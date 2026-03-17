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Coldplay Kiss Cam Exec Makes Bombshell Confession About The Viral Moment In Revealing Oprah Interview
Coldplay kiss cam exec speaking in revealing Oprah interview about viral moment in a studio setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Coldplay Kiss Cam Exec Makes Bombshell Confession About The Viral Moment In Revealing Oprah Interview

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Kristin Cabot is setting the record straight after her viral “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert.

“So you get to the concert… and what happens?” talk show icon Oprah Winfrey openly asked her during a sit-down for The Oprah Podcast.

Cabot’s latest revelations made netizens claim they “don’t believe” her story. “Ain’t no way she’s trying to sound like a victim,” one said.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Kristin Cabot’s life turned upside down after a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert caught her being handsy with her ex-boss.
    • She sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, months after strangers scrutnized her personal life.
    • Kristin spoke about the events that led up to the concert and the state of her marriage.
    • Netizens claimed they “don’t believe” her story.

    Kristin Cabot is setting the record straight after her viral “kiss cam” moment at a Coldplay concert

    Coldplay Kiss Cam exec speaking with Oprah in a studio podcast setting with a diverse seated audience around them.

    Image credits: Oprah

    Months after her life was turned upside down, Kristin Cabot sat down with Oprah Winfrey to share her side of the story from the Coldplay concert on July 16.

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    She was among 50,000-odd fans who had gathered at the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to listen to the British rock band.

    Woman speaking into a microphone during an interview about the Coldplay kiss cam viral moment confession.

    Image credits: oprahpodcast

    When the “kiss cam” panned towards her, Kristin and her ex-boss and former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, were caught canoodling in the audience.

    Kristin scrambled to hide her face, while Andy awkwardly ducked away at the time.

    “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” lead singer Chris Martin told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what to do.”

    Kristin spoke about what happened before the concert began in her interview with Oprah

    Couple embracing during Coldplay kiss cam moment at concert, highlighting viral interaction and crowd reaction.

    Image credits: instaagraace

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    Comment from Kathy Virtue Duncan about the Coldplay Kiss Cam exec's viral moment confession in Oprah interview.

    During her chat with Oprah, Kristin spoke about what happened even before the concert began.

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    She said her daughter texted her, saying her estranged husband Andrew Cabot was also at the concert.

    The daughter is one of two children Kristin has from a previous marriage.

    Man in white shirt in industrial setting, related to Coldplay Kiss Cam exec and viral moment confession.

    Image credits: The Royal Spotlight

    “I was walking into the concert and my daughter messaged me and said, ‘Oh it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay,’” the former HR executive said.

    “So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert,” she added in the preview clip of the interview, expected to air on YouTube on March 17.

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    Kristin said she was concerned about her estranged husband seeing her with her boss

    Coldplay Kiss Cam exec smiling in a studio portrait, sharing insights on the viral moment in a revealing interview.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Kristin said she was concerned about Andrew seeing her with a possible romantic flame.

    “In my mind I thought, well that’s — is this going to be weird if he sees me with Andy? Like … if I run into him,” she went on to say.

    “But then I was like, I’m in Gillette Stadium, there’s 55,000 people here,” she added, “I’m probably not going to run into him.”

    Woman in interview discussing Coldplay kiss cam moment with a microphone, seated indoors with blurred background.

    Image credits: Oprah

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    Comment from Kaitlin Terwilliger reacting humorously, relating to Coldplay Kiss Cam exec’s viral moment confession.

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    The concert-goer joked that it would probably have been better to “just run into him,” reflecting on how her personal life was ruthlessly scrutinized by strangers following the concert fiasco.

    While speaking to Oprah, Kristin maintained that she and Andrew had already separated before the concert.

    He was reportedly at the concert with his own date at the time.

    Andrew Cabot was at the very same Coldplay concert with his own date

    Coldplay kiss cam executive with family at home sharing a bombshell confession during a revealing interview

    Image credits: Maud Cabot

    Coldplay kiss cam executive shares a bombshell confession about the viral moment in a revealing Oprah interview

    Kristin also believed seeing her with Andy wouldn’t have fazed the estranged husband.

    Andrew “knows how closely Andy and I worked together, he knows we socialized — like got lunches and got drinks. It was fine,” she said.

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    “He knows the nature of my work and the way, the relationships — I’ve shared desks with the CEOs I’ve worked with,” she added, “like it’s just a very close relationship. And so it didn’t matter.”

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    Coldplay Kiss Cam exec speaking into a microphone during a revealing Oprah podcast interview session.

    Image credits: Oprah

    Comment from Kathy Fish discussing Coldplay Kiss Cam exec’s bombshell confession about viral moment in a revealing interview.

    Oprah confirmed during the interview that Kristin had already “separated” from Andrew before the concert and that she believed Andy was also separating from his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron.

    Kristin has since filed for divorce and previously claimed that she didn’t have any kind of s*xual relationship with Andy. She said they had only kissed on the night of the July 2025 concert. Meanwhile, Andy and Megan have never publicly addressed the scandal.

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    Andrew, however, put out a statement about the world finding his estranged wife in another man’s arms. He and Kristin “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert,” Andrew’s spokesperson told People in September.

    Andrew previously shared a statement after Kristin was caught getting handsy with another man

    Couple captured on Coldplay kiss cam during live event, with exec sharing insights on viral moment in Oprah interview.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    The spokesperson noted that the ex-couple’s decision to divorce had already been “underway” before the notorious concert moment.

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    “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” the statement added.

    Kristin is expected to make further disclosures about the scandal in the full interview with Oprah.

    She is also gearing up to give a 30-minute talk with her publicist, Dini von Mueffling, on “Taking Back the Narrative” at PRWeek’s 2026 Crisis Comms Conference.

    “I’m a fan of Oprah, but putting this woman on there to try to redeem her as some kind of innocent party is a bunch of BS,” one commented online

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    Netizens had strong reactions to Kristin’s latest revelations on The Oprah Podcast, claiming they “don’t believe it.”

    “I don’t care about her personal life,” wrote another. “She was the HR chief! How many times did she reprimand employees for work romances? And if she was doing nothing wrong, why did they look so mortified on camera?”

    “It was exactly what we saw,” claimed another. “They were caught cheating, and that’s why the shocked faces & trying to hide.”

    “Lady this is not helping your cause,” one commented online

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Debi Hyland humorously discussing close work with a CEO, referencing a viral Kiss Cam moment.

    Social media comment by Bryce Crawley reacting to a viral Coldplay kiss cam moment discussed in an Oprah interview.

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    Comment by Dave Miniketti saying she has an awesome PR team with laughing emoji on social media post.

    Comment by Rhonda Christian discussing how the kiss cam exposed an affair, sparking a viral moment.

    Comment by Louie Peña Jr. discussing the Coldplay kiss cam exec's viral moment and Oprah interview reaction.

    Comment by Jennifer Gibson-Mason discussing feelings about the Coldplay Kiss Cam viral moment in an online post.

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    Comment by user Ivy Liebling asking about payment for an interview related to Coldplay Kiss Cam viral moment.

    Comment on social media questioning the platform given to a person, shown as a text bubble with profile icon.

    Comment from April Brockett discussing the Coldplay Kiss Cam exec’s confession about the viral moment in Oprah interview.

    Comment on social media post mentioning Oprah, shown in a light blue speech bubble with profile picture.

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    Comment from Lauren Davis-Green reacting to a viral moment discussed by Coldplay Kiss Cam exec in Oprah interview.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing behavior related to the Coldplay Kiss Cam viral moment.

    Text message from Dan Elle referencing the Coldplay Kiss Cam exec's viral moment confession in an online chat.

    Social media post showing a user reacting with humor to the Coldplay Kiss Cam exec viral moment confession.

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    Comment by Debbie Rector saying Team bonding gone wild, related to Coldplay Kiss Cam exec viral moment confession.

    Comment by Brandi Schrute questioning about cheating with a boss, reacting to Coldplay Kiss Cam exec viral moment confession.

    Comment from Candace Taylor questioning if they were just friends with a thinking face emoji in a social media chat.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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