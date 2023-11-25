ADVERTISEMENT

According to lawyer and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, being a woman today, as it was yesterday, means fighting against the tide that threatens to limit their potential, promise, and presence.

Whether that means continuing to demand the inalienable right to body autonomy, refusing to conform to deeply rooted societal expectations telling them what to do or say, or persistently knocking down other barriers, it's all about being free.

If you're interested in how this quest manifests in everyday life, we have just the thing for you. The Instagram account 'Laughing Chicks' shares hilariously accurate memes that describe the shared struggles and triumphs of modern women, offering a refreshing perspective on the journey toward equality and empowerment.

More info: Instagram