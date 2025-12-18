Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
HR Exec Kristin Cabot, Who Was Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam With CEO, Finally Breaks Silence
HR exec Kristin Cabot appearing on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO during a live event, smiling and embracing.
Couples, Relationships

HR Exec Kristin Cabot, Who Was Caught On Coldplay Kiss Cam With CEO, Finally Breaks Silence

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
7

24

7

Kristin Cabot, the HR executive caught canoodling with her boss on the giant screen at a Coldplay concert, has broken her silence about the viral incident that cost her her career and reputation.

Cabot and the then-CEO of Astronomer, Andy Byron, were seen sharing a romantic embrace during the British band’s concert in Boston on July 16.

Highlights
  • Kristin Cabot has set the record straight on the Coldplay kiss-cam incident.
  • Cabot denied an affair with CEO Andy Byron, admitting only to one kiss after having drinks at the concert.
  • The former HR boss faced over 60 threats on her life and expressed fear for her safety after the scandal erupted.

When they appeared on the “kiss cam,” the pair quickly separated and attempted to hide from the camera.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Kristin Cabot has finally addressed the “Coldplaygate” scandal involving her and her former boss, Andy Byron

    HR Exec Kristin Cabot smiling with blonde hair, wearing a black top, posing for a professional headshot portrait

    HR Exec Kristin Cabot smiling with blonde hair, wearing a black top, posing for a professional headshot portrait

    Image credits: Astronomer

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked to the crowd.

    Just hours later, footage of the moment had received millions of views online, ultimately forcing Cabot and Byron to resign.

    Addressing the incident in an interview with The New York Times, Cabot denied having a s*xual relationship with her boss and insisted that they only kissed.

    Headshot of a smiling man with gray hair and blue eyes wearing a dark shirt in a neutral background for HR exec Kristin Cabot.

    Headshot of a smiling man with gray hair and blue eyes wearing a dark shirt in a neutral background for HR exec Kristin Cabot.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” the 53-year-old told the publication.

    “And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”

    As a result of the incident, which sparked accusations of infidelity for both of the former co-workers, Cabot said she received upwards of 60 threats on her life.

    Cabot said she had a “crush” on the ex Astronomer CEO but denied having an affair

    HR exec Kristin Cabot captured on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, sharing a heartfelt moment during the concert.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot captured on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, sharing a heartfelt moment during the concert.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    The former human resources executive admitted that she had a “crush” on Byron and chose the Coldplay concert as an opportunity to introduce him to her friends.

    “I definitely thought he was a good-looking guy and I had that thought of, ‘If I didn’t work here …’” Cabot said.

    She claimed that before the concert, the pair had not exchanged any romantic gestures. However, after a few tequilas, they shared a kiss, their only kiss, in their VIP balcony seats.

    @rozu_1989#duet with @Sheryl 🫶🎶 What Happened at the Boston Concert (July 16–17, 2025) At Coldplay’s show at Gillette Stadium (Boston), the stadium “kiss cam” spotlighted a couple embracing in the crowd, triggering an unexpected reaction: Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin jokingly quipped from stage, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.” The couple later identified online as Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, that company’s Chief People Officer quickly separated upon realizing they were on camera, prompting public speculation. The clip went viral with over 46 million views. While the video is confirmed real, many posts, including a dramatic apology and fake statements from both Byron and Coldplay, were exposed as fabrications by fact‑checkers and official sources. In response to the scandal, Astronomer has launched a formal investigation. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot have been placed on administrative leave pending the probe. #coldplay#duet#for#foryou♬ original sound – Sheryl 🫶

    Comment reading Yeah I don’t believe this, based on their actions in that video it clearly shows the truth.

    Comment reading Yeah I don’t believe this, based on their actions in that video it clearly shows the truth.
    Cabot acknowledged the mistake, as Byron is married to another woman, but said the reaction was extreme.

    “I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be k*lled for them.”

    Cabot and her estranged husband, Andrew, had separated before the event.

    Cabot confirmed that she was single at the time of the concert

    Coldplay concert moment with HR exec Kristin Cabot and CEO caught on kiss cam, sparking viral attention.

    Coldplay concert moment with HR exec Kristin Cabot and CEO caught on kiss cam, sparking viral attention.

    Image credits: tina959518

    Her estranged husband has confirmed that they were no longer together at the time. The same night, Andrew was also in the crowd on a date with a different woman.

    Cabot later formalized the separation and filed for divorce on August 13.

    Speaking with The New York Times, she has also referred to the scandalous relationship as a “cliché.”

    Comment criticizing an HR executive on social media, discussing identity and public opinion related to resignation.

    Comment criticizing an HR executive on social media, discussing identity and public opinion related to resignation.

    HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, captured on large circular screen at night event.

    HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, captured on large circular screen at night event.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    “I’m the head of HR and he’s the CEO. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad,” she said. “We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, ‘What just happened?'”

    According to Cabot, immediately after the Jumbotron incident, she and Byron decided to send an email to Astronomer, their tech company, to inform the board about the moment.

    By the time they sent the email, the video had already gone viral. Cabot and Byron were placed on leave by Astronomer, and he quit weeks later, followed by her resignation.

    Comment from user Johnny about emotional affairs, displayed in a social media thread with 33 likes.

    Comment from user Johnny about emotional affairs, displayed in a social media thread with 33 likes.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam incident with the CEO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam incident with the CEO.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot breaking silence after being caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO in a candid moment.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot breaking silence after being caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO in a candid moment.

    Image credits: Andrew Cabot

    The mom of two revealed that the former CEO has been “nothing but a gentleman” to her and that they stayed in touch until September. After that month, they stopped communicating because it made it “too hard for everyone to move on and heal.”

    According to The New York Times, Byron was going through a marital separation at the time of the incident.

    Reports indicate that Byron and his wife, Megan, sold their $5.8 million New York City apartment last month. Still, the couple is believed to have remained together after the scandal.

    They reside in Massachusetts and were spotted for the first time in months in late September, still wearing their wedding rings.

    Both Cabot and Byron resigned from Astronomer as a result of the scandal

    Comment on social media about a relationship topic with laughing emojis, related to HR Exec Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam incident.

    Comment on social media about a relationship topic with laughing emojis, related to HR Exec Kristin Cabot Kiss Cam incident.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot smiling with family in a warmly decorated room, breaking silence after Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot smiling with family in a warmly decorated room, breaking silence after Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot

    A source previously told People that Cabot and Bryon didn’t have an “affair” and described the scandal, the downfall, and the loss of the jobs as “unfair.”

    The source described the concert as “a night with a big group of friends and an inappropriate moment,” clarifying that it was not a company event.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot standing with three men at an outdoor event, dressed in a floral dress and smiling.

    HR exec Kristin Cabot standing with three men at an outdoor event, dressed in a floral dress and smiling.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan

    After the scandal erupted, Cabot was “inappropriately mislabeled” as a “homewrecker,” a term the insider insists does not reflect the nature of her relationship with her then-boss.

    The scandal, which reignited discussions on the use of technology and individual privacy in the age of social media, made Cabot scared to leave her house, according to the source.

    The mom of two faced threats on her life following the viral incident

    @thetimes The Coldplay kisscam HR boss Kristin Cabot on 16 seconds that ruined her life. For the first time, the former Astronomer executive speaks publicly about her panic after seeing the video, the impact on her children and the danger of the online mob #coldplay#kisscam♬ original sound – The Times and The Sunday Times


    The former Astronomer worker reportedly had people waiting outside her car while she was picking her son up from work and “grown women laughing, taking pictures, pointing.”

    Byron has not commented publicly on the incident.

    After his resignation, the tech company stated that their “leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

    One user questioned why Byron didn’t “receive as much backlash” as Cabot after the scandal

    Comment by user phillevy300 discussing cancel culture, social media, and privacy in response to HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Comment by user phillevy300 discussing cancel culture, social media, and privacy in response to HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Comment on social media from user lady__achalugo reacting to HR exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO.

    Comment on social media from user lady__achalugo reacting to HR exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO.

    Alt text: HR Exec Kristin Cabot sharing her response after being caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO in a viral moment.

    Alt text: HR Exec Kristin Cabot sharing her response after being caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO in a viral moment.

    Comment on social media post about HR exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, expressing disbelief.

    Comment on social media post about HR exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, expressing disbelief.

    Comment by user kat._.walker questioning someone's situation with a heart icon on the right side.

    Comment by user kat._.walker questioning someone's situation with a heart icon on the right side.

    Comment text stating opinion about judgment of an HR executive related to Coldplay kiss cam incident with CEO.

    Comment text stating opinion about judgment of an HR executive related to Coldplay kiss cam incident with CEO.

    Comment on social media by user emanuellebe criticizing a PR approach related to HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    Comment on social media by user emanuellebe criticizing a PR approach related to HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    Comment by clarizasilva reacting with a laughing emoji, questioning if there was an affair involving HR Exec Kristin Cabot and CEO.

    Comment by clarizasilva reacting with a laughing emoji, questioning if there was an affair involving HR Exec Kristin Cabot and CEO.

    Comment about a woman’s actions compared to walking into a glass mirror in a hotel, mentioning America and suing.

    Comment about a woman’s actions compared to walking into a glass mirror in a hotel, mentioning America and suing.

    Comment from user paul_vantage on viral reaction of HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam with CEO.

    Comment from user paul_vantage on viral reaction of HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam with CEO.

    Comment text on social media post saying Oh, now it's Martin's fault, related to HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam.

    Comment text on social media post saying Oh, now it's Martin's fault, related to HR Exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam.

    Comment by user ellis_dubbs_ discussing the HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam incident and public reaction.

    Comment by user ellis_dubbs_ discussing the HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam incident and public reaction.

    Comment about HR exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, discussing public reaction and suspicions.

    Comment about HR exec Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, discussing public reaction and suspicions.

    Comment on social media criticizing Coldplay, referencing a couple, related to HR exec Kristin Cabot and CEO kiss cam incident.

    Comment on social media criticizing Coldplay, referencing a couple, related to HR exec Kristin Cabot and CEO kiss cam incident.

    Comment on social media mentioning HR exec Kristin Cabot amid Coldplay kiss cam controversy with CEO.

    Comment on social media mentioning HR exec Kristin Cabot amid Coldplay kiss cam controversy with CEO.

    HR executive Kristin Cabot reacts after being caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, addressing public response.

    HR executive Kristin Cabot reacts after being caught on Coldplay kiss cam with CEO, addressing public response.

    Comment on social media post saying first physical moment with laughing emojis under HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam news.

    Comment on social media post saying first physical moment with laughing emojis under HR exec Kristin Cabot Coldplay kiss cam news.

    Comment discussing the CEO and HR Exec Kristin Cabot related to Coldplay kiss cam controversy and public reaction.

    Comment discussing the CEO and HR Exec Kristin Cabot related to Coldplay kiss cam controversy and public reaction.

    Comment mentioning the intense situation for HR Exec Kristin Cabot amid viral Coldplay kiss cam video backlash.

    Comment mentioning the intense situation for HR Exec Kristin Cabot amid viral Coldplay kiss cam video backlash.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Death threats for something like that is ridiculous. While I don't condone extramarital affairs, the fact that she was part of HR creates huge conflict of interest in the job. If someone were to approach HR with a concern about the CEO, but she is in a relationship with the CEO, how would that pan out? For that reason, I agree with her not working that job anymore.

    1
    1point
    reply
    rqbpix avatar
    Betty Spaghetti
    Betty Spaghetti
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The important question is: did she have fun? 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    So HE was the one married but she is the villain here?

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited)

    Congrats, babe. You will be forever known as the woman who got caugh cheating on her husband with her *boss* at a Coldplay concert. It'll be in your obituary, in every article and on every news readers lips when you die. You can go on to cure cancer or find a way to cure drought and those things won't matter.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
