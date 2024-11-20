Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”
News

Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino worker sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking in 2010, will return to the Philippines after over a decade of diplomatic efforts. Veloso’s execution was postponed in 2015. Advocates and the Philippines government argued she was a victim of human trafficking.

The Philippines’ president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr., announced on Tuesday (November 19), that Veloso was finally “coming home.”

Highlights
  • Mary Jane Veloso returns home after 14 years of legal battles in Indonesia.
  • Veloso's execution was postponed in 2015 due to advocacy and diplomacy.
  • Advocates argue Veloso is a human trafficking victim, not a drug trafficker.
  • Indonesia to transfer Veloso, citing diplomatic partnership with the Philippines.
Points of View

  • Humanitarian Advocate POV: Veloso is a victim of human trafficking; execute justice with compassion.

  • Legal Realist POV: Respect Indonesian law; Veloso was guilty of drug trafficking.

  • Diplomatic Strategist POV: Diplomacy prevailed; a win for international relations and justice.

Taking to his official social media, Bongbong wrote: “Arrested in 2010 on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to death, Mary Jane’s case has been a long and difficult journey.

“After over a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines.”

RELATED:

    Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino worker, was sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking in 2010

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Image credits: Jefri Tarigan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    “Mary Jane’s story resonates with many: a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life. 

    “While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill.”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Image credits: Jefri Tarigan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    “This outcome is a reflection of the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia—united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion. 

    “Thank you, Indonesia. We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home.”

    A day before this announcement, the Filipino Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed ongoing discussions between the governments of the Philippines and Indonesia regarding the possible transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines to serve her sentence in a local facility, News 5 reported on Tuesday.

    She will now return to the Philippines after over a decade of diplomatic efforts

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Image credits: Richard James Mendoza/Pacific Press/LightRocket

    It remains uncertain whether the 39-year-old Filipino will be transferred to a Philippine prison or be released upon her return, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, according to Reuters, Prabowo’s office said Veloso would serve the rest of her sentence in the Philippines, citing that the reason for the transfer was “diplomacy and reciprocal partnership in law enforcement.”

    Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra reportedly announced on November 11 that the government was developing a new policy for the repatriation of foreign prisoners, including Veloso, responding to requests from their home countries.

    Mahendra said: “We are formulating a policy to resolve the issue of foreign prisoners,” suggesting a willingness to engage in bilateral negotiations or prisoner transfers.

    He continued: “We managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back.

    “While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances.”

    Veloso’s execution was postponed in 2015. Advocates and the Philippines government argued she was a victim of human trafficking

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Image credits: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

    Earlier this year, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo reiterated the Philippines’ appeal for clemency for Veloso, News Watch + Philippines reported on Tuesday.

    Advocates have reportedly argued that her status as a trafficking victim, combined with her prolonged detention, justified clemency or sentence reduction.

    Veloso was reportedly arrested in 2010 at Yogyakarta Airport in Indonesia with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

    She has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming she was duped by a recruiter who had trafficked her under the guise of securing a job as a domestic helper, as per News Watch + Philippines.

    In 2015, Veloso was reportedly granted a last-minute reprieve from execution following appeals from the Philippine government and public outcry. In 2020, a Nueva Ecija court found her recruiters guilty of illegal recruitment.

    The Philippines’ president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr., announced on Tuesday (November 19) that Veloso was finally “coming home”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Image credits: BongBong Marcos

    Drug offenses were responsible for roughly 42% (almost one in two) of all executions confirmed globally in 2023, the highest recorded since 2016, Harm Reduction International reported earlier this year.

    Drug-related executions were confirmed in five countries: China, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. 

    Indonesia’s courts remain a significant contributor to the global tally of death sentences for drug-related crimes

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Image credits: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ABC News In-Depth

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Executions for drug offenses are also highly likely to have taken place in Vietnam and North Korea but this cannot be confirmed due to censorship.

    According to Harm Reduction, confirmed death sentences for drug offenses surged by over 20% in 2023, with Indonesia accounting for at least 114 cases—around a quarter of the global total. 

    Among those sentenced were at least 31 foreign nationals and 15 women. Indonesia’s courts remain a significant contributor to the global tally of death sentences for drug-related crimes.

    “I’m so glad she’s getting a second chance,” a reader commented

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know how in the war crime trials the solider is treated as a weapon being used by the commanders generals and presidents... Example being The Hague trials... This kind of stuff should be similar to that. I am all for straight up executing the cartel lords who DO UNSPEAKABLE THINGS to normal ppl and their lower level conscripts...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know how in the war crime trials the solider is treated as a weapon being used by the commanders generals and presidents... Example being The Hague trials... This kind of stuff should be similar to that. I am all for straight up executing the cartel lords who DO UNSPEAKABLE THINGS to normal ppl and their lower level conscripts...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda