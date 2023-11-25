ADVERTISEMENT

According to lawyer and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, being a woman today, as it was yesterday, means fighting against the tide that threatens to limit their potential, promise, and presence.

Whether that means continuing to demand the inalienable right to body autonomy, refusing to conform to deeply rooted societal expectations telling them what to do or say, or persistently knocking down other barriers, it's all about being free.

If you're interested in how this quest manifests in everyday life, we have just the thing for you. The Instagram account 'Laughing Chicks' shares hilariously accurate memes that describe the shared struggles and triumphs of modern women, offering a refreshing perspective on the journey toward equality and empowerment.

For our first publication on 'Laughing Chicks,' its founder told Bored Panda that initially, the page began as just them creating memes that they thought were funny.

"I was working, and my work [was] very boring, and I wanted to do something more expressive," they explained. "So I started creating the page and memes."

But over time, the fun little page grew, and they realized how much fun content you can find elsewhere too. "I started curating more and giving them credit. Along the way, I have not only supported creators but have made friends such as Nina Marie (@ninamariedaniele) and Vinny Fasline(@vinnyfasline) ... I got an understanding of what my followers like and, more importantly, do not like, and selecting memes is now second nature."
"I found that relatable memes are the ones that resonate the most. Universal topics, such as complaining about work, or bonding with your coworkers, tend to do the best," the person behind 'Laughing Chicks' explained.

However, they added that Instagram itself also has a say in what to post.

"It also depends on the platform; they keep innovating and changing the algorithm, and as creators and curators, we have to adapt. For example, Instagram went very heavy about a year ago on videos, but now they have come back to photos and added more value to them. So, hoping to keep staying ahead of the algorithm and making new partnerships with comedians to keep the page engaged and growing."
For our follow-up publication on the Instagram account, its chief said that they've been focusing on relatable memes even more.

We were also curious about whether or not their memes remain specifically for women, since a considerable portion of them now seems applicable to a broader audience.

"We have an 85% female following; therefore, we post memes more relatable to women," the creator of the account explained. "However, most of it is just relatable content for all."
It makes sense. Women and men score very similarly on tests of humor appreciation. Psychiatrist Allan Reiss of Stanford University scanned the brains of male and female subjects while they rated the funniness of 30 cartoons. Both genders rated the same number of cartoons as funny and ranked them in the same order of funniness. So don't be scared to send these memes to your guy friends too. If they have a sense of humor, they should appreciate them too!
