Entitled Woman Doesn’t Want BF’s Pregnant Relative To Ruin Her Disney Trip, Gets A Reality Check

Empathy is more important than you might think. When you show people that you genuinely care about them, you’re more likely to develop a positive, long-lasting relationship with them. On the flip side, if you dismiss their feelings or disrespect them, you’re likely to ruin what could otherwise have been a decent friendship. At the end of the day, what you do is up to you, but acting entitled can often backfire.

One anonymous internet user started a fiery discussion on the AITA online group when she shared why she decided to back out of a Disney trip that had been planned for years. Her reason for doing this? One of her boyfriend’s relatives was pregnant at the time, and the OP thought she would impede her potential fun. Scroll down for the full story and the heated reactions it got. Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the story for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

When someone offers to pay to bring you on an expensive trip, it’s usually best to be grateful and courteous

Image credits: Daniel Portela (not the actual photo)

One woman refused to go on a Disney trip trip with her partner’s family because one of the guests was pregnant and would ‘ruin’ her fun

Image credits: David Guerrero (not the actual photo)

Image source: digitalbutreal

It’s absolutely vital that we see other people’s perspectives, instead of just focusing on our own wants

According to ‘Verywell Mind,’ we develop empathy by prioritizing listening to others instead of focusing just on our own feelings. When we make an effort to actively listen to other people, we understand them and their perspectives better.

In other words, we should not be in a position where we’re simply waiting for our turn to speak in a conversation. If you find yourself thinking that way, it’s time to reconsider how you communicate with others.

That’s not to say that we should shut down our own thoughts and feelings. Far from it! Being vulnerable around other people can strengthen your bonds with them. They’ll probably be more likely to open up to you, too. You’re building a foundation of mutual trust. But if you’re only focused on yourself and your feelings all the time, you can’t expect such a one-way relationship to work for long.

Whether or not you’ll enjoy your trip is something that you can’t guess well in advance. A lot depends on your mood that day and your dynamics with the other people you’re going with, as well as a whole bunch of small factors.

Far from everything goes ‘perfectly’ in life. It helps if you embrace things as they come, instead of trying to control every detail

So, your best approach is to embrace whatever happens, take things as they come, and do your best to enjoy your long-awaited trip.

If you try to control every tiny little detail, you’ll probably end up disappointed. What happens in reality often doesn’t match up to how we envisioned things might go. It’s really recommended that you let go of that desire to have a ‘perfect’ experience and opt for a more lighthearted approach to life. Life is bound to throw some surprises your way, and it’s up to us what we do with them.

Many internet users who read the author’s story were shocked by her reaction to the entire situation with her boyfriend’s family. If someone’s generously offering to pay for your entire trip, the best response is gratitude, not nitpicking the guest list.

Furthermore, it would be hurtful for anyone who’s pregnant to hear someone call them a potential burden. First of all, the family trip wasn’t meant primarily for the author. Secondly, nobody is forcing anyone to spend every single minute clumped together in a group. If you want to go on a couple of rides alone, just do that.

These trips can be very costly. So, it only makes sense to be thankful if someone else pays for everything

Let’s also not ignore the fact that it’s perfectly viable to go on a wonderfully magical and unique Disney trip alone, not as part of a large group of people. But if your goal is to experience what Disney has to offer, not to deepen your relationships, then you have to be willing to pay your own way.

However, the costs can be quite high. These trips aren’t for everyone’s budget. According to ‘Mouse Hacking,’ a Disney World vacation for a family of four, which includes two adults and two kids, can cost around $6,865 in 2024. That comes out to $343 per person per night.

In these calculations, ‘Mouse Hacking’ includes things like flights, transportation, a stay at Pop Century for five nights, tickets for five days, Genie+ at two parks, as well as meals and snacks.

For a family of three (that’s two adults and one child), the average Disney trip would cost around $5,472 this year. Meanwhile, a family of five (two adults, one older child, and two younger kids) should expect to pay roughly $8,434.

However, if you have a much tighter budget, ‘Mouse Hacking’ suggests that you can always opt for a value season visit. If you cut your trip by a day, visit the park more sparingly, switch to the All-Star Movies hotel, and go for cheaper meals, you can expect to pay around $3,671 for a family of three, $4,735 for a family of four, and $6,346 for a family of five.

The story got an overwhelmingly negative reaction online. Here’s what some readers told the woman

However, a few people had the author’s back, too