Woman Stunned At MIL’s Wild Plan For SIL To Be The One Carrying Her Future Baby

Breaking the news to your family about plans to have children is meant to be an exciting and joyful moment. But for one Redditor, it turned into a bizarre conversation she didn’t see coming.

When she told her mother-in-law about trying for a second baby, she didn’t get the congratulations she expected. Instead, her MIL floated a jaw-dropping idea: her sister-in-law could become a surrogate and carry it for her.

And as outrageous as that was, what followed made things even weirder. Keep reading for the full story.

When the woman told her MIL she was trying for a second baby, she didn’t get a congratulations

Image credits: Xavier Mouton Photographie / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead, her MIL proposed something shocking: her SIL could carry the baby for her

Image credits: Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: JessiRabbit18

In the replies, the woman explained that her MIL is simply socially clueless

Meanwhile, commenters couldn’t hide their shock and disbelief over the entire situation