alpha "Black Lotus" have sold for as much as $87K, and collections have brought in tens of thousands of dollars.
Happy Meal Toys: Prices Vary
Because toys have been included in McDonald's Happy Meals since 1979, it's no surprise that a cult of collectors has developed around these little toys. On the marketplace, you may discover various collections, such as Barbies valued at $115, some transforming toys from 1987 and 1989 called “Changeables,” currently valued at $70 each, or Disney-themed figures priced at roughly $1,000.
Vintage Super Soaker Water Guns: $100 - $500
Water battles were revolutionized with Super Soakers, and demand for these vividly colored water cannons is still high. You may profit well if you sell your Soaker at the right moment. Versions from the 1990s might cost as much as $500.
Nintendo Gamecube: $200
This console from the 2000s has many game options, from Crazy Taxi to Super Mario. One is now available online for just over $200.
Simon Memory Game: $50 - $200
Simon, a game where you had to memorize the sequence of the colors on the gadget, was a favorite among competitive players since it could keep them occupied for hours. Nowadays, a vintage one can cost up to $200.
Baseball Cards: Prices Vary
Baseball cards are still quite popular; many people love buying, selling, and collecting them. They also fall under the category of goods that seem to only increase in value through time.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards: Prices Vary
Many of us have great recollections of playing that Blue Eyes White Dragon against an opponent on the playground or swapping that Dark Magician card for an Egyptian God card. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Yu-Gi-Oh has so many nostalgia cards. And as we already know, evoking a sense of nostalgia can earn you quite a buck. For example, the set in the picture is currently priced at $48,738.60 on eBay.
View-Master: Prices Vary
To give those old 3D photos new life, Mattel's venerable View-Master, the stereoscopic photo viewer that children are accustomed to, is now utilizing Google Cardboard Virtual Reality technology. However, oh, how we loved those tiny slide projectors from years ago! Some still fetch high prices, reaching up to $1000 on eBay.
Batmobile: $900
Of course, Batman necessitates his iconic vehicle. This 1970s vintage Batmobile is quite sought after today and costs around $900.
Skeletor Action Figure: Prices Vary
If you were a child of the 1980s, you probably enjoyed the 1982 release of the Masters of the Universe series. Although everyone adored the lead character He-Man, Skeletor is the show’s real star; hence it deserves to be sold for top dollar. And well, that’s exactly the case. Currently, Skeletor’s figurine is priced at over $3,000 on eBay.
American Girl "Molly" Doll: $3,000
Although a new American Girl Doll costs around $120, isn't it heartening to know that dolls like Felicity, Samantha, Kirsten, and Molly still exist somewhere? You may make up to $3,000 if you have one of these "out of print" dolls at home with its original attire and accessories.
She-Ra, Princess Of Power Action Figure: Prices Vary
She-Ra, He-Man's twin sister, continues to be popular among collectors. Although individual action figures and accessories sell like hotcakes in the $150–$600 range, the original action figure in-box was priced at $4,000.
Vintage My Little Pony: $2,000 - $10,000
Who would have thought My Little Pony would cost that much? These colorful small figurines are now very expensive, especially vintage ones. Although sets like the one in the image may cost up to $6,000, unusual findings can fetch considerably higher prices.
Bop It Extreme: $200 - $300
Keeping up with all the bopping, twisting, and flicking in this amusing game wasn't easy. And today, getting your hands on one is even more challenging, which is why private sellers are asking between $200 and $300 for it.
Vintage 1995 Big Comfy Couch Molly Clown Doll: $100 - $250
As Molly from The Big Comfy Couch demonstrated in the 1990s, not all clowns are terrifying. If you still possess this Molly plush doll, you can sell it for up to $250.
Mary-Kate And Ashley Dolls: $200
These twins ruled the 2000s, and their dolls had equivalent success. These days, they are available online for about $200 (of course, as a set).
Vintage Tamagotchis: Prices Vary
Before Pet Society and Pou, there were Tamagotchis. Who could possibly forget attempting to care for this small digital pet? Although Tamagotchis may be obtained cheaper, antique or limited edition models cost hundreds of dollars.
Polly Pockets: Prices Vary
You're looking for Polly Pockets from before 1998 here. At this time, they were tiny (and probably a choking hazard). How much money you could make selling Polly Pockets depends on several factors, including how well-kept the items are. Still, the Lucy & Polly's Dream Cottage House in the picture is currently listed for a whopping $6,000 on eBay.
Rubik’s Cube: Prices Vary
Rubik's Cubes have been sold over 350 million times and are easily obtained online for about $20. But, some companies and creators have gone above and beyond with this little puzzle, producing more complicated and pricey varieties than before. For example, this set of limited edition Invader cubes is currently priced at over $2,000 on eBay.
Lite Brite: $100 - $1000
This 1967 toy allowed children to create glowing artwork by inserting tiny, colorful plastic pegs into a lit board. Today, this collectible may be priced anywhere from $100 to $1000. The one in the picture is currently listed at $159.99 on eBay.
Holiday Hero Buzz Lightyear: $150 - $500
Consider yourself lucky if you received one of these limited-edition Buzz Lightyear figurines for Christmas in 1998. Nowadays, this figurine may be valued at $150 to $500.
Pogs: Prices Vary
Pogs were initially round cardboard inserts in milk caps that youngsters used to play a game of flipping with. If, by any chance, you keep the entire Marilyn Monroe collection in your attic, the pogs might bring you $1,000 today. Its rarity and the allure of the blonde actress have certainly increased its worth. The pogs in the picture, for example, are currently priced at $600.
Easy-Bake Oven: $150 - $300
When the Easy-Bake Oven first hit the market shortly before Christmas in 1963, practically every child pleaded for one. With a then-in-vogue pale yellow or teal tint, it was designed to resemble kitchens from the 1960s. Apparently, the one in the picture box has been sold for around $150.
Teddy Ruxpin: $500 - $1,000
Thanks to an audio cassette player "stitched" into its back, this beloved animatronic bear "reads" children's stories. Bears in excellent condition may now be purchased for roughly $500. On the other hand, the Original Storytelling teddy bear from 1985 costs a whopping $5,000.
Faker Action Figure: $1,000
Even though he goes by the name Faker, nothing is false about his worth. Fans are prepared to spend between $300 and $1,000 on an in-box replica of the malicious hero.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1980s Action Figures: Prices Vary
When these green-shelled heroes initially appeared as comic book characters in 1984, soon almost every children's birthday party had a Teenage Turtles theme, and many action figures were given as gifts. Today, these figurines may sell for $400 to $900, with more valuable models costing thousands.
Jem And The Holograms Dolls: $600 - $1,000
All 1980s girls adored this cartoon rockstar. And the prices these dolls fetch today are genuinely wild — Jem dolls may go for over $1,000. Apparently, accessories and associated toys can fetch sums that are just as exorbitant.
Vintage Playmobil: Prices Vary
Playmobil, a German toy manufacturer, is practically associated with childhood. It helps to explain why collectors are so sentimental about vintage items and are prepared to pay top dollar for them. The current price of this 1995 Victorian Dollhouse is $449, whereas the listing price of the knight's castle may be around $349. Plus shipping fees, of course.
Vintage Rainbow Brite Dolls And Accessories: Prices Vary
The theme tune from this animated TV show featuring Rainbow Brite and her sidekicks, the Color Kids, that were tasked to protect every shade of color on the planet, is still fresh in our minds. Original Rainbow Brite and Color Kids dolls may currently be purchased for nearly $1,000.
Lisa Frank Zoomer & Zorbit Aliens Glow In The Dark Extravaganza: $10,000
Everyone marveled at Lisa Frank's bright hues, especially when they shone at night. The asking price for this retro gear may go over a whopping $1,000, with a backpack costing around $2,000.
Troll Dolls: Prices Vary
These adorable creatures came in various colors, personalities, and patterns. You may be making a ton of money depending on whatever kind you've preserved. While less costly variants of the more popular models are available, rarer Trolls, like this gold glitter variation, can sell for hundreds, close to a thousand, of dollars.
Fao Schwarz 'Wizard Of Oz' Porcelain Dolls: Prices Vary
While some of these rare porcelain dolls may be found for about $200, the entire set may cost more than $1,000.
Vintage Skipper Dolls: Prices Vary
Everyone speaks about Barbie, but Skipper, her younger sister, is just as noteworthy. Currently, the vintage Barbie Skipper Ken doll set from 1991 costs nearly $700 on eBay.
Nintendo Stadium Events Cartridge: $5,500
Collectors are vying to get as many copies of this rare cartridge as possible because it was distributed during an early Nintendo event. Although the game itself isn't very special, its rarity makes it a treasure for dedicated collectors.
Batman Action Figure: $500 - $800
No matter how old you are, there’s a Batman you admired (and probably had an action figure for). Apparently, this 1976 action figurine has been sold for nearly $800.00 on eBay.
Batman Utility Belt: $1,000
Besides the Batmobile, Batman also needs his arsenal of tools. A communicator, decoder glasses, and a very uncommon decoder map of Gotham City are all included in this utility belt package from the 1970s, which is currently priced at a whopping $1,000 on eBay.
Ghostbusters Firehouse And Vehicles: $450
If you have $450 to spare, you can purchase a copy of the Ghostbusters firehouse, even if you can’t go to New York to see it in person.
Holiday Hero Woody: $200 - $300
Naturally, Buzz Lightyear needs Woody’s help. Apparently, the limited-edition Christmas Hero Woody doll went for $200 on eBay.
WUN-DAR He-Man: Prices Vary
If you bought Wonder Bread in the 1990s, you might have also received this bulky action figure as a bonus. You would be in luck if you kept it since some of them sell on eBay for up to $200, making your love of white bread worthwhile.
Lionel's Pennsylvania 'Trail Blazer" Train Set: Prices Vary
Lionel's vintage electric train sets recall a bygone period. Depending on the rarity and condition, Lionel train sets, parts, and accessories might sell for a few hundred dollars or a few thousand dollars at auction. Hence, check out your attic; you might uncover an original set!
Original Transformers Action Figures: Prices Vary
These action figures that turned into robots were first introduced by Hasbro in 1984. The originals can be worth a lot more than their original cost if you were fortunate enough to maintain them in their box: On eBay, Optimus Prime figurines with brand-new packaging may cost up to $2,000.
Masters Of The Universe Eternia Playset: Price Vary
Eternia, Masters of the Universe original playset was released in 1986. This battlefield where your He-Man and Skeletor action figures may have engaged in combat now may be worth more than $3,000.
'Jurassic Park' Action Figures: Prices Vary
The memorabilia from Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie about a theme park gone bad is enough evidence of how much we all enjoyed it. If preserved in good condition, the original action figurines from the 1990s can now be worth thousands of dollars each.
Vintage Colorforms: $250 - $700
It's hardly surprising that vintage Colorforms, with their vibrant backgrounds and reusable stickers, are in demand, given the current appeal of adult coloring books. These may fetch as much as $700.
Vintage Strawberry Shortcake Dolls: $100 - $550
Who didn't love Strawberry Shortcake and all her cute companions with names related to desserts? The original dolls, introduced in the 1980s, are now worth between $100 and $500. The price may be even higher if they are still in their original packaging.
LEGO Trains: $400 - $1,000
It makes sense that the classic railroad sets from the adored brand fetch high prices when you combine two things about which people are fervently enthusiastic — Lego and trains. Today, these LEGO train kits may cost anywhere between $400 and $1,000.