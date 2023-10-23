ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, memes are used to cover basically any and every topic, providing many people with material they can relate to. The subject of mental health is no exception. With more and more people opening up about it, memes based on mental health can be quite relevant too, showing people that they’re not going through certain matters alone; or simply providing a much-needed giggle.

Quite a few of such giggle-worthy examples are shared by the ‘Memes For Mental Health’ Instagram account, boasting a fan base of nearly 54,000 followers. Dedicated to “memes that raise awareness, make you laugh, and make you go ‘s**t dat me’”, as reads its description, the account was started in 2017 and has been continuously presenting the online community with relatable content ever since. Scroll down to find some examples of that on the list below and enjoy.