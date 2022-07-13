The "During the Void" project represents a selection from a series of illustrations created in the period between 2020 and 2021 in several cycles.

Isolation, meditation, revolt, introspection, but also observation of others in several episodes, projects and events. In a surrealist style, I present my diary in the form of hybrid characters and linear colorful organisms.

The photographs used in the backgrounds come from short nature trips and hikes taken during the same period.

