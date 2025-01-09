Mom’s 107lb Weight Loss Transformation After Walking 10k Steps Daily With Stroller Wins Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother-of-two has an unforgettable weight loss journey to share after consistently walking 10,000 steps per day during a time when she was committed to loving herself again.

39-year-old Kelly Wynne was never quite aware of how detrimental her diet and her lifestyle was, both to her physical and mental health.

Kelly Wynne has a transformative weight loss journey of her own to share

Neglecting breakfast, eating McDonald’s for lunch, and drinking alcohol throughout the week was a constant she never batted an eye at. Additionally, she told Newsweek that her portions at home “could probably feed two people.”

“I would tend to hardly eat in the day and eat way too much in the evenings, and have way too many takeaways,” she said. “Drinking in the week didn’t help either because one glass of wine after a long day turned into an entire bottle.”

But Wynne started to realize how bad things were getting during her second pregnancy, when she weighed 274 pounds and wore U.S. size 18 clothing (U.K. size 22).

“It opened my eyes to how I was looking,” the hairdresser revealed. “I’ve never felt so big or rejected in my life. I hated myself, and that’s when I knew I needed to learn to love myself again.”

She was determined to change herself and set an attainable goal during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Britons were only allowed out of their homes for one hour per day to exercise.

Wynne set a goal to hit at least 10,000 steps daily during lockdown

Wynne went on a daily walk with her daughters — now 5 and 7 years old — in their stroller, always making sure to hit at least 10,000 steps before going back home. She also began to switch up her diet, monitoring her calories and carefully prepping her meals for the week.

“[It] was a massive change at the time, but the longer I did it for, the easier it got,” she told the outlet.

“Now, I probably eat a lot more than I used to, but it’s cleaner and healthier food. I eat lots more fruit, less carbohydrates, and no more takeaways. I do still enjoy eating out with friends though when I can.”

Five months later, Wynne lost an astonishing 70 pounds. She was pleased enough with her progress that she wanted to keep putting the work in, knowing it was more than possible to lose more, in a healthy manner.

She joined the gym and went five times a week, her routine consisting of a mixture of cardio and lifting weights. Now, she’s lost upwards of 100 pounds and admits that she feels “like a totally new person.”

But, there’s still work to be done, as Wynne wants to shed another 20 pounds.

After seeing her hard work pay off, the mother-of-two joined a gym to continue her journey

“As soon as I started seeing progress, it just felt even more addictive, and it motivated me to keep going. I literally can’t stop smiling when I try on smaller new clothes,” she said, admitting that she no longer hates what she sees when she looks in the mirror.

Her milestone was made even more special as others celebrated her achievement.

“After I lost about 85 pounds, a mom called Lucy came up to me on the school run and congratulated me. I told her that I hated my loose skin though, and she said I should join her gym, and she’d help me,” she said.

“Now, every day, she trains me out of the kindness of her heart. I don’t think I could have done it without her.”

Her entire experience, all documented on TikTok, has hundreds of social media users praising her for her dedication and sharing stories of how she’s inspired them, as well.

Viewers were in awe of Wynne’s perseverance as her weight loss methods were all natural

