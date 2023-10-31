ADVERTISEMENT

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has become a recurring joke among social media users, who have collectively put forward the theory that as soon as his girlfriend blows out 25 candles, her days next to the renowned Hollywood actor are numbered.

The meme even reached the 2020 Golden Globes stage when host Ricky Gervais roasted DiCaprio during his controversial opening monologue, saying, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood? Nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.”

Image credits: Georges Biard

His current girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, is—you guessed it— also 25.

The two were photographed packing on the PDA after attending a Halloween party in Los Angeles Saturday night, Vittoria placing her hand on the Killers of the Flower Moon star’s back while they kissed.

Soon after the news of their relationship broke, people began pointing out that Ceretti, who was born in June 1998, wasn’t even alive when Titanic was released.

Image credits: leonardodicaprio

“Titanic turns 25 this year, at which point I assume Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer want to be in it,” an X user joked last year about the famous James Cameron film, which premiered in December 1997.

Someone else theorized: “Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. Did that ever occur to you.”

A Redditor said: “She’s already 25? So she’s got maybe 8 more months of this relationship.”

Leo and Vittoria were first linked in August, when they were spotted dancing together at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain

Image credits: vittoria

The 25-year-old model has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, and Glamour magazine

Image credits: vittoria

The model and the 48-year-old actor were first linked in August 2023 when they were seen dancing together at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. Days later, they were later spotted on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara, California.

DiCaprio and his last girlfriend, Camila Morrone, an Argentine model and actress who stars in Amazon Prime’s Daisy Jones & The Six, began dating in 2017 when the Hollywood star was 43 and Morrone was 20.

The two split in 2022, weeks after the actress turned 25.

The famous James Cameron film hit theaters in December 1997, six months before Vittoria was born

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

During a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Additionally, she said it was “frustrating” that people didn’t recognize her work and only saw her as the actor’s girlfriend. “I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. … I understand the association, but I’m confident that it will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

DiCaprio previously dated Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen when she was 19 and he was 24

Image credits: gisele

DiCaprio previously had a long-term relationship with Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli from 2005 to 2010. The pair separated when the Victoria’s Secret model turned 25.

The Catch Me If You Can actor also had a brief stint with actress Blake Lively in 2011 when she was 23, and DiCaprio was 37.

The Hollywood actor dated Israeli model Bar Rafaeli from 2005 to 2010, and the two split when she turned 25

Image credits: barrefaeli

He also had a brief relationship with Blake Lively in 2011 when she was 23, and DiCaprio was 37

Image credits: Georges Biard

The following year, he went on to date Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton when she was 22.

One of his youngest suitors was the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, whom DiCaprio dated in 1999 when she was 19. The age gap was smaller at the time, as he was 24. Still, he was also rumored to have dated 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani in February this year.

The Titanic star dated Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton in 2012 when she was 22

Image credits: erinheathertonlegit

His last stable relationship was with Argentine actress and model Camila Morrone, which ended weeks after her 25th birthday

Image credits: camilamorrone

The only “over-25” to break Leo’s golden rule in years was IMG supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom he began dating in July 2022, when she was 27. The pair were first spotted at members-club The Ned’s New York Launch. Then, in September of last year, they partied together at NYFW.

However, the relationship was short-lived and only lasted four months.

Opinions were divided over DiCaprio’s golden dating rule, with most people acknowledging that women are capable of consenting to their relationships