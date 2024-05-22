Guy Accuses Sister-In-Law Of Cheating After She Starts Wearing More Makeup
Of course, we want what’s best for our family. But when they find a new way to get under our skin, sometimes we can’t help but call them out to set things straight.
So after this Reddit user felt like his brother went out of line, blaming his wife for cheating due to the sole reason of wearing more makeup, he told him to stop making baseless accusations and mind his own business.
But the brother doubled down and the two of them got into a heated argument.
This man was supportive of his wife’s rediscovered interest in makeup
Image credits: Sean Patrick (not the actual photo)
But his brother said it was a surefire sign of cheating
The whole thing culminated in the man losing his temper and the two siblings having a huge fight
Image credits: Laura Tancredi (not the actual photo)
Image source: throwaway47757954325
As the story went viral, its author provided more details on what happened
Many people said the man did nothing wrong
But some thought his response was too harsh and indicative of other, possibly deeper issues
