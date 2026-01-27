ADVERTISEMENT

People tend to have mixed opinions about winter. If you hate cold weather and you can’t stand the expensive heating bills, you might be counting down the days until spring. But if you spend 9 months out of the year looking forward to when you can finally snowboard again, you might be having the time of your life right now!

Something that can make winter a bit more difficult, though, is when it brings snowstorms along with it. The United States is currently being hit with extreme storms that are sweeping across the country, so Americans have been sharing photos of their frigid, snow-covered cities online. We sincerely hope that you’re safe and warm at home while scrolling through this list, pandas. But if you had to venture out into a blizzard, stay safe out there. And as you can see, you’re clearly not alone!