ADVERTISEMENT

The very best baristas know how to make their customers feel special. They go the extra mile, even when they don’t have to. They might genuinely inquire how you’re doing, say a kind word, take extra care when brewing your drink, or add a free treat alongside your cup of joe. Meanwhile, some coffee shop employees like to surprise folks with stellar latte art. However, things don’t always go according to plan..!

Our team here at Bored Panda, which runs almost exclusively on caffeine and bamboo, has curated a list of some of the finest latte art fails from around the globe. Some of these designs are so bad that they’re genuinely good. Others are works-in-progress that are full of soul. It’s a delicious serving of comedy and unintentional masterpieces. Go on, take a coffee break, and scroll down for a good dose of humor and goofiness. You deserve it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Can Hardly Tell Them Apart

Can Hardly Tell Them Apart

joeheenan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Latte Art Fail. This Is My Favorite One From The Past. When You Wanted To Draw A Boat, But You End Up With ET

Latte Art Fail. This Is My Favorite One From The Past. When You Wanted To Draw A Boat, But You End Up With ET

agarojewska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd never have guessed it was supposed to be a boat

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Asked For A Cute Kitty With My Latte

I Asked For A Cute Kitty With My Latte

Persyah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

Coffee, milk, frothers, espresso machines, thermometers, and pitchers aren’t the only useful ingredients and equipment needed to make good latte art. You also need plenty of patience, the courage to try, and a growth-oriented mindset.

Like celebrated American painter Bob Ross said, there are no mistakes; there are just happy accidents. We absolutely love this philosophy! 
#4

The Time When My Husband Tried To Recreate Our Dog In A Cup Of Coffee

The Time When My Husband Tried To Recreate Our Dog In A Cup Of Coffee

RayL11455 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I Tried To Make A Latte Cat

I Tried To Make A Latte Cat

Naptime23_7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Not All Lattes Art Turn Out How We Hope

Not All Lattes Art Turn Out How We Hope

csc_dubbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST

Embracing your mistakes and learning from them, instead of shying away, is a wonderful way to go through life. This way, you’re actively honing your skills. The alternatives would be either analysis paralysis (thanks, perfectionism) or being so upset after a couple of failures that you never want to try your hand at latte art ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT

If wowing coffee shop customers is something you want to do, you have to be okay with making some errors along the way.
#7

My Latte "Art"

My Latte "Art"

JDMVilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Dog Latte Attempt. Not A Very Good One

Dog Latte Attempt. Not A Very Good One

Menace_tosociety Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I'm Reaching My 4th Month Working For A Licensed Store And I Still Don't Know How To Pour A Flat White. So I Tried Practicing When The Crowd Level Decreased A Little

I'm Reaching My 4th Month Working For A Licensed Store And I Still Don't Know How To Pour A Flat White. So I Tried Practicing When The Crowd Level Decreased A Little

I unintentionally made a masterpiece. I present to you a cat’s butt.

Nia_444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

You can’t really make latte art without first steaming your milk (or heating it up if you’re at home). Get it to around 65°C (149°F) and swirl it to create microfoam. Then, slowly but steadily pour the foamy milk onto the top of the coffee while turning your pitcher.

Adjust it as you pour to create the design you want. You can then use whatever tools you have at hand to refine the design—a toothpick or wooden stirrer both work fine.

Wet milk foam, which has less air in it, is great for two-dimensional latte art. Meanwhile, dry milk foam, which has more air in it and is thus denser and more stable, works better for three-dimensional designs.
#10

When Twisted People Try To Do Latte Art

When Twisted People Try To Do Latte Art

louizavery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Tried To Layer Two "Latte Hearts", But Got A Doggo Instead

Tried To Layer Two "Latte Hearts", But Got A Doggo Instead

coffeeart_withjill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

When You Want To Draw A Woman’s Face On Coffee And You Remember You Don’t Know How To Draw

When You Want To Draw A Woman’s Face On Coffee And You Remember You Don’t Know How To Draw

agarojewska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST

Coffee is a ubiquitous drink in many parts of the world. However, it’s easy to forget just how widespread the demand for it really is. Grown in over 70 tropical countries, coffee is the second most exported commodity in the world, after oil. But if you think that it’s mostly an American drink, you’re sorely mistaken. 
#13

The Sad Face Even Has A Comb-Over. Good Luck On Today

The Sad Face Even Has A Comb-Over. Good Luck On Today

joestaten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Bad Swan, Good Nessie

Bad Swan, Good Nessie

pantenepterodactyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Me As A Barista

Me As A Barista

poorlycatdraw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST

The World Population Review points out that the United States merely stands in 25th place in the hierarchy of the biggest coffee-guzzlers on Earth. Your typical American drinks around 3 cups of coffee, on average. However, they’re outpaced by the Finnish who are known as the biggest lovers of the drink on the planet. They enjoy around 4 cups of coffee per day.

Right behind Finland, the biggest coffee enthusiasts are Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Canada. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Still Learning Latte Art Technique. I Either Get My Milk Frothy Or Not Micro-Foamed Enough For Regular Pour Art. I Like To Name My Abominations

Still Learning Latte Art Technique. I Either Get My Milk Frothy Or Not Micro-Foamed Enough For Regular Pour Art. I Like To Name My Abominations

Tbone3319 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

First Time Trying A Swan. I Think I Nailed It

First Time Trying A Swan. I Think I Nailed It

absolutelysurreal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
kisemiarse avatar
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please send that back to whatever dimension from whence it came

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

I Tried... My First Attempt Was Delicious, Had To Drink Some Before A Picture

I Tried... My First Attempt Was Delicious, Had To Drink Some Before A Picture

freyfrey96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guessed who it was supposed to be so not a bad attempt

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda recently interviewed neuroscientist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., an expert in nutrition, diet, and addiction, about creating a healthy relationship with coffee. She explained to us that coffee can definitely be a part of a healthy diet if we consume it in moderate amounts.

Typically, you should not be consuming more than 400mg of caffeine, or 4 cups of coffee, each day.
#19

When You Ask For A Caramel Latte On Almond Milk And End Up With What Can Only Be Described As A Cross Between An Old Man With A Goatee And A Chicken

When You Ask For A Caramel Latte On Almond Milk And End Up With What Can Only Be Described As A Cross Between An Old Man With A Goatee And A Chicken

twowheelsinc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Another Latte Art Fail, But Does Anyone Else See Harry Battling A Dementor?

Another Latte Art Fail, But Does Anyone Else See Harry Battling A Dementor?

americashotmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Is Why I Can’t Be A Barista

This Is Why I Can’t Be A Barista

basil_wonder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"A standard cup of coffee contains roughly 95mg of caffeine; however, this can vary depending on the type of coffee being consumed. Coffee can be great because it can help boost your energy levels and give you just what you need to power through a busy day at work. But as with anything, too much of a good thing can be detrimental," the author of ‘Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction' told us during an earlier interview.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

When Even Your Coffee Is Surprised By How Ugly Your Latte Art Is. But It's Delicious. I Swear

When Even Your Coffee Is Surprised By How Ugly Your Latte Art Is. But It's Delicious. I Swear

caradepezcafe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Such A Beautiful Art

Such A Beautiful Art

kanpai_coffee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Is This The Sun?

Is This The Sun?

aicepalacio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

"In general, healthy adults should limit caffeine intake to less than 400mg of caffeine each day. When exceeding this amount, undesirable side effects such as insomnia, anxiety, dehydration, elevated blood pressure, and increased heart rate can occur," she warned Bored Panda about the negative aspects of enjoying too much caffeine during the day.

Another—sneakier—issue lies in what we like to add to our coffee. "For example, if we get our coffee from Starbucks and add 10 pumps of sweetener, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and sprinkles to our coffee, it isn’t going to be the best addition to a healthy diet,” Dr. Avena pointed out to us.
#25

Don't Mean To Brag, But, I Think I Nailed The Whole Latte Art Thing

Don't Mean To Brag, But, I Think I Nailed The Whole Latte Art Thing

ReneV423 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

First Attempts At Latte Art, Last Picture Is What I Was Trying To Make

First Attempts At Latte Art, Last Picture Is What I Was Trying To Make

st0nkb0nk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Local Place Is Advertising This Beetroot Latte Monstrosity

A Local Place Is Advertising This Beetroot Latte Monstrosity

ssfritz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead, flavoring your coffee with spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger, and adding a splash of skim, 1% milk, or unsweetened non-dairy milk, can be a great way to add flavor without all the added sugar," she suggested. On top of that, it’s best not to consume any caffeine after 2 pm so that your sleep isn’t negatively affected.

If you want to reduce your caffeine consumption without fully giving up coffee, consider swapping out one of your cups of joe for a mug of green tea. It contains two to three times less caffeine than coffee and has a host of other benefits. 

“Research on the health impacts of green tea has shown that green tea consumption can assist in cancer prevention, lowered blood pressure, lower rates of heart disease, and lower cholesterol levels. If you drink large amounts of coffee in the day, swapping out one of your cups of coffee for a hot green tea is a great way to still get some caffeine in, without going overboard! There are also hot tea options that contain little to no caffeine like chamomile tea!" Dr. Avena said.
#28

At Least They Tried

At Least They Tried

hymaycreative Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Failed The Latte Swan Art. I Accidentally Made It Into A Dog Wagging Its Tail Very Quickly

Failed The Latte Swan Art. I Accidentally Made It Into A Dog Wagging Its Tail Very Quickly

nightzirch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

I Failed My Latte Art, And It Turned Out Looking Like An Embryo

I Failed My Latte Art, And It Turned Out Looking Like An Embryo

cassidilla_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

Which of these latte art fails made you giggle and smile the most, dear Pandas? Were there any designs that you thought were genuinely good despite the artists having made some mistakes? Have you ever tried making latte art yourselves? Tell us what you think in the comment section! And… we hope you enjoy your coffee break, whenever that happens.
#31

It Took Me About 15 Minutes. By The Time I'm About To Drink, It's Already Cold

It Took Me About 15 Minutes. By The Time I'm About To Drink, It's Already Cold

stellarlight21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Attempt At 3D Latte Foam Art. I Don't Think I Should've Used Chocolate Sauce

My Attempt At 3D Latte Foam Art. I Don't Think I Should've Used Chocolate Sauce

catparent1666 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

A Rare Day When My Milk Froth Allows Me To Practice My Coffee Art. I’m Calling It A La Point Family's Christmas Tee

A Rare Day When My Milk Froth Allows Me To Practice My Coffee Art. I’m Calling It A La Point Family's Christmas Tee

pedalsewlightly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

An Onion Maybe?

An Onion Maybe?

dimsimprincess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Let's Call It A Swan?

Let's Call It A Swan?

CountryCarandConsole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Latte Art Is Improving

My Latte Art Is Improving

HuttsLP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Mondays. Hope You All Had A Better Start Into The New Week

Mondays. Hope You All Had A Better Start Into The New Week

zugvogelcoffeeroastery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

A Failed Heart Turned Into A Fish

A Failed Heart Turned Into A Fish

Znekcihc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I'm Learning Latte Art. I'm Not Good

I'm Learning Latte Art. I'm Not Good

IAlwaysFinishMy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Here Is My Attempt At A Snail Which Dissolved Into A Blob. And Also, This Coffee Was Cold

Here Is My Attempt At A Snail Which Dissolved Into A Blob. And Also, This Coffee Was Cold

sophie_gould Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

I Didn't Think I Could Make A Worse Attempt Than My Last One

I Didn't Think I Could Make A Worse Attempt Than My Last One

thespazmatazz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Know This Latte Isn’t Beautiful But It Makes Me Happy. It’s My First Attempt At Doing Any Kind Of Art Thing

I Know This Latte Isn’t Beautiful But It Makes Me Happy. It’s My First Attempt At Doing Any Kind Of Art Thing

loveylevi17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I Was Trying To Make A Baby Yoda Latte Art

I Was Trying To Make A Baby Yoda Latte Art

littleolefee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

A Barista Tried To Do The Lord Of The Rings Art On A Caramel Latte

A Barista Tried To Do The Lord Of The Rings Art On A Caramel Latte

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Depressed Bunny

Depressed Bunny

AmNotLost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

A Failed Feather? A Dinosaur With A Bubble For An Eye?

A Failed Feather? A Dinosaur With A Bubble For An Eye?

coffee.art.fails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Asked My Barista To Give Me The Mona Lisa On My Latte

I Asked My Barista To Give Me The Mona Lisa On My Latte

MamaRebbe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Accidentally Failed At Making Hearts On My Latte And Ended Up With A Man With A Mustache Instead

Accidentally Failed At Making Hearts On My Latte And Ended Up With A Man With A Mustache Instead

scienceisthebestart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Is How My Latte Art Is Going

This Is How My Latte Art Is Going

CaptainMunie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

It Looks Like The Disney Castle

It Looks Like The Disney Castle

ThePrimeagen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Made My First Latte Swan. Everyone Is Always Shocked To Find Out I’ve Never Been A Barista

Made My First Latte Swan. Everyone Is Always Shocked To Find Out I’ve Never Been A Barista

testcook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Face When I Over-Aerate The Milk And Still Fail At Latte Art

My Face When I Over-Aerate The Milk And Still Fail At Latte Art

Jdahli1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

If You Can't Think Of Anything Nice To Say, Don't Say Anything. I'll Just Say Good Try

If You Can't Think Of Anything Nice To Say, Don't Say Anything. I'll Just Say Good Try

stephenfry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Latte Art? Latte Fail? What Is It?

Latte Art? Latte Fail? What Is It?

cafefam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
kisemiarse avatar
Kise Miarse
Kise Miarse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of that episode of the Simpsons when there was an alien in the woods that turned out to be Mr Burns.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

What Is This Supposed To Be?

What Is This Supposed To Be?

spfxgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Coffee Portrait, But A Bad One

Coffee Portrait, But A Bad One

spfxgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Tried My Hand At Latte Art. All I Got Was A Butt

I Tried My Hand At Latte Art. All I Got Was A Butt

gluten-free-pancakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Attempted Swan Turned Into The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter

My Attempted Swan Turned Into The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter

teapotthead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Santa Latte

Santa Latte

carebear8555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Think I'll Just Give Up Trying To Make My Husband's Coffee Pretty

I Think I'll Just Give Up Trying To Make My Husband's Coffee Pretty

ange__nz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Back To Coffee Art Fails

Back To Coffee Art Fails

mdenardi99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Tried To Make A Heart

I Tried To Make A Heart

stinemonsen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Our Newest Barista’s Latte Art Is Coming Along Very Nicely

Our Newest Barista’s Latte Art Is Coming Along Very Nicely

wildiriscoffeehouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Moon? Banana? Pac-Man? What Do You See?

Moon? Banana? Pac-Man? What Do You See?

jquallo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

I Call This "The Surprised Drooling Panda"

I Call This "The Surprised Drooling Panda"

bennickeldandrea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

When It’s More About The Taste Than The Art

When It’s More About The Taste Than The Art

foundinthekitchen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

At Least It Tasted Great

At Least It Tasted Great

latte.art.fails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

My Attempt At Coffee "Art" Is This Stumpy 3-Legged Lab

My Attempt At Coffee "Art" Is This Stumpy 3-Legged Lab

wolfheartdesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Evening Coffee. Delightful Art. Must Be One Of The Best Latte Arts I've Seen. No Doubt

Evening Coffee. Delightful Art. Must Be One Of The Best Latte Arts I've Seen. No Doubt

necrofosho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

One Of These Times I Will Get A Good Latte Art

One Of These Times I Will Get A Good Latte Art

bethanydc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

First Attempt At A Coffee Art

First Attempt At A Coffee Art

ceporet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Behold! My Latte Art Creation

Behold! My Latte Art Creation

futbolguy12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Daughter Asked For A Love Heart. I Accidentally Made A Butt Instead

My Daughter Asked For A Love Heart. I Accidentally Made A Butt Instead

max_nark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

When You Do The Best Pour Of Your Life But Bump It After Setting It Down

When You Do The Best Pour Of Your Life But Bump It After Setting It Down

xtina2345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Watched One YouTube Video About Latte Art, Failed Epically

I Watched One YouTube Video About Latte Art, Failed Epically

YoungUrbanWitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

First Time To Pour A Swan

First Time To Pour A Swan

littlesiriusmuffin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Oh My God. Latte Art Fail Of The Day

Oh My God. Latte Art Fail Of The Day

lepetitsalonhk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

I Was Trying To Make A Heart

I Was Trying To Make A Heart

3spressotree Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

I Heard You Guys Like Latte Art

I Heard You Guys Like Latte Art

onefornine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

My First-Ever Attempt At Latte Art, It Only Gets Better From Here. It’s A Swan, By The Way

My First-Ever Attempt At Latte Art, It Only Gets Better From Here. It’s A Swan, By The Way

if4themew09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

I Had To Share My Biggest Fail I've Ever Done At Work

I Had To Share My Biggest Fail I've Ever Done At Work

coffeeartistul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

It's The Gorilla Face, I Guess

It's The Gorilla Face, I Guess

coffee_art_fails Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Sugary Wildberry-Vanilla Latte With Only God Knows What Abstractionism On Top

Sugary Wildberry-Vanilla Latte With Only God Knows What Abstractionism On Top

gretekaulinyte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

My Attempt To Draw A Swan. Forgot It Was Just A Regular Cup Not A Bucket

My Attempt To Draw A Swan. Forgot It Was Just A Regular Cup Not A Bucket

gracie.le_a Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Coffee Art Fail

Coffee Art Fail

jimmy_leong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Tribal Latte Art Fail

Tribal Latte Art Fail

marcelokatsuki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

When You Realize You Need A Latte Photo For Your Instagram After Drinking It

When You Realize You Need A Latte Photo For Your Instagram After Drinking It

eliurabe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!