Meet Landysh, the artist who turned her lifelong cat obsession into a funny comic series that resonates with cat lovers (owners) all around the world. Despite her mom's disapproval and a degree in linguistics instead of art, Landysh has turned her feline-fueled life into a bunch of relatable chaos and rather cozy moments.



Her comics, bursting with eye-pleasing colors and more than just familiar scenes, capture those everyday cat antics that make us laugh and cringe all at once. She might not have formal art training, but her passion and determination bring those purring, mischievous furballs to life in a way that makes us all feel a little more understood.

