Whether it's our parents’ house, children's books we all grew up with, Disney classics, or the best ‘80s movies, we all have things that immediately take us back to when a midday nap was viewed more as a punishment, not a treat like it is today. And although there are many things from your childhood that no longer exist or can no longer be found on supermarket shelves, such as certain beloved childhood snacks, many of us have held on to our favorite childhood toys.

Whether it's a beloved action figurine, a plush toy, a doll's house, or a LEGO set, many have preserved their most valuable toys from childhood for the sake of tangible nostalgia. Also, we knew we'd have a hard time parting with our favorite childhood toy. However, what we weren't thinking about back in the day was that our childhood toys, or these childhood things from the ‘90s (even before them) or the ‘00s, could bring us cash someday. Nowadays, people are willing to pay a lot to experience nostalgia again. Hence, lucky you if you have held onto some of your childhood playthings, because they might be worth a lot more today than they were back then. Your most valuable toy may actually be more valuable than you thought!

Below, we've compiled some of the most sought-after toys, including the most valuable Happy Meal toys, expensive vintage toys, and games that have only grown in monetary value over the years. Do you remember (or perhaps still own) any of these now deemed the most expensive collectible toys? Make sure to give those an upvote! Also, what modern toys and games do you believe will gain the status of the most valuable vintage toys in the future? PS5? Squishmallows? Let us know in the comments!