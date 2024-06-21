Man Wakes Up In Hospital To Find His Privates Have Been Removed, Says He Was Tricked Into Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

A man in Uttar Pradesh, India, claims he was tricked into undergoing a non-consensual procedure to remove his genitals as part of a scheme to seize his land and force him into marriage.

The 20-year-old, named Mujahid, accused another man, Omprakash Pal, of luring him to the hospital by convincing him that he had an urgent medical issue that required examination.

After arriving at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on June 3, the young man was allegedly sedated and forced to undergo the operation.

Mujahid claims Omprakash had been molesting and harassing him for the past two years, as per the Hindustan Times. The relationship between the two men remains unclear.

“He brought me here, and the next morning, I had an operation. When I regained consciousness, I was told that I had been changed from a boy to a girl,” Mujahid recalled during an interview with NDTV.

The Muzaffarnagar resident said Omprakash told him that he would have to marry him and live with him, affirming his community would ostracize him following the surgery.

He also threatened to kill Mujahid’s father and seize his share of his family’s land.

“He said, ‘I changed you from a man to a woman, and now you have to live with me. I have prepared a lawyer and prepared a court marriage for you. Now I will shoot your father, and the land of your share will be named after me, and then I will sell it and go to Lucknow.'”

The 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh accused another man, Omprakash Pal, of taking him to the hospital to have him sedated so that doctors could perform the operation

Mujahid told News 18 that the accused individual wanted to build a house on the property and had withdrawn Rs 35,000 (USD 419) from his account.

The victim believes Omprakash collaborated with doctors to carry out the surgery.

Following the operation, farmer leader Shyam Pal reportedly staged a protest in front of the medical college demanding action against Omprakash and hospital staff. He also accused the doctors of being involved in the illegal organ trade.

“When I regained consciousness, I was told that I had been changed from a boy to a girl,” Mujahid explained

Hospital authorities maintain that the surgical castration was voluntary.

According to Chief Medical Superintendent Kirti Goswami, the 20-year-old had been coming to the hospital regularly for two months to meet with a plastic surgeon.

Goswami alleged that the man identified as a woman and wanted to undergo gender-affirming surgery, a procedure that a transgender or nonbinary person may choose to undergo in order to obtain physical characteristics that align with their gender identity.

The young man claims that Omprakash had been molesting him for years and convinced him to go to the hospital for an urgent medical issue that required examination

After a complaint was lodged by the victim’s father on June 16, the police arrested Omprakash, IndiaToday reports.

Officer Ramashish Yadav informed the public that an investigation is underway to determine Omprakash’s involvement in the procedure.

“There was an incident here in which a sex change operation was done on a young man. The family members of the youth alleged that the other party had got the operation done by misleading them,” the officer stated.

“The accused will be investigated. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light.”

