People tend to have mixed opinions about winter. If you hate cold weather and you can’t stand the expensive heating bills, you might be counting down the days until spring. But if you spend 9 months out of the year looking forward to when you can finally snowboard again, you might be having the time of your life right now!

Something that can make winter a bit more difficult, though, is when it brings snowstorms along with it. The United States is currently being hit with extreme storms that are sweeping across the country, so Americans have been sharing photos of their frigid, snow-covered cities online. We sincerely hope that you’re safe and warm at home while scrolling through this list, pandas. But if you had to venture out into a blizzard, stay safe out there. And as you can see, you’re clearly not alone!

#1

Snowstorm In New York

Snowstorm hitting U.S. city street covered in deep snow, with cars buried and a person walking through the snowy urban scene.

MozartCultures Report

WindySwede
"But youre still coming to work, right?"

    #2

    Snow Dog Life

    Husky dog sitting in deep snow on a leash during a heavy snowstorm hitting a U.S. parking lot with cars covered in snow.

    RippedMinds Report

    #3

    That’s A Lot Of Snow

    Car covered in snow during a heavy snowstorm in the U.S. with a brick apartment building in the background at night

    F4lcon46 Report

    Snowstorms are definitely not anything new for certain parts of the United States. If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you probably have plenty of stories about trudging to school through feet of snow or spending an hour trying to de-ice your car before you could travel anywhere. But if you’re from Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico, or Oklahoma, you’re probably not as familiar with being snowed in.

    The BBC reports that the current storms pummeling the United States have left at least 800,000 people without power. Hundreds of schools have closed, and over 11,000 flights have been canceled due to severe weather conditions. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says this is the coldest winter storm the city has experienced in years, and New York is far from the only state to be affected. 
    #4

    The Way The Snow And Ice Froze On My Porch

    Black metal fence covered in sharp ice crystals during a snowstorm in a snowy U.S. residential area.

    manic_popsicle Report

    #5

    Itap Of One Of My Delivery Stops Last Night

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. neighborhood at night with snow-covered trees, a UPS truck, and a moonlit cloudy sky.

    CrankyGamer68 Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UPS should buy this photo.

    #6

    This Shadow On The Fresh Snow From An LED Street Lamp

    Snowstorm covering a quiet street with snow, a tree, and a lit streetlamp casting shadows at night in the U.S.

    cowsintheclosetIG Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody needs to stomp two slider controls, one on the side and one on the bottom.

    A bit of light snow might be fun if it means you can build a snowman or stay home from school. But the storms in the U.S. right now are fatal and tragic. The Guardian reports that at least 30 people have already lost their lives due to the extreme cold and dangerous conditions. And over 200 million people from Texas to New England have been under cold alerts.

    Over the weekend, Massachusetts experienced 20 inches (51cm) of snowfall, and parts of Pennsylvania reported receiving 23 inches. And the country might not even be through the worst of the storms yet, as the National Weather Service predicted that there may be another intense storm coming this weekend. 
    #7

    Oklahoma Has A Live Map Of Their Snowplows

    Map showing snowplows with winter storm names across Oklahoma City during U.S. snowstorm conditions

    janhasplasticbOobz Report

    #8

    A Bird Fell In The Snow In My Backyard

    Snow-covered ground with animal tracks visible during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. winter landscape.

    Jacques_Cousteau1 Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My house is currently supporting a flock of about 25 mildly insane dark eyed juncos. They're very energetic and have me and the cats entertained.

    #9

    How The Snow Collected Over A Table

    Snowstorm blankets outdoor table and chair in the U.S., covering plants and ground with thick white snow.

    Ungummed_Envelope Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't overlook Mount Umbrella Hole underneath. It's a snow hourglass.

    If you’re from Northern Europe or a state that’s used to receiving piles of snow every year, you might assume that Americans are exaggerating how terrible the conditions are. But the reality is that many of these states aren’t used to experiencing this extreme weather, and they’re simply not prepared to handle it. 

    AccuWeather estimates that this current storm could cost the United States economy a whopping $100 billion. Currently, the most expensive winter storm in the history of the nation was the one that hit Texas in 2021, which cost the country $26 billion.  
    #10

    To The Man Skiing Up Congress At 5am… Hell Yeah Brother. Keep Austin Weird

    Person skiing on a snow-covered road during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. at night.

    throwawayEMS56 Report

    #11

    Something Beautiful About Baltimoreans Using The Streets As People Instead Of Drivers, Even Just For A Day

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. street with snow-covered cars, people walking, and a child playing in the snow with a dog.

    padingtonn Report

    #12

    I Just Moved Here From Texas

    Car covered in thick ice and snow during a snowstorm hitting the U.S., creating icy icicles around the wheels and body.

    They told me it would be cold but this is ridiculous!
    Their is a water main leak on the street I live on. My car kept getting splashed with layer after layer of freezing water until I finally called the tow truck. The layer of ice is 5 inches thick my car was stuck.
    Go Buckeyes !

    TierOne_Wraps Report

    Historically, Texas has been known to have an almost non-existent winter. Growing up there, I can count on one hand the number of times during my childhood when we had freezing temperatures and a minuscule amount of snow or ice on the roads. But climate change is making these winter storms more and more common in Southern states. And unfortunately, this probably won’t be the last severe storm to hit the Southern United States.  
    #13

    Downtown Snow Day

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. city with heavy snow accumulation and a deer sculpture covered in snow on a bridge.

    kSoImSlightlyRemoved Report

    #14

    Brooklyn, New York

    Snowstorm hits U.S. city street with snow-covered cars and the Manhattan Bridge in the background during heavy snowfall.

    VIEW Report

    #15

    Iced Protesters On The Loose

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. neighborhood with a snowplow clearing snowy streets and wild turkeys crossing the road.

    Omphaloskeptique Report

    steffd90 avatar
    Steff
    Steff
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ❤️ 🦃

    If you’re currently in a part of the United States that’s been impacted by these winter storms, we are thinking of you, pandas. We hope that you’re safe and sound and that you don’t lose power or water. But if you need some tips on how to get through these challenging times, FEMA recommends staying inside as much as possible. And if you have to go out, bundle up properly. Cover your face, ears, hands, and feet, and watch out for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.  

    #16

    My Backyard Visitors Today

    Deer standing in snow covered yard during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. seen through white porch railing.

    charinlv Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope you were able to provide some food.

    #17

    Cried For Hours To Go Out. Took One Step And Said “Nope”

    Snowstorm coverage with fresh snow blanketing a backyard patio featuring a single small animal paw print in the snow.

    KingPhilip69 Report

    #18

    Snow Hiding The Definition Of These Stairs

    Snowstorm covered outdoor stairs and deck in deep snow during a heavy snowstorm hitting the U.S. at night.

    wright5899 Report

    Meanwhile, if you have to venture outside into the storm, use extreme caution. The roads will be very slippery, and if you have to shovel snow, be sure to pace yourself. FEMA warns that overexerting yourself in the cold could even cause a heart attack. Don’t drive unless you absolutely must, and if you do, drive very slowly. Don’t take any risks, plan your route wisely, and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, just in case. 
    #19

    Some People Are Just Built Different I Guess…

    Person jogging on snow-covered ground near c*****d ice on a frozen body of water during snowstorm in the U.S.

    yodamiles Report

    #20

    I'm Still Pretty New In Town, But Judging From The People I See Out Driving, I Am 100% Certain That My Car Is Now Road-Ready

    Car covered in heavy snow during a snowstorm in the U.S. at night, with houses and trees in the background.

    wrongleveeeeeeer Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blimey. Here on the UK you'd be prosecuted.

    #21

    Art Museum Steps Are A Whole Vibe Right Now

    People enjoying a snowy day at a historic U.S. landmark during a heavy snowstorm hitting the country.

    cruzecontroll Report

    If your home loses power, be mindful of food safety. Food in your fridge will start to go bad within a few hours, while a freezer can stay frozen for up to two days if it’s not opened. Be careful with candles to ensure that you don’t start any fires, and allow your faucets to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing. And if you have a fireplace, you might want to use it (carefully, of course) to keep your home warm. 
    #22

    Frozen Buds

    Red berries covered in ice with icicles forming during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. winter landscape.

    DakotaCasteelMedia Report

    #23

    Snowy Central Park Looks Lovely Today During

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with heavy snow falling on an ornate bridge surrounded by bare winter trees.

    Inga Sarda-Sorensen Report

    #24

    Blizzard At Bunker Hill

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with heavy snow covering streets, cars, and buildings around a tall monument at night.

    Poopfinger Report

    How’s winter going wherever you’re located, pandas? Are you currently fighting the same winter storm in the U.S., or are you happily keeping warm in the Southern Hemisphere? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly shocking, and let us know how you’re keeping cozy in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring extreme weather, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Snow Day As A Temp ❄️

    Car covered in snow parked outside a building at night during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. with fresh tire tracks in the snow.

    Vossenoren Report

    #26

    She Loves To Bulldoze The Snow With Her Face

    Black pug covered in snow wearing a pink jacket during a snowstorm in the U.S. winter scene outdoors.

    torichen Report

    #27

    So Much Snow That Not Even Waffle House Is Open

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with heavy snow covering streets and a Waffle House lit up at night.

    GruxKing91 Report

    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the indicator right there.

    #28

    I'm Sorry...what?

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. as a person struggles with a motorcycle in heavy snow near a Wendy's restaurant.

    bigspinwesta Report

    #29

    High Street During The Snow Storm

    Bus covered in snow and icicles during a snowstorm with extreme cold warning in an urban U.S. setting.

    spicysid69 Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't anyone who could read the sign be standing in the extreme cold? They probably already know.

    #30

    I Really Don't See What The Big Deal Is

    Person wearing sunglasses sitting in snowstorm outdoors, holding a drink and phone amidst heavy snow accumulation.

    apatheticjedi Report

    #31

    The Mccarren Park Snowball Fight Was A Blast!

    Crowd enjoying a lively snowstorm in the U.S. with snowball fights and people playing in the heavy snow.

    SharpDressedBeard Report

    #32

    Photos From This Morning

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. park covered in fresh snow with benches and bare trees under a large bridge.

    JustinCurtisPhoto Report

    #33

    Things Are Getting Bad In Washington DC

    Urban street covered in deep snow during a heavy snowstorm hitting the U.S. with blocked cars and traffic lights visible.

    camol Report

    #34

    I Would Crash Out If I Saw This On My Car After A Blizzard

    Cars covered in deep snow on a residential street during a heavy snowstorm in the U.S. at night.

    OnlyInBOS Report

    kyrahadley avatar
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Bonnie Blue Bird
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In certain areas you cannot park on streets designated as 'snow emergency' streets. Cars block the plows which then block the streets for emergency vehicles. Last time I got one of these tickets it was $250.

    #35

    Cybertruck Stuck In The Snow

    Electric truck clearing snow on a U.S. street at night during a heavy snowstorm hitting the area.

    Dry_Animator_8563 Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Heck, my truck is just a RWD(2wd) and would make it through that.

    #36

    Don’t Be An Idiot With A Mohawk On Your Roof

    White BMW SUV covered with snow on a city street during a heavy snowstorm hitting the U.S. in winter weather conditions.

    willzyx01 Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Short arms are a challenge in some weather.

    #37

    Whomever Gets This Spot And My Spouse's Spot In East Boston After We Leave, You're Welcome

    Snowstorm in the U.S. covering parked cars and streets with heavy snow and a shovel stuck in a snow pile.

    News-Royal Report

    #38

    Plants That Exploded During The Texas Freeze

    Unique ice formations on plants during a snowstorm hitting the U.S., creating striking winter nature scenes outdoors.

    Salty_peachcake Report

    #39

    Photos From This Morning

    Train on snowy tracks during a heavy snowstorm in the U.S. with low visibility and snow-covered cityscape in the background

    JustinCurtisPhoto Report

    #40

    Photos From This Morning

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. street with heavy snow accumulation, brick buildings, and large snowflakes falling during winter.

    JustinCurtisPhoto Report

    #41

    Photos From This Morning

    Heavy snowstorm hitting the U.S. city with historic building and downtown skyscrapers covered in thick snow.

    JustinCurtisPhoto Report

    #42

    New York ❄️

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. city street with parked cars and trees covered in heavy snow during winter.

    earthcurated Report

    #43

    Snowfall In Times Square, New York

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. city streets with cars and people navigating heavy snow and slippery roads at night.

    viewsoff_ Report

    eqiq139 avatar
    Mia
    Mia
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a scene from Blade Runner.

    #44

    I Don't Think I've Seen This Amount Of Snow In My Life

    Car almost fully buried in snow after a heavy snowstorm hits a residential neighborhood in the U.S.

    Frostbite Report

    #45

    We Received 11-14 Inches

    Car covered in thick snow during a heavy snowstorm in a residential U.S. neighborhood at night.

    EdFatherOfCats Report

    #46

    Today, More Than 5,300 National Guard Members From 15 States Continue To Help Interagency Partners Respond To Winter Storm Fern By Clearing Roads, Helping Stranded Motorists And Supporting Communities In Need

    Soldiers pushing a white SUV stuck in deep snow during a heavy snowstorm on a highway near Evansville.

    USNationalGuard Report

    #47

    What 24 Houses Of Snow Does

    Shopping cart progressively buried in snow during a heavy snowstorm hitting the U.S. with blizzard conditions.

    AfterHoursTC Report

    #48

    That’s A Lot Of Snow

    Cars buried under heavy snow on a city street during a severe snowstorm hitting the U.S. at night.

    F4lcon46 Report

    #49

    Fanueuil Hall Is A Winter Wonderland

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. city street at night with heavy snow accumulation on sidewalks and trees lining the path.

    OKfinePT Report

    #50

    To Everyone Complaining About Snow Right Now - Be Glad You Didn't Have To Do This Staircase!

    Snowstorm-covered stone stairs in the U.S. surrounded by snowbanks and leafless trees on a winter day.

    I also did my driveway, our sidewalk and my neighbors' walkways. I love snow! But I'm exhausted now.
    Also wanna mention, this snow is the perfect consistency for building an igloo.

    Ok_Marzipan5759 Report

    #51

    Sledding In The Commons & The T Being Reliable, Best Sunday Ever!

    Park bench covered in heavy snow during U.S. snowstorm with buildings and trees in the background at night

    tubiexoxo Report

    #52

    This Snow In Front Of My House Looks Like A Mountain Range

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with snow piled into small drifts on a partially cleared road on a sunny day.

    AntiquesRoadHo Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs a tiny skier holding a tiny banana for scale.

    #53

    Snowstorm

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. city park with heavy snow covering trees, bench, and ground, skyscrapers visible in the background.

    TeamMagikarp Report

    #54

    Snowstorm

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. city street with heavy snowfall, reduced visibility, and people braving the winter weather.

    TeamMagikarp Report

    #55

    My Town Puts Covers Over Fire Hydrants To Facilitate Snow Clearing

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. covers street signs and houses with deep snow drifts in a residential neighborhood.

    nanoinfinity Report

    #56

    [Baltimore County] Towson Historic Courthouse With 7 Inches Of Snow!

    Historic building framed by barren trees with snow-covered benches and ground after a heavy snowstorm in the U.S.

    Otherwise_Time3371 Report

    #57

    Ready To Head Out On The Roads

    Car covered in thick snow during a heavy snowstorm hitting a residential neighborhood in the U.S.

    pricision Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trouble is some people do think this is ok.

    #58

    Bus Has Been Stuck In The Snow For More Than 8 Hrs

    Bus stuck on snow-covered street during a heavy snowstorm in a residential U.S. neighborhood in day and night.

    Gullible_Head_256 Report

    #59

    Lewis Center 9pm (Final?)

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with snowfall over 18 inches measured by a wooden ruler at night near bare trees.

    Unlikely_Discipline8 Report

    #60

    Arnold In The Snow

    Bronze statue of a muscular man covered in snow during a heavy snowstorm in the U.S. winter.

    Direct-Professor4268 Report

    #61

    German Village This Morning

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. neighborhood with cars and streets covered in fresh snow during winter.

    BigBossBattle14 Report

    #62

    Frozen Potomac Yesterday

    Steel railroad bridge covered in snow with a snowstorm hitting the U.S., creating a winter landscape and icy river below.

    amoeba953 Report

    #63

    Cozy Vibes From Reading

    A snowstorm in the U.S. covers a building and street in deep snow under evening sky and streetlights.

    oZEPPELINo Report

    #64

    Fairmount Park Stillness

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with thick snow covering the ground and bare trees in a winter landscape.

    Philly_19121 Report

    #65

    I Assure You, No Bothans Have Been Harmed In Fairmount

    Lego Star Wars walker and stormtroopers in a snowy urban street during a snowstorm hitting the U.S.

    a-german-muffin Report

    #66

    Good Morning From Snowy Center City

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. city streets with heavy snow, reduced visibility, and people walking in winter weather conditions.

    ballsonthewall Report

    #67

    The Great Winter Storm Of 2026

    Car windshield wipers covered in ice after a heavy snowstorm in the U.S. with snow blanketing the surroundings.

    pat_the_catdad Report

    #68

    Boston Covered In Snow

    Bronze duck statue wearing a Boston Bruins jacket partially covered in snow during a snowstorm in the U.S.

    Emerson Lotzia, Jr. Report

    #69

    Lake Michigan Frozen Over Here On Chicago’s Northside. Still Bitterly Cold And Received About 7 Inches Of Lake Effect Snow

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with frozen lake and snow-covered trees under a gray, overcast sky.

    MontyRowell Report

    #70

    That’s A Lot Of Snow

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. streetcar with heavy snow and strong winds during nighttime winter storm conditions.

    F4lcon46 Report

    #71

    How Bad Is The Snow In Boston?

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. as people navigate heavy snow on roads and sidewalks in winter conditions.

    cronoz30 Report

    #72

    That Scenic View Of Boston From The Longfellow

    Empty subway seats with windows covered in snow during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. in winter.

    mrandre Report

    #73

    Snow Storm 2026

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. city with heavy snowfall, taxis, and a pedestrian crossing the snowy street under an umbrella.

    AmazonFreshSleuth Report

    #74

    20th Floor

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. city with heavy snowfall covering streets, buildings, cars, and pedestrians navigating through the storm.

    EpicGeek77 Report

    #75

    This Is TX-45 At 35. Stay Home! I Pulled 3 Cars Off The Highway

    View from inside a car showing a snowstorm-covered highway in the U.S. under streetlights at night.

    allgasnobreakstoday Report

    #76

    Where Do They Take All The Snow?

    Snowstorm snow removal truck filled with plowed snow on a city street during a heavy snowstorm in the U.S.

    Dozens of trucks are hauling away the snow and I’m curious if anyone knows where they take it. Do they create a gigantic snow mountain? Do they give it to the crabs in the bay?

    Eluena Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dumping it in the bay SOUNDS good, but I'm sure there is an EPA violation there. In our area they have an empty lot they dump it in. Yesterday I saw trucks dumping at the municipal airport in one town.

    #77

    If You Think The Roads Are Bad, Consider What It’s Like For Us Pedestrians

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with heavy snow covering a trash can and the surrounding sidewalk at night.

    Electrical_Bee_9142 Report

    #78

    Paved Roads For Cars But If You’re A Pedestrian, Good Luck

    Person walking on a snow-covered sidewalk during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. with footprints in deep snow.

    ActuaryPersonal2378 Report

    #79

    We Shoveled The Neighborhood Sidewalks And Crosswalks Before The City Got To The Streets

    Snowstorm hitting a residential U.S. street covered in snow with parked cars and bare trees at sunset.

    thrownjunk Report

    #80

    Sunday Evening, January 25, 2026

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with a Bobcat clearing snow on a path near the Washington Monument on a winter day.

    OnARoadLessTaken Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are pretty versatile, broom, thrower, plow...

    #81

    Cincinnati Snow Removal

    Snowstorm in the U.S. with a snowblower clearing deep snow in a residential neighborhood covered in white.

    cluelessadmin91 Report

    #82

    NYC Snow Storm 2026

    Golden retriever walking through a snowy park during a snowstorm hitting the U.S. with people playing in the background.

    Davidkarimzadeh Report

    #83

    Snow

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. street with heavy snowfall covering the ground and a traffic light pole in an urban area.

    Available_Match7752 Report

    #84

    Views From Penn

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. city with heavy snow covering streets, buildings, and trees during the winter season.

    amphoterecin Report

    #85

    Morning Snow With Ham The Dog

    Black dog wearing plaid coat stands on snow-covered ground during snowstorm in U.S. neighborhood with leafless trees and buildings.

    tonytrov Report

    #86

    West Philly Snow

    Traffic light and one way sign barely visible through heavy snowstorm hitting a U.S. city street during winter weather.

    ntr89 Report

    #87

    Elfreths Alley Today

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. neighborhood street covered in snow with brick buildings and flags on a snowy winter day.

    flourishandcharm Report

    #88

    The Great Winter Storm Of 2026

    Front grille of a red car covered in ice and snow during a heavy snowstorm in the U.S.

    pat_the_catdad Report

    #89

    Nashville On The Rocks

    Snowstorm hitting the U.S. with a snowy statue of dancing figures in an urban park on a winter day.

    legostormtrooperhead Report

    #90

    Day After The Storm

    Person bundled in winter clothing walking on a cleared path amid heavy snowstorm accumulation in a U.S. city street.

    MarkVogan Report

    #91

    That’s A Lot Of Snow

    Snowstorm hitting a U.S. city street at night with snow-covered road, sidewalk, and streetlights glowing in the snowfall.

    F4lcon46 Report

    #92

    Behold: Our One Snow Plow

    Snowplow clearing snow on city streets during a heavy snowstorm hitting the U.S. with tall buildings in the background.

    JTerveen Report

    #93

    Aftermath Of The Snow Storm

    Snowstorm hitting U.S. city street with large snow piles and slushy roads amid tall urban buildings on a winter day.

    AmazonFreshSleuth Report

    #94

    Someone Is Stuck In The Snow

    View from inside a car of a snowstorm hitting the U.S., showing heavy snow covering roads and a blue car stuck near an intersection.

    No-Maximum6511 Report

