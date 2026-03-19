Kristin Cabot Makes Bomshell Confession About CEO Caught With Her On Coldplay Kisscam, Says She Was Lied To

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Nearly a year after a Coldplay concert clip sent the internet into a frenzy, Kristin Cabot has finally shared her side of the story.

During a candid conversation on The Oprah Podcast released on March 17, the former HR executive addressed the viral “kiss cam” moment that showed her in the arms of her married boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, in July 2025.

Highlights Breaking her silence on The Oprah Podcast, Kristin Cabot alleged that former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron "misrepresented" his marital status.

The former HR executive slammed Byron for remaining silent while she faced life-threatening threats and professional shunning.

Cabot confirmed she cut all ties with Byron last autumn after discovering his "miss on honesty.”

Cabot revealed the situation was far more complicated than the internet assumed, alleging she had been lied to by him.

In the interview, she also described what happened before the concert began.

RELATED:

Kristin Cabot has finally spoken out on her controversial “kiss cam” moment with Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert

Image credits: oprahpodcast

Speaking with Winfrey, Cabot shared she entered the relationship believing Byron was also going through a separation.

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The mother of two explained that she was already in the process of divorcing her husband, Andrew, when the Coldplay concert incident happened.

However, Cabot now alleged that Byron had misrepresented his own situation.

Image credits: Astronomer

“He wasn’t the person he represented himself to be, to me — and lying is a non-negotiable for me,” Cabot told Winfrey.

“There was a big miss on honesty and integrity.”

Cabot further revealed that once she learned the truth, she ended communication with Byron in the autumn of last year.

Image credits: oprahpodcast

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“He missed the mark on being as honest as he could have been with me,” she added.

The revelations erupted when the stadium’s kiss cam suddenly focused on Cabot and Byron, showing the two sitting together with Byron’s arms around her.

According to Cabot, she and Andy Byron are no longer in any kind of relationship now

@oprahpodcast Kristin Cabot, who was the Chief People Officer for Astronomer at the time of the Coldplay concert, tells @oprah the nature of her relationship with her then boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. Watch their entire conversation wherever you podcast. ♬ original sound – oprahpodcast

Aside from revealing how she was lied to, Cabot also spoke about the moments leading up to the new-infamous concert at Gillette Stadium, where around 55,000 fans had gathered to see the band perform.

As reported by Bored Panda, she received an unexpected message from her daughter just before the concert began.

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The text reportedly informed her that her estranged husband was also attending the same event.

“I was walking into the concert, and my daughter messaged me and said, ‘Oh, it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay,’” she told Winfrey.

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The message also briefly made her worry about an awkward encounter.

“And in my mind, I thought well, that’s – is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy [Byron]? Like… if I run into him,” Cabot recounted.

However, she quickly dismissed the possibility, stating that over 55,000 people are attending the event and the chances of running into Andrew are low.

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Looking back, Cabot now admits the situation might have been simpler if she had run into Andrew at the event

Image credits: Andrew Cabot

“It would’ve been better at the end of the day, if I had just run into him,” she said.

Still, she insisted that Andrew would not have been surprised to see her with Byron. In the podcast, she said that he was already aware of how closely she worked with the CEO.

“He [my ex] knows how closely Andy and I worked together, he knows we socialized – like got lunches and got drinks. It was fine.”

“He knows the nature of my work and the way the relationships – I’ve shared desks with CEOs I’ve worked with, like it’s just a very close relationship. And so it didn’t matter,” she said.

Cabot further explained the aftermath of the controversy, admitting she bore the backlash while Byron stayed silent

Image credits: THE TIMES

When the pair was captured on the giant screen, Cabot quickly covered her face while Byron ducked out of view.

Even Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, noticed their reaction and joked to the crowd, saying, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The brief moment instantly spread online, triggering speculation about a workplace affair. The two also resigned from the Astronomer.

Image credits: Maud Cabot

In Tuesday’s podcast, Cabot also addressed the consequences following the incident.

She explained that while Byron remained silent, she felt forced to publicly address the situation.

Image credits: instaagraace

“I was left holding the bag – and I don’t, you know, being the one that was attacked for this, and he’s [Byron] remained silent, to me, that’s not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss. So we have no relationship now,” she added.

Cabot also described the intense backlash that followed the video, admitting she received life-threatening threats and was shunned by colleagues and friends.

Despite the controversy, Cabot expressed that she still regrets the decision that affected her life and career

@oprahpodcast What went though her mind? It’s not what everyone thinks. Watch @oprah’s conversation with Kristin Cabot, the woman caught on the Coldplay “kiss cam” in the arms of her boss, on her YouTube channel or wherever you podcast. ♬ original sound – oprahpodcast

“I own the poor decision that I made in that moment, and I’ve paid an unimaginable price for that,” she said on the podcast.

She also criticized how viral moments generate massive attention online.

“I think he has the luxury of staying silent, and he can go back to work when he’s ready. I don’t. I feel – I have to remind myself I’m not on trial, but I have to, in order for me to get back on my feet, I have to come out and explain,” she said.

Image credits: oprahpodcast

“And I think that’s a stark difference between the man and the woman in this situation. I have to explain and explain and justify.”

The interview also marks the first time she has publicly accused Byron of misleading her about his marital status.

“She may have been separated but he was not,” one commented online