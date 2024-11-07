We’ve picked some photos that stood out to us, which you may find amusing , at the very least. Scroll through and maybe have Google ready in case you need more context.

#1 Photographer Martin Le-May Captured This Photo Of A Weasel Riding On The Back Of A Green Woodpecker In Hornchurch, Essex (2015) Share icon

#2 Handmade Marble Sculpture By Chauncey Bradley Ives Named “Undine, Rising From The Fountain” (1880 - 1882) Share icon It’s a marble sculpture of a woman named Undine, as she reaches up towards heaven out of the waters to receive her immortal soul.



She is well proportioned and the fabric which she is draped appears to be wet since it clings so closely to her form. She holds the cloth above her head and as it drapes down from her hands to her head, the marble is sculpted so thin at this juncture, that translucent light can be seen through the carved marble.



#3 Tactical K9 Helmets Provides Cranial Protection For Dogs Working In Human Rescue Operations Share icon The helmet design offers a stable platform for tactical gear such as cameras, lights, and communication electronics, as well as safety accessories such as detachable ear protection and muzzles.



#4 Windows 10 Wallpaper Wasn’t Cgi. The Logo Was Physically Built And Photographed Share icon Microsoft enlisted the help of creative director Bradley G. Munkowitz who assembled a team at a photography studio in San Francisco to shoot images showing the Windows logo created by shining a projector through a pane of glass. The crew used lasers, haze, projectors, flares, and a special camera mapping technique.



#5 Farmers Put Earmuffs On Baby Cows During Winter To Protect Them From Chilling Frostbite Share icon Apparently, it’s common for farmers to clothe their calves with specially designed earmuffs to protect their ears from frostbite. The newborn babes are more susceptible to the cold because of their age and size, so they need a little extra help to stay warm in the winter. And not only are the earmuffs incredibly practical, but they’re absolutely adorable as well.



#6 In Sindh, Pakistan, Spiders Sought Higher Grounds To Find Refuge From Unprecedented Floods Share icon When the 2010 floods hit, submerging more than one-fifth of the country under water, arachnid populations were forced to escape upwards into the trees. As the floodwaters slowly receded, millions of spiders got to work cocooning their new hosts in thick webbing.



The result is otherworldly and begs to question the other unusual and unexpected ways increasing flooding caused by the climate crisis will impact our landscapes.



#7 Peyo The Stallion Often Visits Terminally Ill Patients At The Teaching Hospital In Calais France, He Chooses Which Patients To Visit By Knocking His Hoof Outside The Door Share icon Scientists are studying Peyo's potential ability to detect cancer in humans and reduce a patient's anxiety. ⁠

⁠Additional brain imaging research has indicated that aspects of Peyo's neurological activity may be unique from other horses. ⁠



#8 This Razer Gaming Headset Saved The Life Of 18-Year-Old Gamer Jonathan Gonzalez By Stopping A Stray Bullet That Came Through His Window While He Was Gaming Share icon Razer sent Gonzalez a brand new headset after learning of the incident. (2022).



#9 “Office” (2016) By 16-Year Old Igor And 21-Year-Old Alex Nazarov, Brothers From The Chelyabinsk Region Of Russia Share icon The purpose of the photoshoot is to highlight how draining and overwhelming office life is.



The photo shoot was created over an hour by the two teenager brothers in a swamp outside their village, in a successful bid to win a photography contest.



#10 Bears On Cr*ck Is The Term Given To Bears That Invade People’s Home In Florida And Yes, Bears Are Known To Be “Chill” Share icon Bears are normally shy, retiring animals that have very little desire to interact with humans. Unless they are forced to be around humans to be near a food source, they usually choose to avoid us. They are also solitary by nature preferring to live alone and only interact for breeding.



#11 The Mystery Woman Who Tattooed Drake On Her Forehead (2011) Share icon A true fan will go to extreme lengths to prove their love for their favourite celebrity but while some settle for a copycat hair cut or a cheap imitation dress, one woman went the extra mile to show rapper Drake how much he means to her- by getting the hip hop star’s name tattooed across her forehead.



The mystery woman, who had shaved eyebrows and hair, adding to the dramatic look, visited an LA based tattoo parlor to make her bold statement. She was told by a psychic that if she got the tattoo, Drake would mysteriously marry her.



#12 The Body Structure Of A Beluga Whale Makes It Look Like It Has Legs Share icon The outline of symmetrical bones protruding from their underbellies creates an illusion that probably baffled many sailors in the early days of nautical discovery. When these whales swim, their fat pads are often tensed in order to maintain balance, which causes them to protrude outward and resemble knees.



#13 Penguins’ Mouths Contain Pronounced Growths Called Papillae Which Look Like Sharp Spines Share icon These spines cover the tongue and base, and roof of the mouth. They’re made from relatively soft keratin - the same structure that makes up human nails and hair - and they aren’t especially sharp. The papillae help grip food and direct it into the mouth.



#14 The World’s Loneliest House, Situated On Ellidaey Island, A Remote Island South Of Iceland Share icon Probably an introvert’s dream, this small island is part of Vestmannaeyjar, an archipelago of 15 to 18 islands. Today, the island is deserted, but it was once inhabited by five families



The Five families who lived there relied on fishing, hunting puffins, and raising cattle. By the 1930s, however, the last remaining residents had left the island for good, and it’s been unpopulated ever since.

#15 This Is What The Bottom (Underside) Of A Sawfish Looks Like Share icon The underside of sawfish contain nostrils, gills, and a mouth housing thousands of dome shaped teeth which are used to crush the small species of fish and crabs they prey on

#16 UFC Fighters And Wrestlers Usually Have Enlarged Ears, This Is Called Cauliflower Ear Share icon Cauliflower ear begins when vessels are damaged and the ear becomes swollen due to direct impact to the ear.



It becomes a permanent scar that can grow with continued impact when the fluid is not drained.



Cauliflower ears have been a sign of toughness for a long time. Many Greek statues depict gladiators with cauliflower ears and Romans often represented Hercules as having mangled ears.



#17 In 2013, A Turkish Man Named Ibrahim Yücel Locked His Head In A Cage To Stop Smoking Share icon Reports suggest that Yücel, a resident of Kütahya town, turned to this extreme measure after his father passed away from lung cancer caused by the same habit. Yücel, who had been smoking heavily for over two decades, found it challenging to quit the habit on his own, so he decided to try the extreme measure.



#18 Saying Goodbye To A Species - The World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino, Passed Away In 2018 Share icon The northern white rhino which survived 55 million years and saw ice ages, earthquakes, meteor strikes and was testament to innumerable historical changes on the planet could not survive humans.



The two remaining northern white rhinos, Najin and Fatu, are guarded 24/7 due to the high value and rarity of their species. The guards protect them from poaching and to conserve them for breeding via IVF (in vitro Fertilization) for the species survival.



#19 The Bagworm Moth Caterpillar Is An Exceptional Architect In The Animal Kingdom, They Build Their Houses And Carry It Along With Them Everywhere They Go Share icon Their distinctive cocoons, which look like tiny log cabins, are built by the caterpillar as soon as it hatches using silk. For further protection, they strengthen the silk cocoon by collecting pieces of twigs, leaves, and other plant matter to create these well-camouflaged structures—known as cases.



#20 Butterflies Drink The Tears Of Turtles, Caimans, Alligators And Crocodiles As A Source Of Salt (Sodium) And Other Minerals As A Source Of Nutrition Share icon These animals’ tears are not the only source of salts for butterflies; the insects also readily get salt from animal urine, muddy river banks, puddles, sweaty clothes and sweating people.



#21 This Is What A Flying Fish Look Like Up Close Share icon They propel themselves out of water at speeds more than 56 km/h. Once in the air, their rigid “wings” allow them to glide for up to 200 meters. Their winglike pectoral fins are primarily for gliding.



#22 A Farmer Spraying Milk At Police During The Protest Against The Declining Price Of Milk Outside EU Headquarters (2009) Share icon

#23 In 2020, An Italian Man Walked 450km To Cool Off After He Had An Argument With His Wife Share icon Police spotted the 48-year-old man in Fano and stopped him because it was already 2 am and way past curfew. The man had already walked for a week after leaving his home in Como, which is in the north of Italy near the Swiss border.



“I came here on foot, I didn’t use any transport,” the man said. “Along the way, I met people who offered me food and drink. I’m OK, just a bit tired.”



He averaged 60 kilometers a day during his epic walk.



#24 Unique Graffitis On Fighter Jet - Fighter Jets Are Not Just Symbols Of Air Superiority; They Also Serve As Canvas For Cultural And Religious Expression Share icon Russia and Greece often adorn their fighter jets with Christian paintings that Merge their orthodox Christian faith with military strength.



They believe these paintings serve as spiritual protection against various enemies. While the Japanese use their F-15 (7-10) fighter jets as canvas for cultural expression, thereby merging military strength with their culture and heritage.



#25 The Men In This Family “Sarkar Family” In Bangladesh Posses No Fingerprints Share icon Because of this condition, it’s impossible for them to obtain national ID cards, driver’s licenses and passports.



To buy sim, the men have to use their mother or spouse’s line since they couldn’t buy/register their own.



They have a rare genetic mutation called Adermatoglyphia, which only affects a small number of people (mostly men in the family) which causes them to lack unique lines and ridges that one with fingerprints has.



#26 Photographer Scott Taylor Accidentally Captured An ‘Angry Bird’ In Real Life Share icon The photographer was taking pictures of colorful birds at his parents’ backyard when he noticed a cardinal at the feeder, His camera captured a moment in which the cardinal’s wings are tucked tightly into its body, making the bird look like a fluffy red ball floating in midair.



#27 Images Of Men Taken While Waiting For Their Partners In The Shopping Mall Share icon

#28 A University Of Waterloo Engineering Student’s 1st Year Versus 2nd Year ID Share icon

#29 Passenger Trains In The United States vs. Europe Share icon

#30 A Tiger’s Tongue Is So Coarse, It Can Lick Flesh Down To The Bone Share icon A tiger’s tongue has small, sharp, thorn-like protuberances called “papillae”. Papillae are small, hard, hooked bumps that cover the entire tongue of the tiger. These papillae make the tongue so rugged and rough, if a tiger licks you a couple of times, it may scrape off your skin and lead to bleeding. It also helps tigers to tear the flesh and feathers off their prey’s body. Also, the more a tiger rolls up its tongue, the sharper is the lick.



#31 The Gap Between Usain Bolt And Other Runners When He Broke The World Record For 100m With A Record Time Of 9.69 At The Beijing Olympics In 2008 Share icon He even slowed down and celebrated before crossing the finish line.



The win saw various scientists trying to predict his time had he run full throttle all the way to the finish line.

#32 In Some Places In Denmark, Being Unmarried When You Turn 25 Gives People Social License To Pelt You With Cinnamon Share icon However, if you think that’s bad, wait until you turn 30. If you’re still unmarried, the spice is upgraded from cinnamon to pepper

#33 Olympic Divers’ Faces Before Hitting Water Share icon

#34 Rabbits Fighting Midair Captured By Photographers Takayuki And Mora Nakamura, Who Live In Kumamoto, On The Island Of Kyushu,japan Share icon The professional photographers known as uta on X app, expertly captured a series of photographs that feature an epic rabbit battle. They compared the moment to a scene right out of the popular fighting anime and manga series.



The pictures show the two bunnies suspended midair as they execute aerial punches, kicks, and flips against their opponents. From the looks of the exchange, one rabbit seems to emerge the clear victor after landing what appears to have been an impressive side kick. And the snapshots couldn’t have been more perfectly timed to immortalize the energetic exchange.



#35 Crawford Notch In New Hampshire. An 1839 Painting By Thomas Cole vs. A 2018 Photo Share icon The painting by Cole is titled “A View of the Mountain Pass Called the Notch of the White Mountains (Crawford Notch)”, 1839.



Cole was a Romantic landscape painter who emigrated from England at the age of 17, inspired a generation of American landscape painters known as the Hudson River School. Settling in the Catskill Mountains of New York, Cole strove to “represent the majesty of the American wilderness, symbolic of the country’s pioneering history”.



#36 In Shandong China, A Mentally Challenged Farmer Built This 7-Story Building With His Bare Hands With The Aim Of Having Him And His Deceased Brothers Live Together, Despite Being Told Repeatedly By Villagers His Brothers Had Long Passed Away Share icon He spent 10 years building the house.



The building was constructed by Chinese farmer Hu Guangzhou, 55, to house his brothers, whom – if the villagers’ reports are to be believed – passed away a decade ago. Hu allegedly insists his brothers are still alive and will one day return to live in the home.



Crafted from a resourceful mixture of wood, stones, bricks and clay, the home has taken 10 years to construct and now stands at a staggering seven floors.



#37 A Company Called ‘Horse Kicks’ Now Make Sneakers For Horses. The Company Is Trying To Bring Street Style To The Equestrian World Share icon The company’s goal is not only to make footwear for horses but also to make them sneakerheads. The company is trying to bring street style to the equestrian world — by making custom designed, high-end sneakers for that special stud in your life.



Their line includes hoof-sized versions of classic kicks, such as Air Jordans and Yeezys, for about $1,200 per shoe



#38 Artist Heather Dewey-Haborg Recreates People’s Faces From The Human DNA She Finds On Various Objects Tossed Away In The Streets Share icon For Heather @hdeweyh , a piece of old chewing gum or a cigarette butt has the potential of turning into a 3D model of someone who used it and didn’t bother to look for a trash bin.



The point of the project, called Stranger Visions, was to look at ‘genetic surveillance’ and its intersection with the politics of race.



#39 In 2008, Frank Bourassa, A Car Mechanic, Decided He Would Single-Handedly Make His Own Money Instead Of Working For It Share icon He dedicated the next year and a half to learning how to manufacture American bills, by himself.



He was able source the paper from a German paper company, and initially told them he wanted to print bonds, but gradually asked for small modifications to the design until he had Andrew Jackson’s face and a small security strip reading “USA TWENTY”. The company complied and he received the custom bills, set up a print shop (location still unknown), and printed $250 million dollars himself.



Frank sold $50 million worth of his bills, got busted, and got let off with no jail time by surrendering the remaining $200 million counterfeit bills. He remains one of the greatest counterfeiters of all time



#40 Striped Mackerel Are Filter Feeders Opening Their Cavernous Mouths As They Swim And Sieving Zooplankton From The Water With Their Gill Rakers Acting Like A Net Share icon

#41 This Is The X-Ray Of Keith Martin, A 900 Pound Man Who Featured In A Channel 5 Documentary Titled “70 Stone And Almost Dead” Share icon Extract from the doc - “Keith weighs 70 stone and has not left his home in 11 years, or moved from his bed in two. Too big to walk, wash or even go to the toilet, Keith is desperate to gain independence.



After being bed-bound for two years, Keith must now begin a tough eight-month programme of dieting and physiotherapy. Although he manages to lose over 20 stone, he fails in his attempt to stand.”



#42 3000-Year-Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Recently Dug Up In Germany (June 2023) Share icon 3000-year-old perfectly preserved sword recently dug up in Germany (june 2023)



One of the greatest finds in recent archeology. Found while excavating a gravesite in the southern bavarian town of nördlingen. the weapon barely shows its age. it has remained so well-preserved that it "almost still shines."



#43 Engraved Zippo Lighters Carried By American Soldiers In Vietnam In World War II Share icon In World War II, the Zippo was the soldier’s friend, providing dependability for fire whether lighting a cigarette or explosives.



During the Vietnam War, the Zippo served the same utilitarian purpose, but was often personalized for soldiers by local street vendors in villages. GI’s could choose from any number of preset graphics and words, or they could design or write their own.



#44 Pinch Hold Coffee Mug Designed For Rock Climbers To Help Them Improve Their Pinch Grip Share icon

#45 “Toy Stories” By Gabriele Galimberti. Through His Lens, Galimberti Shows That Toys Not Only Provide Entertainment But Also Serve As A Reflection Of A Child’s Background, Family, And Culture Share icon He @gabrielegalimbertiphoto noticed that the children from richer countries were more possessive of their toys, while kids from poorer countries were more inclined to play with their friends outside.



Regardless of their background, all children ascribe similar functions to their toys, with many believing that their toys can protect them from dangers at night. Galimberti’s project is a reminder that despite the differences in culture and upbringing, the love of play and imagination is universal among children.



#46 This Is A Mitsuoka Bubu 501. Perhaps One Of The Wackiest Cars, That Were Quite Popular Within Japan In The 80's Share icon

#47 The 20-Inch Humongous Neck Of 18-Year Old Mike Tyson Share icon One of the more understated things Mike Tyson is known for is his more-than-average-sized neck. Tyson, as an 18-year-old, inserted a lot of emphasis on the importance of neck workouts. Amassing a length of 20 inches, ‘Iron’ Mike’s neck was significantly bigger than any heavyweight boxer at the time.



Tyson’s justification for his 20-inch neck was needing the ability to take a punch. The thicker the neck is, the tougher the endurance for pain is when hit by 10-oz boxing gloves. Current professional boxers like Anthony Joshua can be seen strengthening their necks to gain what Tyson has but has come nowhere near that level.



#48 Rejected California License Plates Applications Share icon Official DMV policy often reject “any personalized license plate configuration that [carries] connotations offensive to good taste and decency.”



The rejected plate applications usually involve wordplay, potential negative connotations, or interpretations that differ between the applicant and the DMV.

#49 Zabit Magomedsharipov, The Man Who Left The Ufc To Find Peace In Nature Share icon Zabit Magomedsharipov, recognized for his UFC career and holding an 18-1-0 record,demonstrated a wide array of fighting skills and an outstanding win-loss ratio.



His absence from UFC matches since 2019 has sparked speculation about a potential break or departure from the sport, hinting at personal reasons or career reevaluation. There have been suggestions linking his time away to a deeper connection with his Islamic faith, possibly seeking tranquility in nature.



#50 “Too Much Love” - A Photoseries By Katja Kemnitz That Shows How Kids Overuse Toys Share icon The series features combined images of the toys when new and after being loved and used.



This excellent series by the German photographer @katjakemnitz, who inspired by her daughter, decided to document the lives of children’s plushies by photographing them before and after dozens of hours of hugs, kisses, wear and tear.



#51 WW2 Era Rain Capes Share icon

#52 “Plant Machete” - Live Plant Controlling A Machete Using A Robotic Arm Share icon This installation enables a live plant to control a machete. plant machete has a control system that reads and utilizes the electrical signals found in a philodendron plant. The system uses a micro-controller connected to the plant to read varying resistance data across the plant’s leaves. Using custom software, these signals are mapped in real-time to the movements of the joints of an industrial robot holding a machete. In this way, the movements of the machete are determined based on inputs from the plant. Essentially the plant is the brain of the robot controlling the machete determining how it swings, jabs, slices and interacts in space.



#53 Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares Prior To The Release Of Autocad In 1982 Share icon Prior to the release of AutoCAD in 1982, engineering drawings were all done by hand using different grade pencils, erasers, T-squares and set squares.



Even after all the manual labor, if a change was required, the engineers and toolmakers had to start from scratch and make the sketches all over again.



#54 The Real Peaky Blinders, 1910 Share icon The Peak Blinders were a street g#ng active in Birmingham, England, from the 1890s to the 1920s. They consisted of men from lower social classes who fought, gambled and evaded their way to the top of the gang hierarchy in the English West Midlands. The PB specialised in robbery, violence, racketeering, and controlled gambling. At their peak, the gang had about 50,000 members, though this number fluctuated as alliances often changed or were cut off depending on their relationships with the PB. Some members were as young as 12. The name "Peaky Blinders" has several possible origins. The gang wore flat peak caps, and they would sew razor blades into the front of them, which acted as a concealed weapon. This dangerous piece of headwear would attack enemies by either headbutting them in the eves or by taking off the cap and slashing their foreheads, which led to the blood blinding them. The other origin of the same comes from the fact that members of the PB would sneak up behind people they would rob and pull down their hats over their faces, so they couldn't see the g#ng members who stole from them. The PB has made a very popular reappearance with the highly successful show under the same name



