It is not a secret that women frequently encounter strange men attempting to message them privately. Whether it happens on dating apps like Tinder, or social media platforms, some guys go to great lengths to approach women. While a few of them handle rejection gracefully and keep the respectful tone of the conversation, others show a sense of entitlement, while displaying their rude character, and come across as cringy.

One of the subreddits called r/cringepics, where people share some awkward images, also features some of the worst text messages which expose the spoiled personalities of some of the men. If you're curious to get an idea of what we are even talking about, you can read some of these interactions below.

#1

It’s Okay, Folks. It’s Just Role Play

RebekahR84 Report

Tiramisu
Nah, too respectful. Try the toilet instead.

#2

What’s Your Diversity

viachicago22 Report

#3

"Lifts Your Chin..."... Ugh

spicerldn Report

#4

Well, That’s One Way To Ruin A Friendship

reddit.com Report

Charlie
Charlie
Wow. A “friend” would ask this after 11 years? What a f*****g waste of time those years were!

#5

When You Need Asterisks For Your Asterisks

higgsparticles Report

BetterBitterButter
These kinds of texts give me headaches!

#6

Time To Find A New Job

idkmaybe61 Report

#7

Very Nice

AdNo5407 Report

cats_from_the_void
YEAH RIGHT. IMAGINE BEING THIS CREEP'S POOR, POOR, SISTER

#8

"Don't Come Over"

Eklypto__ Report

#9

I'm Thinking He Didn't Mean To Post This Directly To My Wall 🤔

ChristinaLinthicum Report

Ba-Na-Na
Kay, creepy weirdo request aside-that cat is adorable! If I saw that baby in the rescue, I would not hesitate to give it a home forever!!!

#10

Ugh 😑

WeightZombie Report

#11

Shapeshifters

reddit.com Report

Jihana
Put him on a crate and get him to the vet to get neutered.

#12

Another Nice Guy In The Friend Zone. He Deleted Both Comments

pizzacat420 Report

#13

Wow You So Beautiful. Wow Message Didn't Send Separately. Wow Leave Group

ddh85 Report

Ba-Na-Na
Awe! His first group text!

#14

What Legs?

cubanfoodstand Report

#15

Apparently You’re Supposed To Obsessively Check Tinder Every Second Of Your Life

lascanto Report

Sunshine Lady
It's clear I won't be involved at all

#16

Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener

HoDub Report

Visco_Squirrels
I hate men who have no confidence, like give yourself some credit! But I also hate the overly confident men too. Sorry Guys us girls can be confusing 🤷‍♀️

#17

*excessively Starting To Sweat*

UnfunnyInSanAntonio Report

BetterBitterButter
Who texts like this? Excessively starting to annoy!

#18

Friend Just Sent Me This. Sweet Recovery Bro

Waitforsquirtle Report

Bibmibap
These women are too nice to these f*******s

#19

Yikes

alexwitwicky Report

#20

Anudeispedia

visionarygirl Report

#21

Sorry, Wrong Person!!

moepoofles Report

Tiramisu
Wow. If anyone could win Oscars for acting over text, it’s certainly this one.

#22

That Went From 0 To 100 Real Quick

Svilkatabg Report

#23

That Means Just Kidding

Hugh___Mungus Report

#24

Hey Hi

brittiu Report

#25

These Words Still Haunt Me Today

brynneprobably Report

#26

Kings Don't Feel Shame

bodacious_jock_babes Report

#27

Can You Send Me Photos Of Your Boobs For My Sister? I Promise She Won’t Show Me

reddit.com Report

#28

Alien Tries Human Language For First Time

sludgeater Report

Jesse Setliffe
All your base are belong to us, girl.

#29

I Told Him I Wasn't Interested Months Ago. He Still Sends Me Random Texts Like This From Time To Time

_michelle Report

MadameMalfoy
bro this would make me like u even less than before 💀💀💀

#30

3D Girls Are Not What This Guy Is Looking For On Tinder, Apparently

justicepecs Report

#31

My Creepy Neighbor Texted Me Out Of The Blue Today

D3M3NTR Report

Tiramisu
He wanted to say it but wanted it to look like he didn’t want to say it…. Am I reading too far into this?

#32

"Curious What You Think For A White Guy"

CrayonTehSanuki Report

Sunshine Lady
At least he asked first... I guess that's a bit better?

#33

My Friend Asked Me If This Message From Her 53yr Old Landlord Was Creepy

vocatus Report

#34

What The Actual Fuck

Maomiao Report

#35

It's Just Biology

kingneeko Report

Tiramisu
This role play is going to be the end of me

#36

U Even Got Boobs

Zfryguy Report

Jihana
And you still haven't developed a brain.

#37

Bet You're Still Smokin' Hot While You Grieve The Loss Of Your Best Friend!

princesskittyglitter Report

#38

Oh, Okay

kchatterbox Report

MadameMalfoy
did he think this would work?!?

#39

Apparently Getting Sick Is Weak

EpicForevr Report

Wet Dolphin
I assume they have the same class in school or uni. So perfect moment to go and get him kicked out for that

#40

A Guy Who Had A Crush On My Girlfriend Made This Chat

Mehehem122 Report

#41

Well That Compliment Certainly Backfired

RickFuckinNash Report

Abby da great
At least he felt terrible /s

#42

An Actual Conversation I Had With A 30 Year Old

iwasprobablybored Report

Tiramisu
Sir, I….you…..what?…. *confused screaming*

#43

Used To Hook Up With This Guy A Year Ago, He Messages Me Out Of Nowhere Asking To Hook Up Again And This Happens

nalmond1994 Report

#44

Do You Like My Nudes?

I_justwantbig_quads Report

#45

What The Fuck

GhastlyCain Report

Tiramisu
Sooo you’re a misogynist….Good to know good to know

#46

Well, That Escalated Quickly

EvilVileLives Report

Abby da great
okay don’t bother and i don’t care but whatever

#47

I’ve Been Trying To Sell Something On Letgo And All I’m Getting Are Messages Like This, Wth Is Wrong With People?

thatwishywashy Report

#48

A “Friend” Of Mine. I’m 28. He’s 40

muffy2008 Report

#49

"Did I Blow It?"

global_nuds Report

Tiramisu
At least he asked? Really struggling to find points here.

#50

My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment. They Called And Refused To Drive Into Our Complex, Saying She’d Have To Grab The Bookcase From Their Truck And Drive It To Our House. After Irritatedly Doing So In Her Pjs And Barely Speaking To Delivery Guys, She Got This Message Today

roxypotter13 Report

#51

Elon Musk Fanboys Are Something Else

STINKY-BUNGHOLE Report

#52

This Guy Just Got Done Posting 4 Comments In A Row On One Of My Girlfriend's Pics. He Then Proceeded To Send This Gentle Warning

Skudgems Report

#53

Creeper From Back In High School Makes A Move On Facebook

MakeYourMarks Report

#54

After 2 Years Of Repeated Rejection, I Still Get This

jade__y Report

#55

Messages And A Bitter Status From The Same Dude

toss_my_potatoes Report

Tiramisu
Please don’t word it like that

#56

You Single?

imgur.com Report

#57

Thots And Prayers

Cains_shoulder Report

Abby da great
Ok but this was really polite compared to the other posts here

#58

My Friend Got Some Interesting Texts From A Older Co-Worker Lastnight

gbtwo88 Report

#59

A Certified Genius By Scientific Standards!

ElvishGaming Report

