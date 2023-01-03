65 TV & Movie Tropes And Cliches That Work On Screen Yet Don’t In Real Life
Most of us skeptics by nature blame films, *cough cough* romance movies, for being far-fetched and nothing like real life. However, the scriptwriters are not to blame for why you don't get flowers sent to your office. Yet, they are to blame for the expectations they raise. Either way, it's widely accepted that certain things that work in movies simply don't work in real life. These are the so-called film tropes — a set of cliches overused in movies.
One of which is when a leading actor (ref Tom Hanks in The Terminal (2004)) hops in a random taxi they caught on the street and asks the driver to take them home. Just home, no address or anything. As if the cab driver knows where each of his passengers' homes is. Funnily, this movie trope was "exposed" in How To Be Single (2016) with a snarky comeback from a taxi driver. Yet, this is just one of the many movie tropes that have been used, recycled and used again in filmmaking.
Horror movie tropes arguably rank second (if not first) in frequency. A cabin in the woods is probably the most prevalent theme in teen screams. However, tropes in movies go beyond the romance and horror genres. When a user on AskReddit asked, "What happens in movies or TV that seems to be normal and you think to yourself 'that is not what people in real life do'?", thousands of trope-hunters revealed the most common movie tropes recurring on the silver screen.
Below, we've assembled this movie tropes list from the many answers people left in the thread, revealing the most frequently recurring cliches/tropes in films. Make sure to give the cliches you see way too often an upvote and write down any more movie tropes or 'things that don't happen in real life yet do in films' missing from the list in the comments!
"Ending A Call And Hanging Up The Phone Without Saying Goodbye"
I hate when my husband does this! And then he gets frustrated because every time the phone goes quiet, I ask him if he's still there. Dude!!!
"Knocking On The Door And Someone Opening It Within Two Seconds"
"Getting Eaten By Dinosaur. Rarely Happens In Real Life"
"Preparing A Huge Five-Star Breakfast That No One Eats; I Don't Even Understand Why That's A Thing In Movies And TV Shows"
I know! How many cups of coffee are never consumed as people leave for work in films and television?
"Furiously Making Out While Coming Through A Front Door"
"Guessing The Passwords Of Other People Correctly"
"Everyone Has One Paper Bag For Groceries, And It Has A Celery Stalk And Loaf Of French Bread Sticking Out The Top"
"Having Highly Confidential Conversations About 4 Foot Away From The People They Are Talking About, And Not Being Overheard"
"Young Singles Living In Million Dollar Condos That Overlook The City"
ok but the example here is iron man,, like, his whole thing is that he's a billionare . this trope is better shown in movies where their only job is a waiter and they have a huge apartment?
"Walking Into Friends' Houses Without Knocking"
Yes! I never understand how everyone in movies leaves their doors unlocked 24/7
"No One Using A Computer Ever Uses A Mouse. It’s Just Constant, Frantic Typing"
Whenever I disconnected my mouse, I did have to use the keyborard to navigate around so it looked like i was aggressively typing
"Every Time Anyone Sneezes People Assume They're Sick, Like Don't They Ever Get Random Sneezes"
"Highschool Bullies In Movies"
IMHE, bullying involves the entire student body singling out one victim, rather than one bully and a few toadies picking on a victim. More like a flock of chickens than lions and wildebeests.
"Ordering A Beer Without Specifying What Brand Of Beer They Want"
True. Living in /somewhat/ of a beer state; you HAVE to specify, and then again. "I want "version", of 'brand'."
"People Just Firing Guns With No Hearing Protection Without Becoming Deaf"
"Women Running Around In Heels With Perfect Hair And Makeup, And The Dirt And Sweat Making Their Hair And Makeup Look Even Better"
I wish this were possible. Sometimes i can't even go through a whole school day without smudged eyeliner.
"Women Can Be In The Jungle For Weeks, And They Don't Have Hair Growing Anywhere. Men Immediately Begin To Grow A Beard"
Also, somehow womens makeup never gets smudged when traversing through rough terrain and getting coated in dirt, sweat, and mosquito bites, but the second they have an "emotional moment" their mascara runs down their cheeks in an entirely unrealistic way.
"Typing Keyboard Furiously To Hack In Seconds"
"Hitting Someone On The Head With A Whiskey Bottle To Knock Them Out. Pretty High Risk Of Killing Them"
"Being A Young, Aspiring Artist Living Alone In A Nice, Spacious Apartment In A Prime Area Of A Big City Like New York Or LA"
"Running Upstairs In Horror Movies. If There Was Something Chasing You, Wouldn’t Head For The Door To Get Outside?"
"On The Phone Making Plans: 'Ok, Meet Me At 5?' 'Sure.' And That’s The Whole Plan. Where Are You Meeting?"
"Doctors Performing Surgery Without Safety Glasses"
"Doctors Doing All Of The Day To Day Patient Care. That’s Nonsense! Nurses Do Everything And The Doctors Come In For 15 Minutes..."
"One Thing That Drives Me Berserk In Movies Is When Someone Is Driving And Talking To Their Passenger."
So true. More than any other situation, this causes me to yell at the TV.
"Going To A Friend's Place, Staying There For All Of 30 Seconds To Talk About Something Plot-Relevant, Then Just Leaving Right Away"
"School Buses Honking And Waiting For Kids Who Are Still In The House. If I Wasn’t At The Bus Stop When The Bus Arrived, It Would Drive On By. It Didn’t Stop. It Didn’t Honk"
"Dreaming Of Kissing A Beautiful Woman, But Actually You're Just Being Licked By An Animal"
"People Splashing Cold Water In Their Faces And Looking In The Mirror To Indicate A Character Is Upset"
"Taking Turns Talking. Like In Cop Shows When One Cop Begins An Explanation, Then The Next One Picks Up The Story At A Seamlessly Convenient Spot"
"Soldiers Running Towards The Enemy Instead Of Hanging Back And Setting Up Suppressing Fire"
Yea... I was gonna make a snarky joke, but then i realizei this dude is right....
"Go To Bed Wearing Full Make-Up"
"If A Simple Miscommunication Happens, No One Stops And Clarifies With The Other Person. Like If One 10 Sec Conversation Can Derail An Entire Plot Thread I'm Not Interested"
"The Amount Of Ultimatums In "Romantic" Movies Is Appalling"
"Scenes Where Someone Is Painting Something, Like A Wall Or A Chair, Wearing Nice Clothing, With No Tape, Coverings, Or Paint Splatter Anywhere"
Ah..... You clearly never seen " all about Hanna " lmao.....
"Giant Breakfast Made By Mom That Looks Like It Took 4 Hours To Make. Everyone Sit Down For 1 Sec, Takes A Bite And Then Leaves"
Total waste of food. We'll have on or two breakfast foods, like eggs and hashbrowns or something, but pancakes, eggs, waffles, crepes, and potatoes cooked three different ways in one meal? Don't even think about it.
"Car Gets Hit, Scratched, Rolled, Goes Off A Cliff, In A Car Accident... It Blows Up"
"Drinking Heavily Without Consequences"
"The Stupid Slow Motion Kiss Or Hug As The World Is Falling Apart"
"They Remove The Headrests From Cars So You Can See The Actors Better"
"Instantly Drying, Even Though They Just Jumped Into Water Fully Clothed"
Those clothes look wet to me..let me check more closely ;)
"Phone Call Pauses Where The Other Person's Saying Something Are Always So Short That They'd Barely Have Time To Say Two Words"
"Elite Soldiers/Agents Making Elementary Mistakes When Handling Firearms"
"Just Asked A Random Girl: "Hey Wanna Get Dinner Tomorrow? I'll Pick Up At 5". You Dont Have Her Adress Or Her Phone Number"
"Suppressors On Firearms Making Them Whisper Quiet"
This is actually somewhat true. On small guns it makes them create a *cyoo* sound
"Computers Doing A Soft Priiiiiip Every Time A Line Of Text Appears On Screen"
"When A Couple Wakes Up In Bed Together (With No Wild Bed-Head Hair, Mind You) And Just Start Making Out"
"Waving 'Full' Coffee Cups Around"
"Getting Hit Over The Head And Knocked Out... Then Just Waking Up Later On And Acting Like They Just Have A Small Hangover"
"Wearing Shoes On Their Beds. Like Who Actually Does That?"
"Throwing An Unspecified Amount Of Money On The Bar And Walking Out"
"Getting Fired From An Office Job And Walking Out With A Box That Has A 3-Foot Tall Plant Sticking Out"
"Turning On A Shower And Jumping Right In Without Checking The Water Temperature With Their Hand First"
Há joke's on you, i Never check the water temperature with my fist. I use my foot.....
"Absolutely Everything Related To Pregnancy And Especially Childbirth. You Don't Just Instantly Rush To The Hospital"
"Literally Everything Aaron Sorkin Has Ever Written. Non-Stop Razor Sharp Dialogue With The Most Quick-Witted Responses And Comebacks. It's So Perfect It's Distracting"
"A Woman Rejects A Man And He Keeps Pestering Her With Gifts And Attention Until She Changes Her Mind. In Real Life, That’s Called Stalking And She Won’t Appreciate It"
80% of Bollywood in a nutshell. The worst thing about it is that boys look up to the “heroes” of the movies and do the same to their crushes. It’s happened to me before
"Find A Parking Spot Right In Front Of Their Building"
"Wake Up At 6am No Matter What Time Of Year And It Is Bright And Sunny"
I live below the tropic of cancer and I can confirm that where I live, the sun begins rising at 6:30 minimum