These 18 AI Pics Turn Famous Hollywood Male Actors Into Women, And The Results Are Wildly Entertaining
What happens when AI decides to give Hollywood’s biggest stars a gender-bending twist? You get Keanu Reeves as the serene queen of farmer’s markets, Nicolas Cage looking like your no-nonsense philosophy professor (a thousand-yard stare), Robert Downey Jr. as the mom who always has snacks in her bag, Johnny Depp rocking the boho chic aunt vibe, and Leonardo DiCaprio as the artsy neighbor who makes homemade candles...
These are just a few of the many iconic faces given the funny makeover treatment. That being said, it's certainly a fun, harmless way to imagine what some of our favorite actors might look like in a parallel universe where they are women (or something close enough, we suppose).
Keanu Reeves
Robert Downey Jr.
Johnny Depp
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sylvester Stallone
Dwayne Johnson
His daughter is an exact clone of him anyway. They should have just put her pic up instead.
Vin Diesel
Jackie Chan
Tom Cruise
Please, someone, give him the Sandi Toksvig makeover! Someone once told me that he looks more like her with every passing year and it's true! It's something I now can't unsee.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Brad Pitt
Jim Carrey
Hugh Jackman
Dolph Lundgren
Bruce Willis
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Rather well done. "Handsome" women rather than pretty ones. You know, if I had Samantha Stevens' magical twitching nose, there's quite à few men I'd like to turn into women. Starting with Trump and Musk, but the list is far from exhaustive. Just imagine Trump as a badly aged HOA Karen with orange make up...
Thank you for the nightmares 😆 but I like your idea!Load More Replies...
Some look better as women than they do as men. Proves that the "masculine jawline and nose" aren't masculine at all
