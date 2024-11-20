Imprisoned Woman Facing Execution Set To Return Home After 14 Years: “She Remains A Victim”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino worker sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking in 2010, will return to the Philippines after over a decade of diplomatic efforts. Veloso’s execution was postponed in 2015. Advocates and the Philippines government argued she was a victim of human trafficking.

The Philippines’ president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr., announced on Tuesday (November 19), that Veloso was finally “coming home.”

Taking to his official social media, Bongbong wrote: “Arrested in 2010 on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to death, Mary Jane’s case has been a long and difficult journey.

“After over a decade of diplomacy and consultations with the Indonesian government, we managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back to the Philippines.”

Image credits: Jefri Tarigan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“Mary Jane’s story resonates with many: a mother trapped by the grip of poverty, who made one desperate choice that altered the course of her life.

“While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the Indonesian government for their goodwill.”

Image credits: Jefri Tarigan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“This outcome is a reflection of the depth of our nation’s partnership with Indonesia—united in a shared commitment to justice and compassion.

“Thank you, Indonesia. We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane home.”

A day before this announcement, the Filipino Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed ongoing discussions between the governments of the Philippines and Indonesia regarding the possible transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to the Philippines to serve her sentence in a local facility, News 5 reported on Tuesday.

Image credits: Richard James Mendoza/Pacific Press/LightRocket

It remains uncertain whether the 39-year-old Filipino will be transferred to a Philippine prison or be released upon her return, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

However, according to Reuters, Prabowo’s office said Veloso would serve the rest of her sentence in the Philippines, citing that the reason for the transfer was “diplomacy and reciprocal partnership in law enforcement.”

Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra reportedly announced on November 11 that the government was developing a new policy for the repatriation of foreign prisoners, including Veloso, responding to requests from their home countries.

Mary Jane Veloso, a worker seeking better opportunities abroad, faced shattered dreams after she was sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking. After over a decade of legal battles and back-and-forth diplomacy, a glimmer of hope for Veloso to come back to the… pic.twitter.com/Milm1HVEjn — NewsWatch Plus PH (@newswatchplusph) November 20, 2024

Mahendra said: “We are formulating a policy to resolve the issue of foreign prisoners,” suggesting a willingness to engage in bilateral negotiations or prisoner transfers.

He continued: “We managed to delay her execution long enough to reach an agreement to finally bring her back.

“While she was held accountable under Indonesian law, she remains a victim of her circumstances.”

Image credits: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo reiterated the Philippines’ appeal for clemency for Veloso, News Watch + Philippines reported on Tuesday.

Advocates have reportedly argued that her status as a trafficking victim, combined with her prolonged detention, justified clemency or sentence reduction.

Veloso was reportedly arrested in 2010 at Yogyakarta Airport in Indonesia with 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage.

Mary Jane Veloso is returning to the Philippines after 14 years of imprisonment in Indonesia on drug charges. Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla shares what might happen next following her return. #ANCHeadstart pic.twitter.com/iMtbzfa0nS — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) November 20, 2024

She has consistently maintained her innocence, claiming she was duped by a recruiter who had trafficked her under the guise of securing a job as a domestic helper, as per News Watch + Philippines.

In 2015, Veloso was reportedly granted a last-minute reprieve from execution following appeals from the Philippine government and public outcry. In 2020, a Nueva Ecija court found her recruiters guilty of illegal recruitment.

Image credits: BongBong Marcos

The family and advocates of Mary Jane Veloso rejoiced on Wednesday after Pres. Bongbong Marcos announced that she has been allowed to return to the Philippines, more than a decade after she was placed on death row in Indonesia. #News5 READ: https://t.co/rGEdoufp8f pic.twitter.com/pO5AXZV8bL — News5 (@News5PH) November 20, 2024

Drug offenses were responsible for roughly 42% (almost one in two) of all executions confirmed globally in 2023, the highest recorded since 2016, Harm Reduction International reported earlier this year.

Drug-related executions were confirmed in five countries: China, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Indonesia’s courts remain a significant contributor to the global tally of death sentences for drug-related crimes

Image credits: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Image credits: ABC News In-Depth

Executions for drug offenses are also highly likely to have taken place in Vietnam and North Korea but this cannot be confirmed due to censorship.

According to Harm Reduction, confirmed death sentences for drug offenses surged by over 20% in 2023, with Indonesia accounting for at least 114 cases—around a quarter of the global total.

Among those sentenced were at least 31 foreign nationals and 15 women. Indonesia’s courts remain a significant contributor to the global tally of death sentences for drug-related crimes.

