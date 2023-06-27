Looking for a bold way to make a statement? Look no further than these stunning knee tattoos. With tattoos, the placement matters as much as the tattoo design. The knee is the perfect place for these eye-catching masterpieces.

Now, you might be wondering, “Why would anyone want a tattoo on their knee?” Well, the answer is simple: because it’s knee-deep in coolness! Think about it. What’s cooler than a jaw-dropping geometric design that makes your leg look like a work of art?

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room, shall we? Pain. Yes, kneecap tattoos can bring a tear or two to your eye. However, the temporary sting will transform into a permanent masterpiece. Remember, no pain, no gain! And the gain here is a knee tattoo that screams, “I’m a fearless fashion maverick!”

So if you want to show off your adventurous spirit, get a knee tattoo! You could get a mandala or perhaps a fierce dragon—the possibilities are endless. Ready to take the plunge? Let these knee tattoo ideas inspire you. Find yourself a skilled tattoo artist who can transform your knee into a captivating canvas with these inspirations.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Knee Bandaids For Chris!

Knee Bandaids For Chris!

ryu.inkz Report

8points
POST
#2

Completely Healed Knee Tattoo

Completely Healed Knee Tattoo

ok.hee_tt Report

7points
POST
#3

Stepping Into Sunday In My New Favorite Shoes

Stepping Into Sunday In My New Favorite Shoes

wolfoutwest Report

7points
POST
#4

First Knee Tattoo For My Friend

First Knee Tattoo For My Friend

mckenna_sdt Report

7points
POST
#5

Animal Crossing Knee Done For Chloe. Semi Matching To The Calcifer Knee We Did On The Other Side A Few Months Ago

Animal Crossing Knee Done For Chloe. Semi Matching To The Calcifer Knee We Did On The Other Side A Few Months Ago

darciekaportattoo Report

7points
POST
#6

12 Hours Total, All Lines 8 Months Healed

12 Hours Total, All Lines 8 Months Healed

zinabelltattoo Report

7points
POST
#7

I Love To Make The Castle And The Towers

I Love To Make The Castle And The Towers

lia_jasink Report

7points
POST
#8

Drew On A Quick Little Fish Tattoo, The Start Of A Leg Sleeve

Drew On A Quick Little Fish Tattoo, The Start Of A Leg Sleeve

revchriss Report

7points
POST
#9

Henri Matisse, Dance

Henri Matisse, Dance

_dziabola_ Report

7points
POST
#10

Knee Peony For The Always Lovely Gemma!

Knee Peony For The Always Lovely Gemma!

asj.tattoos Report

6points
POST
#11

The Last Of The Bunny Knee Wraps For Morgan. Had A Great Time

The Last Of The Bunny Knee Wraps For Morgan. Had A Great Time

daniturkeysammie Report

6points
POST
#12

Shattered Knees, By K Y Yeung At The Leadmill Studio, Sheffield

Shattered Knees, By K Y Yeung At The Leadmill Studio, Sheffield

lewwiswells Report

6points
POST
#13

Knees Done By Adrian Hing At Forest Creek Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia

Knees Done By Adrian Hing At Forest Creek Tattoo, Melbourne, Australia

schoolgirltrainwreck Report

6points
POST
#14

Saw The Elbow Peony And Thought I'd Post My Peoknee Done By Adam Cornish At Northern Reign In Leeds, England

Saw The Elbow Peony And Thought I'd Post My Peoknee Done By Adam Cornish At Northern Reign In Leeds, England

ToastyBwoi Report

6points
POST
#15

Little Friend

Little Friend

bocharov._.dima Report

6points
POST
#16

Bees Knees By Hansom Jeff At Urge Tattoo In Victoria, BC

Bees Knees By Hansom Jeff At Urge Tattoo In Victoria, BC

nnea-shark Report

6points
POST
#17

Cutest Knee Filler Tattoo Ever

Cutest Knee Filler Tattoo Ever

annkeevallik Report

6points
POST
#18

A Gorgeous Whimsy Fairy Ring By Our Resident Artist

A Gorgeous Whimsy Fairy Ring By Our Resident Artist

witchofthewesttattoo Report

6points
POST
#19

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

pfohlmanatattoos Report

6points
POST
#20

Brass Heart

Brass Heart

gemmavarela.tat Report

5points
POST
#21

Free Project

Free Project

noomitattoo Report

5points
POST
#22

Knee Bangers Done In 2 Consecutive Days By Stacyvl At Theamber In Oslo, Norway

Knee Bangers Done In 2 Consecutive Days By Stacyvl At Theamber In Oslo, Norway

Galacta Report

5points
POST
#23

My Knee Feels Puffy. Done By Dave At Fantastic Damage In Delray Beach, Florida

My Knee Feels Puffy. Done By Dave At Fantastic Damage In Delray Beach, Florida

PorscheUberAlles Report

5points
POST
#24

Toads On Knees, Done By Ritchie Connor Primal Ink Tattoo Studio, Armagh, N. Ireland

Toads On Knees, Done By Ritchie Connor Primal Ink Tattoo Studio, Armagh, N. Ireland

Spirited_Dependent71 Report

5points
POST
#25

Bird By Lyubov Panchenko

Bird By Lyubov Panchenko

bocharov._.dima Report

5points
POST
#26

Knee Done By Stu Pfost At Charmed Life Tattoo In Lexington, KY

Knee Done By Stu Pfost At Charmed Life Tattoo In Lexington, KY

Isaacw1 Report

5points
POST
#27

Got My Knee Blasted Today By Adam At Leroux Body Art And Adornment, Tampa, FL

Got My Knee Blasted Today By Adam At Leroux Body Art And Adornment, Tampa, FL

heyzeus93 Report

5points
POST
#28

Just Got My Knee Done By The Amazing Xintattoo At Bluehandstattoo/Germany!

Just Got My Knee Done By The Amazing Xintattoo At Bluehandstattoo/Germany!

SlicerNiceru Report

5points
POST
#29

Dagger Through The Knee. Done By Brendan Haehnle At Hand Of Glory In Brooklyn, NY

Dagger Through The Knee. Done By Brendan Haehnle At Hand Of Glory In Brooklyn, NY

asidebside Report

5points
POST
#30

Knee By Will Thomson (Me) Done At Heritage Tattoo, Brighton UK

Knee By Will Thomson (Me) Done At Heritage Tattoo, Brighton UK

Ok-Pumpkin-646 Report

5points
POST
#31

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

lolapokes Report

5points
POST
#32

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

rippinwizard Report

5points
POST
#33

The Fire Cat Is In Progress

The Fire Cat Is In Progress

ok.hee_tt Report

5points
POST
#34

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

lunatatto08Перевірено Report

5points
POST
#35

Kneed This One

Kneed This One

inkofgordo Report

5points
POST
#36

Reworked An Old Jelly Fish Flash To Fit Just Right

Reworked An Old Jelly Fish Flash To Fit Just Right

georgia.porkchop Report

5points
POST
#37

A Small Bouquet On Nina's Knees. Thank You For Your Trust And The Good Time

A Small Bouquet On Nina's Knees. Thank You For Your Trust And The Good Time

nina.kasiri Report

5points
POST
#38

Kitsune Mask On Robin's Knee

Kitsune Mask On Robin's Knee

loickmori Report

5points
POST
#39

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

linneapastel Report

5points
POST
#40

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

straydogsocietyПеревірено Report

5points
POST
#41

Hello Kitty Web On The Knee

Hello Kitty Web On The Knee

bel.tattooinks Report

5points
POST
#42

Enjoy Your Bowling Ball Knee!

Enjoy Your Bowling Ball Knee!

klptattoo Report

4points
POST
#43

Ladybug Knee Wrap

Ladybug Knee Wrap

daniturkeysammie Report

4points
POST
#44

Rain Knee Tattoo By Masihahn, Kollektiv Hummelstein Germany

Rain Knee Tattoo By Masihahn, Kollektiv Hummelstein Germany

am0ngstrangers Report

4points
POST
#45

I Got My Knee Ditch Done Yesterday! It’s A Peony Done By Lauren Purson At Equinox Art Collective In Woodstock, GA

I Got My Knee Ditch Done Yesterday! It’s A Peony Done By Lauren Purson At Equinox Art Collective In Woodstock, GA

Twolegging Report

4points
POST
#46

Knee-Rex, By Loz Thomas South City Market, London

Knee-Rex, By Loz Thomas South City Market, London

Alkalinex Report

4points
POST
#47

The Bees Knees, Thank You Cindy!

The Bees Knees, Thank You Cindy!

astrocash83 Report

4points
POST
#48

Bees Knees Done By Margaret Mcnulty At Animal Farm Tattoo Chicago In Chicago, IL

Bees Knees Done By Margaret Mcnulty At Animal Farm Tattoo Chicago In Chicago, IL

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#49

Devil Head On My Knee. By Herb Auerbach California Electric Tattoo In Soquel CA

Devil Head On My Knee. By Herb Auerbach California Electric Tattoo In Soquel CA

Legacy0904 Report

4points
POST
#50

Shin Tiger And Panther Done By David Self At Legacy Irons, Greensboro NC

Shin Tiger And Panther Done By David Self At Legacy Irons, Greensboro NC

izzitotheburrito Report

4points
POST
#51

Got My Knee Blasted By Alisha Harding At Relic Tattoo In Horsham, PA

Got My Knee Blasted By Alisha Harding At Relic Tattoo In Horsham, PA

7744666 Report

4points
POST
#52

Knee Tat Done By Tony Firstbrook, Sun And Moon Glasgow, Scotland

Knee Tat Done By Tony Firstbrook, Sun And Moon Glasgow, Scotland

weesteve901 Report

4points
POST
#53

Can’t Believe We Got It Done In One Sitting! Knee Blasting By Randy Burnham At Seven Horses Tattoo In Concord, NH

Can’t Believe We Got It Done In One Sitting! Knee Blasting By Randy Burnham At Seven Horses Tattoo In Concord, NH

thegreenisgrasser- Report

4points
POST
#54

Gyarados Knee Piece (Aaron Buckholtz) Ink City Tattoo - Bonney Lake, WA

Gyarados Knee Piece (Aaron Buckholtz) Ink City Tattoo - Bonney Lake, WA

Ktulu253 Report

4points
POST
#55

Freehand Knee Callisattva Tattoo By Rodmaztattt In Mexico City

Freehand Knee Callisattva Tattoo By Rodmaztattt In Mexico City

HappyEnding89 Report

4points
POST
#56

“The Bees-Knees” Done By Sierra Hiddleson at Chosen Art Tattoo In Glendale, AZ

“The Bees-Knees” Done By Sierra Hiddleson at Chosen Art Tattoo In Glendale, AZ

oscarzr Report

4points
POST
#57

Knee Moth Jammer By Nate Silverii at Hungry X Hound In Ottawa, ON

Knee Moth Jammer By Nate Silverii at Hungry X Hound In Ottawa, ON

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#58

The Dancing Kitties!

The Dancing Kitties!

tattoos_by_littleone Report

4points
POST
#59

Side Of The Knee Banger From Yesterday! No Filter, Just Quality Work And Good Lighting. Done By Devin Coley At Stingray Body Art In Boston, MA

Side Of The Knee Banger From Yesterday! No Filter, Just Quality Work And Good Lighting. Done By Devin Coley At Stingray Body Art In Boston, MA

literal-rubbish Report

4points
POST
#60

Knee Cap By Alex Curran, Portside Tattoo Studio, Pensacola FL

Knee Cap By Alex Curran, Portside Tattoo Studio, Pensacola FL

ImakeNoodles Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

I Took A Primitive & Traditional Arrow In The Knee. By Jota Moreno, Montevideo - Uruguay

I Took A Primitive & Traditional Arrow In The Knee. By Jota Moreno, Montevideo - Uruguay

dimonqui Report

4points
POST
#62

Healed Mum, Fresh Dahlia

Healed Mum, Fresh Dahlia

humblebeetattoo Report

4points
POST
#63

Beholder Oni Combination On The Back Of Thigh And Knee Ditch By Alex Underwood, Rock N Roll Tattoo, Glasgow, Scotland

Beholder Oni Combination On The Back Of Thigh And Knee Ditch By Alex Underwood, Rock N Roll Tattoo, Glasgow, Scotland

smithan1213 Report

4points
POST
#64

Knee Mandala By Blacktooth Ben At Kulture Shock Tattoo In Salt Lake City, UT

Knee Mandala By Blacktooth Ben At Kulture Shock Tattoo In Salt Lake City, UT

emd62897 Report

4points
POST
#65

Had A Lot Of Fun Doing These

Had A Lot Of Fun Doing These

aaronestattoo Report

4points
POST
#66

Bunny Knee Wraps For Emily. So Cute

Bunny Knee Wraps For Emily. So Cute

daniturkeysammie Report

4points
POST
#67

Hybrid, Semi-Knee, Panther, Butterfly. Just A Combination

Hybrid, Semi-Knee, Panther, Butterfly. Just A Combination

patrykhilton Report

4points
POST
#68

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

kiwa_jip Report

4points
POST
#69

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

bgxgrim Report

4points
POST
#70

Broken Glass On Me Knee Was Deliciously Painful

Broken Glass On Me Knee Was Deliciously Painful

rox_tattooartist Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

An Absolute Blast And I’m Stoked On How It Turned Out

An Absolute Blast And I’m Stoked On How It Turned Out

djauld Report

4points
POST
#72

Spider On The Knee

Spider On The Knee

bertpg44 Report

4points
POST
#73

Ig Love For Clients Who Let Me Freehand Knee Webs

Ig Love For Clients Who Let Me Freehand Knee Webs

morganite.tattoos Report

4points
POST
#74

Dark Calligraphy

Dark Calligraphy

level.ninetynine Report

4points
POST
#75

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

hemrone Report

4points
POST
#76

Knee Tattoo

Knee Tattoo

thedevilsrosetattoo Report

4points
POST
#77

An Arrowhead Vine Around The Knee With A Spider Friend Today

An Arrowhead Vine Around The Knee With A Spider Friend Today

flynn_cooper_ Report

4points
POST
#78

Powerful Broken Knee

Powerful Broken Knee

tattoo_dagi Report

4points
POST
#79

Knee Blaster With Custom Silly Charms For Jessica

Knee Blaster With Custom Silly Charms For Jessica

restraint_release Report

3points
POST
#80

Knee Details

Knee Details

6rilink Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Love Love Loving The Placement Of This Foliage For Felicia

Love Love Loving The Placement Of This Foliage For Felicia

tattoo.mariah Report

3points
POST
#82

Stag Under & Around Nicola’s Knee, Thanks So Much

Stag Under & Around Nicola’s Knee, Thanks So Much

alexrowntreetattoo Report

3points
POST
#83

My Knee Tattoo By Chingy From Alfred Street, Gold Coast

My Knee Tattoo By Chingy From Alfred Street, Gold Coast

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#84

Knee Peony By Elisa Debellard At Sin Nombre Tattoo, Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain)

Knee Peony By Elisa Debellard At Sin Nombre Tattoo, Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain)

thisismangoes Report

3points
POST
#85

Knee Ditch Master Ball Tattoo By Sam Blue At House Of Colour In Bay Shore, NY. Almost Done With My Pokemon Sleeve!

Knee Ditch Master Ball Tattoo By Sam Blue At House Of Colour In Bay Shore, NY. Almost Done With My Pokemon Sleeve!