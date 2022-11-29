Life has always been the inspiration of Japanese artist Yuuki Nishimura. It is there that he finds the raw material for his work: people. The artist is known not for inventing characters, but for portraying the real lives of ordinary people. People so normal that, if it weren't for the tracing and the ink, they would go unnoticed by all of us.

Yuuki begins each day by spending 50 minutes drawing. His art is priceless memories of the people. By expressing their stories through sensitive artworks, he highlights his subjects' emotions and temperaments as the main subject.

More info: nishimurayuuki.com | Instagram