When educators on Reddit were asked about the most disturbing things students have ever said, the answers ranged from bizarre and creepy to downright jaw-dropping. Keep scrolling to discover some of the wildest, most unforgettable things kids have actually said in the classroom; it’s definitely not for the faint of heart!

We’ve all heard about the mischief kids get into in school—from doodling on walls to pulling harmless pranks, they always seem to have something up their sleeve. But if you ask teachers , the stories they share are often on a whole different level of surprising.

#1 A kid missed his bus home and had an absolute meltdown. Eventually it came out that his dad told him that if he missed the bus again, he’d hold his head under water “even longer this time.”



Edit to address some of the questions/comments that came up a lot:



* Yes, the authorities were called.

* I don't know what exactly happened with the student, but I do know he was back in school soon after.

* I don't know how he's doing today. When he reached middle school, he transferred to another school district.

* As a school employee, I am a mandated reporter. This happened before the law changed to include new guidelines; today I would be required to immediately call it in to the state hotline and then report it to my principal. At the time, the procedure for my role (not a teacher) was to notify either the school nurse or principal of suspected harm. Because the principal was on the scene, I didn't need to report it. The guidance counselor, social worker, and school resource office were all called in, and the police were on the scene by the time I left work a little bit later. If I wasn't sure whether they'd contacted authorities, I absolutely would have reported it, but I trusted my principal. She was a fierce advocate for every student, especially the ones in tough situations.

* If you want a happy ending on this story...unfortunately, I can't tie it up with a nice ribbon. I don't know how he's doing today. Better, I hope. What I do know is that I worked at a school with staff who care about their students and fight hard to get kids the help they need. They're able to help a lot of kids...but sometimes the system fails. It's a sad fact of life.

#2 Was an aide in a guidance office.



The most disturbing was a kid we’ll call Tyler. He had severe social adjustment issues and tended to say things that creeped people out,



One day, he comes in wanting to talk to a counselor. I was playing receptionist that day and told him I’d let them know, and asked what was up. He very blankly says, “I tried to walk out into traffic yesterday.”



This was obviously alarming, so I brought him straight to one of their offices. He repeats what he told me, and This horrible counselor says, “you need to come back later, I’m working on college admissions stuff for other students.”



He just kind of sighed and left.

#3 I had a student who was “sweet & innocent” to adults. However, when alone with other kids he would curse at them and manipulate them to do his bidding. When the other students would complain, the student would act innocent and deflect anything that was said to him. I couldn’t prove anything when I expressed my concerns to mom (mom played the victim). One day, however, I introduced flipgrid ( a video recording service for assignments), to which the student went on video and started spewing racial slurs to another student. ON VIDEO, this boy exposed himself. I sent the video to our principal. Mom gets called in to have a conference (mom plays the victim again) about his behavior. The student gets transferred shortly after.

When we think about schools, most of the stories that reach us focus on the challenges students face — bullying, peer pressure, or the stress of exams. But there’s another side that doesn’t get as much attention: the experiences of teachers. ADVERTISEMENT Every day, educators navigate classrooms filled with energy, curiosity, and sometimes frustration. Along with teaching, grading, and planning lessons, they also have to manage challenging behaviors, conflicts, and, in some cases, aggression from students. While research often highlights what students go through, teachers quietly face a unique set of pressures that can affect their safety, well-being, and job satisfaction.

#4 One of my students threatened to k**l my dog while I was out walking her. This was after he had cussed me out, ripped up his work, and disturbed the class. It was his second day in class.

#5 I taught at a girls school overseas. We had girls from China, The Philippines, India, Nepal, Pakistan. One day I walked into my English class and I noticed one girl was missing. I asked if she was absent. Her fellow Pakistani friends had a plain look and said her dad came to get her.

It was not uncommon for these kids to have a grandparent or relative pass away in the home country and they may be gone for a month.

Anyways after class I was down at the admin office and a secretary told me she would no longer be in my class. The Vice Principal was close by. She had an odd look on her face.

I figured family was moving back to Pakistan.

Later in the day I had the same class again for A substitution. I asked about ‘x’ and if her family moved back home. One of the girls told me, ‘She’s getting married.’ My eyes got big and I had to remain professional. I wanted to shout, ‘She’s only barely 13!’ but couldn’t. I just said, ‘Ohhhhh ummmm will miss her. She’s a good kid.’ And I left it at that.

You could see the look in the eyes of the Pakistani, Indian and even Nepalese girls. Like they were used to this happening even though they now lived in a very modern Chinese city and some where born were there.

After lunch at the Admin office again I spoke to the Vice Principal. She told me the school couldn’t do anything. There was no legal way to stop the father removing the daughter from the school.

To my American eyes that’s a messed up thing. And I noticed how the older girls acted different. The Chinese, Indian and Filipina girls were getting more focused on studies after secondary school and public exams were important. But the Pakistani and Nepalese girls were less interested. Over time I learned their lives were going to be dictated to them. Not all of them. But most of them. It was hard to see.

#6 My student recently told a story about how her dog died. She said she was stay with her aunt for a few weeks over the summer and her dog was home with her mom when the student returned home, she asked for the dog. Mom said she didn’t know where the dog was and told the student to look upstairs. The student found the dog dead in an unused bedroom. Mom’s reaction was “oh I guess I forgot to feed him.” Student now lives with the aunt full time because mom often forgot to feed the kid too.

For example, a 2018 article from Deutsche Welle highlighted some shocking statistics from Germany. In the five years since 2013, around a quarter of schools reported incidents of physical violence against teachers. The study by the Forsa polling institute also found that teachers in half of all schools had been verbally threatened or insulted. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT While the study didn’t dig into the reasons behind these incidents, it clearly showed that aggression against educators is a widespread problem. Teachers aren’t just dealing with lesson plans; they’re navigating a daily landscape where verbal and even physical threats are a real possibility.

#7 Coached elementary PE. Had a 9-year-old student call me an “infested tampon sucker”.



More surprised than angry. At the time I was 23 and never heard an insult like that.

#8 I was teaching a high school jewelry/ metal shop class and some students alerted me to one student trying to sneak out some of the metal files. When confronted, he said he wanted to use them "to stab people in the halls." I had him removed permanently, to say the least.

#9 A student once told me he was going to burn his house down. We talked about how that would ruin his house and how he could possibly hurt his mom and dad or himself. His reply was, ”I’d make sure my mom was dead before I burn it down.”



This kid is 8.



Edit: Thanks for all the upvotes! I work as a special education teacher, specifically with students who are emotionally disturbed or have other disorders that impact their behavior. This isn’t even the most messed up thing I’ve heard... just one of the most memorable!



Also for those of you wondering about the possibility of harmful behavior, I truly do not believe he is being hurt. He has been my student for several years and it’s not uncommon for him to make disturbing statements. In fact, if I had a dollar for every time he told me he was going to poison or stab someone, I would almost have enough money to fully fund my classroom!

Similar patterns have been observed in other countries as well. A Finnish study surveying 215 school teachers found that 33% reported some form of verbal, nonverbal, or physical victimization by students. Meanwhile, a Swedish study of 1,230 teachers discovered that nearly one in three had experienced at least one incident of student-generated aggression within the previous 12 months. These numbers highlight a consistent trend: teacher victimization isn’t isolated to one country; it’s a global issue that spans classrooms and cultures.

#10 When I was student teaching elementary art, I was on crutches from a recent knee surgery. We were doing clay and I was staying close to a particularly violent kid. They were using rolling pins to roll out slabs and this kid was hitting other kids. I kept shielding the kids trying to get the thing out of his hand, when he finally tried to throw it. Pretty cool honestly, I snatched it out of mid air and was trying to put distance between us and scolding the kid. Kid turns to me and yells



"I'll break your other leg!" and kicks me in my bad leg. Kid was 7 years old.

#11 Oh so many. :( A kid came in upset and we finally got out what the problem was--this mom told him that he caused her to miscarry because he was "such a mess up."



Another kid came to school acting off. By lunchtime, he finally told someone that his dad got arrested the night before. The dad made him take off his clothes and beat the hell out of him with an electrical cord. The kid ran outside into the streets of Detroit, naked. Thank God a nice older man found him, put him a blanket on him and took him to the police.



Dad got arrested and of course CPS got involved. CPS was looking for a placement, kid assumed he would stay with his aunt (dad's sister) but learned that wasn't possible because...that guy wasn't his dad. So within a day, kid got the hell beaten out of him, found out his dad wasn't his real dad, put into foster care. Kid said something like, "My whole life is over." He was 10.

#12 I heard a student say to another teacher who was pregnant at the time- “I hope your baby dies.” And the really sad part? She had a miscarriage a few weeks later. It was horrifying.



Edit: wow this really blew up! So the teacher is ok. She ended up getting pregnant again and having a beautiful baby. As for the student, he (obviously) has some pretty severe behavior problems related to trauma. After several long term suspensions, the district decided our school wasn’t a good fit for him and sent him to a special school for kids with behavioral disabilities.

Across the Atlantic, Canada offers another striking example. In a study involving 2,072 teachers from grades 7 to 11 across 77 schools, researchers found that 40.6% of teachers had experienced victimization, which included threats, verbal harassment, or physical attacks. Even more striking, 73.3% reported student-to-teacher aggression of some kind. These findings underline how widespread and normalized aggression toward educators can be, and how it directly impacts teachers’ mental health, classroom dynamics, and the overall learning environment. ADVERTISEMENT In the United States, patterns of aggression against teachers changed during the pandemic. As schools shifted online or closed temporarily, threats and violence against pre-K to 12th-grade educators dropped. However, when in-person learning resumed, incidents quickly rebounded, reaching levels equal to or even exceeding those before the pandemic. Research published by the American Psychological Association (APA) confirms that these post-pandemic surges in student aggression have significant implications for teacher well-being and school climate. Teachers returned to classrooms not only with lessons to teach but with renewed exposure to potential aggression.

#13 During a class field trip, a girl in class casually mentioned before everybody that the road we were driving down was the same one she'd tried to end herself on the year before because she was bullied so badly. She said she'd been driving and floored it, hoping to hit a tree, only to change her mind because she didn't want to hurt her family. It just came out of nowhere - and from the girl who was generally considered incredibly popular, kind, and well-liked.

#14 I have a student who is constantly accusing the adults in the room of hurting him and insulting him and swearing at him... And he isn't joking. He fully believes these things are happening, despite none of these things happening. And if you tell him that no one is hurting him or swearing at him, he will glare at them with absolute vitriol and tell, "YES YOU DID. YOU PUSHED ME AND SAID THE F WORD". There is no convincing him otherwise. This student is 4 years old.





Edit: okay, I did not expect this to blow up this much and I'm not able to respond to everyone. I'll answer the most common questions here:





1. Schizophrenia? Could be. We don't think it is. But we aren't qualified to make a diagnosis and nothing is off the table.





2. Has he gotten help? As if right now, no. That's what we're working on. It's also difficult because the family has no transportation and specialists aren't entering schools due to covid. An appointment was made that they missed, but they asked to reschedule. So that's where we are now.





3. Delusions? Hallucinations? We don't know. All we really know it's how he acts when overwhelmed and the very likely causes of these reactions.

#15 I had a student (under ten) tell me he wanted to cut my head off and watch me bleed. (I had the audacity to tell him that he needed to put his crayons up before he could get his play dough out.).

The psychological impact of these trends is significant. The percentage of teachers reporting intentions to resign or transfer rose from 49% during the pandemic to 57% afterward. Susan Dvorak McMahon, PhD, of DePaul University and chair of the APA Task Force on Violence Against Educators and School Personnel, emphasizes: “Aggression and violence against educators and school personnel are major concerns that affect the well-being of school personnel and the students and families they serve. This study highlights a growing crisis in our schools that needs to be addressed nationally.” These numbers show that aggression isn’t just an isolated inconvenience; it’s driving educators out of the profession.

#16 I was talking to second graders about body parts. I explained that “joints” are what make your limbs move. 3 little girls standing together :





Girl one: do you know where your joints are?



Girl two: I don’t smoke.



Girl one: *confused af*



Girl three: well, there’s different kinds of joints.

#17 Last weekend I sent positive emails to the families of all of my students, because remote learning is hard and the kids are really stepping up. On Tuesday, when I saw one of my classes for the first time since sending the messages, a girl said to me, "That email you sent made my dad happy. He doesn't like me that much, and it made him like me." My heart broke for that poor girl. She's bright, friendly, and hard-working. I asked her (privately) if she was safe at home and if there was anything I could do to help - she told me her dad liked her brother much better.

#18 Not from a student, and not from me but from a teacher friend.



Parent: "Oh, you can just hit her. I hit her all the time, it's fine. Just hit her.".

Often, teachers feel completely helpless in these situations. School policies prevent them from yelling at or physically restraining students, even when behaviors cross the line. They have to manage disruptive, aggressive, or threatening actions with words alone, often feeling frustrated and powerless. And when school authorities fail to take meaningful action, the situation becomes even more stressful. This lack of support can leave teachers feeling unsupported, undervalued, and at times, unsafe—making it harder to maintain order and provide quality education. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 A 6 year old barely getting out the words “my mamma choked me” between tears.



A second grader having a full meltdown about his low grade saying his dad was going to make him sleep outside again if he found out.



These are some of the things that keep us up at night. Heartbreaking.

#20 I had a student who was incredibly bright, loved history and loved to read about all kinds of things. He was absent for a week. When he came back I was helping get him caught up and asked him what was up. He told me, “Our washer was broken.” He couldn’t clean his uniform, his parents couldn’t get it fixed right away and couldn’t afford a laundromat so he just... didn’t come to school for a week. Messed up if you ask me.

#21 I had a girl tell me her father had hurt her from the age of 3-7. She started out difficult and by the time she graduated we had formed a great bond.

Teachers are facing an increasingly difficult environment, and many are leaving, changing roles, or quitting altogether because of the rise in student aggression. Researchers now recommend systemic approaches to tackle this problem from multiple angles, including school-wide policies, mental health support, conflict resolution training, and interventions aimed at students exhibiting aggressive behaviors. Addressing this issue requires collaboration between administrators, parents, teachers, and policymakers to create an environment that prioritizes safety, respect, and positive student-teacher interactions.

#22 Trying to convince a 17 year old student that substances are not the way to go and that he has a full life ahead of him when he says, “Doesn’t matter...I’m gonna be dead or in jail by the time I’m 25.” He had been told he was nothing his whole life and he absolutely believed it. Spent up until he graduated trying to prove him wrong.

#23 It wasn't a student, but his father.



A guy came up to me on parents' night and told me to call him if his kid needed a good yelling, since his kid was such a useless mess up. While I stood there in shock, he added, "He's always been lazy, but he's been worse since his roommate at his last school ended himself. Don't hesitate to call me if he pulls that stuff."



Frick that guy.

#24 Had an international college student write a paper about his family, and a big, big part of it was talking about how he was jealous of his cousin's dog, so he drowned it in the ocean infront of said cousin. When I asked him why, he said he wanted the dog, and if it wasn't his, it didn't deserve to live.



I gave the paper to my bosses, and he ultimately got deported for a bunch of violations and red flags.

Ultimately, teachers deserve respect, support, and safe working conditions to thrive in their classrooms. That’s why experts advocate for a comprehensive, whole-school approach to building positive and safe learning environments. Initiatives might include conflict resolution programs, clear policies against aggression, mental health resources for students and staff, and professional development for teachers to handle challenging situations. When schools foster a culture of safety, respect, and empathy, teachers can focus on what they do best: educating, inspiring, and nurturing the next generation of learners.

#25 While student teaching, had a student shout “you guys wanna see the gun in my backpack!” He was trying to joke, but security was called and the intervention specialist kept all students away from the bag.

#26 I had a student who had just moved to our school, third grader. His first day he had this huge gash over his nose. I don’t know why but I just didn’t think much of it. A couple days later I asked him what had happened and he said that his moms boyfriends dad, pinned him against a wall and whipped him with his belt. Then showed me marks on his back as well. He kind of laughed it off and said, yeah, he’s mean. It took every ounce of me not to cry right then and there. I immediately went next door to get an adult to take over my class and ran to the principal. She called the police and they had some kind of excuse why they wouldn’t be able to come right away. She demanded they be there today because she was NOT sending that boy home. They did show up, they walked him home, and they watched as the boyfriends dad packed up and left. The boy was in third grade, had the dirtiest mouth, and was probably one of the funniest and sweetest kids I’d ever met. He did tell me that the man moved back to Samoa later that year (mom stayed with boyfriend so knew stuff about the man). He moved schools the next year though, so I don’t know how he’s doing now.

#27 Paraprofessional in an elementary school. A kid looked at me and casually said "my mom died Sunday. Her funeral is next week," and shrugged.

These posts show that being a teacher isn’t just about lessons and homework; sometimes it means listening to and processing some truly disturbing things that students say. It’s a side of the job that most people don’t see, but it can have a big emotional impact. Teachers often have to stay calm, professional, and collected, even when faced with shocking or unsettling comments. What do you think about this side of teaching? Have you ever witnessed or experienced something similar? Share your thoughts in the comments below. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 One year, I was teaching K at a title one school and one of my students came to school with a band aid on her forehead. I asked her what happened and she told me her dad had thrown a book at her head and made her bleed.



I called CPS and was later told the school counselor that she was removed from the home because dad was physically and s******y hurting her.

#29 I'm a little late. I had a student who was deathly afraid of using the bathroom because monsters who wanted to get her were in the vents. Turns out her dad used to a***e her in the bathroom.

#30 Feels a little light compared to some in here, but - "What's the point of empathy?" was one that made me stop in my tracks.



This is the same student (HS) who said that the only reason to be nice to someone is because you want something from them.

#31 I had two students approach me after school. I was outside monitoring the kids leaving the building to walk home, and these two boys walked up and started telling me how cute I was as a baby. Being middle schoolers, I didn’t take it super seriously at first, but asked what they were talking about. One of them showed me one of my baby pictures on his phone and proceeded to tell me my address and (at the time) fiancé’s name. The assistant principal was near by, so I called him over and had them repeat what they’d said. The information they had was not readily available with a quick Google search and I still don’t know how they got it. One of the boys’ father was a known higher up in a local gang, so I was totally freaked out. The school took the stance of “kids will be curious” and “it isn’t a big deal.” I talked to the police officer posted at the school and he told me I was well within my rights to press charges, but within 30 minutes of the conversation, the assistant superintendent was at my classroom door, informing me of how “bad” it would look on my evaluation and for potential future jobs if I pursued anything. I no longer work there, but I have never been more disturbed or scared.

#32 Not a teacher; but I heard a kid say "If I had a family, I would eat them too" Umm... We were discussing cannibalism from a non ethnocentric viewpoint and he was serious..

#33 Had a 6 year old scream "I'm gonna cook you up and eat you!" to the daycare director. He had a lot more outbursts like that, where he would go into specific details of how he would harm you.



He was also obsessed with axes and knives, and would draw them constantly. His parents swear they didn't let him watch anything violent and had no idea where he was learning any of this. He was diagnosed as on the autism spectrum and the parents were getting him therapy & honestly seemed like they were trying to do their best.

#34 Had a young girl (grade 5) that asked if she could come home with me for Christmas because she didn't want to be at home for the break. (We knew her home life was rough because parents were in a gang).



I tried my best to assure her that everything would be okay and that we loved her. I also tried to add that her family loved her in their own way too.



She replied, "if they love me, why do they hit me."



Thankfully, we got her removed from the situation not long after and every Christmas I think of her and hope she is doing alright.



I shudder to think what would have happened to her if she had not been removed as the stories about what was really happening were horrific.

#35 A student in juvie once told me one of the reasons he kept coming back was, "It's the only place I het treated like a human being." That hit me hard.

#36 I was student teaching so I was not actually a direct part of the proceedings, my mentor teacher handled the primary incident. Amy mentor had to call child services because of a concerning comment one of our little girls made regarding her living situation. At the time, she was living with mom, grandma, and a little brother. Mom was somewhat recently back in the picture after some issue (possibly she was in jail) during the previous school year; grandma had custody of the children. I had met the mother at a support services meeting during the beginning of my placement and things seemed typical then.



Well, they ended up in family court, either directly resulting from that call my mentor made or not, I don’t know. The next day the little girl was in school, I overheard her telling one of her desk mates that “Mommy said it’s my fault she can’t stay with us no more.”



I don’t know what the circumstances were and I didn’t catch the first half of that girl’s story. But d**n, it broke my heart to think that her mother must have had her visitations taken away and instead of owning up to whatever her own problems were, she told her 7-year-old daughter that she was the cause of their troubles.

#37 Not a teacher, but my sister had a student punch her stomach when she was pregnant and said “I’m gonna end your baby” (she works with special needs children).

#38 Teaching Assistant in elementary school. 2nd grade student "did you know if you break into a teacher's house and the cops find you you're in trouble"? His school photograph looked like a mug shot. His whole family is seriously sick.

#39 My parent is a teacher. Last week a student told her that his puppy died. Another student overheard and went over to his house and dug up the dead puppy. These are 8 year olds.

#40 "If this school allowed violence, there'd be a lot of body bags" coming from the silent creepy kid who fit every description of your typical school shooter. The rest of the semester with him was fun.

#41 Student Teacher. Last year I was on placement at a school near my house. I teach religious education in non religious schools so people can get angry when they have this class. I had a pupil who was an issue from day one, this one day the class was doing poster work in pairs but he kept disturbing the class. Got to the point I sent him into the hallway. My mentor teacher offered to go out and talk to him.



When they were outside the door was left open so the full class heard as he ranted about me and how he was going to beat me up and hurt me after school that day. Kid was sent straight to the head teacher and never came into the class again.

#42 The fact that this entire page is filled with responses from children who have been through trauma because of s****y parents speaks for itself how much an unstable life at home affects who you are at school.

#43 I’m not a teacher, but when I was in 8th grade my best friend at the time was heavily bullied by EVERYONE. (Except me, she meant the world to me) anyway it was not a pretty town. Small.



One day in science class all hell broke loose and my friend had enough! There was a specific girl named “Amber” who was actually pretty cool but she hung with the bullies and was sometimes a bully herself. She ticked off my friend that day badly and my friend said: “You know what, I don’t care what you say. I’m going to grow up and become successful while you’re going to amount to nothing and die in this town.”



Freshman year, Amber was crossing the street and got run over by a drunk driver. She was a vegetable and her family decided to pull the plug. It was horrible. I didn’t think she was a terrible person, and even went to her wake. That was the first time I ever saw a dead body. It was someone that I had grown up with since I was a kid because of how small the town was. I remember once Amber told me she wanted to work in a mental health facility and take care of sick people. I really think she was just a kid running with the crowd, but in reality she brought a lot of people joy. I wished I wished for a long time it was the other bullies, the real ones.



I always remembered that day in science class because my friend was technically right....



Years into my adulthood I ran into that friend of mine in a restaurant bathroom. I didn’t recognize her. She was so beautiful, she always was. And she was working as a model. She traveled a lot and she even gave me a business card. When we hung out, I had so much fun with her and she lived in a huge house! She really did become successful. One day she just dropped me and I wish so bad that she would talk to me because I always considered her a sister. But anyway



She was right....



I also always think about Amber for whatever reason. I just can’t get out of my mind how everything took place in our lives and knowing that I once knew her as a kid.

#44 I'm not a teacher, but in one of my classes in highschool, one of the kids who used to be kinda unpopular tried to impress the "cool kids" while our teacher went out to fetch a few markers or something (I can't exactly remember) from the neighbouring teacher. He went on and on about how he'd be able to smash a the teacher. As he came to the part of his fantasy story where he told the others that he would stick a post-it note over the classroom camera and nail her in the middle of the classroom, the teacher walked back into class without him realising.

He wasn't the best at that subject, so the only things he f****d in that class were his grades.

#45 Not a teacher, obligatory, I am a mandatory reporter.



I had a 6 year old kid, the sweetest could be, say “My daddy said he drinks because I cry.”



I tried to get more out of him to file a report, but purely admitting just drinking doesn’t do anything, so there was nothing I could do.

#46 A child stomped on a frog. After talking with them, they told me before k*****g the frog, they told it to say hi to their dad who lived in heaven.



Spoke to mom about the incident- said dad lives in Florida but told the kid they were dead.



Ma’am oh ma’am.

#47 My coworker had a 2nd grade student who would go into the fetal position and say that aliens were going to come out of the ground. He was completely serious. Too many sci-fi movies maybe?

#48 The subject matter for this one was disturbing, but I'll admit that I laughed out loud at the wording. Instead of completing a writing assignment, the student turned in a long, punctuation-free rant about the difficulties of picking a topic for the assignment. He said he had a couple ideas but couldn't find sources and was so stressed out that he wanted to "commit sudoku." Presumably he meant seppuku, and so I got his mom and a counselor involved. Turns out he wasn't serious. He's fine. Just at an age that values histrionics for their own sake. Still...sudoku.

#49 "I'm collecting trophies"







- grade 10 student in the middle of a frog dissection.

#50 There was a pond near our classroom.When I was in 6th grade my classmate pushed my teacher's son who's about 3 years younger than us into pond, then said classmate jumped into the pond and kept holding the kid's head underwater. The janitor jumped in and help the kid, and called our teacher. My classmate straight up said to our teacher that he just wanted to check if dead bodies really float.



The pond was covered within that week and the teacher's kid went to another school the next year, idk if the reason is related to the incident.



I don't know what punishment my classmate got but he continued being my classmate until graduation.



Kinda shocking tbh, since he was nice to everyone.

#51 I hate you, I hate you. You’re just like my father.

#52 Years ago we were doing some sort of March of Dimes fundraiser for premature babies. One of my students just shrugged his shoulders and said ‘Meh, just let ‘em die.’ I was pregnant at the time and absolutely devastated he could say something like that to me. That’s was 21 years ago and I’ve never forgotten that.

#53 A 4 y/o came in with a Barbie whose hair had been cut off. I asked what happened. “She has cancer.” I assumed there was a family member or friend and this was a lesson she was processing...

#54 I intern at a therapeutic high school and I hear things every single day that disturb me so much. One of the things that’s always stuck with me was this one girl who grew up in the middle of a war zone in a middle eastern country. She saw people executed in front of her by gangs and was then living with an adopted family I can’t even imagine everything she went through.

#55 Ages ago I wanted to be a teacher. We only had internship at the 2nd half of the 2nd year, and that's when I decided that being a teacher was not my thing.



I did finish the internship, because I knew this was a good experience.



Anyway, during that internship my mentor said that I should confront the troublemakers in the next class at the beginning of their troublemaking. So I sent one of them out of class during that hour.



The next hour I saw the kid jumping outside the door to reach the window in the upper half of the door. He was making throat cutting gestures with his finger, while jumping to reach the window. I simply waved at him every now and then :).

#56 I’m technically an educator and not a teacher. I give tours and educate school groups but not in a classroom setting.



Once in the middle of a tour I was talking to a group of kids about a dead artist and this artwork. I ask the students a question and a little girl raises her hand at the front of the group. I say “yes?” And she says “my dad is dead.”



I feel the entire squad of teachers and parents facepalm in the background and I don’t break eye contact with the little girl. I smile gently at her, lean closer (in front of the entire group of kids) and say “I’m so sorry to hear that. Thank you for sharing, it was really brave.” Then moved on with my question.



Glad I thought quick on my feet, all the teachers/parents were very impressed with my response but I was sweating. Definitely a moment I won’t forget anytime soon. It’s a good reminder that kids have intense-emotional-worlds just like us and not to dismiss them.

#57 “I don’t stab people because I hate them I do it because I like the way the skin pops when I stab them”





Ummmm right.... so the mitochondria is the power house....

#58 Had another teacher come in to my special Ed class made up of seniors in high school to give a presentation on certain services and grants available to them after graduation. Things like career placement, money for books in college and things like that. The teacher finishes and asks if there was any questions, one of my students who was known to have very little filter just raises his hand and asks “would you k**l someone if it wasn’t illegal?” There was an obvious awkward pause, and then he followed it up reiterating that all laws wouldn’t apply and even “forget god and religion, zero consequences, I mean why wouldn’t you, I know I would” kid was actually really nice and gentle, never noticed any violent streak followed up with his guidance counselor and nothing ever came of it. Hope it was just like a weird movie reference or something.