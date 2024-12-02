Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Tells Son “Put A Muzzle On It” When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid
Family, Relationships

Mom Tells Son “Put A Muzzle On It” When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but sometimes they deserve it. Whether they’re trying to tell you how to parent, butting in on things that are no business of theirs, or arguing with your spouse, they can put a real damper on family relationships.

One woman has had enough of her rude mother-in-law insinuating that she’s a dog and not having the decency to apologize, even when she knows she’s in the wrong. Insulted and furious, the woman’s now banned her from seeing her grandchild until she says she’s sorry.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Mothers-in-law have a reputation for being problematic, but hers takes the cake

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Image credits: Elina Fairytale / Pexels (not the actual image)

    After making strict arrangements to see her grandson, she kept blowing his parents off

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Image credits: gzorgz / Freepik (not the actual image)

    When the couple called her out on it, the mother-in-law wasted no time insulting her son’s wife

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual image)

    Outraged, the couple decided to go no-contact with both parents, much to the father-in-law’s dismay

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Image credits: Bonnie3944

    The woman has since turned to the web to ask netizens if she was being unreasonable in banning her in-laws from seeing their grandson until she gets an apology

    OP begins her post by telling the community that she’s posted about this situation before, but there have been updates since. She goes on to add some context, telling her readers that her in-laws were going away for the holiday over Christmas but wanted to see their grandson open his presents before then.

    Her mother-in-law picked the time and date, forcing her son to exchange shifts with somebody at work so he could be available. Well, the day came, and the mother-in-law kept delaying their appointment until her son called to let her know that it was unlikely they’d meet at all as his son was going to bed soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    OP barged in on the call after her mother-in-law started guilt-tripping her husband. That’s when her mother-in-law suggested she was a dog. 

    The couple has since gone no-contact with the grandparents, although OP’s husband has been bombarded with messages from his dad. OP says she can’t help but feel that, if she wanted a continued relationship with her grandson, the mother-in-law would be willing to suck it up and apologize.

    In an update to her original post, OP goes on to say that her husband has been brilliant at standing up to his obnoxious mother, even though in the past, he would do everything he could not to rock the boat. She concludes by adding that he knows he’s still welcome to have a relationship with his parents, but that she and their son can be counted out.

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual image)

    From what OP tells us in her post, it would seem that her mother-in-law is not just entitled, but toxic too. This combination of terrible traits is bolstered by the old woman’s stubbornness. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what exactly are the signs of a toxic mother-in-law? And what’s the best way for OP to deal with hers, besides going no-contact? We went looking for answers.

    In her article for Choosing Therapy, Tricia Johnson writes that toxic mothers-in-law can have a profound impact on family relationships. She goes on to list a few signs that you’re dealing with a toxic mother-in-law.

    If she doesn’t respect boundaries, thinks she’s always right, is emotionally abusive, is passive-aggressive, gossips, is impossible to please, and helps without being asked, she’s probably not doing you any favors by being around.

    In an article for Marriage.com, Anne Duvaux suggests several useful tips for coping with a mother-in-law who’s driving you mad. Some of our favorites include keeping yourself emotionally distant, avoiding trigger topics, avoiding self-judgment, and allowing your partner to step in if need be.

    In this Bored Panda piece, netizens reveal 32 times mothers-in-law from hell left their relatives speechless, while this article features a collection of 50 posts from people who have the worst in-laws under the sun.

    Based on her mother-in-law’s despicable behavior, OP might never see eye to eye with her. In the meantime, the in-laws have no legal right to see her son, so she can ban them for as long as she likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her mother-in-law will ever apologize? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the woman was not being unreasonable, slamming the mother-in-law for her vulgar comments and stubborn behavior

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Tells Son "Put A Muzzle On It" When DIL Confronts Her, They Ban Grandparents From Seeing Kid

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    2

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL sounds totally unreasonable and uncouth to boot. Going NC seems a totally sane thing to do.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of the states in the US have some form of grandparents' rights, but it varies from restrictive (Alabama + Georgia) to more permissive (Washington + Hawaii.) California grants reasonable visitation even if the parents object, but ONLY in cases of divorce or incarceration, NOT if the parents are married. :) If the grands live in one of them, they may be able to sue for visitation. Other places - no idea what they have. P.S. MIL sounds like a nightmare + NC should be from now until forever. :)

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIL sounds totally unreasonable and uncouth to boot. Going NC seems a totally sane thing to do.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of the states in the US have some form of grandparents' rights, but it varies from restrictive (Alabama + Georgia) to more permissive (Washington + Hawaii.) California grants reasonable visitation even if the parents object, but ONLY in cases of divorce or incarceration, NOT if the parents are married. :) If the grands live in one of them, they may be able to sue for visitation. Other places - no idea what they have. P.S. MIL sounds like a nightmare + NC should be from now until forever. :)

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda