To highlight the importance of boundaries, we collected a set of examples showing what happens when you cross them — instead of impressing your idol, you're most likely going to make them uncomfortable, be rejected, or even face a restraining order.

These relationships exist only in the mind of the individual, who experiences a bond despite the lack of reciprocity, and are typically harmless. However, they might also consume people and make them violate others' privacy.

Parasocial relationships refer to one-sided relationships in which a person develops a strong connection with someone they don't know, most often celebrities or media personalities.

#1 Sophia Bush Posted A Statement On Her Instagram Story Asking To "Please Get Consent Before Touching People" And "Treat People Like People, Even If You 'Know' Them From Their Jobs" Share icon Actress Sophia Bush made a clear plea to her fans: respect personal boundaries! After a run-in at a DNC event, she reminded everyone to get consent before touching others and treat celebrities like, well, people - not just their on-screen personas.



#2 In A Now-Deleted Tweet Lili Reinhart Wrote, "To The Two Girls Who Are Repeatedly Photographing Me As I'm Eating My Lunch... I See You. You Aren't Slick… That's F***ing Rude?" Share icon Tired of being photographed mid-bite, Lili Reinhart addressed the paparazzi directly in a tweet, reminding everyone that she's a person, not just "Betty Cooper," and politely stated they are not entitled to her.



#3 In 2017, Emma Watson Told Vanity Fair That She Started Declining Fans' Requests For Selfies Out In Public Share icon Actress Emma Watson has revealed that she no longer takes selfies with fans in public due to safety concerns. "If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters," she explained in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair. Watson will often offer to answer fans' questions instead.



#4 Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber 'Reached Out' To Her About 'Death Threats,' Asks Fans To Stop 'Hate' Share icon After alleged social media drama with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez posted on her Instagram Story, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity." She then asked fans to "stop" the "hate."



#5 Justin Bieber Wants His Privacy Respected. The Star Took To Instagram Stories To Blast Individuals Who Had Been Invasively Waiting Outside His Home For Him To Arrive Share icon Justin Bieber just wants to chill at home without the paparazzi stakeout! He took to Instagram to call out those who wait outside his apartment to gawk and snap photos, reminding them that his residence is not a tourist attraction but a private home.



#6 In A Resurfaced Video Clip Of Anne Hathaway Leaving A Valentino Fashion Show In 2022, She Told A Group Of Fans, "I Cannot Take Photos With Everyone As There's Too Many Of You, But I Will Stand Here And Wave If You Would Like To Take A Photo" Share icon Actress Anne Hathaway politely set boundaries with a group of fans outside a 2022 Valentino fashion show, explaining that she couldn't take photos or sign autographs for everyone due to the large crowd. Instead, she offered to wave for photos, allowing fans to capture a moment without compromising her own needs. Hathaway thanked the fans for their understanding.



#7 In Variety's Actors On Actors Conversation With Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence Said, "Once I Enter A Public Space, I Become Incredibly Rude. I Become A Huge A*****e. That's My Only Way Of Defending Myself." Share icon Jennifer Lawrence admits she becomes "a huge a*****e" in public as a defense mechanism against unwanted attention, particularly selfie requests. In a recent Actors on Actors interview for Variety, Lawrence described how she proactively rejects fans approaching her table, asserting her need to protect her personal space.



#8 In A 2024 TikTok Video Addressing Her Fans, Chappell Roan Said, "I Need You To Answer Questions. Just Answer My Questions For A Second. If You Saw A Random Woman On The Street, Would You Yell At Her Out A Car Window? Share icon Singer Chappell Roan is speaking out against fan behavior that crosses boundaries, asking fans to consider if they would treat a stranger on the street with the same level of entitlement. In a series of TikTok videos, Roan emphasizes that just because she's a celebrity, it doesn't mean she's okay with harassment, stalking, or a***ive behavior. She's taking a stand for her right to say no to "creepy behavior" and set boundaries with her fans.



#9 Cole Sprouse Fired Back At Fans Spreading "Baseless Accusations" And Sending Death Threats Share icon Annoyed by "baseless accusations" and outright death threats targeted at his friends, Sprouse made a formal statement reminding his fans this behavior is unacceptable.



#10 Anthony Mackie And Theo James On Fan Behavior Towards Actors Share icon Anthony Mackie shared his perspective on fan behavior during The Hollywood Reporter's Roundtable Talks. He stated that people often tell him, "This is what you signed up for," when dealing with overzealous fans, but he disagrees. "That's like telling a girl that because she put on a cute dress and went to a bar, she signed up for me to harass her all night," he said. Mackie emphasized the importance of respecting boundaries, saying, "In this day and age, we've learned that we have to respect everyone's 'no.'"



#11 Taylor Swift Told The Audience, "And Just Because Communication Means Having Gentle, Healthy Boundaries — It Really Freaks Me Out When Stuff Gets Thrown On The Stage Because If It's On The Stage Then A Dancer Can Trip On It" Share icon Taylor Swift is expressing concern for the safety of her dancers, requesting that fans refrain from throwing objects on stage. The singer has reminded concertgoers to uphold clear boundaries. "It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage because…a dancer can trip on it," Swift said on the clip seen on X.



#12 Billie Eilish Slams Taylor Swift Fans After ‘Wasteful’ Packaging Remarks: ‘Sheesh’ Share icon Billie Eilish claps back at Taylor Swift fans and media outlets after the performer's "wasteful packaging" comment on the music industry went viral: "So it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth." Eilish's environmental comments about the vinyl packaging of artists have had fans in a fury.



#13 "The Boys" Star Valorie Curry, Aka Firecracker, Asked Fans To Respect Her Boundaries Following An Incident At A Recent Comic-Con Share icon After Comic-Con in Belfast, Valorie Curry has opened up about feeling uncomfortable with some fans due to demands inspired by her character, Firecracker, on The Boys. "I know people saw a character that I played do some pretty extreme things on The Boys and...I don't care if you're in costume. I don't care if you're in character. It's not okay, and it's not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth," she said on Instagram. While she enjoys fan interactions, this type of behavior makes it difficult for her to attend conventions as an actor.



#14 Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At Critics Over Comments About Her Appearance "I've Had Enough" Share icon "I refuse to apologize for growing up!" The Stranger Things star took to Instagram and called out "bullying" journalism dissecting her face and body, urging for a shift from criticism to support for young women. Brown's powerful statement highlights the intense scrutiny young stars face in the public eye.



#15 After A Fan Posted A Video Sneaking Into Her "Here Lies Love" Broadway Dressing Room, Lea Salonga Stopped Meeting Guests In Her Dressing Room For Security Reasons Share icon In since-deleted 2023 tweets, she explained that "the money you pay for a theatre/concert ticket does not mean all-access. You pay for that performer's art, and that's where it stops." However, she praised fans who wait at the stage door, saying they have been "incredibly kind," which makes her enthusiastic to greet and talk to them.



#16 In 2018, Jennifer Garner Confronted Photographers And Asked For “Space” As She Went To Help Her Former Husband, Ben Affleck, Check Back Into Rehab Share icon In 2018, Jennifer Garner requested space from photographers as she helped her then-estranged husband, Ben Affleck, check back into rehab, reported The Metro. As she left his Pacific Palisades home, she politely asked the paparazzi to give them some distance, saying, "Can I ask you guys a favour? Just out of respect, can you give some space? Would you please? Just right now, just give us a minute." She briefly confirmed that Ben was okay before returning to the home and driving off with him.



#17 Ariana Grande Reminded Her Fans To Be Kind On The Internet After Pete Davidson Opened Up About The Bullying He's Experienced Over The Last Year Share icon Davidson, who has been open about his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder and suicidal ideation, shared a post about the hate he's received despite trying to raise awareness about mental illness. Grande showed her support by reposting his message on her Instagram Stories, adding a plea to her fans to be kinder online, saying "you truly don't know what anybody is experiencing ever."



#18 Hailey Bieber Asks Fans On TikTok To Leave Her Alone Following The Rumors Surrounding Her Marriage Share icon Hailey Bieber is pleading with fans to "leave me alone" on TikTok, citing exhaustion with rumors surrounding her marriage to Justin Bieber. The model's request comes after a wave of speculation about her relationship and a false pregnancy rumor sparked by her GRAMMYs outfit. Bieber is seeking some space from the constant scrutiny.



#19 Keke Palmer Explained Why It's Not Okay To Film Celebrities Without Their Consent Share icon Keke Palmer took to X to explain an incident where she was filmed without her consent after declining a photo request three times. Palmer emphasized that "no means no," even for celebrities, and highlighted the importance of respecting personal boundaries in public interactions.



#20 In A Viral Video From 2023, Bad Bunny Tossed A Fan's Phone After They Tried To Take A Selfie With Him Share icon He later explained his actions in a since-deleted tweet, translated by the LA Times, stating that while he values interactions with fans who approach him respectfully, he considers it "a lack of respect" when someone shoves a phone in his face. As he put it, those who greet him genuinely will receive his "attention and respect," but others will be treated accordingly



#21 On A 2019 Episode Of The Table Manners Podcast, Emilia Clarke Said That, While She Was Having A Panic Attack In The Airport, A Fan Approached Her And Asked For A Selfie Share icon Emilia Clarke now prefers signing autographs to taking selfies with fans after a distressing airport encounter where, while experiencing a panic attack, a fan requested a photo. Clarke, who calls fan interactions "truthful human-to-human things" when she signs autographs, noted the airport interaction led her to re-evaluate how to navigate fame while protecting her well-being.



#22 In A Now-Deleted 2016 Instagram Post, Amy Schumer Wrote, "This Guy In Front Of His Family Just Ran Up Next To Me Scared The S**t Out Of Me" Share icon When she asked him to stop, he replied, "No it's America and we paid for you." Schumer wrote that she would no longer take pictures with people because of this incident. In a follow-up post, she clarified that she would still take pictures with "nice people when I choose to," but emphasized, "I don't owe you anything. So don't take if I say no."



#23 Mitski Asks Fans To Put Their Phones Away During Her Upcoming Shows Share icon In a Twitter thread from February 2022, she explained, " They’re part of our reality, I have mine on me all the time, and I’m not against taking photos at shows (Though please no flash lol)." However, Mitski also expressed that watching people film entire songs or sets makes her feel "as though we are not here together." She hopes to create a more shared experience, asking fans to be present and share the moment with her, rather than viewing it as content to be captured.



#24 Björk Wants Fans To Immerse Themselves In Music, Not Technology Share icon Moments before her Bonnaroo performance, Björk posted a sign requesting that attendees refrain from taking photographs or recording video. The sign stated that doing so is distracting to her and further encouraged audience members to "enjoy being part of the performance and not preoccupied with recording it."



#25 In A Fan-Captured TikTok Video From A 2024 Performance, Reneé Rapp Seemingly Shut Down A Fan's Lewd Sign, Saying, "No, My T**s Are Staying In My Shirt" Share icon This isn't the first time Rapp has addressed awkward fan interactions. In a 2023 interview with Etalk, she shared her thoughts on receiving suggestive comments, saying, "People say really absurd things, and I'm wondering what about my personality warrants people to feel like they can... say this."



#26 In 2023, Doja Cat Reportedly Declined A Fan's Request To Tell Her Fans She Loved Them On Threads, Writing, "I Don't Though Cuz I Don't Even Know Yall" Share icon In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she shared her perspective on the relationship between fans and celebrities, saying, "If someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I'm not real to them." She believes this can lead fans to feel a sense of ownership over celebrities, resulting in a strong reaction when they change. However, Doja Cat isn't letting that stop her from expressing herself, saying she has "all the freedom in the world" to change her appearance and be herself.



#27 SZA Tweets That It Is Now Time To Restore The Boundary Between Her And Her Fans Share icon "It's time to restore the boundary, be blessed." Fed up with entitled fans disrespecting her creative process, SZA announces a new era of distance, refusing to provide constant updates and explanations. Her decision highlights the growing tension between artists and fan expectations in the digital age.



#28 In 2024, Tyler, The Creator Told Mavericks That Some "Weirdo" Fans "Get On [his] F*****g Nerves" Share icon Tyler, The Creator is calling out "weirdo" fans who overstep their boundaries, saying the internet has normalized invasive behavior. "Just because you like a song, that gives you permission to be a f*****g weirdo?" he asked in the Mavericks interview, emphasizing that fans need to respect his personal life and space. He's urging fans to focus on the art, not his private life.



#29 Another Celebrity Setting Boundaries: Mike Dirnt Of Green Day Announces He Will No Longer Sign Autographs At Airports Or Hotels Where The Band Is Staying Share icon In a recent social media post, he announced that he "will not be signing anything this year" for people showing up at hotels, airports, etc. Dirnt stated that this year is "all about actual fans!" and that his time and energy on tour will be dedicated to "true fans and into performing the absolute best shows we can for them!"



#30 Dua Lipa Refuses To Take Pictures Share icon Dua Lipa was recently seen politely declining a fan's request for a photo while out with her boyfriend, Callum Turner. In a very polite way she refused the request, allowing her to maintain a private moment with her partner. The interaction, captured on video, has been praised by fans and followers, who see it as a positive example of setting boundaries and prioritizing personal time, even in the public eye.

