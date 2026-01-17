ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone’s winter is a little different. Some take out their skis and hit the mountains, while others put on their blades and take to icy lakes, build snowmen in the backyard, or watch their dogs pretend to be moles.

So we decided to check out what the season looks like this time around and collected a bunch of pictures shared from across the globe.

From peaceful landscapes to playful everyday moments caught in the cold, these images capture the many moods of winter—minus the frozen fingers.

#1

Snow In Northern Saudi Arabia

Two camels covered with blankets standing in a snowy winter landscape with mountains in the background, cozy winter scene.

rinel521 Report

    #2

    The Perfect Snow Plow Name Doesn't Ex... I Stand Corrected

    Snow plow truck labeled CTRL-SALT-DELETE spreading salt on snowy road, showcasing cozy winter scenes without stepping into the cold.

    CackleRooster Report

    #3

    Winter In Lithuania

    Aerial view of a snowy castle surrounded by icy water and winter landscape for cozy winter images.

    Saulius Baublys Report

    #4

    Winter In Lithuania

    Two deer standing in a snowy field surrounded by frosted trees, showcasing cozy winter scenes without stepping into the cold.

    Irmantas Šalaševičius Report

    #5

    Camping Under The Stars

    Glowing orange tent in snowy landscape under vibrant northern lights showcasing cozy winter outdoor scene.

    Roberto Sysa Moiola Report

    #6

    Winter In Kyoto, Japan

    Snow-covered traditional street with a pagoda in the background, perfect for cozy winter images this year.

    PickingMadison Report

    #7

    Central Park, New York

    Snow-covered city park in winter with glowing street lamps and people walking, showcasing cozy winter images.

    LegitimateKaitlyn Report

    #8

    It’s Now Here. Winter Wonderland

    Cozy winter cabin surrounded by snow-covered pine trees and mountains, capturing peaceful winter images of the season.

    Ghost-Ripper Report

    #9

    Rate My Work!

    Snow-covered scene with a tree branch and a white cat-shaped snow sculpture climbing it, perfect cozy winter imagery.

    Ok_Royal1272 Report

    #10

    I'm Not Lost, I'm Just Taking The Scenic Route...to The Middle Of Nowhere

    Snow-covered road leading to mountains with frosted trees on either side, capturing cozy winter nature scenes.

    Hot-Picture-3005 Report

    #11

    Snow Serenity

    Snow-covered path leading to a cozy wooden cabin surrounded by winter trees under a cloudy blue sky, winter cozy images.

    Fresh-Fee-3396 Report

    #12

    Snowflakes!!

    Close-up of a detailed snowflake highlighting the beauty of winter in cozy images without stepping into the cold.

    Ok_Collar3735 Report

    #13

    Happiest In Snow

    Golden retriever lying in snow with a snowy nose, capturing cozy winter images for enjoying the season indoors.

    Independent_Bag5610 Report

    #14

    When You Have The Ultimate Response To Your Wife Asking Why There's Still Snow On The Driveway😂

    German shepherd dog wearing a colorful bandana playing in the snow among cozy winter natural surroundings

    CAP_Drejci Report

    #15

    Leaf Carves Perfect Circle In Snow Spinning From Wind

    Dry brown leaf resting in a circular indentation on smooth white snow, capturing a cozy winter moment.

    adamopizzo Report

    #16

    A Small Village Deep In The Snow Covered Mountains

    Snow-covered traditional house and trees by a partially frozen stream, capturing cozy winter scenery to enjoy indoors.

    riki_shinagawa Report

    #17

    He Hates Snow

    Gray tabby cat with snowflakes on its fur standing in a snowy yard, illustrating cozy winter moments without stepping into the cold.

    nocontextscats Report

    #18

    Winter Cold

    Snow-covered cabins surrounded by cozy winter forest and a flowing river in a peaceful snowy landscape.

    purenature_1 Report

    #19

    One Of The Birdies I'm Feeding

    Small bird perched on a snowy hanging basket, capturing cozy winter images to enjoy without stepping outside in the cold.

    Report

    #20

    Next Stop - Lapland

    View of snowy winter forest and northern lights through a frosty tunnel, cozy images of winter to enjoy indoors.

    Roberto Sysa Moiola Report

    #21

    Nature Is Truly Wonderful!

    Snow-covered trees and wooden fences overlook a warmly lit town below, capturing cozy winter views this year.

    Gubałówka Hill in Zakopane, Poland.

    BreadSlight9518 Report

    #22

    My Nana’s House

    Cozy winter scene of a snow-covered brick house surrounded by frosty trees and shrubs on a bright winter day

    BroadAkita Report

    #23

    Snowy

    Huskies pulling a sled through snowy forest at sunset, showcasing cozy winter images to enjoy from indoors.

    Better-Mirror-7523 Report

    #24

    Helsinki, Finland

    Snowy winter street with colorful buildings and festive decorations featuring cozy winter scene without stepping into cold.

    UnableEngineering784 Report

    #25

    When The Snow Meets The Light

    Snow-covered path with lit lampposts and benches surrounded by trees in a cozy winter scene.

    Busy-Fig3295 Report

    #26

    Aasiaat, Greenland

    Colorful houses covered in snow along a frozen coastline creating cozy winter vibes without stepping into the cold.

    CandlelightTease Report

    #27

    Creek & Stone Walking Bridge- Frick Park, Pittsburgh

    Snow-covered stone bridge over a gently flowing creek surrounded by winter forest, showcasing cozy winter scenes outdoors.

    toddnkaya1 Report

    #28

    Italian Alps

    Snow-covered pine trees and misty mountain peaks in a serene winter landscape, perfect cozy images of winter.

    asu1474 Report

    #29

    The Cold And The Beautiful In Minneapolis

    Aerial view of a frozen lake with cracks and snow-covered surroundings in winter, showcasing cozy winter scenery.

    normanapolis Report

    #30

    Snow Totoro In Japan

    Snow sculpture of Totoro holding a blue umbrella outside in a cozy winter scene with falling snow and fresh snowfall.

    ColdCandace Report

    #31

    Snow In Alps

    Snow-covered evergreen trees in a cozy winter forest landscape showcasing the beauty of winter without stepping into the cold.

    asu1474 Report

    #32

    Snow In Budapest (Oc)

    Snow-covered historic building with a statue in front, capturing cozy winter images to enjoy without stepping into the cold.

    langshot Report

    #33

    Snow Day In Central Park

    Snow-covered trees in a city park with tall buildings in the background, showcasing cozy winter scenery without stepping outside.

    Puzzleheaded_Sun766 Report

    #34

    Found This Chunk Of Ice Near A River

    Person holding a large piece of c*****d ice outdoors in snowy winter, showcasing cozy winter images without stepping into the cold.

    smokypanther Report

    #35

    The Snowy Early Morning Hours In Center City

    Snow-covered urban park with lit street lamps and benches, showcasing cozy winter scenes to enjoy without stepping outside.

    ballsonthewall Report

    #36

    Respect To Dutch Biking Culture

    Person riding a bike through snowy winter landscape wearing warm clothing for a cozy winter scene.

    iambobbarker Report

    #37

    Snow In Central Park On 35mm Film

    Collage of cozy winter scenes in Central Park with snow-covered trees and frozen water, perfect for enjoying winter indoors.

    matsefcik Report

    #38

    Banff, Canada

    Snowy mountain town street at dusk with cozy lit buildings and cars on a winter evening to enjoy without stepping outside.

    CandlelightTease Report

    #39

    Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?

    Snow-covered street lined with parked cars and trees, creating a cozy winter scene in an urban neighborhood.

    Defiant-Charge-917 Report

    #40

    Across The Fresh Snow

    Snow-covered trees lining a quiet winter path, showcasing cozy winter nature scenes to enjoy indoors this season.

    tb_yonshi Report

    #41

    Hallstatt, Austria

    Snow-covered cozy village at night with warm lights reflecting on water, capturing a peaceful winter atmosphere.

    Dismal_Shoulder_3688 Report

    #42

    Old Cemetery In Budapest, Hungary

    Snow-covered pathway lined with bare trees showcasing cozy winter scenes to enjoy without stepping into the cold.

    15CatsInATrenchoat Report

    #43

    On The Threshold Of Western Siberia

    Snow-covered forest path with sunlight filtering through trees, creating a cozy winter atmosphere to enjoy indoors.

    Forsaken_Increase_77 Report

    #44

    A Quiet Space

    Frozen winter lake with smooth icy patterns under a grey sky, showcasing cozy winter nature without stepping into the cold.

    GuiltyPersimmon3372 Report

    #45

    No Filter

    Quiet winter neighborhood street at sunset with snow-covered lawns and bare trees under a colorful sky.

    CandlelightTease Report

    #46

    Snowman

    Man posing with a giant snowman in a snowy outdoor setting, showcasing cozy winter images without stepping into the cold.

    SnowSculptures Report

    #47

    The Road In Our Area

    Snow-covered winding road through a quiet forest with bare trees, perfect for cozy winter images to enjoy indoors.

    PristineMadison Report

    #48

    Snowy Paris

    Snow-covered urban park and railway bridge at night creating a cozy winter atmosphere with warm building lights.

    SergeNickiaz Report

    #49

    Night Falls, Snow Glows

    Snow falling gently on a quiet city walkway at night, creating a cozy winter scene with streetlights glowing softly.

    Low-Athlete6388 Report

    #50

    December 14th

    Snow-covered trees and frozen lake in a peaceful winter scene capturing cozy images of this year's winter season.

    woefullll Report

    #51

    Central Park Last Week ❄️

    Winter street scene with snow-covered hot dog cart and trees, showcasing cozy winter images without stepping into the cold.

    Element-of-Thought Report

    #52

    Switzerland 🇨🇭

    Snow-covered trees on a hillside creating a cozy winter scene to enjoy without stepping into the cold outdoors.

    Emergency-Camera-914 Report

    #53

    Hakuba, Japan

    Snow-covered trees and houses in a peaceful winter landscape showcasing cozy winter images to enjoy indoors this year.

    CarefulCurate Report

    #54

    Berchtesgaden, Germany

    Snow-covered wooden bench in a cozy winter landscape with mountains and trees under a cloudy sky.

    Ghost-Ripper Report

    #55

    It Officially Snowed This Afternoon Atop Hawai'is Mauna Kea. Photo From Subaru Cam

    Snow-covered winding road and building in a cozy winter scene capturing the essence of this year's winter atmosphere.

    Poiboykanaka808 Report

    #56

    I Think I Have Transitioned From "Shoveling Snow" To "Digging Trenches"

    Snow-covered outdoor stairs and walkways illuminated by a lamp, showcasing cozy winter scenes without stepping into the cold.

    awstrom Report

    #57

    Abandoned Power Plant Covered In Snow

    Snow-covered industrial machinery inside a large, arched, abandoned building, capturing a cozy winter scene indoors.

    Salvage_Arc Report

    #58

    When It Snows In Times Square

    Winter night street scene with couple under umbrella walking on snowy road, showcasing cozy winter atmosphere without stepping into the cold.

    Shotsbystevn Report

    #59

    This Dog Is Speeding Up Spring By Personally Eating The Snow

    Black dog with snow on its face standing outside near a wooden fence in a winter setting cozy for this year’s winter.

    Weakness-Unfair Report

    #60

    [oc] A NYC Snow Day

    Man in a cowboy hat enjoying a cozy winter scene by a frozen lake surrounded by snow-covered trees and city buildings.

    Shotsbystevn Report

    #61

    Snowing Again In Budapest

    Snowfall at night surrounds a cozy lit historic castle with bare trees, perfect for winter enjoyment without stepping outside.

    Own-Obligation-7331 Report

    #62

    Quiet Spot After The First Snow

    Snow-covered church and trees near a frozen pond, showcasing cozy winter scenes to enjoy without stepping into the cold.

    CinaminLips Report

    #63

    It Snowed Today :)

    Silhouette of a person walking on a snowy street at night with streetlights glowing in the cozy winter scene.

    sfrags Report

    #64

    Nyhavn In Snow

    Cozy winter scene along a snowy canal with boats docked and people walking by colorful riverside buildings.

    frednerkenstein Report

    #65

    Winter Night At Budapest

    Night view of a cozy winter cityscape with illuminated bridge and calm river reflecting lights under a deep blue sky.

    Own-Obligation-7331 Report

    #66

    (Oc) Winter In Northern Wisconsin

    Snow-covered trees and a partially frozen river under a bright sky, showcasing cozy winter nature scenery.

    Commercial_Pickle138 Report

    #67

    Snow

    Snow-covered landscape with smooth mounds and dry plants, showcasing cozy winter images without stepping into the cold.

    Emyhatsich Report

    #68

    Wintery Nights

    Cozy winter scene of a snow-covered house and trees illuminated by warm lights on a tranquil snowy evening.

    purenature_1 Report

    #69

    Heart Snow

    Hands holding a heart-shaped snowball during heavy snowfall at night, capturing cozy winter moments outdoors.

    heart_jpg Report

    #70

    Even I Went White As Snow

    Close-up winter photos of the Eiffel Tower and snowy landscapes showcasing cozy images to enjoy without stepping into the cold.

    LaTourEiffel Report

    #71

    Snow

    Collage of cozy winter streets covered in snow with brick buildings, capturing peaceful winter scenes to enjoy without stepping outside.

    itsrapha83 Report

    #72

    Winter Landscape. Photo Harald Naper. Norway

    Snow-covered landscape with pine trees and a person enjoying a cozy winter scene without stepping into the cold outdoors.

    elusive_moose Report

    #73

    Neris River In Vilnius, Lithuania

    Winter river landscape with icy water and snow-covered banks under a clear blue sky, showcasing cozy winter scenery.

    Report

    #74

    Loving The View From My Office Window Right Now

    Snow-covered yard and trees outside a window, capturing cozy winter images to enjoy without stepping into the cold.

    Report

    #75

    Scotland Is Snowy Today

    Snow-covered bushes and house during heavy snowfall creating a cozy winter scene to enjoy without stepping outside.

    AgentSlow8800 Report

    #76

    Love The Colors In The Morning

    Snow-covered park path at night illuminated by street lamps, showcasing cozy winter scenery without stepping into the cold.

    Competitive-Jello515 Report

    #77

    Snowfall In USA

    Snow-covered city street with tall buildings and person bundled up in winter coat, showcasing cozy winter scenes.

    ArnulfoDorris Report

    #78

    Five Islands, Maine

    Snow-covered coastal village with cozy cabins and calm water, perfect for enjoying winter without stepping into the cold.

    user942987 Report

    #79

    My Backyard Today!

    Snow-covered pine trees and bare branches in a tranquil winter landscape showcasing cozy winter images.

    KPenguinM Report

    #80

    First Time Experiencing Snow. It’s Beautiful

    Snow-covered trees at sunset with a small snowman in a cozy winter scene to enjoy without stepping outside.

    ApprehensivePea4161 Report

