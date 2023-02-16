From burritos the size of babies to planet-sized pizzas, our listmakers have scoured the internet sniffing out the biggest plates possible. Enjoy this list of pics that will make you full just by looking at them, and be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you say, “God bless America!” (Or at least, God bless America’s arteries…)

You know what they say: Everything’s bigger in Texas! But in this case, make that the entire United States, because below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most jaw-droppingly and heart-stoppingly massive portions of food that you can’t find anywhere else in the world.

#1 This Pizza Slice

#2 Always Gotta Show Love To The Fam At Krave It

#3 This Steak

#4 From The Hot Dog Hall Of Fame In Orlando, Florida

#5 Enormous Pizza, Banana For Scale

#6 Take Me Back To The Places With Big Food (Florida)

#7 This Pancake That Came With My Omelette. This Is From Billy Gail’s In Branson, MO

#8 I Don't Even Know What To Say About This Taco From Recio's Smokehouse Restaurant And Catering

#9 I Found Out Why The Curly Fries Were $7. It’s The Whole Fryer Basket

#10 This Burrito Given To My Mom's Work

#11 Because Apparently, People Love When The Meat Is 2x The Size Of The Bun

#12 Ringing In The New Year With 9 Of The Largest Scoops Of Ice Cream I Have Ever Seen In My Life Thank you to The Poky Dot for an awesome New Year's treat. If you find yourself in Fairmont this place is a must-visit.



#13 I Said Two Scoops Of Pear, And Then The Ice Cream Lady Gave Me This Unit

#14 If You Could Only Pick One Which Would It Be? Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich Or Crispy Chicken Sandwich? Cracked By Chef Adrianne, South Miami, FL.



#15 The 2-Foot-Long New York Pizza (Pizza Barn Yonkers)

#16 This Absolute Unit Of A Burger From Burly Burger

#17 Moontower Pizza Bar In Burleson, TX Is Proud To Offer The Largest Pizza In The World That's Available For Commercial Orders

#18 This Giant Bavarian Pretzel I Ordered

#19 This Giant Pancake. It's Part Of A Food Challenge At This Place Called Nicolette Diner In Minneapolis

#20 Cheesecake Milkshake At Junior's Cheesecake Brooklyn, New York

#21 A Chicken Sandwich I Ordered That Was Impossible To Eat Normally. Didn't Expect The Size (Had More Chips On The Side) Public House restaurant in Sarasota, Florida.



#22 Dreaming About This Most Beautiful Donut Duo On Donut Day

#23 This Absolute Unit Of An Ice Cream Sundae

#24 Very Large Fish And Chip Platter From Manayunk Brewing Company

#25 This Absolute Unit Of A Pizza At Giordanos In Chicago

#26 A Huge Pile Of Alaskan King Crab Legs Tracy's King Crab Shack in Juneau, AK



#27 Manhole-Sized Pancakes… 2 Of Them. My Sister Ordered And Received Their “Short Stack”

#28 This Table-Size Pizza At Big Joe's Pizza, San Antonio, Texas

#29 This Burrito That Was Just Delivered To Me (iPhone X For Scale) It was delicious, though I honestly couldn't finish it. I had to concede at about 75%. Burrito was delivered via Uber eats from this place: Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina, Shoreline, WA.



#30 It's Incredibly Important To Have A Strong Support System When Taking On Our Octuple Bypass Burger. Heart Attack Grill, Las Vegas, Nevada

#31 Wanna See What A First-Place "Monster Burger" Looks Like? 36 Arizona Cajun Patties, 2 Whole Beef Ribs, And A Ton Of Bacon And Cheese

#32 A Bar In Ohio Serves Giant Bowls Of Cereal That Are Impossible To Finish "The Cereal Bar," which is located in Fostoria, Ohio.



#33 Lasagnas In Photo Are Larger Than They Appear! Seriously, I Could’ve Eaten This For A Week And Still Had Leftovers

#34 This Cheeseburger

#35 This Hot Dog At A Rangers Game

#36 This Burrito From A Local Mexican Restaurant Called El Norteños (I Live In TX). My Hand For Comparison

#37 This Baked Potato. Potato From Aldi, US

#38 This Is What You Get When You Order A Large Drink From Panda Express. Pringles Can For Scale

#39 Absolutely Huge Indian Dosa At An Indian Restaurant In NYC

#40 2 Chilli Cheese Coney Dogs, A Regular Chilli Cheese Spaghetti, And A Small Chilli Cheese Fries

#41 This Is A 7-Pound, 15+ Inch Diameter Donut Before And After 4 Adults And 2 Kids Had Their Fill. Tastes Just Like The Regular-Size Donut

#42 A Very Large Slice Of Pizza And Finished It Pizza Barn in Yonkers, NY. It is a very small place, and a plain slice goes for about 10 dollars.



#43 The Local Diner Serves Pancakes That Are Over A Foot Wide The Big Y Cafe off of Highway 2.



#44 So, I Guess If You Order A Giant Sandwich At Jimmy John's, And Don't Specifically Ask Them To Cut It In Half, You Get A Comically Large Sandwich

#45 This Cost Is $10 And You Can Get This In Indiana And Many Other Diners Around The Country

#46 California Adventure

#47 The Size And Portion I Can Never Get Used To. Downtown Los Angeles

#48 One Half Of A Bologna Sandwich At Famous 4th Street Deli In Philadelphia. All Their Sandwiches Are This Size, And There Is No Option To Order Only Half

#49 Look At The Size Of That Burrito Cape Coral, Florida.



#50 This Was My Order Of To-Go Biscuits And Gravy It's a place in Northern WA called Mr. T's cafe!



#51 Inspired By The Burrito Post. The Place Is Called El Atacor (LA)

#52 The Large Bobbie From Capriotti's. Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce - 16oz Coke For Scale

#53 Fitting Our Famous Hotdog Into The Frame Is A Real Challenge

#54 A BLT My Mother Was Served At A Diner In Michigan

#55 I Heard This Place Is Famous For Large Fried Chicken Cutlets. It Was So Crispy & Delicious, But "Large" Was An Understatement

#56 This Philly Cheesesteak In South Jersey

#57 This Pancake We Got At The Henhouse Cafe

#58 My Friend's Ice Cream Order. The Place We Went To Was Called The Sand Lake Party Store (Michigan)

#59 Chicken Parm My Sister Ordered Last Night This was special from La Pergola in Millburn, NJ. And it was delicious! It also came with some penne.



#60 Pancakes Served In A Pizza Box

#61 This Massive Bloody Mary From A Restaurant In North Carolina

#62 This Nashville Chicken Sandwich My Friend Got At A Pub

#63 Biggest Slice Of Pizza In Dallas?

#64 This Absolute Unit Of A Burger. Firkin Tavern Burger Challenge (Eat All In 1/2 An Hour)