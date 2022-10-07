NYC School Teacher Shares Hilarious And Pure Things Kids Have Said (77 New Pics) Interview
They say wisdom comes with age, but I think anyone who has taught children or had kids of their own knows that some people are just born with it. So in honor of all the brilliant words kids have shared with the world recently, we bring you yet another compilation of hilarious quotes from Live From Snack Time’s Instagram.
You pandas might be familiar with Live From Snack Time already, but if you’ve somehow missed all of the times we’ve covered it in the past, let me introduce you to one of the most wholesome corners of the internet. Started by NYC school teacher Alyssa Cowit and her friend from college Greg Dunbar, a digital marketing manager with Walt Disney Studios, Live From Snack Time is dedicated to providing a platform for all of the hilarious, genius and mind blowing things kids have to say.
We all know kids say the darndest things, and that’s exactly how Live From Snack Time came about. The project’s website explains that its creator, school teacher Alyssa Cowit, “was so fascinated by the questions and comments from her Kindergarteners that she started an Instagram account to chronicle them”.
“Alyssa believes children are honest and curious, and while often perplexed, they’re brilliant – and that it’s a teacher’s job to take what children say seriously,” Live From Snack Time’s website explains. “[She] wants to help adults understand that children are not always acting outrageous to seek attention, but instead thinking out loud, soaking up new information, and solving problems 24/7!”
After years of sharing fantastic quotes online, Live From Snack Time has amassed quite the loyal following. At the moment, their Instagram account has 673k followers, their Twitter has nearly 13k followers, and their Facebook page has 64k followers. Alyssa and Greg have even opened an online store selling shirts, mugs, hats and masks with the adorable Live From Snack Time logo.
To hear more about how this fantastic project has impacted her life, we reached out to Alyssa via email. "Live From Snack Time has very much changed my day to day life," she told Bored Panda. "As a teacher, I speak to kids all day long. I love collaborating with my teaching team, but there is usually only a short time for that. LFST allows me to speak with adults, consult the community, hear from people all over the world, share recommendations, and insight from followers and professionals outside of the education field. It's been pretty fascinating."
We were also curious where she sees the future of Live From Snack Time going. "We often pose questions to our community like, 'What is your biggest parenting failure?' or 'Which baby products do you secretly love for yourself?' and it's interesting to hear how similar and relatable the answers are," Alyssa shared. "We are so much alike, adults from all over the globe have made the same hilarious parenting mistakes. I hope LFST continues to bring us together in funny ways." She also mentioned that they have big dreams of doing a live show and/or podcast, so stay tuned!
When it comes to any favorite moments or best quotes Alyssa could remember, she told Bored Panda, "I think the best part of LFST is that it proves that kids say the things we as adults wish we could. It's unfiltered hilarious gold (most of the time). One kid said recently 'I cry on sad days, I cry on bad days, and I cry on regular days.' It is just so real and clearly something they were reflecting on. I hope the adult nearby said, 'Yes!!! And that is totally okay!'"
We also asked Alyssa why it is so important to listen to children and provide a platform for what they have to say. "It's so incredibly important to listen to children and be explicit, even/especially if it's something so abstract, like emotions," she shared. "It is our job to help them process and grow. When kids have these big reactions we often assume they are seeking attention, but most often they are curious or seriously confused. Even if they are seeking attention, why are they needing it? That's also important!"
I used to say I want to be like my dad. I became a mini version of him and now we're both annoying my mom.
Exercise bike. I've never seen one last more than a week. Then it becomes a hanger.
We then asked Alyssa if she thinks running Live From Snack Time has given her a more childlike perspective in everyday life. "LFST has definitely helped change the way I view the world, more about the power of social media," she explained. "While it could bring out the ugly in people, we feel LFST brings humor, and connection to our community. We find that our followers have responded so well to our content because we were all once kids, have kids, or teach kids. It's a way to unify us and yeah in ways, inspire or remind us of that childlike wonder."
Over the past 5 years, I have worked as a teacher, camp counselor and au pair, and I can certainly testify that kids are geniuses. After spending lots of time with them, I sometimes feel sad that my brain seems to have built walls and boundaries that their little minds just don’t have. They are incredibly creative and brave, and their imaginations know no bounds. Although we may never be able to reach a point of unbridled childlike wonder again, even just reading quotes from Live From Snack Time might help us channel our inner children just a bit, which can make life much more fun!
The simplest definition of what's 'being a mom's all about.
Alyssa has even used the success of Live From Snack Time’s online presence to create a real-life book. In 2017, she published I Did My Homework in My Head: (And Other Wacky Things Kids Say), a compilation of some of the best quotes she’s gathered from kids. And the book has received rave reviews. One reader who reviewed the book on Goodreads wrote, “Five stars for the true authors of these whimsical and wonderful utterances: the children. Five stars as well, for the adult collaborators who treated me to some much-needed laughter tonight.”
If you’re a parent or teacher, I’m sure this list is making you remember countless quotes you’ve heard from your own little ones or your students that have blown your mind or made you erupt into a fit of laughter. And if you’d like to share those quotes with the world, you’re in luck! Although Live From Snack Time began as a project featuring quotes Alyssa heard from her very own students, the website now features a form for readers to submit their own quotes. In fact, Alyssa told Bored Panda that the site is now 90% submissions. So if you’ve got a young philosopher on your hands, share their wisdom with the world! We would love to hear what they have to say, and I’m sure Alyssa and Greg would too.
This works. That's why you get extra biscuits in a box of chicken.
🎶 I never want to hear you say, I WANT IT THAAT WAY!!!🎶
I also get emotional about cheese. It's just so beautiful.