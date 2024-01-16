Our team here at Bored Panda , which runs almost exclusively on caffeine and bamboo, has curated a list of some of the finest latte art fails from around the globe. Some of these designs are so bad that they’re genuinely good. Others are works-in-progress that are full of soul. It’s a delicious serving of comedy and unintentional masterpieces. Go on, take a coffee break, and scroll down for a good dose of humor and goofiness. You deserve it!

The very best baristas know how to make their customers feel special. They go the extra mile, even when they don’t have to. They might genuinely inquire how you’re doing, say a kind word, take extra care when brewing your drink, or add a free treat alongside your cup of joe. Meanwhile, some coffee shop employees like to surprise folks with stellar latte art. However, things don’t always go according to plan..!

#1 Can Hardly Tell Them Apart Share icon

#2 Latte Art Fail. This Is My Favorite One From The Past. When You Wanted To Draw A Boat, But You End Up With ET Share icon

#3 I Asked For A Cute Kitty With My Latte Share icon

Coffee, milk, frothers, espresso machines, thermometers, and pitchers aren’t the only useful ingredients and equipment needed to make good latte art. You also need plenty of patience, the courage to try, and a growth-oriented mindset. Like celebrated American painter Bob Ross said, there are no mistakes; there are just happy accidents. We absolutely love this philosophy!

#4 The Time When My Husband Tried To Recreate Our Dog In A Cup Of Coffee Share icon

#5 I Tried To Make A Latte Cat Share icon

#6 Not All Lattes Art Turn Out How We Hope Share icon

Embracing your mistakes and learning from them, instead of shying away, is a wonderful way to go through life. This way, you’re actively honing your skills. The alternatives would be either analysis paralysis (thanks, perfectionism) or being so upset after a couple of failures that you never want to try your hand at latte art ever again. ADVERTISEMENT If wowing coffee shop customers is something you want to do, you have to be okay with making some errors along the way.

#7 My Latte "Art" Share icon

#8 Dog Latte Attempt. Not A Very Good One Share icon

#9 I'm Reaching My 4th Month Working For A Licensed Store And I Still Don't Know How To Pour A Flat White. So I Tried Practicing When The Crowd Level Decreased A Little Share icon I unintentionally made a masterpiece. I present to you a cat’s butt.

You can’t really make latte art without first steaming your milk (or heating it up if you’re at home). Get it to around 65°C (149°F) and swirl it to create microfoam. Then, slowly but steadily pour the foamy milk onto the top of the coffee while turning your pitcher. Adjust it as you pour to create the design you want. You can then use whatever tools you have at hand to refine the design—a toothpick or wooden stirrer both work fine. Wet milk foam, which has less air in it, is great for two-dimensional latte art. Meanwhile, dry milk foam, which has more air in it and is thus denser and more stable, works better for three-dimensional designs.

#10 When Twisted People Try To Do Latte Art Share icon

#11 Tried To Layer Two "Latte Hearts", But Got A Doggo Instead Share icon

#12 When You Want To Draw A Woman’s Face On Coffee And You Remember You Don’t Know How To Draw Share icon

Coffee is a ubiquitous drink in many parts of the world. However, it’s easy to forget just how widespread the demand for it really is. Grown in over 70 tropical countries, coffee is the second most exported commodity in the world, after oil. But if you think that it’s mostly an American drink, you’re sorely mistaken.

#13 The Sad Face Even Has A Comb-Over. Good Luck On Today Share icon

#14 Bad Swan, Good Nessie Share icon

#15 Me As A Barista Share icon

The World Population Review points out that the United States merely stands in 25th place in the hierarchy of the biggest coffee-guzzlers on Earth. Your typical American drinks around 3 cups of coffee, on average. However, they’re outpaced by the Finnish who are known as the biggest lovers of the drink on the planet. They enjoy around 4 cups of coffee per day. Right behind Finland, the biggest coffee enthusiasts are Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Canada. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Still Learning Latte Art Technique. I Either Get My Milk Frothy Or Not Micro-Foamed Enough For Regular Pour Art. I Like To Name My Abominations Share icon

#17 First Time Trying A Swan. I Think I Nailed It Share icon

#18 I Tried... My First Attempt Was Delicious, Had To Drink Some Before A Picture Share icon

Bored Panda recently interviewed neuroscientist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., an expert in nutrition, diet, and addiction, about creating a healthy relationship with coffee. She explained to us that coffee can definitely be a part of a healthy diet if we consume it in moderate amounts. Typically, you should not be consuming more than 400mg of caffeine, or 4 cups of coffee, each day.

#19 When You Ask For A Caramel Latte On Almond Milk And End Up With What Can Only Be Described As A Cross Between An Old Man With A Goatee And A Chicken Share icon

#20 Another Latte Art Fail, But Does Anyone Else See Harry Battling A Dementor? Share icon

#21 This Is Why I Can’t Be A Barista Share icon

"A standard cup of coffee contains roughly 95mg of caffeine; however, this can vary depending on the type of coffee being consumed. Coffee can be great because it can help boost your energy levels and give you just what you need to power through a busy day at work. But as with anything, too much of a good thing can be detrimental," the author of ‘Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction' told us during an earlier interview. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When Even Your Coffee Is Surprised By How Ugly Your Latte Art Is. But It's Delicious. I Swear Share icon

#23 Such A Beautiful Art Share icon

#24 Is This The Sun? Share icon

"In general, healthy adults should limit caffeine intake to less than 400mg of caffeine each day. When exceeding this amount, undesirable side effects such as insomnia, anxiety, dehydration, elevated blood pressure, and increased heart rate can occur," she warned Bored Panda about the negative aspects of enjoying too much caffeine during the day. Another—sneakier—issue lies in what we like to add to our coffee. "For example, if we get our coffee from Starbucks and add 10 pumps of sweetener, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and sprinkles to our coffee, it isn’t going to be the best addition to a healthy diet,” Dr. Avena pointed out to us.

#25 Don't Mean To Brag, But, I Think I Nailed The Whole Latte Art Thing Share icon

#26 First Attempts At Latte Art, Last Picture Is What I Was Trying To Make Share icon

#27 A Local Place Is Advertising This Beetroot Latte Monstrosity Share icon

“Instead, flavoring your coffee with spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or ginger, and adding a splash of skim, 1% milk, or unsweetened non-dairy milk, can be a great way to add flavor without all the added sugar," she suggested. On top of that, it’s best not to consume any caffeine after 2 pm so that your sleep isn’t negatively affected. If you want to reduce your caffeine consumption without fully giving up coffee, consider swapping out one of your cups of joe for a mug of green tea. It contains two to three times less caffeine than coffee and has a host of other benefits. “Research on the health impacts of green tea has shown that green tea consumption can assist in cancer prevention, lowered blood pressure, lower rates of heart disease, and lower cholesterol levels. If you drink large amounts of coffee in the day, swapping out one of your cups of coffee for a hot green tea is a great way to still get some caffeine in, without going overboard! There are also hot tea options that contain little to no caffeine like chamomile tea!" Dr. Avena said.

#28 At Least They Tried Share icon

#29 Failed The Latte Swan Art. I Accidentally Made It Into A Dog Wagging Its Tail Very Quickly Share icon

#30 I Failed My Latte Art, And It Turned Out Looking Like An Embryo Share icon

Which of these latte art fails made you giggle and smile the most, dear Pandas? Were there any designs that you thought were genuinely good despite the artists having made some mistakes? Have you ever tried making latte art yourselves? Tell us what you think in the comment section! And… we hope you enjoy your coffee break, whenever that happens.

#31 It Took Me About 15 Minutes. By The Time I'm About To Drink, It's Already Cold Share icon

#32 My Attempt At 3D Latte Foam Art. I Don't Think I Should've Used Chocolate Sauce Share icon

#33 A Rare Day When My Milk Froth Allows Me To Practice My Coffee Art. I’m Calling It A La Point Family's Christmas Tee Share icon

#34 An Onion Maybe? Share icon

#35 Let's Call It A Swan? Share icon

#36 My Latte Art Is Improving Share icon

#37 Mondays. Hope You All Had A Better Start Into The New Week Share icon

#38 A Failed Heart Turned Into A Fish Share icon

#39 I'm Learning Latte Art. I'm Not Good Share icon

#40 Here Is My Attempt At A Snail Which Dissolved Into A Blob. And Also, This Coffee Was Cold Share icon

#41 I Didn't Think I Could Make A Worse Attempt Than My Last One Share icon

#42 I Know This Latte Isn’t Beautiful But It Makes Me Happy. It’s My First Attempt At Doing Any Kind Of Art Thing Share icon

#43 I Was Trying To Make A Baby Yoda Latte Art Share icon

#44 A Barista Tried To Do The Lord Of The Rings Art On A Caramel Latte Share icon

#45 Depressed Bunny Share icon

#46 A Failed Feather? A Dinosaur With A Bubble For An Eye? Share icon

#47 I Asked My Barista To Give Me The Mona Lisa On My Latte Share icon

#48 Accidentally Failed At Making Hearts On My Latte And Ended Up With A Man With A Mustache Instead Share icon

#49 This Is How My Latte Art Is Going Share icon

#50 It Looks Like The Disney Castle Share icon

#51 Made My First Latte Swan. Everyone Is Always Shocked To Find Out I’ve Never Been A Barista Share icon

#52 My Face When I Over-Aerate The Milk And Still Fail At Latte Art Share icon

#53 If You Can't Think Of Anything Nice To Say, Don't Say Anything. I'll Just Say Good Try Share icon

#54 Latte Art? Latte Fail? What Is It? Share icon

#55 What Is This Supposed To Be? Share icon

#56 Coffee Portrait, But A Bad One Share icon

#57 I Tried My Hand At Latte Art. All I Got Was A Butt Share icon

#58 My Attempted Swan Turned Into The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter Share icon

#59 Santa Latte Share icon

#60 I Think I'll Just Give Up Trying To Make My Husband's Coffee Pretty Share icon

#61 Back To Coffee Art Fails Share icon

#62 I Tried To Make A Heart Share icon

#63 Our Newest Barista’s Latte Art Is Coming Along Very Nicely Share icon

#64 Moon? Banana? Pac-Man? What Do You See? Share icon

#65 I Call This "The Surprised Drooling Panda" Share icon

#66 When It’s More About The Taste Than The Art Share icon

#67 At Least It Tasted Great Share icon

#68 My Attempt At Coffee "Art" Is This Stumpy 3-Legged Lab Share icon

#69 Evening Coffee. Delightful Art. Must Be One Of The Best Latte Arts I've Seen. No Doubt Share icon

#70 One Of These Times I Will Get A Good Latte Art Share icon

#71 First Attempt At A Coffee Art Share icon

#72 Behold! My Latte Art Creation Share icon

#73 My Daughter Asked For A Love Heart. I Accidentally Made A Butt Instead Share icon

#74 When You Do The Best Pour Of Your Life But Bump It After Setting It Down Share icon

#75 I Watched One YouTube Video About Latte Art, Failed Epically Share icon

#76 First Time To Pour A Swan Share icon

#77 Oh My God. Latte Art Fail Of The Day Share icon

#78 I Was Trying To Make A Heart Share icon

#79 I Heard You Guys Like Latte Art Share icon

#80 My First-Ever Attempt At Latte Art, It Only Gets Better From Here. It’s A Swan, By The Way Share icon

#81 I Had To Share My Biggest Fail I've Ever Done At Work Share icon

#82 It's The Gorilla Face, I Guess Share icon

#83 Sugary Wildberry-Vanilla Latte With Only God Knows What Abstractionism On Top Share icon

#84 My Attempt To Draw A Swan. Forgot It Was Just A Regular Cup Not A Bucket Share icon

#85 Coffee Art Fail Share icon

#86 Tribal Latte Art Fail Share icon