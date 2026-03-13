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Whether it’s a drunken text from an ex or a random message accidentally sent by a stranger… most of us have received our fair share of awkward or inappropriate texts at some point in our lives.

But every now and then, there are some men who type something so painfully cringe that it deserves to be screenshotted and made public.

This is exactly the kind of content people share on the subreddit r/cringepics, and we’ve rounded up some of the most ridiculous messages.

The posts range from guys sliding into women’s DMs with bizarre pickup lines, to men who proudly call themselves the “nice guy” right before saying something unbelievably rude.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ngvc: "I'm The Nicest Guy Anyone Ever Met"

Text message exchange showing cringey texts from a man using rude and offensive language causing frustration.

EnigmaMissing Report

6points
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    #2

    “My Little Bro Borrowed My iPad To Text His Girl”

    Screenshot of cringey texts from men with playful and flirty messages, highlighting awkward conversational tones

    honeypup Report

    5points
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    #3

    Question Answered

    Screenshot of cringey texts from men showing inappropriate and tone-deaf conversation online.

    Digita-Pntics Report

    4points
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    If you’ve spent time on social media, dating apps, or even regular messaging platforms, you’ve probably seen at least a few cringe sentences here and there.

    Some messages are harmless. Like a stranger using an overused pickup line, or a text full of emojis and bad grammar.

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    But some other messages can take a darker turn, especially when the person on the receiving end doesn’t respond the way the sender hopes.

    An awkward compliment can turn into passive-aggressive comments or even outright insults.
    #4

    I Feel Like Kind Of A Jerk, But Every Time I Think About It, I Cringe

    Cringey texts from men showing unwanted advances and a harsh rejection due to disgust and laziness about cleaning up after a cat.

    Own_Clerk4772 Report

    4points
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    #5

    Hate To Think There Are People Like This

    Cringey texts from a man repeatedly demanding a response with missed calls and escalating messages.

    Mindnessss Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DarkDeath69! You are such an edgelord.

    1
    1point
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    #6

    Messages My Wife Got From A Friend She Hasn't Spoken To In Over 10 Years

    Text message screenshot showing a cringey conversation from a man apologizing and rambling emotionally.

    TheWannabeViking Report

    4points
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    Some men genuinely believe persistence is romantic, research shows. Especially when it comes to texting or sliding into someone’s DMs, they feel that it's going to work out in their favor.

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    Experts say the idea that you should keep trying or win someone over is deeply rooted in pop culture and dating advice. It can lead people to think repeated messages are helpful, rather than uncomfortable.

    #7

    Sent This In Response To A Spam Text But Accidentally Sent It To A Cremation Business For My Cat

    Text message exchange showing a cringey apology with the phrase farts in face in a humorous context.

    PirateCaptainSkull Report

    4points
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    #8

    What An Opening Message! 😬

    Cringey text message from a man with awkward and overly forward romantic advances in a spontaneous mood swinging post.

    Embarrassed_Formal99 Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've just spontaneously got the ick.

    1
    1point
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    #9

    Someone Sent This Catastrophe Of A First Message To My Friend 😂

    Cringey text from a man threatening arrest for not sending a message, showcasing awkward and frustrating online behavior.

    Anita_Spanken Report

    4points
    POST
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    Traditional gender expectations might also shape how people behave on dating apps and social media.

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    In many cultures, men are expected to initiate flirting or pursue women, while women are often seen as the gatekeepers who accept or reject advances.

    Some men may feel pressure to send bold messages quickly and repeatedly because of this dynamic, experts believe.
    #10

    On The Sad Side Of Cringe

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy text exchange with a scam bot in a chat, illustrating cringey texts from men.

    WardensLantern Report

    4points
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    #11

    Atheist

    Social media post showing a cringey text about a wheelchair-bound son’s headstone, evoking strong reactions.

    TheComics_Guru2017 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As an atheist I find the other atheists comment very cringe.

    2
    2points
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    #12

    "Hating Epstein Is The Essence Of Antisemitism" Because 'Mediocre' People Are Supposedly Jealous

    Screenshot of a controversial tweet about antisemitism and conspiracy thinking in relation to cringey texts from men.

    helpmeplsgetjob Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are right, we should not hate sëx traffickers, we should show them the respect they deserve! Billionaires should be able to do whatever they want! Our little lives and our laws do not apply to such modern day champions!...... Have I sarcasmed enough yet?

    0
    0points
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    Hiding behind a keyboard and a screen also makes people say things they normally wouldn’t face-to-face.

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    Online platforms also allow people to message strangers without social consequences.

    Research shows that explicit and cringe messages can be found on almost all social platforms.

    It says girls start receiving unwanted online attention from men they don't know at the young age of 12-14.

    By the time they're 17 or 18 years, 80% of women have received inappropriate messages online.
    #13

    This Can't Be Real

    Young man sharing a cringey text about relationship struggles and lack of respect in a complicated family dynamic.

    Mindnessss Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Achieve dominance by peeing all over the house, clearly mark your territory.

    3
    3points
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    #14

    He Was Lecturing Everyone About Masculinity… Until I Posted His Dance-Class Photo And He Deleted His Comment

    Screenshot of cringey texts from men arguing about masculinity and socks with an image of men in casual outfits below.

    JMoneyGraves Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True masculinity is not worrying about socks and ankles, true masculinity is being able to join a men's dance class and not be embarrassed by it.

    3
    3points
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    #15

    Um

    Screenshot of a cringey text inviting ladies to meet a new rector, showcasing awkward and frustrating messages from men.

    RoboCopIsMyDad Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, sure it will be fine, does not give off any noncery vibes at all!

    0
    0points
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    Women on professional networking sites are also not safe. A recent study found that a whopping 91% of the women received romantic advances or inappropriate messages at least once on LinkedIn.

    The unwanted messages requested dates or hookups, asked for intimate personal info or had unsolicited flattery.
    #16

    Picked Up Some Shoes From Facebook Marketplace And Got Some Interesting Messages After I Left 🫣

    Cringey texts from men featuring awkward messages and unwanted compliments in a casual iMessage conversation.

    dysaniadoll Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Ngvc: “Your Feminism Warped Mind Ruined It For You”

    Cringey texts from men showing toxic attitudes and blaming women with rude and frustrating messages.

    well-ddaeng Report

    4points
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    #18

    This Guy Wants A "Marriage Material Girl"

    Cringey texts from men in heated online argument over proper marriage material clothing and respect boundaries.

    the_simple_girl Report

    4points
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    The biggest issue behind these kinds of messages is the lack of consent.

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    “I never want to ‘yucky’ anyone’s ‘yum’ as long as it is between two consenting adults, but consent can be a problem with initiation messages because there is no previous communication to establish consent,” says interpersonal communication researcher Amanda Lilly.
    #19

    Ngvc: “I Am Nice In Person.”

    Screenshot of cringey texts from men showing manipulative and jealous messages that are bound to make your blood boil.

    NotTaken-username Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Manipulative jerks are such nice guys!

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Ngvc “I’m A Nice Guy I’m Just Trying To Help You Out” (Xpost From Not How Girls Work)

    Screenshot of cringey texts from a man dismissing periods and insisting men don’t want to hear about them.

    Generic_Garak Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any genuinely nice guys would know about periods. If natural functions scare men off then wait until you find out that women p**p!

    0
    0points
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    #21

    Ngvc: "I’ll Eat My Way To Your Heart….”

    Cringey text from a man on social media, awkward message asking for attention and sharing personal details.

    NotAllAngelsFly Report

    4points
    POST
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    For most people, texting isn’t exactly where they’re hoping to find love. So when random messages asking them out pop up out of nowhere, it can feel pretty uncomfortable.

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    A lot of women say unwanted attention from men makes them feel awkward, disrespected, or like they’re being treated as an object rather than a person.

    In a survey, many women said that when they received unexpected cringe messages, they felt confused, uneasy, and sometimes even violated.

    Experts say that in many ways, weird or inappropriate texts are kind of the modern version of street harassment.

    They’re annoying, and even if you try to ignore them, they’re still pretty hard to completely avoid online.
    #22

    Ngvc “Ima Be A Billionaire”

    Cringey text messages from a man displaying mixed emotions and offensive language in a dark mode chat conversation.

    Comfortable-Top-8172 Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least he waited a few hours before he insulted the woman, like a true gentleman.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Ngvc: “I Was Very Nice To You, I Didn’t Think You’d Be This Disrespectful.”

    Cringey text exchange showing a man’s rude and disrespectful messages causing frustration and tension in conversation.

    Lovely-panic Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor little man child is b**t hurt!

    0
    0points
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    #24

    Ngvc: “Men Have It So Hard!”

    Screenshot of a cringey text message discussing men's loneliness and societal expectations in a digital chat.

    megurine-luka-fan Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently all so.an find it easy to act like Bonnie Blue... And of course multiple s*x partners cures loneliness doesn't it? Ffs. Have a real conversation with one women and not be a sêx obsessed incel.

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Ngvc: "Don't Laugh. The Future For All The Nice Guys"

    Man walking happily with robot woman while real woman sits holding a sign in a cringey texts from men meme.

    eviemeoww Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor women, you could have had children with the nice guys, but now it is too late and the nice guys have impregnated their toasters. How do you feel now?

    0
    0points
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    #26

    “Sure You May Be Skinny, But How Motivated Will You Be After The Baby To Get Back To This Shape?”

    Cringey text message from a man criticizing a woman’s health and fitness routine in a digital chat screenshot.

    SheisAnonymity Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Character AI Addiction Is Real Guys, The Struggle Is Harsh 😞🙏

    Cringey texts exchange where one man misunderstands quality app as a flirtatious wink in a humorous conversation.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Um… Is This Guy Okay?

    Cringey texts from men with offensive language about politics and migrants in a gaming chat conversation screenshot.

    ISeeNoIssue Report

    3points
    POST
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    #29

    Y'know I Never Got Stalking Andrew Tate's Twitter Up Until This Valentines Day, This Guy Is Hilarious To Watch From Afar

    Screenshot of a cringey text from a man discussing Valentine's Day as a humiliation ritual, highlighting frustrating messages.

    Ok_Half_6257 Report

    3points
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    #30

    Stinky Day

    Screenshot of a cringey text message discussing tournament rules and hygiene with multiple reactions on social media.

    WhoAmIEven2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Omegle Cringe

    Cringey text conversation on Omegle with awkward messages from men causing secondhand embarrassment and cringe reactions.

    Hour-Gold9419 Report

    3points
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    #32

    Nobody Asked For This But We Are Forced To Suffer

    Cringey texts from men with awkward and confusing messages causing frustration and amusement in a text conversation.

    Alleira_red Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Americans Thinking The Whole World Works Like America Is Cringe

    Screenshot of cringey texts from men discussing speed limits and driving over 100 mph in an online chat thread.

    WhoAmIEven2 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    Former Local Politician Thinks He's A Celebrity. He Was Kicked Out Of His Party Last Year For Corruption

    Receipt and note saying "Hello Ian, We love you" from Hungry Jack's, illustrating cringey texts from men that provoke strong reactions.

    quokkafarts Report

    3points
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    #35

    "But I Would Argue Individual States Are As Much Or More Culturally Distinct (Think California vs. Appalachia) Than Sweden Is From Bulgaria"

    Screenshot of a cringey text exchange debating cultural differences between Americans and Europeans with many likes.

    WhoAmIEven2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Pokemon Cringe

    Cringey texts from men using Pokémon references to impress and express their personality in awkward flirting attempts.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Yikes

    Online conversation showing cringe-worthy texts from men debating attraction to fictional underage characters, highlighting cringey texts from men.

    ModernCaveWuffs Report

    3points
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    #38

    It’s Always Eugenics

    Cringey text message from a man containing controversial and offensive opinions likely to make your blood boil.

    gorampardos Report

    3points
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    #39

    Maga Youtube Horny For Kristi Noem

    Woman in a video call with comments displaying cringey texts from men likely to make your blood boil.

    blareboy Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Text I Sent To A Girl When I Was In 6th Grade😭

    Cringey texts from men screenshot showing awkward Roblox friend request and confused reply conversation.

    CommercialLab6842 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Only Bad Guys Have Fish Pics

    Cringey text messages from men showing awkward and intense conversations that are bound to make your blood boil.

    dontsleepdream Report

    3points
    POST
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    #42

    Ngvc: “I Stopped When I Realize You’re Serious” – Guy Thinks Ignoring ‘No’ Is Normal And Blames Women For Not Dropping Their Knickers

    Screenshot of cringey texts from a man refusing to apologize and making excuses in a tense conversation.

    y4187 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #43

    Ngvc: “You Definitely Get Off On Rejecting Men”

    Text exchange showing cringey texts from a man who reacts negatively after being politely rejected.

    That-Appeal-9300 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Ngvc: “Chaotic Golden Retriever Vibes”

    Text message exchange showing cringey texts from men with awkward and rude remarks, illustrating bad texting behavior.

    theunspokenwords__ Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Ngvc: “I Cannot Be The Nice Guy, Handling You Like A Delicate Flower While The Bad Guy Is Already Pounding You”

    Cringey text from a man expressing frustration about respect and contrasting himself with a bad guy's behavior.

    ThePhillyExplorer Report

    3points
    POST
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    #46

    Ngvc: “I’m A Nice Guy, Stop Blocking Me And Give Me A Chance”

    Cringey texts from men on Instagram pleading for a chance and questioning relationship status, shown in phone notifications.

    aerisza Report

    3points
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    #47

    Ngvc: “Women Need To Nod Their Head And Stand There Instead Of Being Creeped Out By Me.”

    Cringey texts from men showing awkward flirting advice with a group of women in a tense embrace.

    hiphoptomato Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Ngvc: "U Ignored My Nice Compliment, Go Cut Urself!"

    Cringey texts from men in a tense chat where advice about respecting women is ignored and dismissed.

    Sontori1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Wow

    Cringey text messages from men trying to start romantic relationships online despite being married.

    Sea_Syllabub_1930 Report

    2points
    POST
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