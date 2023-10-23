ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, memes are used to cover basically any and every topic, providing many people with material they can relate to. The subject of mental health is no exception. With more and more people opening up about it, memes based on mental health can be quite relevant too, showing people that they’re not going through certain matters alone; or simply providing a much-needed giggle.

Quite a few of such giggle-worthy examples are shared by the ‘Memes For Mental Health’ Instagram account, boasting a fan base of nearly 54,000 followers. Dedicated to “memes that raise awareness, make you laugh, and make you go ‘s**t dat me’”, as reads its description, the account was started in 2017 and has been continuously presenting the online community with relatable content ever since. Scroll down to find some examples of that on the list below and enjoy.

#1

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I have a panic attack I head for the bathroom because they usually involve vomiting.

#2

#3

Memes-For-Mental-Health Shares stats

memesformentalhealth , x.com Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. The man who raped me died in prison. I promised myself I'd never be that mean again.

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

autumn-stern avatar
RebanesWrath
RebanesWrath
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Broken only means we can turn into something even more greater

#10

#11

autumn-stern avatar
RebanesWrath
RebanesWrath
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That feeling when your so, so tired and you can finally sleep on your warm bed..

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

autumn-stern avatar
RebanesWrath
RebanesWrath
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Water fixes everything! Skin dirty? Take a bath! Can’t poop :D? Drink water! Someone annoying you? HIT THEN WITH A FLAMING FRYING PAN AND DROWM THEM-

#24

#25

#26

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or hold up a liquor store and off yourself. i hope whoever wrote this got help.

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

