If You Ever Said “When Will I Ever Use This” Back In School, Check Out This Math Trivia To See If You Were Right
Entertainment

If You Ever Said “When Will I Ever Use This” Back In School, Check Out This Math Trivia To See If You Were Right

Julija B.
BoredPanda staff
ADVERTISEMENT

“When will I ever use this?” – we each said this at least once back in high school. And it’s highly probable that you said this in math class. Well, to answer your question from decades ago – today! Today’s trivia features 32 questions – 3 for each grade of primary and middle school and 2 for each high school year. It will start easy but by the end, you might question your choice of not doing your homework back in high school. Just like in school, if you don’t know, you can always guess! With 4 possible answers to each of the questions, your chances of guessing correctly are…? Wait, let’s keep the problems to the actual trivia.

Grab your calculator (yes, you can use it), a piece of paper, and a pencil, and let’s solve some math problems!

If You Ever Said “When Will I Ever Use This” Back In School, Check Out This Math Trivia To See If You Were Right

Image credits: Nothing Ahead

Thanks! Check out the results:

bobbrooce_1 avatar
Bob Brooce
Bob Brooce
Community Member
7 minutes ago

#9 is obviously wrong unless the original parents died and the 2nd batch are all offspring of the first batch.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Most of those were quite easy. Except remembering what is sin of 30°, the rest is simple calculation.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
