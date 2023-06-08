Every now and then (okay, more often than that), you watch a movie so packed with tropes that you could basically watch it with your eyes closed and still know what will happen in the next scene. Tropes might not be so bad in and of themselves. After all, there is a reason why they work. But they have been used so many times that it eventually made them tired and boring.

While movie tropes have been discussed and ridiculed quite often, I feel like overused movie lines don’t get enough attention. And they can be as annoying as cliche situations. Similar to other movie cliches, most of the cliche movie lines started out as pretty decent (some of them even funny or clever) dialogue, but after screenwriters tried cramming them in every possible storyline, they turned into cringe quotes.

For this article, we collected some of our favorite quotes that over time have become an absolute cliche. Are there any other popular cliches and overused movie lines we haven’t included in our list? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, take a look at our list, upvote the lines you think should go from movies forever, and share this article with a friend.