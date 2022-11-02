Heads up! This series is going to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling. I created 12 illustrations of animals hugging/cuddling. Hugs are a major part of creating human bonds as well. Giving or receiving a hug makes you feel protected and loved and also keeps us warm during chilly winters. This is also the theme of my calendar for 2023.

These are available for pre-order till the 10th of November.

More info: annadamenon.gumroad.com | Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com | society6.com