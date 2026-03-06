Who Is Tyler, the Creator? Tyler Gregory Okonma is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his inventive sound and unique artistic vision. His creative output blends alternative hip-hop with soul influences, pushing genre boundaries. He first gained widespread public attention with the release of his single “Yonkers” in 2011, accompanied by its stark, viral music video. This early work introduced his unfiltered style and provocative aesthetic to a global audience.

Full Name Tyler Gregory Okonma Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Nigerian, Canadian Education Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets Mother Bonita Smith

Early Life and Education Born on March 6, 1991, in Hawthorne, California, Tyler Gregory Okonma was raised by his African American and Canadian mother, Bonita Smith. He reportedly never met his Nigerian Igbo father. Okonma taught himself piano at age 14 and attended twelve different schools across Los Angeles and Sacramento, later attending Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets. His early interest involved creating imaginary album covers, foreshadowing his multifaceted career.

Notable Relationships In recent years, Tyler, the Creator has been reportedly linked to model Reign Judge, with their public appearances together sparking dating rumors since late 2021. Though neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, Judge has appeared in campaigns for his fashion brand, and a song on his album Chromakopia is rumored to be about her.

Career Highlights Tyler, the Creator’s discography features acclaimed works such as his Grammy-winning albums Igor and Call Me If You Get Lost. These projects debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, showcasing his evolving sound. Beyond music, Tyler launched the successful streetwear brand Golf Wang and created the annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival. He also directs his own music videos under the pseudonym “Wolf Haley,” further cementing his creative control. To date, he has collected three Grammy Awards and a BRIT Award, recognized for his innovative contributions across music and fashion.