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An 18-year-old convicted of slaying a 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was sentenced to life in prison after a Florida judge rejected his final request before being taken away.

Thomas Stein requested the judge if he could hug his family one last time before leaving the courtroom, but Judge Nick Thompson refused, allowing only a verbal goodbye.

Highlights
  • An 18-year-old convicted of slaying a 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller received a life sentence plus 45 additional years.
  • The judge denied the defendant’s request to hug his family before leaving the courtroom.
  • The sentencing sparked debate online, with opinions divided over the defendant’s apology.

The emotional moment quickly went viral online, with many people debating whether Stein’s apology showed genuine remorse.

“I’m unmoved. Sorry, hug denied,” one viewer wrote.

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    An 18-year-old Thomas Stein was refused his last request by a judge after he was sentenced to life in prison

    The 18-year-old attacker in a red uniform, escorted by a police officer, stands during his prison sentence.

    Image credits: COURT TV/YouTube

    Stein was sentenced on July 10 after being convicted of first-degree m*rder in the March 2024 slaying of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

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    He also received an additional 45 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm. Those sentences will run consecutively to his life sentence.

    Before learning his fate, Stein addressed the courtroom and admitted that getting behind the wheel that night had been a selfish decision.

    “I didn’t know that robbery was going to occur, but it was my reaction in fleeing that ultimately played a major role in assisting the perpetrators,” he said.

    “I know that it wasn’t my intention, but the truth is it doesn’t change the result. It doesn’t change the fact that there was a life taken and innocent people were forever traumatized because of that.”

    The 18-year-old attacker sits in court, facing a life prison sentence.

    Image credits: COURT TV/YouTube

    He continued, “That day I made a terrible decision. The decision to get behind the wheel was a total act of selfishness and something I regret, and I’m ashamed of every day.”

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    Stein also apologized to Kayla’s family.

    “I know my saying an apology will never fix or undo what happened, but regardless of that, I want to apologize for my actions that night.”

    A comment about accountability for the 18-year-old attacker and the 15-year-old girl's d***h.

    A comment suggesting the 18-year-old attacker's apology was written by Chat GPT.

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    After finishing his statement, Stein made one final request.

    “If I could just ask you one thing, if before I walk out of the courtroom, if I could give my family a hug, if you’d allow that?”

    Judge Nick Thompson immediately denied the request. “I can’t grant that request in here. You can say goodbye, but you can’t have any physical contact.”

    Stein then turned toward his family, spoke to them briefly, and was escorted from the courtroom.

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    The courtroom video quickly spread online, where viewers disagreed over Stein’s apology and the judge’s decision to deny his final request

    A smiling 15-year-old girl whose life was ended by the 18-year-old attacker.

    Image credits: G*n Memorial

    Some believed Stein sounded sincere.

    “He didn’t apologize; he went into detail as to why he’s sorry. That’s remorse. God bless his soul,” one commenter wrote.

    Another agreed, adding, “He’s not reading from paper. This is a sincere apology and remorse.”

    A third person wrote, “This is an apology. This is remorse. This is accountability. I believe he has hope. God be with him and all people who have suffered.”

    However, others remained unconvinced.

    Smiling 15-year-old girl whose life was ended by an attacker. The judge denied the attacker's last request.

    Image credits: G*n Memorial

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    “His lawyer wrote a nice apology,” one viewer commented.

    Another simply wrote, “Good performance but I don’t buy it.”

    Many people focused instead on Kayla and her family.

    “Regardless of how accountable and sincere the apology may be, an innocent life was taken because of a senseless act. Kayla Rincon-Miller did not get to hug her family goodbye alive. Prayers for the victim’s parents and loved ones,” one commenter wrote.

    Kayla Rincon-Miller was assassinated during a random robbery attempt

    Social media comment respecting an 18-year-old attacker taking accountability before life prison sentence.

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    Social media comment about others believing an 18-year-old attacker's apology before a life prison sentence.

    The case began on the night of March 17, 2024, when Kayla Rincon-Miller and two friends were walking from a movie theater to a McDonald’s in Cape Coral, Florida.

    According to prosecutors, Stein and Christopher Horner Jr. were driving around in a silver Nissan Pathfinder rented by Stein’s mother while looking for people to rob.

    Investigators said Stein drove past the girls twice before stopping the SUV beside them.

    Moments later, a firearm was fired at close range.

    Kayla was struck in the chest and later passed away at a local hospital.

    Her two friends escaped without physical injuries.

    Judge denying the 18-year-old attacker's last request before life prison sentence.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

    Stein has consistently maintained that he never pulled the trigger and believed they were only planning to steal from parked cars that night.

    Christopher Horne Jr. later accepted a plea agreement, testified against Stein during the trial, and received a 25-year prison sentence.

    Stein’s attorneys argued that he should receive the same sentence, but the court instead imposed life imprisonment plus 45 additional years, per Court TV.

    During the sentence hearing, Kayla’s friends described how her passing changed their lives forever

    18-year-old attacker in court before receiving a life prison sentence for ending a 15-year-old girl's life.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

    Emma Wright described how the case continued affecting her long after the sh*oting.

    “I have been bullied and discouraged,” she said.

    “People tried to blame me and my friend Dejaie for this act of violence.”

    Louann Dejaie also gave an emotional victim impact statement.

    @lawandcrime In a dramatic and highly emotional sentencing hearing, Thomas Stein took the stand to address the court. Stein apologized for his role in the tragic death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller. Before hearing his final fate from the judge, Stein turned to his family in the gallery, broke down, and asked the court if he could hug them one last time. Prosecutors argued Stein took part in the attempted robbery that ended with the teen’s fatal shooting as she walked with friends from a movie theater to a nearby McDonald’s during spring break. #TrueCrime#ThomasStein#LawAndCrime♬ original sound – lawandcrime

    “There are no words that can truly describe the void I wake up with every single day.”

    “It feels like I’m trapped in a coma that I can’t wake up from.”

    “Losing Kayla changed every part of my life.”

    Following Kayla’s passing, a GoFundMe created by family friend Sophia Rickets described the teenager as “a vibrant 15-year-old girl” who “brought joy and light into the lives of her parents.”

    “Her passing has left our family devastated, mourning the loss of this beautiful soul,” the fundraiser read.

    “Good performance but I don’t buy it,” wrote one user

    A comment on social media from Grae saying, This is a genuine apology.. doesn't excuse anything but it is real..., about an 18-year-old attacker's life prison sentence.

    A social media comment from a user with an abstract profile picture, asking, Why people defending him bro, regarding the 18-year-old attacker's prison sentence.

    A comment on social media from adjvc22, stating, i've watched A LOT of trail videos/testimonies/ and sentencing statements. this is the first one where the defendant actually shows remorse, discussing the 18-year-old attacker.

    A social media comment from SC Genton, saying, Good performance but I don't buy it, in response to the 18-year-old attacker's last request.

    A comment from JustMyLife702 on social media, reading, This is an apology. This is remorse. This is accountability. I believe he has hope. God be with him and all people who have suffered, about the 18-year-old attacker's life prison sentence.

    A social media comment praises an 18-year-old attacker for memorizing his speech before a life prison sentence.

    A social media comment suggests giving the 18-year-old attacker a break due to a heartfelt apology before prison sentence.

    A social media comment notes that apologies for an 18-year-old attacker are usually written by lawyers before prison sentence.

    A social media comment describes a statement from an 18-year-old attacker as respectful and accountable before prison sentence.

    A social media comment refers to an 18-year-old attacker as a 'good actor' before his life prison sentence.

    A social media comment 'too late to understand' regarding an 18-year-old attacker's life prison sentence.

    A social media comment 'And yall eating it up too' about an 18-year-old attacker's life prison sentence.

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