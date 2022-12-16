While winter might not be everyone’s favorite season, there’s no denying its beauty. Especially when the beauty is accentuated by the harsh contrast of unbearable cold and having to penguin-walk to wherever you have to go through snow dunes and the magical beauty of things covered by pure whiteness; however, we’re not some Poet’s Society, and our words definitely lack that certain something to reveal the season’s intricacies, so we’d rather leave this job for these beautiful winter quotes that we’ve gathered on this list.

So, these quotes about winter will absolutely tell you more about the charms of this season and in a way more sophisticated manner than we could do. And, of course, visual beauty is not everything that this season has - there’s also the emotional aspect, so you should absolutely expect to find some inspirational winter quotes mixed into the roster, too. However, if you’re not that big on the motivational/inspirational stuff and would rather read something that evokes the images of a crackling fireplace and a mug of cocoa, there are also some cute short winter quotes here that might just do the trick.

Right-o, our selection of cozy winter quotes is just a snowflake’s fall below - you should definitely check them out. Since the submissions are in no particular order as of now, you get to decide which of these beautiful quotes will lead the parade, finding their spot on the top of this list, by giving them your vote. And once all that is done, share this article with your friends!

#1

“I love winter. The bugs are dead, and the people are indoors.” ― Dennis Ruane

#2

"In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer." - Albert Camus

#3

"The fire is winter's fruit." - Arabian Proverb

#4

“Winter is a season of recovery and preparation.” — Paul Theroux

#5

"To keep a warm heart in winter is the real victory.” — Marty Rubin

#6

"What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness." - John Steinbeck

#7

"People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy." - Anton Chekhov

#8

"Welcome, winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless. " — Terri Guillemets

#9

"Autumn arrives in early morning, but spring at the close of a winter day." - Elizabeth Bowen

#10

"There’s just something beautiful about walking on snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you’re special." – Carol Rifka Brunt

#11

“Wisdom comes with winters.” — Oscar Wilde

#12

“Snow was falling, so much like stars filling the dark trees that one could easily imagine its reason for being was nothing more than prettiness.” ― Mary Oliver

#13

“Melancholy were the sounds on a winter's night.” ― Virginia Woolf

#14

“The heart can get really cold if all you've known is winter.” ― Benjamin Alire Sáenz

#15

“Winter is not a season, it's an occupation.” ― Sinclair Lewis

#16

"Winter is nature's sleep." — H.S. Jacobs

#17

"One kind word can warm three winter months." — Japanese Proverb

#18

"One minute it was Ohio winter, with doors closed, windows locked, the panes blind with frost, icicles fringing every roof, children skiing on slopes, housewives lumbering like great black bears in their furs along the icy streets." — Ray Bradbury

#19

"There's nothing better than curling up with a good book and sitting in front of the fire on winter evenings." — Leo Sayer

#20

"In winter, I plot and plan. In spring, I move." — Henry Rollins

#21

“In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” — Ben Aaronovitch

#22

“When it snows, you have two choices: shovel or make snow angels.”

#23

"To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold." - Aristotle

#24

"Nothing burns like the cold." - George R.R. Martin

#25

"I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, 'Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.'" - Lewis Carroll

#26

"I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape — the loneliness of it; the dead feeling of winter. Something waits beneath it, the whole story doesn't show." - Andrew Wyeth

#27

"Winter is on my head, but eternal spring is in my heart." - Victor Hugo

#28

"Blow, blow, thou winter wind, thou art not so unkind as man's ingratitude." - William Shakespeare

#29

"Winter forms our character and brings out our best." – Tom Allen

#30

"We cannot stop the winter or the summer from coming. We cannot stop the spring or the fall or make them other than they are. They are gifts from the universe that we cannot refuse. But we can choose what we will contribute to life when each arrives." – Gary Zukhav

#31

“Well, I know now. I know a little more how much a simple thing like a snowfall can mean to a person.” — Sylvia Plath

#32

“Snowing is an attempt of God to make the dirty world look clean.” — Mehmet Murat Ildan

#33

“Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.” — Yoko Ono

#34

“I like the cold weather. It means you get work done.” — Noam Chomsky

#35

“All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost; the old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

#36

“My old grandmother always used to say, summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever.” ― George R.R. Martin

#37

“Snow flurries began to fall and they swirled around people’s legs like house cats. It was magical, this snow globe world.” ― Sarah Addison Allen

#38

“Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.” — Anamika Mishra

#39

“It is the life of the crystal, the architect of the flake, the fire of the frost, the soul of the sunbeam. This crisp winter air is full of it. ” — John Burroughs

#40

“A lot of people like snow. I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” ― Carl Reiner

#41

“At this season of the year, darkness is a more insistent thing than cold. The days are short as any dream.” ― E.B. White

#42

"There is an instinctive withdrawal for the sake of preservation, a closure that assumes the order of completion. Winter is a season unto itself.” — Haruki Murakami

#43

"Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face." — Victor Hugo

#44

"When I was young, I loved summer and hated winter. When I got older I loved winter and hated summer. Now that I'm even older, and wiser, I hate both summer and winter." — Jarod Kintz

#45

"That’s what winter is: an exercise in remembering how to still yourself then how to come pliantly back to life again.” — Ali Smith

#46

"It's so hard to think in winter. The world seems confined in the space of your heart; you can't see beyond yourself.” — Patricia A. McKillip

#47

"Winter blues are cured every time with a potato gratin paired with a roast chicken." — Alexandra Guarnaschelli

#48

"Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius." — Pietro Aretino

#49

"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring. " — W.J. Vogel

#50

"But only a person in the depths of despair neglected to look beyond winter to the spring that inevitably followed, bringing back color and life and hope.” — Mary Balogh

#51

"Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is time for home." - Edith Sitwell

#52

"They who sing through the summer must dance in the winter."

#53

"It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade." - Charles Dickens

#54

"'Hear! hear!' screamed the jay from a neighboring tree, where I had heard a tittering for some time, 'winter has a concentrated and nutty kernel, if you know where to look for it.'" - Henry David Thoreau

#55

"No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." - Hal Borland

#56

"The color of springtime is flowers; the color of winter is in our imagination." - Terri Guillemets

#57

"The hard soil and four months of snow make the inhabitants of the northern temperate zone wiser and abler than his fellow who enjoys the fixed smile of the tropics." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

#58

#59

"In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy." – William Blake

#60

“A wet autumn morning, a garbage truck clattering down the street. The first snowfall of the season, blossom-sized flakes falling languidly and melting on the ground, a premature snowfall delicate as lace, rapidly melting.” — Joyce Carol Oates

#61

“I love you because no two snowflakes are alike, and it is possible, if you stand tippy-toe, to walk between the raindrops.” — Nikki Giovanni

#62

“The first fall of snow is not only an event but it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of world and wake up to find yourself in another quite different, and if this is not enchantment, where is it to be found?” — J. B. Priestly

#63

“How many lessons of faith and beauty we should lose, if there were no winter in our year!” — Thomas Wentworth Higginson

#64

“I pray this winter be gentle and kind—a season of rest from the wheel of the mind. ” — John Geddes

#65

“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Anne Bradstreet

#66

“No animal, according to the rules of animal etiquette, is ever expected to do anything strenuous, or heroic, or even moderately active during the off-season of winter.” ― Kenneth Grahame

#67

“Thank goodness for the first snow, it was a reminder—no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen, things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.” — Candace Bushnell

#68

"It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it's really a time of renewal and reflection.” — Elizabeth Camden

#69

"Ice is most welcome in a cold drink on a hot day. But in the heart of winter, you want a warm hot mug with your favorite soothing brew to keep the chill away. When you don’t have anything warm at hand, even a memory can be a small substitute." — Vera Nazarian

#70

"Winter is a glorious spectacle of glittering fractals complete with a soundscape and atmosphere entirely its own." — Anders Swanson

#71

"Winter is the time of sacred balance and rejuvenation of life in preparation for the coming spring. It represents abundance, teaching and gratitude." — Noelle Vignola

#72

"Winter collapsed on us that year. It knelt, exhausted, and stayed.” — Emily Fridlund

#73

"You think of outside your room, of the streets of the town, the lonely little squares over by the station, of those winter Saturdays all alike.” — Marguerite Duras

#74

"Winter's notion of poetry is tragedy. It knows nothing of comedy. Its laughter was frozen on its lips long ago." — William A. Quayle

#75

"The problem with winter sports is that--follow me closely here--they generally take place in winter." — Dave Barry

#76

"There’s just something beautiful about walking on snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you’re special.” — Carol Rifka Brunt

#77

"In the winter the sun typically comes out less then in the summer months and it can have a major impact on our moods and motivation." — Emily Durbin

#78

"'Welcome to winter,' one said. 'When fifty percent of drivers should have their licenses temporarily suspended.'" — Kelley Armstrong

#79

"Sometimes our fate resembles a fruit tree in winter. Who would think that those branches would turn green again and blossom, but we hope it, we know it.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

#80

"The snow did not even whisper its way to earth, but seemed to salt the night with silence." — Dean Koontz

#81

"In winter we behold the charms of solemn majesty and naked grandeur." — James Ellis

#82

"Winter lies too long in country towns; hangs on until it is stale and shabby, old and sullen." — Willa Cather

#83

"Write about winter in the summer." — Annie Dillard

#84

“Winter is the time for stories, staying fast by the glow of fire. And outside, in the darkness, the stars are brighter than you can possibly imagine.” – Isabel Greenberg

#85

“For winter was coming. The days were shorter, and frost crawled up the window panes at night. Soon the snow would come. Then the log house would be almost buried in snowdrifts, and the lake and the stream would freeze.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder

#86

“Surely everyone is aware of the divine pleasures which attend a wintry fireside; candles at four o’clock, warm hearthrugs, tea, a fair tea-maker, shutters closed, curtains flowing in ample draperies to the floor, whilst the wind and rain are raging audibly without.” ― Thomas De Quincey

#87

“Maybe eventually winter will finish our job for us and end the world in ice instead of blood.” ― Isaac Marion

#88

“Even the strongest blizzards start with a single snowflake.” ― Sara Raasch

#89

“Every mile is two in winter.”

#90

“Flowers have their fragrance; winter has its handful of memories.” ― Lin Huiyin

