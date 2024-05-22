Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Accuses Sister-In-Law Of Cheating After She Starts Wearing More Makeup
Family, Relationships

Of course, we want what’s best for our family. But when they find a new way to get under our skin, sometimes we can’t help but call them out to set things straight.

So after this Reddit user felt like his brother went out of line, blaming his wife for cheating due to the sole reason of wearing more makeup, he told him to stop making baseless accusations and mind his own business.

But the brother doubled down and the two of them got into a heated argument.

This man was supportive of his wife’s rediscovered interest in makeup

Image credits: Sean Patrick (not the actual photo)

But his brother said it was a surefire sign of cheating

The whole thing culminated in the man losing his temper and the two siblings having a huge fight

Image credits:  Laura Tancredi (not the actual photo)

Image source: throwaway47757954325

As the story went viral, its author provided more details on what happened

Many people said the man did nothing wrong

But some thought his response was too harsh and indicative of other, possibly deeper issues

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Susie Elle
DRAG KING WITH A GLITTER BEARD I am so down. Also, how is 'testicle grabbing' homophobic?

RAM31280
NTA, unless the brother has cold hard evidence, he is just making wild accusations.

DRAG KING WITH A GLITTER BEARD I am so down. Also, how is 'testicle grabbing' homophobic?

RAM31280
NTA, unless the brother has cold hard evidence, he is just making wild accusations.

