Leo DiCaprio’s Ex Bar Refaeli Stuns The Internet By Pulling Down Her Underwear In Lingerie
Celebrities, News

Leo DiCaprio’s Ex Bar Refaeli Stuns The Internet By Pulling Down Her Underwear In Lingerie

Bar Refaeli shared a cheeky video on her Instagram page.

The 39-year-old model, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011, posed in different lace lingerie sets from the brand Femina.

“BTS of the BTS of the BTS ♥️,” she captioned the post, shared on Thursday (January 30).

RELATED:

    Bar Refaeli stunned social media with a video of herself trying on different lingerie sets
    Bar Refaeli in a casual outfit with a black leather jacket and jeans, standing in a stylish modern interior.

    Image credits: barrefaeli

    Bar, who appeared to be in a dressing room, tried on baby blue, off-white, red, and black lingerie sets. At one point, she pulled down her underwear to reveal her nude thong briefs.

    Netizens flooded her comment section with compliments. One user wrote: “You were and remain number one!!”

    “Absolutely stunning. Your beauty takes my breath away,” said someone else, while a third commented, “You always have and will be my favorite model. So beautiful!”

    However, others were critical of the Israeli model’s risqué video, with one writing, “The world has truly lost it completely.”

    The 39-year-old model divided opinions with her video, though most people complimented the risqué campaign

    Bar Refaeli in white lingerie standing in a modern room.

    Image credits: barrefaeli

    Bar Refaeli in red lingerie posing confidently in a modern room.

    Image credits: barrefaeli

    “Sorry for the unflattering response but this video is repulsive to me,” another critic said. Someone else said that Bar was “crazy” for posting the clip.

    Bar began modeling in commercials at just eight months old.

    Throughout her career, she has worked with fashion brands such as Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Desigual, Andrew Marc, Victoria’s Secret, and Gap.

    She has also modeled for non-fashion brands, including Garnier, Samsung, and Subaru, and hosted The X Factor Israel as well as the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

    In 2005, she began dating Leonardo DiCaprio after meeting him at a party in Las Vegas, a few weeks after the Hollywood icon ended his relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

    Bar Refaeli in black lace lingerie posing confidently in a modern room, highlighting fashion and style.

    Image credits: barrefaeli

    Their romance lasted until 2011, with a six-month break in 2009.

    A source told Page Six of the breakup: “It was amicable, they’re still friends and they are still talking. They just grew apart and went their separate ways. Neither are ready to settle down, and both have busy careers that have been taking them in different directions.”

    However, a source close to the stars told Today that, unlike Bar, Leo was not ready to settle down—a difference that allegedly led to their split.

    “Leo was getting a lot of pressure from friends, family, and Bar to take the next step in their relationship and get married. He wasn’t ready for that.”

    Bar was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011

    Leonardo DiCaprio in a black outfit indoors.

    Image credits: ABC News

    After splitting from the Django Unchained actor, Bar went on to date businessman Adi Ezra. They tied the knot in 2015 and share three children: Elle, born in 2016; Liv, born in 2017; and David, born in 2020.

    “This is what real GLAM looks like … 3rd baby in 3.5 years … #FamilyIsEverything … Life is beautiful,” she wrote on Instagram after the birth of her youngest child.

    Discussing her life as a married woman, Bar said that a ring on her finger shouldn’t change her relationship or anyone else’s. Still, she believes it symbolizes “extra commitment.”

    “I believe people choose to get married because they are happy with their lives together, so why would we change anything? 

    “I didn’t expect it—I always thought it would be the same as the day before the marriage – but you feel a spark of extra commitment when you call someone your husband.”

    She is now married to businessman Adi Ezra, with whom she shares three children: Elle, Liv, and David

    Bar Refaeli posing in a stylish outfit, capturing attention with her confident expression.

    Image credits: barrefaeli

    As for Leo, he is currently in a relationship with 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The couple reportedly met in May 2023 during the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Their romance was confirmed when they were photographed on an ice cream date in Los Angeles in August of that year.

    Vittoria has been modeling since she was 14. She has worked for luxury brands like Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Gucci.

    The lovebirds keep their relationship private, with Leo focusing on his upcoming Hollywood project, another collaboration with director Martin Scorsese, titled The Devil in the White City.

    Bar has worked with brands such as Chanel, Victoria’s Secret, Desigual, and Ralph Lauren

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli)

    An adaptation of Erik Larson’s non-fiction book, the film centers on Dr. H.H. Holmes, who is considered to be the first serial killer in The United States and used the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago to lure his victims.

    Scorsese and the actor will also produce alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and DiCaprio’s Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson, as per Variety.

    The artists’ previous collaborations include Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

    “She’s definitely raised the Bar,” one netizen joked

    "Comment by Laura Grace Franklin stating 'Classy' in response to a post about Bar Refaeli.

    "Comment by Colin Delyzer saying 'She's definitely raised the Bar.'

    Text message supporting supermodel's actions and emphasizing confidence despite negativity.

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    "Comment by Kara Norwitz questioning women's self-esteem.

    "Controversial comment on female publicity choices in media.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
