80 Cozy Images Of This Year’s Winter To Enjoy Without Stepping Into The Cold
Everyone’s winter is a little different. Some take out their skis and hit the mountains, while others put on their blades and take to icy lakes, build snowmen in the backyard, or watch their dogs pretend to be moles.
So we decided to check out what the season looks like this time around and collected a bunch of pictures shared from across the globe.
From peaceful landscapes to playful everyday moments caught in the cold, these images capture the many moods of winter—minus the frozen fingers.
Snow In Northern Saudi Arabia
The Perfect Snow Plow Name Doesn't Ex... I Stand Corrected
Winter In Lithuania
Camping Under The Stars
Winter In Kyoto, Japan
Central Park, New York
It’s Now Here. Winter Wonderland
Rate My Work!
I'm Not Lost, I'm Just Taking The Scenic Route...to The Middle Of Nowhere
Snow Serenity
Snowflakes!!
Happiest In Snow
When You Have The Ultimate Response To Your Wife Asking Why There's Still Snow On The Driveway😂
Leaf Carves Perfect Circle In Snow Spinning From Wind
A Small Village Deep In The Snow Covered Mountains
He Hates Snow
Winter Cold
One Of The Birdies I'm Feeding
Next Stop - Lapland
Nature Is Truly Wonderful!
Gubałówka Hill in Zakopane, Poland.
My Nana’s House
Snowy
Helsinki, Finland
When The Snow Meets The Light
Aasiaat, Greenland
Creek & Stone Walking Bridge- Frick Park, Pittsburgh
Italian Alps
The Cold And The Beautiful In Minneapolis
Snow Totoro In Japan
Snow In Alps
Snow In Budapest (Oc)
Snow Day In Central Park
Found This Chunk Of Ice Near A River
The Snowy Early Morning Hours In Center City
Respect To Dutch Biking Culture
Snow In Central Park On 35mm Film
Banff, Canada
Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?
Across The Fresh Snow
Hallstatt, Austria
Old Cemetery In Budapest, Hungary
On The Threshold Of Western Siberia
A Quiet Space
No Filter
Snowman
The Road In Our Area
Snowy Paris
Night Falls, Snow Glows
December 14th
Central Park Last Week ❄️
Switzerland 🇨🇭
Hakuba, Japan
Berchtesgaden, Germany
It Officially Snowed This Afternoon Atop Hawai'is Mauna Kea. Photo From Subaru Cam
I Think I Have Transitioned From "Shoveling Snow" To "Digging Trenches"
Abandoned Power Plant Covered In Snow
When It Snows In Times Square
This Dog Is Speeding Up Spring By Personally Eating The Snow
[oc] A NYC Snow Day
Snowing Again In Budapest
Quiet Spot After The First Snow
It Snowed Today :)
Nyhavn In Snow
Winter Night At Budapest
(Oc) Winter In Northern Wisconsin
Snow
Wintery Nights
Heart Snow
Even I Went White As Snow
Snow
Winter Landscape. Photo Harald Naper. Norway
Neris River In Vilnius, Lithuania
Loving The View From My Office Window Right Now
Scotland Is Snowy Today
Love The Colors In The Morning
Snowfall In USA
Five Islands, Maine
My Backyard Today!
First Time Experiencing Snow. It’s Beautiful
