You know what they say: Everything’s bigger in Texas! But in this case, make that the entire United States, because below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most jaw-droppingly and heart-stoppingly massive portions of food that you can’t find anywhere else in the world.

From burritos the size of babies to planet-sized pizzas, our listmakers have scoured the internet sniffing out the biggest plates possible. Enjoy this list of pics that will make you full just by looking at them, and be sure to upvote all of the photos that make you say, “God bless America!” (Or at least, God bless America’s arteries…)

#1

This Pizza Slice

Why not make it - like - round?

#2

Always Gotta Show Love To The Fam At Krave It

#3

This Steak

That right there is the #1 reason I could never seriously be 100% vegetarian. BEEF. It's what's for dinner.

#4

From The Hot Dog Hall Of Fame In Orlando, Florida

UHM...the tip of this hotdog

#5

Enormous Pizza, Banana For Scale

FINALLY someone thought of the banana!

#6

Take Me Back To The Places With Big Food (Florida)

That slice of cake is HUGE. Give it to me!

#7

This Pancake That Came With My Omelette. This Is From Billy Gail’s In Branson, MO

i would definitely eat that and definitely regret it

#8

I Don't Even Know What To Say About This Taco From Recio's Smokehouse Restaurant And Catering

#9

I Found Out Why The Curly Fries Were $7. It’s The Whole Fryer Basket

#10

This Burrito Given To My Mom's Work

I'm kind of in awe here, actually.

#11

Because Apparently, People Love When The Meat Is 2x The Size Of The Bun

I am very comfortable with the caption here.

#12

Ringing In The New Year With 9 Of The Largest Scoops Of Ice Cream I Have Ever Seen In My Life

Thank you to The Poky Dot for an awesome New Year's treat. If you find yourself in Fairmont this place is a must-visit.

#13

I Said Two Scoops Of Pear, And Then The Ice Cream Lady Gave Me This Unit

I want to try pear ice cream now.

#14

If You Could Only Pick One Which Would It Be? Filet Mignon Steak Sandwich Or Crispy Chicken Sandwich?

Cracked By Chef Adrianne, South Miami, FL.

Chicken. I would never disgrace a filet by putting it on a bun.

#15

The 2-Foot-Long New York Pizza (Pizza Barn Yonkers)

The real pros fold their slices !

#16

This Absolute Unit Of A Burger From Burly Burger

Good grief...that's a heart attack on a plate, with a side of fries

#17

Moontower Pizza Bar In Burleson, TX Is Proud To Offer The Largest Pizza In The World That's Available For Commercial Orders

doesn't count unless it's round

#18

This Giant Bavarian Pretzel I Ordered

I want that immediately... with brown and/or honey mustard.

#19

This Giant Pancake. It's Part Of A Food Challenge At This Place Called Nicolette Diner In Minneapolis

I'm not too proud to say I could eat that in one go.

#20

Cheesecake Milkshake At Junior's Cheesecake Brooklyn, New York

that seems a real pain to eat

#21

A Chicken Sandwich I Ordered That Was Impossible To Eat Normally. Didn't Expect The Size (Had More Chips On The Side)

Public House restaurant in Sarasota, Florida.

#22

Dreaming About This Most Beautiful Donut Duo On Donut Day

#23

This Absolute Unit Of An Ice Cream Sundae

#24

Very Large Fish And Chip Platter From Manayunk Brewing Company

#25

This Absolute Unit Of A Pizza At Giordanos In Chicago

#26

A Huge Pile Of Alaskan King Crab Legs

Tracy's King Crab Shack in Juneau, AK

#27

Manhole-Sized Pancakes… 2 Of Them. My Sister Ordered And Received Their “Short Stack”

#28

This Table-Size Pizza At Big Joe's Pizza, San Antonio, Texas

Go big or go home

#29

This Burrito That Was Just Delivered To Me (iPhone X For Scale)

It was delicious, though I honestly couldn't finish it. I had to concede at about 75%. Burrito was delivered via Uber eats from this place: Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina, Shoreline, WA.

Jesus! It’s swimming in grease 🤮

#30

It's Incredibly Important To Have A Strong Support System When Taking On Our Octuple Bypass Burger. Heart Attack Grill, Las Vegas, Nevada

Looks like they give you hospital scrubs to wear, too - I've heard of places that do that.

#31

Wanna See What A First-Place "Monster Burger" Looks Like? 36 Arizona Cajun Patties, 2 Whole Beef Ribs, And A Ton Of Bacon And Cheese

#32

A Bar In Ohio Serves Giant Bowls Of Cereal That Are Impossible To Finish

"The Cereal Bar," which is located in Fostoria, Ohio.

#33

Lasagnas In Photo Are Larger Than They Appear! Seriously, I Could’ve Eaten This For A Week And Still Had Leftovers

Extra large serving of forehead too

#34

This Cheeseburger

#35

This Hot Dog At A Rangers Game

#36

This Burrito From A Local Mexican Restaurant Called El Norteños (I Live In TX). My Hand For Comparison

#37

This Baked Potato. Potato From Aldi, US

#38

This Is What You Get When You Order A Large Drink From Panda Express. Pringles Can For Scale

You must've eaten the banana 🍌

#39

Absolutely Huge Indian Dosa At An Indian Restaurant In NYC

This is the normal size

#40

2 Chilli Cheese Coney Dogs, A Regular Chilli Cheese Spaghetti, And A Small Chilli Cheese Fries

I love cheese just as much as the next guy, but that is disgusting.

#41

This Is A 7-Pound, 15+ Inch Diameter Donut Before And After 4 Adults And 2 Kids Had Their Fill. Tastes Just Like The Regular-Size Donut

#42

A Very Large Slice Of Pizza And Finished It

Pizza Barn in Yonkers, NY. It is a very small place, and a plain slice goes for about 10 dollars.

#43

The Local Diner Serves Pancakes That Are Over A Foot Wide

The Big Y Cafe off of Highway 2.

#44

So, I Guess If You Order A Giant Sandwich At Jimmy John's, And Don't Specifically Ask Them To Cut It In Half, You Get A Comically Large Sandwich

#45

This Cost Is $10 And You Can Get This In Indiana And Many Other Diners Around The Country

#46

California Adventure

#47

The Size And Portion I Can Never Get Used To. Downtown Los Angeles

#48

One Half Of A Bologna Sandwich At Famous 4th Street Deli In Philadelphia. All Their Sandwiches Are This Size, And There Is No Option To Order Only Half

would you like some sandwich with your heaping tower of bologna

#49

Look At The Size Of That Burrito

Cape Coral, Florida.

#50

This Was My Order Of To-Go Biscuits And Gravy

It's a place in Northern WA called Mr. T's cafe!

Is that before or after it was regurgitated?

#51

Inspired By The Burrito Post. The Place Is Called El Atacor (LA)

#52

The Large Bobbie From Capriotti's. Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce - 16oz Coke For Scale

#53

Fitting Our Famous Hotdog Into The Frame Is A Real Challenge

#54

A BLT My Mother Was Served At A Diner In Michigan

Take all te extra's off, I'll just take the bacon. Thank You!

#55

I Heard This Place Is Famous For Large Fried Chicken Cutlets. It Was So Crispy & Delicious, But "Large" Was An Understatement

What kind of chicken is that? Monster chicken? 😳

#56

This Philly Cheesesteak In South Jersey

#57

This Pancake We Got At The Henhouse Cafe

#58

My Friend's Ice Cream Order. The Place We Went To Was Called The Sand Lake Party Store (Michigan)

judging by the picture i’d say the size lived up to its name

#59

Chicken Parm My Sister Ordered Last Night

This was special from La Pergola in Millburn, NJ. And it was delicious! It also came with some penne.

#60

Pancakes Served In A Pizza Box

that is a magnificent idea

#61

This Massive Bloody Mary From A Restaurant In North Carolina

#62

This Nashville Chicken Sandwich My Friend Got At A Pub

#63

Biggest Slice Of Pizza In Dallas?

#64

This Absolute Unit Of A Burger. Firkin Tavern Burger Challenge (Eat All In 1/2 An Hour)

#65

This Giant Sfogliata At My Favorite Italian Restaurant. Absolute Unit

