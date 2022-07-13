8Kviews
“During The Void”: 18 Illustrations I Made During The Pandemic
8Kviews
The "During the Void" project represents a selection from a series of illustrations created in the period between 2020 and 2021 in several cycles.
Isolation, meditation, revolt, introspection, but also observation of others in several episodes, projects and events. In a surrealist style, I present my diary in the form of hybrid characters and linear colorful organisms.
The photographs used in the backgrounds come from short nature trips and hikes taken during the same period.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | behance.net | talenthouse.com | deviantart.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Sitar & Rock'n'roll
That is Goddess Saraswati of the Hindus. Goddess of knowledge, wisdom, art, learning, speech & music. Wears a white sari, sits on a lotus. Generally shown with four arms holding a book, a water pot, a rosary and a musical instrument called Veena.
When the world and the life you led until yesterday make a complete 360-degree turn, as was the case in March 2020, you have to somehow process it all. During that time, I had a few personal projects: an illustration for the poetry collection 'Revolt to the Grotesque' by Ivan Miljaković, another book cover, as well as illustrations and album designs for music. I felt the need to find inspiration in a way that, unrelated to any specific project, I sporadically illustrated my emotions, experiences, people, and everything I observed... As it all accumulated, I realized that these drawings truly appeared to be part of a 'series,' connected in some way. I started drawing portraits more often, whereas in the past, it had been hybrid creatures: birds, fish, octopuses... Now, the 'scene' revolves around the face, the head, the eyes... I suppose it's because with all the distancing and masks we wore, we could no longer see people's faces. That was exactly what I wanted to focus on.
Moonsters
Beginning
I chose to name this series 'During the Void,' as a nod to the iconic line 'During the war' from the TV series 'Only Fools and Horses,' in which Uncle Albert tells stories about the war. I played around with the words and replaced 'war' with 'void' because we didn't know when we would get through it.
All I See & All I Know (Heart Disk)
Bigz Lives
I see, This used to be a beautiful green area before urban sprawl. How sad.
My drawings reflect various emotions I have experienced: isolation and the search for light in 'Icarus Utopia,' introspection and processing of information in 'All I See and All I Know' and 'Grey Matter,' observation in 'Feeling the Flow,' and the illness itself and my physical sensations in 'Spiritus Occuli.' All this is portrayed in a surrealist style. Having worked on album covers, particularly in the metal and rock genres, for over 10 years, I have developed my style over the years.
Deaden The Ghosts
I have noticed that this style allows viewers to identify with one element of my detailed drawings. It enables deeper reflection, and for me, drawing with many non-realistic details allows me to embed hidden messages. Although these drawings are very dark and may occasionally be shocking, adding vibrant colors allows me to introduce a positive note. My drawings are like life itself; in all the difficult things, one must find light and color.
In my series 'During the Void,' many backgrounds are black, but the color stands out and jumps from the drawing. I hope that each person will find a piece of themselves in my drawings and won't be afraid of their emotions.
LOVE your art style!!!!
Dynamic and interesting work! Nice!
🙏
These are so stunning! I love the art style and the concept. You should be very proud of yourself, Milena!!
Thank U so much!
LOVE your art style!!!!
Dynamic and interesting work! Nice!
🙏
These are so stunning! I love the art style and the concept. You should be very proud of yourself, Milena!!
Thank U so much!