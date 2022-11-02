Heads up! This series is going to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling. I created 12 illustrations of animals hugging/cuddling. Hugs are a major part of creating human bonds as well. Giving or receiving a hug makes you feel protected and loved and also keeps us warm during chilly winters. This is also the theme of my calendar for 2023.

These are available for pre-order till the 10th of November.

#1

Hugs That Are Warm Like An Otter And Make You Feel Buoyant

Hugs That Are Warm Like An Otter And Make You Feel Buoyant

Annada Menon
waddles
waddles
5 hours ago

aaa i want to feel buoyant

#2

Let’s Hug 24/7 Like A Koala

Let's Hug 24/7 Like A Koala

Annada Menon
#3

Opossumly Clingy Hugs Are Welcome Too

Opossumly Clingy Hugs Are Welcome Too

Annada Menon
#4

Creating A Strong Bond From A Hug Like A Lemur

Creating A Strong Bond From A Hug Like A Lemur

Annada Menon
#5

Waking Up To A Soft And Feathery Hug

Waking Up To A Soft And Feathery Hug

Annada Menon
waddles
waddles
5 hours ago

I WOULD LOVE TO WAKE UP TO THAT

#6

A Hoot And A Hug In The Moonlight To Show That I Care

A Hoot And A Hug In The Moonlight To Show That I Care

Annada Menon
#7

A Lazy Hug From Mama Panda

A Lazy Hug From Mama Panda

Annada Menon
#8

Huddled Together Like A Rhino’s Hug

Huddled Together Like A Rhino's Hug

Annada Menon
#9

Enveloped In A Protective Hug Like An Elephant

Enveloped In A Protective Hug Like An Elephant

Annada Menon
#10

Warm Hugs Like A Cat For The Winter

Warm Hugs Like A Cat For The Winter

Annada Menon
#11

Selfless And Pure Hugs Like That Of A Dog

Selfless And Pure Hugs Like That Of A Dog

Annada Menon
#12

A Playful Hug To Say 'Always Have Fun In Life'

A Playful Hug To Say 'Always Have Fun In Life'

Annada Menon
#13

Calendar 2023

Calendar 2023

Annada Menon
