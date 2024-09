In her 7 years of inking people, tattoo artist Aly Brooke has done countless frog tattoos. Over time, she noticed that her clients were coming to her with the best ideas.

“Fun hats, frogs that look like characters from their favorite shows, whimsical frogs and spooky frogs, you name it. I created Build Your Own Frog to streamline the process and make it easy for my clients to tell me exactly what they want, at a more accessible price!”