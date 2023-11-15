ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity culture is all around us. We see famous people on the big screen, on the stage and in the news. Thanks to social media, they seem closer than ever. We can see inside their homes, watch and judge their daily routines. It sometimes makes us say: "Hey, I do that too. They're just like me!"

Yet there's still something thrilling about meeting a celebrity in person. Whether it's a person you admire or just saw in the media in passing, it can still be worth sharing. This X thread by @gothamhiphop is the perfect example. The entries range from hilarious to wholesome, although some might make you raise your eyebrows too. So scroll away and see for yourself if meeting your heroes always turns out bad.