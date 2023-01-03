Most of us skeptics by nature blame films, *cough cough* romance movies, for being far-fetched and nothing like real life. However, the scriptwriters are not to blame for why you don't get flowers sent to your office. Yet, they are to blame for the expectations they raise. Either way, it's widely accepted that certain things that work in movies simply don't work in real life. These are the so-called film tropes — a set of cliches overused in movies.

One of which is when a leading actor (ref Tom Hanks in The Terminal (2004)) hops in a random taxi they caught on the street and asks the driver to take them home. Just home, no address or anything. As if the cab driver knows where each of his passengers' homes is. Funnily, this movie trope was "exposed" in How To Be Single (2016) with a snarky comeback from a taxi driver. Yet, this is just one of the many movie tropes that have been used, recycled and used again in filmmaking.

Horror movie tropes arguably rank second (if not first) in frequency. A cabin in the woods is probably the most prevalent theme in teen screams. However, tropes in movies go beyond the romance and horror genres. When a user on AskReddit asked, "What happens in movies or TV that seems to be normal and you think to yourself 'that is not what people in real life do'?", thousands of trope-hunters revealed the most common movie tropes recurring on the silver screen.

Below, we've assembled this movie tropes list from the many answers people left in the thread, revealing the most frequently recurring cliches/tropes in films. Make sure to give the cliches you see way too often an upvote and write down any more movie tropes or 'things that don't happen in real life yet do in films' missing from the list in the comments!

#1

"Ending A Call And Hanging Up The Phone Without Saying Goodbye"

ShermanKrebbs Report

I Just Live Here
I hate when my husband does this! And then he gets frustrated because every time the phone goes quiet, I ask him if he's still there. Dude!!!

#2

"Knocking On The Door And Someone Opening It Within Two Seconds"

iwtoblv Report

Nathaniel
No one answers within two seconds, the police/whoever break in. Like, seriously? I am busy parking my lunch, give me time to finish and wipe!

#3

"Getting Eaten By Dinosaur. Rarely Happens In Real Life"

logicalmaniak Report

Mani Lacao
Happened to me last month

#4

"Preparing A Huge Five-Star Breakfast That No One Eats; I Don't Even Understand Why That's A Thing In Movies And TV Shows"

RefinedJoker Report

I Just Live Here
I know! How many cups of coffee are never consumed as people leave for work in films and television?

#5

"Furiously Making Out While Coming Through A Front Door"

PalpableMoon Report

DP
👍👍👍👍I wish

#6

"Guessing The Passwords Of Other People Correctly"

Transitionals Report

Nathaniel
Headless Roach's password 1lov3n@th@n13l

#7

"Everyone Has One Paper Bag For Groceries, And It Has A Celery Stalk And Loaf Of French Bread Sticking Out The Top"

ArachnidBeneficial61 Report

V 2000
i thought they gave those away in U.S. supermarkets

#8

"Having Highly Confidential Conversations About 4 Foot Away From The People They Are Talking About, And Not Being Overheard"

Goose-rider3000 Report

#9

"Young Singles Living In Million Dollar Condos That Overlook The City"

kwinner7 Report

timothythefrog (he/they)
ok but the example here is iron man,, like, his whole thing is that he's a billionare . this trope is better shown in movies where their only job is a waiter and they have a huge apartment?

#10

"Walking Into Friends' Houses Without Knocking"

ninjoid Report

fair_weather_rose
Yes! I never understand how everyone in movies leaves their doors unlocked 24/7

#11

"No One Using A Computer Ever Uses A Mouse. It’s Just Constant, Frantic Typing"

Santos_L_Halper_II Report

Stardust she/her
Whenever I disconnected my mouse, I did have to use the keyborard to navigate around so it looked like i was aggressively typing

#12

"Every Time Anyone Sneezes People Assume They're Sick, Like Don't They Ever Get Random Sneezes"

jatinvj-sumba-d-else Report

Nathaniel
For a good ten years, after getting up I would sneeze twice, for no reason.

#13

"Highschool Bullies In Movies"

oiquake Report

sofacushionfort
IMHE, bullying involves the entire student body singling out one victim, rather than one bully and a few toadies picking on a victim. More like a flock of chickens than lions and wildebeests.

#14

"Ordering A Beer Without Specifying What Brand Of Beer They Want"

ShermanKrebbs Report

Rachel Cobb
True. Living in /somewhat/ of a beer state; you HAVE to specify, and then again. "I want "version", of 'brand'."

#15

"People Just Firing Guns With No Hearing Protection Without Becoming Deaf"

wjqin9 Report

#16

"Women Running Around In Heels With Perfect Hair And Makeup, And The Dirt And Sweat Making Their Hair And Makeup Look Even Better"

ISeeMusicInColor Report

fair_weather_rose
I wish this were possible. Sometimes i can't even go through a whole school day without smudged eyeliner.

#17

"Women Can Be In The Jungle For Weeks, And They Don't Have Hair Growing Anywhere. Men Immediately Begin To Grow A Beard"

Dream_babe Report

fair_weather_rose
Also, somehow womens makeup never gets smudged when traversing through rough terrain and getting coated in dirt, sweat, and mosquito bites, but the second they have an "emotional moment" their mascara runs down their cheeks in an entirely unrealistic way.

#18

"Typing Keyboard Furiously To Hack In Seconds"

Transitionals Report

Nathaniel
.l;ahfjaw'fj'awef'jf'q'p]-234 I have just hacked into the Pentagon.

#19

"Hitting Someone On The Head With A Whiskey Bottle To Knock Them Out. Pretty High Risk Of Killing Them"

reddit.com Report

Nathaniel
Back in the A-Team days, B.A. wearing heavy rings. If he punched someone wearing them he would rip the persons face off.

#20

"Being A Young, Aspiring Artist Living Alone In A Nice, Spacious Apartment In A Prime Area Of A Big City Like New York Or LA"

SDFDuck Report

#21

"Running Upstairs In Horror Movies. If There Was Something Chasing You, Wouldn’t Head For The Door To Get Outside?"

Horrorwriterme Report

DP
Proceeds to run into corner*

#22

"On The Phone Making Plans: 'Ok, Meet Me At 5?' 'Sure.' And That’s The Whole Plan. Where Are You Meeting?"

bees_knees5628 Report

Rachel Cobb
Where? What should I wear? Who's coming?

#23

"Doctors Performing Surgery Without Safety Glasses"

Money4Nothing2000 Report

DP
Safety glasses? Wat r those? I honestly don’t kno

#24

"Doctors Doing All Of The Day To Day Patient Care. That’s Nonsense! Nurses Do Everything And The Doctors Come In For 15 Minutes..."

Pmacandcheeze Report

#25

"One Thing That Drives Me Berserk In Movies Is When Someone Is Driving And Talking To Their Passenger."

RonPolyp Report

Shameless Hussy Review
So true. More than any other situation, this causes me to yell at the TV.

#26

"Going To A Friend's Place, Staying There For All Of 30 Seconds To Talk About Something Plot-Relevant, Then Just Leaving Right Away"

fd1760 Report

#27

"School Buses Honking And Waiting For Kids Who Are Still In The House. If I Wasn’t At The Bus Stop When The Bus Arrived, It Would Drive On By. It Didn’t Stop. It Didn’t Honk"

DannyC990 Report

Headless Roach
And the kids still not eating the 5 course breakfast

#28

"Dreaming Of Kissing A Beautiful Woman, But Actually You're Just Being Licked By An Animal"

level 1 I_Am_Terry Report

Headless Roach
Fun fact: a roach has no tongue

#29

"People Splashing Cold Water In Their Faces And Looking In The Mirror To Indicate A Character Is Upset"

Robot-XL-5 Report

V 2000
then wham!! punch the mirror

#30

"Taking Turns Talking. Like In Cop Shows When One Cop Begins An Explanation, Then The Next One Picks Up The Story At A Seamlessly Convenient Spot"

madcats323 Report

#31

"Soldiers Running Towards The Enemy Instead Of Hanging Back And Setting Up Suppressing Fire"

HECUMARINE45 Report

Paulo Freitas
Yea... I was gonna make a snarky joke, but then i realizei this dude is right....

#32

"Go To Bed Wearing Full Make-Up"

Haunting-Aardvark709 Report

#33

"If A Simple Miscommunication Happens, No One Stops And Clarifies With The Other Person. Like If One 10 Sec Conversation Can Derail An Entire Plot Thread I'm Not Interested"

bleedsdaylight121 Report

#34

"The Amount Of Ultimatums In "Romantic" Movies Is Appalling"

TemptCiderFan Report

sofacushionfort
They’re pretty appalling in real life relationships too

#35

"Scenes Where Someone Is Painting Something, Like A Wall Or A Chair, Wearing Nice Clothing, With No Tape, Coverings, Or Paint Splatter Anywhere"

Money4Nothing2000 Report

Paulo Freitas
Ah..... You clearly never seen " all about Hanna " lmao.....

#36

"Giant Breakfast Made By Mom That Looks Like It Took 4 Hours To Make. Everyone Sit Down For 1 Sec, Takes A Bite And Then Leaves"

scraggledog Report

fair_weather_rose
Total waste of food. We'll have on or two breakfast foods, like eggs and hashbrowns or something, but pancakes, eggs, waffles, crepes, and potatoes cooked three different ways in one meal? Don't even think about it.

#37

"Car Gets Hit, Scratched, Rolled, Goes Off A Cliff, In A Car Accident... It Blows Up"

Moln0014 Report

#38

"Drinking Heavily Without Consequences"

pure_la_croix Report

#39

"The Stupid Slow Motion Kiss Or Hug As The World Is Falling Apart"

puckmonky Report

#40

"They Remove The Headrests From Cars So You Can See The Actors Better"

Kent_Knifen Report

#41

"Instantly Drying, Even Though They Just Jumped Into Water Fully Clothed"

l4i2n0ks Report

Deborah Harris2
Those clothes look wet to me..let me check more closely ;)

#42

"Phone Call Pauses Where The Other Person's Saying Something Are Always So Short That They'd Barely Have Time To Say Two Words"

ToErrDivine Report

#43

"Elite Soldiers/Agents Making Elementary Mistakes When Handling Firearms"

zerbey Report

#44

"Just Asked A Random Girl: "Hey Wanna Get Dinner Tomorrow? I'll Pick Up At 5". You Dont Have Her Adress Or Her Phone Number"

reddit.com Report

#45

"Suppressors On Firearms Making Them Whisper Quiet"

Samura1_I3 Report

Rachel Cobb
This is actually somewhat true. On small guns it makes them create a *cyoo* sound

#46

"Computers Doing A Soft Priiiiiip Every Time A Line Of Text Appears On Screen"

V02D Report

Nathaniel
Sorry, that was me passing wind.

#47

"When A Couple Wakes Up In Bed Together (With No Wild Bed-Head Hair, Mind You) And Just Start Making Out"

VictorBlimpmuscle Report

#48

"Waving 'Full' Coffee Cups Around"

JustABoyAndHisBlob Report

#49

"Getting Hit Over The Head And Knocked Out... Then Just Waking Up Later On And Acting Like They Just Have A Small Hangover"

scottiebass Report

#50

"Wearing Shoes On Their Beds. Like Who Actually Does That?"

Cain_Soren Report

DP
Yea I get mad at that too.

#51

"Throwing An Unspecified Amount Of Money On The Bar And Walking Out"

ZedsDeadBabyyyyyy Report

#52

"Getting Fired From An Office Job And Walking Out With A Box That Has A 3-Foot Tall Plant Sticking Out"

EstebanSays Report

#53

"Turning On A Shower And Jumping Right In Without Checking The Water Temperature With Their Hand First"

Money4Nothing2000 Report

Paulo Freitas
Há joke's on you, i Never check the water temperature with my fist. I use my foot.....

#54

"Absolutely Everything Related To Pregnancy And Especially Childbirth. You Don't Just Instantly Rush To The Hospital"

Roupert2 Report

Deborah Harris2
Trust me .. when you are in labour .. yes you do ...

#55

"Literally Everything Aaron Sorkin Has Ever Written. Non-Stop Razor Sharp Dialogue With The Most Quick-Witted Responses And Comebacks. It's So Perfect It's Distracting"

digitalmdsmooth Report

#56

"A Woman Rejects A Man And He Keeps Pestering Her With Gifts And Attention Until She Changes Her Mind. In Real Life, That’s Called Stalking And She Won’t Appreciate It"

squirrels33 Report

Stardust she/her
80% of Bollywood in a nutshell. The worst thing about it is that boys look up to the “heroes” of the movies and do the same to their crushes. It’s happened to me before

#57

"Find A Parking Spot Right In Front Of Their Building"

reddit.com Report

#58

"Wake Up At 6am No Matter What Time Of Year And It Is Bright And Sunny"

peoplecallmeamy Report

Stardust she/her
I live below the tropic of cancer and I can confirm that where I live, the sun begins rising at 6:30 minimum

#59

"Putting Baby In A Playpen When Your Friend Visits And Said Baby Doesn’t Scream"

dudettte Report

#60

"When They Are Playing Video Games And Just Turn Off The TV"

