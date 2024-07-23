“I Feel No Regrets”: Man Kicks His Pregnant Sister Out Of His Apartment Because She Made His Roommate Cry

ADVERTISEMENT

Just because someone’s related to you by blood doesn’t give them a free pass to behave any way that they want. Unfortunately, some individuals think that being someone’s relative means that they can avoid any repercussions for their actions. They’re shocked when they get called out for their meanness.

One anonymous man opened up to the r/TrueOffMyChest community about how he ended up kicking out his pregnant sister, who temporarily stayed over at his place. Her behavior was completely unacceptable: she bullied the author’s roommate to the point of tears. Read on for the full story, including a very important update about what happened next.

Warning: this story can be extremely triggering for some readers.

It is common courtesy to treat everyone with respect when you’re a temporary guest at someone else’s place

Image credits:gstockstudio

A guy shared how awfully his pregnant sister treated his vulnerable roommate. He couldn’t stand the bullying

Image credits:voronaman111

Image credits: anonymous

Clear rules and transparent boundaries make it easier to get along when living together

You probably expect guests to be as kind and courteous as the host. Especially if they’re relatives or very close friends. In reality, however, there will always be people who take things way too far.

They like to put others down because it makes them good or feel better due to their personal insecurities. And they feel entitled to behave however they like, no matter the consequences.

We constantly hear about the importance of boundaries at work, in school, with friends, etc. But one area where it is extremely hard to enforce them is with our family members. It’s often hard to tell your relatives ‘no’ or to call them out even when they have clearly crossed the line.

However, without any boundaries, you’ll have chaos. It would mean that your family members are free to walk all over you and do as they please when they stay over. You and your loved ones cannot and should not be at the mercy of your relatives’ every whim. Especially if they’re guests at your place.

Enforcing boundaries with your temporary roommates starts with having a frank conversation about your expectations and theirs. You can set out some basic ground rules, like who does what chores, whether the groceries in the fridge are shared or not, and whether you expect them to pay part of the rent.

There’s always room for negotiation and compromise: when you live together with others, you have to have some flexibility to accommodate each others’ wants, needs, quirks, and schedules.

Image credits:TheAtticoStudioPhoto

Bullying of any kind should not be tolerated, ever

What’s automatically implied—and most would probably agree it’s common sense—is that you expect your relatives to treat your other roommates with basic dignity and respect. It’s not unfair to think that grownups would know not to bully others. And if they don’t realize this by now, it might be time to rethink your relationship with them moving forward.

There is a world of difference between some gentle teasing for the sake of humor and someone who’s mean for the sake of being mean. In the former case, it’s a way to build up some sort of lighthearted connection with another person, though not everyone’s a fan of this. In the latter case, the bully tries to put others down to feel better about themselves.

That sort of behavior should not be tolerated. Ever. And that’s exactly how the author of the viral story felt. He instantly let his pregnant sister know that she was in the wrong when she crossed the line several times with his roommate.

Not only that but the moment he saw his roommate in tears, he immediately kicked his sister out.

Unfortunately, the author of the story deleted his account, so we were unable to reach out to him for further comment about what happened with his sister.

What are your thoughts on the situation? What would you have done if you were in the author’s shoes? Have you ever had to kick a friend or relative out of your place for the way they behaved? What do you think every roommate should do so that everyone can live in peace? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Image credits:Dimaberlin

Many internet users were shocked by what happened. Here’s how they reacted and the advice they gave the author

The story had a happy ending. The author shared this very important update with his readers

Image credits:klavdiyav

