Coldplay Kiss Cam Exec Makes Bombshell Confession About The Viral Moment In Revealing Oprah Interview

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Kristin Cabot is setting the record straight after her viral “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert.

“So you get to the concert… and what happens?” talk show icon Oprah Winfrey openly asked her during a sit-down for The Oprah Podcast.

Cabot’s latest revelations made netizens claim they “don’t believe” her story. “Ain’t no way she’s trying to sound like a victim,” one said.

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Highlights Kristin Cabot’s life turned upside down after a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert caught her being handsy with her ex-boss.

She sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, months after strangers scrutnized her personal life.

Kristin spoke about the events that led up to the concert and the state of her marriage.

Netizens claimed they “don’t believe” her story.

Kristin Cabot is setting the record straight after her viral “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert

Image credits: Oprah

Months after her life was turned upside down, Kristin Cabot sat down with Oprah Winfrey to share her side of the story from the Coldplay concert on July 16.

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She was among 50,000-odd fans who had gathered at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to listen to the British rock band.

Image credits: oprahpodcast

When the “kiss cam” panned towards her, Kristin and her ex-boss and former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, were caught canoodling in the audience.

Kristin scrambled to hide her face, while Andy awkwardly ducked away at the time.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” lead singer Chris Martin told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what to do.”

Kristin spoke about what happened before the concert began in her interview with Oprah

Image credits: instaagraace

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During her chat with Oprah, Kristin spoke about what happened even before the concert began.

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She said her daughter texted her, saying her estranged husband Andrew Cabot was also at the concert.

The daughter is one of two children Kristin has from a previous marriage.

Image credits: The Royal Spotlight

“I was walking into the concert and my daughter messaged me and said, ‘Oh it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay,’” the former HR executive said.

“So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert,” she added in the preview clip of the interview, expected to air on YouTube on March 17.

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Kristin said she was concerned about her estranged husband seeing her with her boss

Image credits: Astronomer

Kristin said she was concerned about Andrew seeing her with a possible romantic flame.

“In my mind I thought, well that’s — is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy? Like … if I run into him,” she went on to say.

“But then I was like, I’m in Gillette Stadium, there’s 55,000 people here,” she added, “I’m probably not going to run into him.”

Image credits: Oprah

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The concert-goer joked that it would probably have been better to “just run into him,” reflecting on how her personal life was ruthlessly scrutinized by strangers following the concert fiasco.

While speaking to Oprah, Kristin maintained that she and Andrew had already separated before the concert.

He was reportedly at the concert with his own date at the time.

Andrew Cabot was at the very same Coldplay concert with his own date

Image credits: Maud Cabot

Kristin also believed seeing her with Andy wouldn’t have fazed the estranged husband.

Andrew “knows how closely Andy and I worked together, he knows we socialized — like got lunches and got drinks. It was fine,” she said.

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“He knows the nature of my work and the way, the relationships — I’ve shared desks with the CEOs I’ve worked with,” she added, “like it’s just a very close relationship. And so it didn’t matter.”

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Image credits: Oprah

Oprah confirmed during the interview that Kristin had already “separated” from Andrew before the concert and that she believed Andy was also separating from his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron.

Kristin has since filed for divorce and previously claimed that she didn’t have any kind of s*xual relationship with Andy. She said they had only kissed on the night of the July 2025 concert. Meanwhile, Andy and Megan have never publicly addressed the scandal.

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Andrew, however, put out a statement about the world finding his estranged wife in another man’s arms. He and Kristin “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert,” Andrew’s spokesperson told People in September.

Andrew previously shared a statement after Kristin was caught getting handsy with another man

Image credits: instaagraace

The spokesperson noted that the ex-couple’s decision to divorce had already been “underway” before the notorious concert moment.

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“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” the statement added.

Kristin is expected to make further disclosures about the scandal in the full interview with Oprah.

She is also gearing up to give a 30-minute talk with her publicist, Dini von Mueffling, on “Taking Back the Narrative” at PRWeek’s 2026 Crisis Comms Conference.

“I’m a fan of Oprah, but putting this woman on there to try to redeem her as some kind of innocent party is a bunch of BS,” one commented online

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Netizens had strong reactions to Kristin’s latest revelations on The Oprah Podcast, claiming they “don’t believe it.”

“I don’t care about her personal life,” wrote another. “She was the HR chief! How many times did she reprimand employees for work romances? And if she was doing nothing wrong, why did they look so mortified on camera?”

“It was exactly what we saw,” claimed another. “They were caught cheating, and that’s why the shocked faces & trying to hide.”

“Lady this is not helping your cause,” one commented online

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