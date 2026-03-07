Redditors have recently been discussing mind-blowing discoveries that didn’t get nearly as much news coverage as they should have. So we hope this list will teach you something new about what’s been going on in our world, and be sure to upvote the news you wish you had heard sooner!

No matter how hard you try, it’s impossible to keep up with everything that’s happening in the world. Staying up to date on global politics, natural disasters , pop culture events, local tragedies, and more would be a full-time job. But if there’s one thing that we should probably know more about, it’s scientific advancements and breakthroughs.

#1 It's pretty obvious but the Epstein files. Each release is more vile and incriminating. But folks are still not angry enough.



maxdragonxiii:

It's crazy to see the world all over arresting people and USA doing... absolutely nothing.

RELATED:

#2 New classes of antibiotics.



JesseCuster40:

Things like this are what make me thankful the world is full of people far more intelligent than me. I'm just trying to make it through the work week, and people are out there creating new antibiotics.

#3 The discovery of microplastics in human blood, placentas, and basically every organ in our bodies should have been a civilization-altering wake-up call but instead we just kind of went huh that's unfortunate and kept drinking from plastic bottles. We are literally finding plastic particles in newborn babies and the collective response has been shockingly muted. In 50 years we are going to look back at this the same way we look back at lead in gasoline and asbestos in buildings and wonder how we knew and still did nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Bispecific antibodies to treat cancer.



Why? It’s not chemo so no bone damage, no increased risk of other cancers, no long-term neurological problems, no hair loss, no digestive problems. None of that. But, it’s more effective than chemo and easier to administer.



It’s already approved as a last option for some cancers and works incredibly well in that setting. There are numerous clinical trials happening right now designed to prove that it should replace chemo entirely for some cancers and they are figuring out how to use it for more cancers.



How do I know this? My wife got in an early clinical trial and it put her in deep remission with almost zero side effects. She’s back how she was 5 years ago. No weakness or diminishment at all.



Almost nobody seems to know anything about this.



BCSteve:

Oncologist here, bispecifics are incredibly promising! You get the benefits of CAR-T cells without having to actually go through a bone marrow transplant, and unlike CAR-Ts you can reverse it just by not giving the drug. They honestly are pretty amazing, and I can’t wait to see more of what they have to offer in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 MRNA vaccines are like this generation's moon landing. They are a staggering scientific achievement and the gateway to curing all kinds of diseases, and instead of developing this technology we're abandoning vaccines entirely and giving measles to our children.



unisia3507:

mRNA vaccines are quite highly rated but massively underrated. The fundamental research was done for years beforehand, but when push came to shove the researchers were just like "shall we work over the weekend and knock out a covid vaccine?". It was literally a weekend job to go from no treatment to a safe, well-targeted, and effective vaccine for a pandemic which was crushing the world's economies and killing millions. That's some sci-fi MCU nonsense. You could catch a cold and have a vaccine ready for that specific strain before you stop sneezing.

#6 In 2007, Time magazine had the greatest inventions of the year. Number one on the list was the Apple iPhone and was featured on the front page.



In an honorable mention paragragh, there was a machine created that can change the proteins in human blood so any blood type can be used for blood transfusions, not needing there to be a match in blood types before procedures are done.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 That almost all "recycled" plastic has always been burned and dumped, in global quantities that are absolutely mind boggling.



Substantial_Pea3462:

I talk about this all the time and people either don’t believe me or don’t care. And whenever I go to throw away something plastic idk what I’m supposed to do with it. This one just makes me so mad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I kinda feel like the invention and rollout of PrEP has been completely missed by anyone who isn’t gay. We literally have a medicine, where if you take it regularly, you won’t get HIV. That’s a milestone that should be celebrated every day. Most people are just completely unaware that it exists.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In 2024 an SSH encryption backdoor (presumed to be from Russia) had the potential to essentially wipe out 80% of the Internet. A German programmer named Andres Freund just happened to notice a tiny 0.05s slowdown on his computer, and from that, discovered that every version of those computers was compromised. Supercomputers, server farms, regular people all had this vulnerability.

When it was discovered and solved, the media was just like “oh cool- good find random guy!”





Mainstream media isn’t really technologically literate enough to understand how __severe__ this could have been. I’m talking planes falling out of the sky, banks failing, hospitals going dark all across the world. Like the crowdstrike bug on steroids. We were likely weeks away from this without even knowing it.

#10 That DuPont poisoned the whole world with microplastics and they're still allowed to do business. Children are being born with microplastics, it's in semen, and even in the soils of untouched areas in nature. I haven't seen so much as a class action lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 CRISPR. We basically got a cut and paste tool for DNA and the world went yeah neat and scrolled past it like it was a phone update.

#12 The Panama Papers revealed a massive conspiracy of global tax evasion, no-one batted an eye.



The journalist who broke the story was quietly eliminated.

#13 The Japanese figured out how to REGROW TEETH.



And I’ve only seen a few little blurbs about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I really thought the stuff Edward Snowden risked his life to tell us should have concerned people a lot more.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 We cloned a sheep in 1999.



Suspiciously, 27 years later, there has been no chatter about the successful cloning of humans.



Not “so and so went to jail for trying”; Not “The UN has unanimously passed this law permitting/forbidding human cloning by any country”; Not “They walk among us”…



Just silence.



And that part is weird to me.

#16 The fact that the we proved your gut bacteria can influence mood and anxiety and everyone just went cool and kept stress-eating gas station snacks.



Like… we basically confirmed there’s a second brain in your stomach and society responded with a probiotic yogurt commercial and moved on.



Feels wildly under-hyped for something that can literally change how you feel day to day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Handwashing.





A doctor implemented handwashing before we knew bacteria existed, and the mortality rate of his patients reduced significantly post surgery.



He was laughed at by his peers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The discovery that the bacteria H. pylori is common cause of chronic upper gastrointestinal inflammation and peptic ulcers and is also a major risk factor for the development of stomach cancer (two different types of stomach cancer, actually). The researchers who made the discoveries were largely mocked for their theory that peptic ulcer disease could be an infectious disease. Their critics stopped laughing, however, when they won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 For me, it’s the first image of a black hole.



We literally took a picture of something that doesn’t even let light escape. That sounds like sci-fi. A few days of “wow that’s cool” and then everyone just went back to scrolling.



I remember thinking, wait… how is this not a bigger deal?

#20 We stopped a global pandemic in under a year and invented a whole new kind of vaccine to do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The fact that we landed a rover on **Mars** and drive it around with cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Jan. 6th storming of the Capital.





Political candidate falsely claims they won and the election was stolen. Directs angry mob of supporters at Capital. Then ignores the responsibility of his government held position to intentionally delays response that results in the deaths of both police officers and protesters.



mst3k_42:

January 6. Storming the capital like that should have had more serious consequences. And they sure shouldn’t have been pardoned.

#23 In 2023, the extinct language Kalašma was re-discovered on a 13th-century BC tablet and within a year, it was determined to be from the Indo-European language family.



More specifically from the extinct Anatolian branch, which is the earliest to have split from the Proto-Indo-European language (~3500 BC). This branch had languages that had existed up until maybe the 2nd century BC, but today, we know so little about them that we don't even know how to classify them on the Anatolian branch.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 That we can grow brains from stem cells and put them in video games and reward there actions with dopamine. Look up brain organoids.

#25 That we carry entire libraries of human knowledge in our pockets and treat it like it’s normal.

#26 Telomeres were discovered. Telomeres are the age timers on your cells. As telomeres on the end cap of chromosomes shorten from cell division we age. Science not only found what causes aging but also is figuring out how to reverse it currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 How in the hell has no one mentioned PRISM yet?!



PRISM is a code name for a program under which the United States National Security Agency (NSA) collects internet communications from various U.S. internet companies. The program is also known by the SIGAD US-984XN.PRISM collects stored internet communications based on demands made to internet companies such as Google and Apple under Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 to turn over any data that match court-approved search terms.[6] Among other things, the NSA can use these PRISM requests to target communications that were encrypted when they traveled across the internet backbone, to focus on stored data that telecommunication filtering systems discarded earlier, and to get data that is easier to handle.



Literal mass surveillance at unprecedented scale. Lord knows how much more sophisticated it is these days with AI and the likes of Peter Thiel / Palantir.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The discovery of nitrogen-fixing organelles confirmed theories on the evolution of single celled life forms with implications on everything from extraplanetary research to farming. The other endosymbionts you've heard of are chloroplasts and mitochondria, we discovered a third.



Every discovery of plastic-degrading enzymes.

#29 The discovery that should have changed everything is **Social Baseline Theory (SBT)**.



Through a mental health and neurobiological lens, SBT proves that the human brain does not view being alone as a "neutral" state. Instead, our brains are biologically hardwired to expect the presence of others to help manage our mental and metabolic costs. When you are with someone you trust, your brain literally shuts down certain threat-response regions, "outsourcing" its stress regulation to your social circle.





Essentially, social connection isn't just a "nice to have" or a social lubricant; it is a primary biological resource as vital as calories or oxygen. When we are isolated, our brains have to work significantly harder to "render" and monitor the world for threats, leading to a state of constant, high-load metabolic strain. This suggests that many mental health struggles like anxiety and depression are not just "internal glitches," but predictable biological responses to a lack of social support.





The world largely gave this a collective shrug because the implications are deeply inconvenient. Acknowledging SBT would require us to admit that our modern culture of hyper-individualism is biologically nonsensical. It’s much easier for society to tell an individual to "practice self-care" than it is to admit that our current way of living in isolated suburban boxes or staring at screens, is a public health crisis that physically wears out the human brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The first steam ‘engines’ already existed in Roman times but were more seen as a neat party trick or a novelty rather than something useful.



Just a reminder something as groundbreaking as the Industrial Revolution was more than just the mechanism itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 The material brought back from an asteroid (Bennu) older than earth, thats most likely from the seabed of a long destroyed planet, that contains the building blocks of life. Literally all life on earth could be the second genesis of life from a planet destroyed more than 5 billion years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California officially achieved a major nuclear fusion breakthrough—known as ignition or scientific energy breakeven on December 5, 2022.

#33 Anti-matter has been collected and experiments using it as a fuel source have been extremely promising. The only issue so far is storage/ how expensive it is to store. If it touches any other matter the reaction occurs and both get converted to energy at 100% efficiency (insane). It's the most efficient fuel source that we have ever discovered. Truly world changing stuff is gonna happen some time this century, the future looks hopeful in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 The discovery that most animals can feel pain and experience emotions. For centuries we treated animals as unfeeling automatons, but scientific evidence shows they have complex emotional lives. Yet factory farming and animal cruelty continue on an industrial scale with little public outrage.

#35 The tardigrade-in-space thing. actual living organisms exposed to the vacuum of space and cosmic radiation, and some survived. the implications for panspermia -- the idea that life could travel between planets hitching a ride on rocks -- went from fringe hypothesis to "okay maybe" and most people just scrolled past it. if that finding had come out 200 years ago it would have shaken every religion and philosophy on earth. in 2019 it got a three-day news cycle and then everyone moved on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 NASA performed a(n unmanned) flyover of Pluto in 2015. The distance and size of Pluto make the project a staggering accomplishment. The world was flat for most humans not so long ago, and still is for a small fraction of folks who may or may not be pretending to believe it for attention's sake.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 We literally detected gravitational waves - ripples in spacetime - and everyone went back to arguing online.

#38 Magnets. Bloody magnets. They are magic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 The Stanford Prison Experiment by Philip Zimbardo which he later called "Lucifer effect". Everybody gave a shrug as it was already so normalized that everyone knew this though the study has its own criticisms.

#40 That we are so close to finding cure from Alzheimer's disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Phonons. (essentially sound lasers) This is more of a technological challenge that while has been long understood on paper, we have not had the technical skills to build... Till now. The finial dominos falling only in the last few months.



On the surface this seems rather underwhelming and I suspect that is how people will see it but personally I think it should blow your mind. I suspect this technology will be in nearly every electronic device in within the next 10 years. It will not be some 'neat' experimental research trick but a real and fundamental change in some technical aspects that we use daily. I can not list all the way this will be incorporated but will start with the most obvious. Data to your phone. Right now now we have what would be a conventional RF filter in your phone that is quite limited and uses a significant portion of your daily power. Using a phonon filter of the same size, it will allow for data rates of 10 to 100 times the speeds we get now. Or it will allow for similar data rates with ten times the coverage. And it will do this with 100th the power. I could imagine a hearing aid sized device with a battery that would last a month but be a 'phone' in your ear.



But other things it can do. 'Mechanically' move heat away from a chip with extremely low power and high efficiency. Provide lidar type of services but with resolutions 100s to 1000s times more precise. Human medical imaging that will seem like magic at a fraction of the cost. Use the same RF signal on your phone to count every person 20 feet from you even if they are around a corner or in a closet. And not only could it detect them, it could measure their heart beat and blood pressure and likely deduce stress levels and things I can not even think of.



Phonons are no longer just a theoretical concept in labs; they have become the "secret sauce" making 6G technically possible.