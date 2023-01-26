Just recently, we featured a post sharing clichéd, common movie tropes that have been used and overused in the movies since pretty much the dawn of motion film. While certain classic movie tropes, such as the often-used narrative device known as deus ex machina, are likely here to stay, quite a few tropes in movies of the past two decades are predicted to age like milk.

When someone on Reddit asked, "What are the popular tropes today that are going to make films feel 'dated' 25 years from now?" thousands fled to the comments to share the many modern movie tropes that will get worse with time. Examples of film tropes utilized in modern movies include anti-heroes, sympathetic villains, references to social media, current pop culture, and many others. Will popular slang words be relevant in 20 years' time? Oh hell nah.

Below, we've compiled some of the best answers from the thread featuring movie tropes in modern cinema that will high-key feel dated a couple of decades from now. Do you agree with Redditors' picks? Then make sure to give these popular movie tropes you agree with an upvote! Also, have you noticed a common movie trope in modern cinema that hasn't been mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!