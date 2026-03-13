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Whether it’s a drunken text from an ex or a random message accidentally sent by a stranger… most of us have received our fair share of awkward or inappropriate texts at some point in our lives.

But every now and then, there are some men who type something so painfully cringe that it deserves to be screenshotted and made public.

This is exactly the kind of content people share on the subreddit r/cringepics, and we’ve rounded up some of the most ridiculous messages.

The posts range from guys sliding into women’s DMs with bizarre pickup lines, to men who proudly call themselves the “nice guy” right before saying something unbelievably rude.