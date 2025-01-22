ADVERTISEMENT

What happens when AI decides to give Hollywood’s biggest stars a gender-bending twist? You get Keanu Reeves as the serene queen of farmer’s markets, Nicolas Cage looking like your no-nonsense philosophy professor (a thousand-yard stare), Robert Downey Jr. as the mom who always has snacks in her bag, Johnny Depp rocking the boho chic aunt vibe, and Leonardo DiCaprio as the artsy neighbor who makes homemade candles...

These are just a few of the many iconic faces given the funny makeover treatment. That being said, it's certainly a fun, harmless way to imagine what some of our favorite actors might look like in a parallel universe where they are women (or something close enough, we suppose).

