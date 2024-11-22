Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Stunned At MIL’s Wild Plan For SIL To Be The One Carrying Her Future Baby
Family, Relationships

Breaking the news to your family about plans to have children is meant to be an exciting and joyful moment. But for one Redditor, it turned into a bizarre conversation she didn’t see coming.

When she told her mother-in-law about trying for a second baby, she didn’t get the congratulations she expected. Instead, her MIL floated a jaw-dropping idea: her sister-in-law could become a surrogate and carry it for her.

And as outrageous as that was, what followed made things even weirder. Keep reading for the full story.

When the woman told her MIL she was trying for a second baby, she didn’t get a congratulations

Image credits: Xavier Mouton Photographie / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Instead, her MIL proposed something shocking: her SIL could carry the baby for her

Image credits: Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: JessiRabbit18

In the replies, the woman explained that her MIL is simply socially clueless

Meanwhile, commenters couldn’t hide their shock and disbelief over the entire situation

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both the MiL & SiL are 100% Inappropriate. I wonder if SiL has attempted to flirt, or gives off sexual vibes towards her husband, and maybe that's why he can't stand her?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if the claims he can't stand her is a ruse and she is already carrying his child, MIL knows and is trying to get them all out of a big mess.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
juliet_bravo avatar
Learner Panda
Learner Panda
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why in any case does anyone tell others that they are going to start trying for a baby? It's none if their business. Just announce the pregnancy when it's positive, maybe even wait until after the 12 week scan.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
