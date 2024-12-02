Mom Tells Son “Put A Muzzle On It” When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but sometimes they deserve it. Whether they’re trying to tell you how to parent, butting in on things that are no business of theirs, or arguing with your spouse, they can put a real damper on family relationships.

One woman has had enough of her rude mother-in-law insinuating that she’s a dog and not having the decency to apologize, even when she knows she’s in the wrong. Insulted and furious, the woman’s now banned her from seeing her grandchild until she says she’s sorry.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

Mothers-in-law have a reputation for being problematic, but hers takes the cake

Image credits: Elina Fairytale / Pexels (not the actual image)

After making strict arrangements to see her grandson, she kept blowing his parents off

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual image)

When the couple called her out on it, the mother-in-law wasted no time insulting her son’s wife

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual image)

Outraged, the couple decided to go no-contact with both parents, much to the father-in-law’s dismay

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bonnie3944

The woman has since turned to the web to ask netizens if she was being unreasonable in banning her in-laws from seeing their grandson until she gets an apology

OP begins her post by telling the community that she’s posted about this situation before, but there have been updates since. She goes on to add some context, telling her readers that her in-laws were going away for the holiday over Christmas but wanted to see their grandson open his presents before then.

Her mother-in-law picked the time and date, forcing her son to exchange shifts with somebody at work so he could be available. Well, the day came, and the mother-in-law kept delaying their appointment until her son called to let her know that it was unlikely they’d meet at all as his son was going to bed soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP barged in on the call after her mother-in-law started guilt-tripping her husband. That’s when her mother-in-law suggested she was a dog.

The couple has since gone no-contact with the grandparents, although OP’s husband has been bombarded with messages from his dad. OP says she can’t help but feel that, if she wanted a continued relationship with her grandson, the mother-in-law would be willing to suck it up and apologize.

In an update to her original post, OP goes on to say that her husband has been brilliant at standing up to his obnoxious mother, even though in the past, he would do everything he could not to rock the boat. She concludes by adding that he knows he’s still welcome to have a relationship with his parents, but that she and their son can be counted out.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual image)

From what OP tells us in her post, it would seem that her mother-in-law is not just entitled, but toxic too. This combination of terrible traits is bolstered by the old woman’s stubbornness.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what exactly are the signs of a toxic mother-in-law? And what’s the best way for OP to deal with hers, besides going no-contact? We went looking for answers.

In her article for Choosing Therapy, Tricia Johnson writes that toxic mothers-in-law can have a profound impact on family relationships. She goes on to list a few signs that you’re dealing with a toxic mother-in-law.

If she doesn’t respect boundaries, thinks she’s always right, is emotionally abusive, is passive-aggressive, gossips, is impossible to please, and helps without being asked, she’s probably not doing you any favors by being around.

In an article for Marriage.com, Anne Duvaux suggests several useful tips for coping with a mother-in-law who’s driving you mad. Some of our favorites include keeping yourself emotionally distant, avoiding trigger topics, avoiding self-judgment, and allowing your partner to step in if need be.

In this Bored Panda piece, netizens reveal 32 times mothers-in-law from hell left their relatives speechless, while this article features a collection of 50 posts from people who have the worst in-laws under the sun.

Based on her mother-in-law’s despicable behavior, OP might never see eye to eye with her. In the meantime, the in-laws have no legal right to see her son, so she can ban them for as long as she likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her mother-in-law will ever apologize? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the woman was not being unreasonable, slamming the mother-in-law for her vulgar comments and stubborn behavior