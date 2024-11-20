Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole
News

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

A mother who murdered her two children three decades ago pretended to cry during her sentence hearing — but was ultimately denied parole by the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons.

Susan Smith, 53, drowned her sons Michael, three, and Alex, 14 months by rolling her car into a Union County Lake back in 1994. 

She was subsequently sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

  • Susan Smith, 53, was denied parole after pretending to cry at a hearing.
  • Smith drowned her sons in a lake in 1994, leading to a life sentence.
  • Smith claimed she lost touch with reality and pleaded for mercy.

Susan Smith tried convincing board members to grant her parole by pretending to cry during her sentence hearing — but they weren’t fooled by the act

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: RememberingMichaelAlexSmith

On Wednesday, Susan clutched a tissue to her face and repeatedly dabbed her eyes as she expressed her regrets, though it didn’t look as if there were any sign of tears.

“First of all, I want to say how very sorry I am,” she began, according to NewsNation. “I know that what I did was horrible.”

She tried convincing the board she had learned from her mistakes after being asked about previous disciplinary charges in prison.

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

Susan claimed she had lost touch with reality when she committed the heartless act and wasn’t in the right headspace to fully comprehend what she was doing.

The testimony ended as she pleaded for mercy.

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

“I am a Christian and God is a big part of my life and I know He has forgiven me and I know that is by His grace and mercy,” she said. “And I just ask that you show that same kind of mercy as well.”

All seven members of the board made the unanimous decision to deny her parole. 

Other witnesses present were adamant on keeping Susan locked behind bars

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

The boys’ father, David Smith, didn’t hesitate to oppose her. 

“I’m not here to speak about what she’s done in prison. You all have the records and accounts of all that,” he stated. “I’m just here to advocate on Michael’s and Alex’s behalf and as their father.

“God gives us free choice, and she made the free choice that night to end their lives. This wasn’t a tragic mistake. She purposely meant to end their lives. I never have felt any remorse from her. She never expressed any to me.”

Prosecutors had alleged that Susan killed her children after the man she was having an affair with left her because he wasn’t looking for kids.

Her lawyers denied this claim, insisting the murders were a “mental health story” instead. They argued she was suicidal and depressed and had initially intended on staying in the car with her boys. 

Susan’s decision to drown her kids that fateful day thirty years ago was followed closely around the world

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: RememberingMichaelAlexSmith

In November 1994, Susan Smith, then 23 years old, informed police her sons had been taken when she was carjacked by a black man in the city of Union, as reported by CNN.

A search was launched, and the media kept close eyes on the eerie case.

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: Brooks Kraft / Getty

But authorities said her children were already dead by that time — fastened in their car seats at the bottom of John D. Long Lake. 

The investigation turned inwards to the mother until Susan finally confessed. Her story was broadcast internationally, and her murder trial in 1995 gained worldwide attention.

Netizens were convinced Susan’s statement was nothing more than a “fake apology”

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: Tasha77789

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: YoungInjuryLaw

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: dixiejeaux

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: JillChaCha

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: DavidSi27177091

Mom Who Took Lives Of Her Own Kids Pretends To Cry At Hearing, Gets Denied Parole

Image credits: marylynngregor5

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The claim that God has forgiven her and therefore the parole board should too is a manipulation and typical psycho baɓble. Glad they saw through it.

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP - this sucks! No more dead baby stories! Stop! This is disgusting! What is wrong with you people?

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the gavel came down she should've been walked round the back of the Court, and everyone should have heard the echo of a single gunshot. If you molest a child, abuse an animal, or commit murder without just cause, you should be voted off the mortal coil, you have rescinded your own membership to the human race and we have no space for you anymore. Adios.

