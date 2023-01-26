Just recently, we featured a post sharing clichéd, common movie tropes that have been used and overused in the movies since pretty much the dawn of motion film. While certain classic movie tropes, such as the often-used narrative device known as deus ex machina, are likely here to stay, quite a few tropes in movies of the past two decades are predicted to age like milk.

When someone on Reddit asked, "What are the popular tropes today that are going to make films feel 'dated' 25 years from now?" thousands fled to the comments to share the many modern movie tropes that will get worse with time. Examples of film tropes utilized in modern movies include anti-heroes, sympathetic villains, references to social media, current pop culture, and many others. Will popular slang words be relevant in 20 years' time? Oh hell nah.

Below, we've compiled some of the best answers from the thread featuring movie tropes in modern cinema that will high-key feel dated a couple of decades from now. Do you agree with Redditors' picks? Then make sure to give these popular movie tropes you agree with an upvote! Also, have you noticed a common movie trope in modern cinema that hasn't been mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!

#1

"There Are So Many Movies From The Mid 00s And Earlier Where The Central Conflict Could Be Easily Resolved With A Mobile Phone"

"There Are So Many Movies From The Mid 00s And Earlier Where The Central Conflict Could Be Easily Resolved With A Mobile Phone"

LV-426HOA

#2

"Big CGI Monster Battle At The End Of Every Superhero Movie"

"Big CGI Monster Battle At The End Of Every Superhero Movie"

fruitporridge

#3

"A Character Asking "Why Is Everybody Singing?" In Musicals"

"A Character Asking "Why Is Everybody Singing?" In Musicals"

bedazzlerhoff

#4

"Messenger Chat Bubbles Appearing On Screen"

"Messenger Chat Bubbles Appearing On Screen"

SCUDDEESCOPE

#5

"Over-Reliance On Current Pop Culture References For Jokes Or Surprises"

"Over-Reliance On Current Pop Culture References For Jokes Or Surprises"

MonkeyPunchBaby

#6

"Referencing Social Media And Using Internet Slang Incorrectly Or In A Cringey Way"

"Referencing Social Media And Using Internet Slang Incorrectly Or In A Cringey Way"

2facedfish

#7

"A Growing Trend Of Watching Movies On Phones And Other Small Screens"

"A Growing Trend Of Watching Movies On Phones And Other Small Screens"

totallyclocks

#8

"Yellow Tint For Mexico"

"Yellow Tint For Mexico"

#9

"Honestly Think A Sarcastic Comment In The Middle Of A Serious Battle Scene Or Dramatic Moment Will Not Age Well"

"Honestly Think A Sarcastic Comment In The Middle Of A Serious Battle Scene Or Dramatic Moment Will Not Age Well"

habdragon08

#10

"Fourth Wall Breaking By Characters That Seem Really Proud Of Themselves For It"

"Fourth Wall Breaking By Characters That Seem Really Proud Of Themselves For It"

MarkyDeSade

#11

"Breaking The Fourth Wall And Being Meta"

"Breaking The Fourth Wall And Being Meta"

Dadlifebestlife

#12

"'Well, That Just Happened' And Other Filler Punchlines To Complete The Avengers-Style Constant Comedy Quota"

"'Well, That Just Happened' And Other Filler Punchlines To Complete The Avengers-Style Constant Comedy Quota"

finalmantisy83

#13

"It’s These Film Trailers Which Open With A Single Sustained Piano Note"

"It's These Film Trailers Which Open With A Single Sustained Piano Note"

"Then ten seconds later, the next note. Then ten seconds later, the next note."

#14

"Everyone In The Movie Being 'Normal'"

"Everyone In The Movie Being 'Normal'"

"What happened to movies where the hero has like a weird scar or an eye patch or something? Or at least a unique sense of style. Now everything is more attractive. And more plain."

#15

"Lens Flare Everywhere"

"Lens Flare Everywhere"

#16

"Post/Mid-Credits Anything. I'm Tired Of Them"

"Post/Mid-Credits Anything. I'm Tired Of Them"

Malediction101

#17

"Snorricam. Mounting The Camera To The Actor In Order To Shoot Their Head And Face"

"Snorricam. Mounting The Camera To The Actor In Order To Shoot Their Head And Face"

"Keeping them still while the background moves. It's mad overused."

#18

"Anti-Heroes And Sympathetic Villains"

"Anti-Heroes And Sympathetic Villains"

"Not every villain needs to have a tragic past or a completely sympathetic motive. Sometimes they can just like being evil."

#19

"I’ve Noticed A Lot Of Recent Documentaries Keep In The Part Where The Guest Enters The Scene And Sits Down, Has A Bit Of Chit-Chat, Has Their Makeup Adjusted, Etc"

"I've Noticed A Lot Of Recent Documentaries Keep In The Part Where The Guest Enters The Scene And Sits Down, Has A Bit Of Chit-Chat, Has Their Makeup Adjusted, Etc"

Jindabyne1

#20

"This Is Already Starting To Get A Little Dated, But Those 'Improv Scenes' In Comedy Movies"

"This Is Already Starting To Get A Little Dated, But Those 'Improv Scenes' In Comedy Movies"

"Where the camera just stays on a character or two while they riff out a few zingers."

#21

"CGI De-Aged Actors"

"CGI De-Aged Actors"

#22

"Computer-Generated Blue And Gold Light Constructs Used Everywhere To Represent Future Tech. It's Used Way Too Much"

"Computer-Generated Blue And Gold Light Constructs Used Everywhere To Represent Future Tech. It's Used Way Too Much"

FlashbackUniverse

#23

"Not Being Able To Hear The Movie"

"Not Being Able To Hear The Movie"

greymon90210

#24

"Way Too Much Self Acknowledgement/Calling Out Tropes Within The Movie"

"Way Too Much Self Acknowledgement/Calling Out Tropes Within The Movie"

"As an example the "Beauty and the Beast" remake did this the whole fu***ng movie."

#25

"A Physical iPhone/Smartphone Ringing. Just Gonna Be Human Implants In The Future With No Audible Ring"

"A Physical iPhone/Smartphone Ringing. Just Gonna Be Human Implants In The Future With No Audible Ring"

impliedinsult

#26

"Not Today But Like 10-15 Years Ago There Was This Trend Of Male Sensitive But Shy And (Usually) Virgin Protagonist Scoring With A Hot Chick"

"Not Today But Like 10-15 Years Ago There Was This Trend Of Male Sensitive But Shy And (Usually) Virgin Protagonist Scoring With A Hot Chick"

"Usually they were sensitive almost to the point of having a zeitgeist? So also being a bit edgy, unique as in giving off "I'm not like other people" vibe."

#27

"1980s Everywhere. Nostalgic '80s Music, Clothing, And Branding"

"1980s Everywhere. Nostalgic '80s Music, Clothing, And Branding"

Biscuits_N_Gravey

#28

"Rapid, Chaotic Camera Movement And Jangly, Incoherent Editing That Tries To Make Action Scenes More 'Dynamic'"

"Rapid, Chaotic Camera Movement And Jangly, Incoherent Editing That Tries To Make Action Scenes More 'Dynamic'"

reddit.com

#29

"Super Close-Up Panning Of An Object Or Objects, Set To Orchestral Music, Ending On The Show’s Title And A Single Note"

"Super Close-Up Panning Of An Object Or Objects, Set To Orchestral Music, Ending On The Show's Title And A Single Note"

"It’s the same thing for almost every show, especially dramas."

#30

"Big Hero Jumps Landing Into Three-Point Stance With Head Down. Then Head Slowly Lifts Up With Determined Look"

"Big Hero Jumps Landing Into Three-Point Stance With Head Down. Then Head Slowly Lifts Up With Determined Look"

reddit.com

#31

"In Trailers When They Match Gun Loading And Shooting With The Beat"

"In Trailers When They Match Gun Loading And Shooting With The Beat"

harosene

#32

"The Movies In The 1980s Had A Lot More Female Nudity, As If The Censors Opened Up The Floodgates. This Has Dialed Back"

"The Movies In The 1980s Had A Lot More Female Nudity, As If The Censors Opened Up The Floodgates. This Has Dialed Back"

AWorldRider

#33

"Characters Saying Texting Acronyms Like 'OMG' Or 'LOL'"

"Characters Saying Texting Acronyms Like 'OMG' Or 'LOL'"

jdathescore

#34

"Actors That Mumble"

"Actors That Mumble"

Kriskao

#35

"Straight Up Being Just Absolutely Too Dark To Watch"

"Straight Up Being Just Absolutely Too Dark To Watch"

reddit.com

#36

"Sky Beams"

"Sky Beams"

#37

"Trauma-Focused Horror Movies Will Definitely Be A Marker Of The 2010s/2020s"

"Trauma-Focused Horror Movies Will Definitely Be A Marker Of The 2010s/2020s"

RobaBobaLoba

#38

"Ultra-Dramatic And Slow Modern Covers Of Songs"

"Ultra-Dramatic And Slow Modern Covers Of Songs"

NosferatuCalled

#39

"Overly 'Quippy' Protagonists"

"Overly 'Quippy' Protagonists"

BiznessCasual

#40

"That And The Low-Fi Ominous Remix Of An Upbeat Pop Song"

"That And The Low-Fi Ominous Remix Of An Upbeat Pop Song"

"I'm pretty sure 'The Last of Us' trailer has a remix of 'Take On Me' by A-Ha as its spooky action music... which is just a little silly."

#41

"I'm A Bit Sick Of Movies/Shows That Feel The Need To Make Fun Of How Silly And Unrealistic They Are"

"I'm A Bit Sick Of Movies/Shows That Feel The Need To Make Fun Of How Silly And Unrealistic They Are"

The_Flurr

#42

"Some Recent Documentaries, The Subjects Being Interviewed Are Often Sitting Farther Back Than Usual"

"Some Recent Documentaries, The Subjects Being Interviewed Are Often Sitting Farther Back Than Usual"

SirDrexl

#43

"I Think It'll Be Hard To Watch Superhero Movies, Particularly From The Last 10 Years, For A Very Long Time"

"I Think It'll Be Hard To Watch Superhero Movies, Particularly From The Last 10 Years, For A Very Long Time"

There is just too many of them, and not enough variety between them"

#44

"Self Referential Dialog"

"Self Referential Dialog"

reddit.com

#45

"The Dark, Gritty Franchise Reboot"

"The Dark, Gritty Franchise Reboot"

reddit.com

#46

"The Recovering Addict Horror Protagonist"

"The Recovering Addict Horror Protagonist"

reddit.com

#47

"Inscrutable Floating Holographic GUI's. They're In Every "Near Future" Film/TV Show And They Are Physically Impossible"

"Inscrutable Floating Holographic GUI's. They're In Every "Near Future" Film/TV Show And They Are Physically Impossible"

LV-426HOA

#48

"Popular Culture References Like 'Fortnite' In 'Endgame' And 'Among Us' In 'Glass Onion'"

"Popular Culture References Like 'Fortnite' In 'Endgame' And 'Among Us' In 'Glass Onion'"

Mish4life

#49

"Drowning Everything In Irony And Building In A Quip Everytime"

"Drowning Everything In Irony And Building In A Quip Everytime"

"There is a heartfelt or emotional moment as it is the case with Marvel movies. I watched a Video essay a couple of months ago where they said that writers do that to pander the nihilistic viewers."

#50

"Trailers Being The Cliffs Notes For All Movies"

"Trailers Being The Cliffs Notes For All Movies"

vanessa8172

#51

"Slightly Desaturated, Contrasted Color, With An Overall Gloomy Feel Or Overly Warm/Hot Grading"

"Slightly Desaturated, Contrasted Color, With An Overall Gloomy Feel Or Overly Warm/Hot Grading"

"As opposed to 90s more vivid colors, I think. I feel like I've seen a lot of this."

