94 Photos Of A Snowstorm Hitting The U.S. That Might Make You Want To Hibernate
People tend to have mixed opinions about winter. If you hate cold weather and you can’t stand the expensive heating bills, you might be counting down the days until spring. But if you spend 9 months out of the year looking forward to when you can finally snowboard again, you might be having the time of your life right now!
Something that can make winter a bit more difficult, though, is when it brings snowstorms along with it. The United States is currently being hit with extreme storms that are sweeping across the country, so Americans have been sharing photos of their frigid, snow-covered cities online. We sincerely hope that you’re safe and warm at home while scrolling through this list, pandas. But if you had to venture out into a blizzard, stay safe out there. And as you can see, you’re clearly not alone!
This post may include affiliate links.
Snowstorm In New York
Snow Dog Life
That’s A Lot Of Snow
Snowstorms are definitely not anything new for certain parts of the United States. If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you probably have plenty of stories about trudging to school through feet of snow or spending an hour trying to de-ice your car before you could travel anywhere. But if you’re from Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico, or Oklahoma, you’re probably not as familiar with being snowed in.
The BBC reports that the current storms pummeling the United States have left at least 800,000 people without power. Hundreds of schools have closed, and over 11,000 flights have been canceled due to severe weather conditions. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says this is the coldest winter storm the city has experienced in years, and New York is far from the only state to be affected.
The Way The Snow And Ice Froze On My Porch
Itap Of One Of My Delivery Stops Last Night
This Shadow On The Fresh Snow From An LED Street Lamp
Somebody needs to stomp two slider controls, one on the side and one on the bottom.
A bit of light snow might be fun if it means you can build a snowman or stay home from school. But the storms in the U.S. right now are fatal and tragic. The Guardian reports that at least 30 people have already lost their lives due to the extreme cold and dangerous conditions. And over 200 million people from Texas to New England have been under cold alerts.
Over the weekend, Massachusetts experienced 20 inches (51cm) of snowfall, and parts of Pennsylvania reported receiving 23 inches. And the country might not even be through the worst of the storms yet, as the National Weather Service predicted that there may be another intense storm coming this weekend.
Oklahoma Has A Live Map Of Their Snowplows
A Bird Fell In The Snow In My Backyard
My house is currently supporting a flock of about 25 mildly insane dark eyed juncos. They're very energetic and have me and the cats entertained.
How The Snow Collected Over A Table
Don't overlook Mount Umbrella Hole underneath. It's a snow hourglass.
If you’re from Northern Europe or a state that’s used to receiving piles of snow every year, you might assume that Americans are exaggerating how terrible the conditions are. But the reality is that many of these states aren’t used to experiencing this extreme weather, and they’re simply not prepared to handle it.
AccuWeather estimates that this current storm could cost the United States economy a whopping $100 billion. Currently, the most expensive winter storm in the history of the nation was the one that hit Texas in 2021, which cost the country $26 billion.
To The Man Skiing Up Congress At 5am… Hell Yeah Brother. Keep Austin Weird
Something Beautiful About Baltimoreans Using The Streets As People Instead Of Drivers, Even Just For A Day
I Just Moved Here From Texas
They told me it would be cold but this is ridiculous!
Their is a water main leak on the street I live on. My car kept getting splashed with layer after layer of freezing water until I finally called the tow truck. The layer of ice is 5 inches thick my car was stuck.
Go Buckeyes !
Historically, Texas has been known to have an almost non-existent winter. Growing up there, I can count on one hand the number of times during my childhood when we had freezing temperatures and a minuscule amount of snow or ice on the roads. But climate change is making these winter storms more and more common in Southern states. And unfortunately, this probably won’t be the last severe storm to hit the Southern United States.
Downtown Snow Day
Brooklyn, New York
If you’re currently in a part of the United States that’s been impacted by these winter storms, we are thinking of you, pandas. We hope that you’re safe and sound and that you don’t lose power or water. But if you need some tips on how to get through these challenging times, FEMA recommends staying inside as much as possible. And if you have to go out, bundle up properly. Cover your face, ears, hands, and feet, and watch out for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.
My Backyard Visitors Today
Cried For Hours To Go Out. Took One Step And Said “Nope”
Snow Hiding The Definition Of These Stairs
Meanwhile, if you have to venture outside into the storm, use extreme caution. The roads will be very slippery, and if you have to shovel snow, be sure to pace yourself. FEMA warns that overexerting yourself in the cold could even cause a heart attack. Don’t drive unless you absolutely must, and if you do, drive very slowly. Don’t take any risks, plan your route wisely, and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, just in case.
Some People Are Just Built Different I Guess…
I'm Still Pretty New In Town, But Judging From The People I See Out Driving, I Am 100% Certain That My Car Is Now Road-Ready
Art Museum Steps Are A Whole Vibe Right Now
If your home loses power, be mindful of food safety. Food in your fridge will start to go bad within a few hours, while a freezer can stay frozen for up to two days if it’s not opened. Be careful with candles to ensure that you don’t start any fires, and allow your faucets to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing. And if you have a fireplace, you might want to use it (carefully, of course) to keep your home warm.
Frozen Buds
Snowy Central Park Looks Lovely Today During
Blizzard At Bunker Hill
How’s winter going wherever you’re located, pandas? Are you currently fighting the same winter storm in the U.S., or are you happily keeping warm in the Southern Hemisphere? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly shocking, and let us know how you’re keeping cozy in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring extreme weather, look no further than right here!
Snow Day As A Temp ❄️
She Loves To Bulldoze The Snow With Her Face
So Much Snow That Not Even Waffle House Is Open
I'm Sorry...what?
High Street During The Snow Storm
Wouldn't anyone who could read the sign be standing in the extreme cold? They probably already know.
I Really Don't See What The Big Deal Is
The Mccarren Park Snowball Fight Was A Blast!
Photos From This Morning
Things Are Getting Bad In Washington DC
I Would Crash Out If I Saw This On My Car After A Blizzard
In certain areas you cannot park on streets designated as 'snow emergency' streets. Cars block the plows which then block the streets for emergency vehicles. Last time I got one of these tickets it was $250.
Cybertruck Stuck In The Snow
Heck, my truck is just a RWD(2wd) and would make it through that.
Don’t Be An Idiot With A Mohawk On Your Roof
Whomever Gets This Spot And My Spouse's Spot In East Boston After We Leave, You're Welcome
Plants That Exploded During The Texas Freeze
Photos From This Morning
Photos From This Morning
Photos From This Morning
New York ❄️
Snowfall In Times Square, New York
I Don't Think I've Seen This Amount Of Snow In My Life
We Received 11-14 Inches
Today, More Than 5,300 National Guard Members From 15 States Continue To Help Interagency Partners Respond To Winter Storm Fern By Clearing Roads, Helping Stranded Motorists And Supporting Communities In Need
What 24 Houses Of Snow Does
That’s A Lot Of Snow
Fanueuil Hall Is A Winter Wonderland
To Everyone Complaining About Snow Right Now - Be Glad You Didn't Have To Do This Staircase!
I also did my driveway, our sidewalk and my neighbors' walkways. I love snow! But I'm exhausted now.
Also wanna mention, this snow is the perfect consistency for building an igloo.
Sledding In The Commons & The T Being Reliable, Best Sunday Ever!
This Snow In Front Of My House Looks Like A Mountain Range
Snowstorm
Snowstorm
My Town Puts Covers Over Fire Hydrants To Facilitate Snow Clearing
[Baltimore County] Towson Historic Courthouse With 7 Inches Of Snow!
Ready To Head Out On The Roads
Bus Has Been Stuck In The Snow For More Than 8 Hrs
Lewis Center 9pm (Final?)
Arnold In The Snow
German Village This Morning
Frozen Potomac Yesterday
Cozy Vibes From Reading
Fairmount Park Stillness
I Assure You, No Bothans Have Been Harmed In Fairmount
Good Morning From Snowy Center City
The Great Winter Storm Of 2026
Boston Covered In Snow
Lake Michigan Frozen Over Here On Chicago’s Northside. Still Bitterly Cold And Received About 7 Inches Of Lake Effect Snow
That’s A Lot Of Snow
How Bad Is The Snow In Boston?
That Scenic View Of Boston From The Longfellow
Snow Storm 2026
20th Floor
This Is TX-45 At 35. Stay Home! I Pulled 3 Cars Off The Highway
Where Do They Take All The Snow?
Dozens of trucks are hauling away the snow and I’m curious if anyone knows where they take it. Do they create a gigantic snow mountain? Do they give it to the crabs in the bay?
Dumping it in the bay SOUNDS good, but I'm sure there is an EPA violation there. In our area they have an empty lot they dump it in. Yesterday I saw trucks dumping at the municipal airport in one town.