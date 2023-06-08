Every now and then (okay, more often than that), you watch a movie so packed with tropes that you could basically watch it with your eyes closed and still know what will happen in the next scene. Tropes might not be so bad in and of themselves. After all, there is a reason why they work. But they have been used so many times that it eventually made them tired and boring.

While movie tropes have been discussed and ridiculed quite often, I feel like overused movie lines don’t get enough attention. And they can be as annoying as cliche situations. Similar to other movie cliches, most of the cliche movie lines started out as pretty decent (some of them even funny or clever) dialogue, but after screenwriters tried cramming them in every possible storyline, they turned into cringe quotes.    

For this article, we collected some of our favorite quotes that over time have become an absolute cliche. Are there any other popular cliches and overused movie lines we haven’t included in our list? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, take a look at our list, upvote the lines you think should go from movies forever, and share this article with a friend.

#1

"How Hard Can It Be?"

“Need to study/train for a certain period of time” hard? Definitely not “see this aircraft for the first time, can definitely fly it through an ambush.” 

#2

"It's Quiet. Too Quiet."

You mean this as a sign of danger, so it’s probably a good idea to stop being poetic and just voice your concerns. 

I give up on society
I give up on society
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the woods I can say true statement. If you can't hear at least birds. Move and move as fast as you can

#3

"I'm Getting Too Old For This"

We know you can defeat an entire evil organization with your left hand while knitting mittens with your right hand. You’re just being coy. It’s not cute. 

#4

"We Can Do This The Easy Way, Or The Hard Way."

Easy for you, you mean? Honestly, the entire phrase just sounds stupid and pretentious.

#5

"If You Touch One Hair On His/Her Head…"

We get it, you’re protective. Or intimidating. But right now you’re most probably tied to a chair or on the other side of the world talking on the phone. So maybe calm down and go actually do something to save him/her? 

#6

"If I'm Not Back In X Minutes..."

First, you’re giving them a super arbitrary deadline. Second, we all know they’re gonna think you found your demise in there and go in, maybe even before that arbitrary time span you gave them is over.

#7

"I Could Tell You, But I’d Have To Kill You."

Never ever in the history of films has anyone delivered upon that promise.

#8

"It’s Not What It Looks Like."

Why do you assume you know what it looks like to me? Also, if you realize someone might take it the wrong way, why not lead with an actual explanation before they are out of the door and into the third-act conflict?

Something
Something
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because the third act conflict has to happen.

#9

"I Wouldn’t Do That If I Were You."

But you’re not me, end of discussion. You’re just wasting movie runtime.

#10

"Try Me."

You’re tough, we get it. Maybe you won’t even hesitate to do what you just promised to do. But honestly, say something fresh. 

#11

"I Was Born Ready."

You were born wet and crying. So if this was your best argument to convince me you’re ready for the job, you failed.  

#12

"Shut Up And Kiss Me."

No! Just no! Stop teaching generations of young people that conflicts can be resolved with immediate intimacy. Talk! Learn to communicate and have respect for what the other person has to say. 

Something
Something
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Communicating respectfully is great in real life, but it's not much fun to watch.

#13

"Don’t Die On Me!"

I know your heart is in a good place, but you make it sound like you just want them to go die somewhere else so that you don’t have to deal with it. And honestly, this whole dying thing doesn’t really depend on the person in question.

#14

"(S)he’s Behind Me, Isn’t (S)he?"

For once, I’d love to see that person come from the front and face the one who says that, instead of just sneaking up on them.

#15

"Yeah, You Better Run!"

You know, when people run away from you for whatever reason, they usually don’t even hear what you say, so…

#16

"Awkward!"

Thank you, Captain Obvious. And now you only made it even more awkward.  

#17

"That's What I'm Talking About!"

You were probably talking about it the entirety of the previous scene, so really no need to confirm. Also, not every moment requires a line of dialogue.

#18

"We’ve Got Company!"

Super unhelpful and time-wasting. When they say this in a movie, it usually means danger, so maybe just warn your friends in advance about who they are up against.

#19

"You Just Don’t Get It, Do You?"

Maybe if you stopped being passive-aggressive and explained it in normal human terms, I would?

#20

"You Look Like S**t."

People don’t talk like this. They either ask you if you are okay, or just mind their own business.

I give up on society
I give up on society
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have said that to complete stranger.

#21

"There’s A Storm Coming."

Oh. My. God! Just put it to rest already. This phrase has been so used to death, it makes me actively angry.

#22

"Don’t Do Anything Stupid."

We all know they will because the movie needs to happen. There are other more creative ways of showing that you are the wise one in this equation. 

Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they didn't then that's the end of the movie. The plot usually depends on someone doing the stupid thing

#23

"Cover Me. I'm Going In."

If you need to explain this to your buddy cop and/or military platoon, you might as well just go home. You are trained for this.

#24

"Let's Get Outta Here."

Said after inflicting maximum damage on the surroundings or when everything is over, it kind of defeats the purpose. 

#25

"Okay, Here's What We Do... (And Cut To A Different Scene)"

No, I’m not asking you to roll out your entire plan. “Show, don’t tell” and all that, I get it. Just stop saying this. People don’t preface their plans with an opening line. 

Something
Something
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In one episode of Some Assembly Required, a character does this, and other characters tell him he ought to finish his sentences in the time and place where he starts them.

#26

"Tell ___ I Love Him/Her/Them."

Often followed by “You tell him/her/them yourself,” it adds absolutely nothing to the situation or character development.  

#27

"____ Is My Middle Name."

What can I say, your parents had poor naming skills. You could have easily said the thing was second nature to you, you know. 

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, and if they said that instead, you'd complain about that too.

#28

"Is That All You’ve Got?"

No, I’m just saving some for the next fight I’ve got scheduled for tonight. Usually said by the protagonist who has been pummeled against every wall in the building, it sounds like very unnecessary bravado.   

#29

"Get Outta There!"

They can’t and they won’t. Because they either have to die for the rest of the movie to happen, or you have to get in there and get them out and prove your coolness. So stop wasting your time and go do something. 

#30

"Did I Just Say That Out Loud?"

No one ever is so absorbed in their thoughts that they don’t realize they’re talking out loud. Admit it, you wanted the other party to hear it. Or just stop using this as a plot propeller.  

#31

"I Have A Bad Feeling About This."

There is only one Han Solo in this world, and you’re not him. Stop. 

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thing of Bolo from The Mighty Boosh.

#32

"In English, Please."

How hard is it to say “Please, explain it in simpler terms so that I can understand” or, at the very least, “Quit with the professional jargon and talk like a common person”? Because that phrase you’re using stopped being funny a long time ago.

#33

"I'll Be Back."

There was a reason this line worked for T-800. Even if you mean it as a parody, we’ve had enough of that as well. 

#34

"We’re Not So Different, You And I."

To quote Phineas and Ferb, “Yes. Yes, we are.” So would you please quit your manipulating strategy that stopped being effective after the third person in movie history tried it? 

#35

"Sit Down And Shut Up."

Rude. Just rude. Stop hanging out with these screenwriters; they are a bad influence. 

#36

"It’s/She’s Gonna Blow!"

Ya think?! Then why are you standing there being Captain Obvious? Run! 

#37

"You're Acting Like A Crazy Person."

Maybe they are, but your line doesn’t add anything to the situation. Maybe at least ask them if they are okay?

#38

"No Signal."

No worries. Next time you’re on top of the Himalayas you will have it, if the plot demands so.

I give up on society
I give up on society
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy or girl has some major issues after reading most of these.

