What happens when AI decides to give Hollywood’s biggest stars a gender-bending twist? You get Keanu Reeves as the serene queen of farmer’s markets, Nicolas Cage looking like your no-nonsense philosophy professor (a thousand-yard stare), Robert Downey Jr. as the mom who always has snacks in her bag, Johnny Depp rocking the boho chic aunt vibe, and Leonardo DiCaprio as the artsy neighbor who makes homemade candles...

These are just a few of the many iconic faces given the funny makeover treatment. That being said, it's certainly a fun, harmless way to imagine what some of our favorite actors might look like in a parallel universe where they are women (or something close enough, we suppose).

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Keanu Reeves

AI-generated image of a famous actor transformed into a woman, smiling outdoors with long hair and a floral dress.

momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #2

    Nicholas Cage

    AI-generated image of a Hollywood actor transformed into a woman with long brown hair and a white shirt, set against a city view.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #3

    Robert Downey Jr.

    AI-generated image transforming a famous Hollywood male actor into a woman with brown hair and pearl earrings.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #4

    Johnny Depp

    AI-generated image of a Hollywood male actor transformed into a woman, featuring long hair and a contemplative expression.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #5

    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    AI-generated image of a famous Hollywood male actor transformed into a woman with long hair and subtle makeup.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #6

    Leonardo DiCaprio

    AI-generated image turning a famous Hollywood male actor into a woman, with long hair and a soft expression.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #7

    Sylvester Stallone

    AI-generated image of a female version of a famous Hollywood male actor, outdoors with soft lighting.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #8

    Dwayne Johnson

    Female version of a famous Hollywood male actor, created using AI, with long hair and a pink blouse.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    destinythornton avatar
    Spocks's Mom
    Spocks's Mom
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His daughter is an exact clone of him anyway. They should have just put her pic up instead.

    #9

    Vin Diesel

    AI-generated image of a Hollywood male actor transformed into a woman, with long hair and a serene expression at sunset.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #10

    Jackie Chan

    A female AI rendition of a famous Hollywood male actor in an elegant setting.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #11

    Tom Cruise

    A female transformation of a famous Hollywood actor using AI, with short brown hair and a white top.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please, someone, give him the Sandi Toksvig makeover! Someone once told me that he looks more like her with every passing year and it's true! It's something I now can't unsee.

    #12

    Jake Gyllenhaal

    Female depiction of a famous Hollywood actor, created using AI, wearing a floral top with a soft smile.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #13

    Brad Pitt

    AI-generated image of a male Hollywood actor transformed into a woman with long blonde hair and a serene expression.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #14

    Jim Carrey

    "AI-generated image of a famous Hollywood male actor transformed into a woman, set against a scenic backdrop."

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #15

    Hugh Jackman

    AI-generated image of a famous Hollywood male actor transformed into a woman, with long hair and a serene expression.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #16

    Dolph Lundgren

    AI-generated image of a Hollywood male actor imagined as a woman with long, wavy blonde hair and a light top.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #17

    Bruce Willis

    AI-generated image of a famous Hollywood male actor turned into a woman, featuring long hair and a black top.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

    #18

    Jean-Claude Van Damme

    AI-generated female version of a famous Hollywood actor with long hair, wearing an off-shoulder top.

    momandpopscollectibles562 Report

