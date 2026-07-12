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An 18-year-old convicted of slaying a 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was sentenced to life in prison after a Florida judge rejected his final request before being taken away.

Thomas Stein requested the judge if he could hug his family one last time before leaving the courtroom, but Judge Nick Thompson refused, allowing only a verbal goodbye.

Highlights An 18-year-old convicted of slaying a 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller received a life sentence plus 45 additional years.

The judge denied the defendant’s request to hug his family before leaving the courtroom.

The sentencing sparked debate online, with opinions divided over the defendant’s apology.

The emotional moment quickly went viral online, with many people debating whether Stein’s apology showed genuine remorse.

“I’m unmoved. Sorry, hug denied,” one viewer wrote.

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An 18-year-old Thomas Stein was refused his last request by a judge after he was sentenced to life in prison

Image credits: COURT TV/YouTube

Stein was sentenced on July 10 after being convicted of first-degree m*rder in the March 2024 slaying of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

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He also received an additional 45 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm. Those sentences will run consecutively to his life sentence.

Before learning his fate, Stein addressed the courtroom and admitted that getting behind the wheel that night had been a selfish decision.

“I didn’t know that robbery was going to occur, but it was my reaction in fleeing that ultimately played a major role in assisting the perpetrators,” he said.

“I know that it wasn’t my intention, but the truth is it doesn’t change the result. It doesn’t change the fact that there was a life taken and innocent people were forever traumatized because of that.”

Image credits: COURT TV/YouTube

He continued, “That day I made a terrible decision. The decision to get behind the wheel was a total act of selfishness and something I regret, and I’m ashamed of every day.”

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Stein also apologized to Kayla’s family.

“I know my saying an apology will never fix or undo what happened, but regardless of that, I want to apologize for my actions that night.”

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After finishing his statement, Stein made one final request.

“If I could just ask you one thing, if before I walk out of the courtroom, if I could give my family a hug, if you’d allow that?”

Judge Nick Thompson immediately denied the request. “I can’t grant that request in here. You can say goodbye, but you can’t have any physical contact.”

Stein then turned toward his family, spoke to them briefly, and was escorted from the courtroom.

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The courtroom video quickly spread online, where viewers disagreed over Stein’s apology and the judge’s decision to deny his final request

Image credits: G*n Memorial

Some believed Stein sounded sincere.

“He didn’t apologize; he went into detail as to why he’s sorry. That’s remorse. God bless his soul,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, adding, “He’s not reading from paper. This is a sincere apology and remorse.”

A third person wrote, “This is an apology. This is remorse. This is accountability. I believe he has hope. God be with him and all people who have suffered.”

However, others remained unconvinced.

Image credits: G*n Memorial

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“His lawyer wrote a nice apology,” one viewer commented.

Another simply wrote, “Good performance but I don’t buy it.”

Many people focused instead on Kayla and her family.

“Regardless of how accountable and sincere the apology may be, an innocent life was taken because of a senseless act. Kayla Rincon-Miller did not get to hug her family goodbye alive. Prayers for the victim’s parents and loved ones,” one commenter wrote.

Kayla Rincon-Miller was assassinated during a random robbery attempt

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The case began on the night of March 17, 2024, when Kayla Rincon-Miller and two friends were walking from a movie theater to a McDonald’s in Cape Coral, Florida.

According to prosecutors, Stein and Christopher Horner Jr. were driving around in a silver Nissan Pathfinder rented by Stein’s mother while looking for people to rob.

Investigators said Stein drove past the girls twice before stopping the SUV beside them.

Moments later, a firearm was fired at close range.

Kayla was struck in the chest and later passed away at a local hospital.

Her two friends escaped without physical injuries.

Image credits: Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

Stein has consistently maintained that he never pulled the trigger and believed they were only planning to steal from parked cars that night.

Christopher Horne Jr. later accepted a plea agreement, testified against Stein during the trial, and received a 25-year prison sentence.

Stein’s attorneys argued that he should receive the same sentence, but the court instead imposed life imprisonment plus 45 additional years, per Court TV.

During the sentence hearing, Kayla’s friends described how her passing changed their lives forever

Image credits: Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

Emma Wright described how the case continued affecting her long after the sh*oting.

“I have been bullied and discouraged,” she said.

“People tried to blame me and my friend Dejaie for this act of violence.”

Louann Dejaie also gave an emotional victim impact statement.

@lawandcrime In a dramatic and highly emotional sentencing hearing, Thomas Stein took the stand to address the court. Stein apologized for his role in the tragic death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. Before hearing his final fate from the judge, Stein turned to his family in the gallery, broke down, and asked the court if he could hug them one last time. Prosecutors argued Stein took part in the attempted robbery that ended with the teen’s fatal shooting as she walked with friends from a movie theater to a nearby McDonald’s during spring break. #TrueCrime #ThomasStein #LawAndCrime ♬ original sound – lawandcrime

“There are no words that can truly describe the void I wake up with every single day.”

“It feels like I’m trapped in a coma that I can’t wake up from.”

“Losing Kayla changed every part of my life.”

Following Kayla’s passing, a GoFundMe created by family friend Sophia Rickets described the teenager as “a vibrant 15-year-old girl” who “brought joy and light into the lives of her parents.”

“Her passing has left our family devastated, mourning the loss of this beautiful soul,” the fundraiser read.

“Good performance but I don’t buy it,” wrote one user