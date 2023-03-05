We have gathered some of the most impressive photographs shared by the account. Scroll down for the images and feel free to browse this list of historical pics or this one , if you’d like to see more.

“A picture is worth a thousand words”—a phrase most of us have heard before. And for a reason. Photographs can capture loads of information in just a split second and immortalize it for years to come. By freezing moments, photographers enable us to travel to places and times we’ve never witnessed ourselves. They allow us to see the world exactly as it was, whether it was yesterday or a hundred years ago.

#1 1959. A Young French Girl Poses With Glee As She Cradles Her Cat

#2 Anna Coleman Ladd Was An American Sculptor Who Is Best Known For Her Work Creating Prosthetic Masks For Soldiers Who Were Disfigured During World War I Ladd, Who Was Born In 1878 And Died In 1939, Worked With A Team Of Assistants At The American Red Cross In Paris To Create The Masks, Which Were Made Of Copper And Other Materials And Were Designed To Be Worn Over The Soldiers' Faces In Order To Restore Some Of Their Appearance And Self-Confidence. The Masks Were Highly Realistic And Were Often Painted To Match The Soldiers' Skin Tones. Ladd's Work Was Praised For Its Artistic And Technical Skill, As Well As For Its Humanitarian Purpose



#3 1961. East German Soldier Ignores Orders To Let No One Pass By Helping A Young Boy Cross The Newly Built Berlin Wall, To Reunite With His Family

#4 Grand Central Terminal In New York City, C. 1954

#5 The Kiss Of Life. 1967 Utility Lineman Jimmy D. Thompson Giving Mouth-To-Mouth Resuscitation To Fellow Worker Randall G. Champion, After Champion Was Knocked Unconscious By An Electric Shock. Because Of Thompson's Intervention, Champion Survived And Lived Until 2002. Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photograph By Rocco Morabito



#6 1894. Archaeologists And Workers Pose In Front Of The Near-Perfectly Preserved And Still-Upright Statue Of Antinous, Unearthed Near The Temple Of Apollo In The Sanctuary At Delphi, Greece

#7 Members Of The Red Warriors – A French Youth Anti-Fascist Street Gang That Used Violent Force To Combat The Surge Of Neo-Nazi Violence From France In The Mid To Late 1980s The Red Warriors Often Acted As Security For Punk Shows And Left-Wing Activist Groups, Who Were Often Targeted With Violence By White Power Skinheads. Over Time, The Red Warriors, And Other Youth Gangs With Similar Goals, Became Well-Known In France For Their Confrontational Methods For Resisting Fascists



#8 Great Blizzard Of 1888, New York City

#9 C. 1911. Mexican Revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, Cuernavaca, Mexico

#10 C. 1930s. A Turkish Fisherman Returns With His Booty

#11 1936. The New York Central Railroad Streamliner 'Mercury' Passes Through Syracuse City Hall

#12 1945. Boys Hanging On A Full Train After The Liberation Of Holland. Photography By Menno Huizinga

#13 1972. A Burning Wall Crumbles Down, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo By A. Abbas

#14 1966. Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach And Lee Van Cleef On Location For The Climactic Finale At Sad Hill Cemetery During The Filming Of The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

#15 September 11, 2001

#16 C. 1910. Native American Blackfoot Warriors At Glacier National Park, On The Shore Of St. Mary Lake, Montana. Photo By Roland W. Reed

#17 Hong Kong, 1950s-60s By Fan Ho

#18 1970s. Girl Licking Ice Cream And Playing With The Tip Of The Gun’s Bayonet To Elicit A Reaction From A Royal Guard Outside Stockholm Palace, Stockholm, Sweden

#19 1967. Kangaroo Hits A Photographer For Trying To Photograph Him, England. Photo By Voller Ernst

#20 1910. Paris Motor Show At The Grand Palais In Paris

#21 1954. Marilyn Monroe On Stage Performing For Thousands Of American Troops In Korea

#22 C. 1860s. Studio Portraits Of Samurai Warriors

#23 1839. The Oldest Known Photographic Portrait Of A Human In The USA, Taken As Self-Image By Photography Pioneer Robert Cornelius. He Had To Remain Motionless For 10 To 15 Minutes To Capture The Photograph

#24 1954. A Young Boy Carrying Two Bottles Of Wine Under His Arms, Rue Mouffetard, Paris. Photo By Henri Cartier-Bresson

#25 1958. Jimmy Armstrong Aka The Dwarf Clown At Clyde Beatty Circus In Palisades, New Jersey. From Photographer Bruce Davidson’s Series ‘Circus’ “He Was Standing Alone Outside The Tent Smoking A Cigarette,” Davidson Upon Seeing Armstrong For The First Time. Dressed In A Tux And A Top Hat He Held A Small Bouquet Of Paper Flowers, And “Stood There Pensively In The Privacy Of His Inner Thoughts.” “He Seemed To Know That It Was The Inner Moment I Was Drawn To And Not His Clown Face Or Physical Appearance. We Became Friends, Although We Seldom Spoke To One Another.” “I Found Something In Jimmy That Was More Than Loneliness, It Was A Story About Surviving" - Bruce Davidson



#26 1920s. Racetrack On The Rooftop Of Fiat’s Lingotto Factory In Turin, Italy

#27 C. 1918. Inside A German Ub-110 Submarine

#28 1954. Cats Stand Up On Their Hind Legs To Catch Squirts Of Milk During Milking At A Dairy Farm. Photo By Nat Farbman

#29 1945. 10-Year-Old Stoic Japanese Boy Standing At Attention Having Brought His Dead Younger Brother To A Cremation Pyre, Nagasaki Years Later, Joe O’donnell, The American Photojournalist Who Took This Photo, Spoke To A Japanese Interviewer About This Photograph: “I Saw A Boy About Ten Years Old Walking By. He Was Carrying A Baby On His Back. In Those Days In Japan, We Often Saw Children Playing With Their Little Brothers Or Sisters On Their Backs, But This Boy Was Clearly Different. I Could See That He Had Come To This Place For A Serious Reason. He Was Wearing No Shoes. His Face Was Hard. The Little Head Was Tipped Back As If The Baby Were Fast Asleep. The Boy Stood There For Five Or Ten Minutes. The Men In White Masks Walked Over To Him And Quietly Began To Take Off The Rope That Was Holding The Baby. That Is When I Saw That The Baby Was Already Dead. The Men Held The Body By The Hands And Feet And Placed It On The Fire. The Boy Stood There Straight Without Moving, Watching The Flames. He Was Biting His Lower Lip So Hard That It Shone With Blood. The Flame Burned Low Like The Sun Going Down. The Boy Turned Around And Walked Silently Away.”



#30 C. 1910. Child Miners Photographed By Lewis Hine. Hine’s Photographs Were Instrumental In Bringing About The Passage Of The First Child Labor Laws In The United States

#31 Beatles Fans In 1964 And 2013. Ringo Starr Took The Top Photo From Car Window, After The High School Friends Skipped School To See The Beatles During Their First Trip To The Us In 1964

#32 1957. A Teen Girl At An Elvis Presley Concert At The Philadelphia Arena In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

#33 1931. German Photographer Willi Ruge Took This Photograph Seconds Before Landing During His Seven-Minute Parachute Jump From An Airplane Over Berlin

#34 Graffiti On Troops’ Helmets During The Vietnam War

#35 C. 1970s. A Math Teacher At Dana Hills High School In Southern California Explaining The Physics Of Surfing

#36 Vivian Maier Was A Full-Time Nanny Who Worked For Different Families In The 1950s And 1960s, Mainly In Chicago And New York, But She Also Happened To Be A Photographer By Hobby She Took More Than 150,000 Photographs During Her Lifetime, Primarily Of The People And Architecture Of Chicago, New York City, And Los Angeles, But She Kept Those Photographs To Herself. Her Work Was Only Discovered Because She Fell Behind On Payments For Storage Lockers She Rented In A Chicago Warehouse, Which Were Crammed With Negatives, Boxes Of Slides And More Than 1,000 Rolls Of Unprocessed Film. When These Possessions Were Sold Off At Auction In 2007, John Maloof, A Real-Estate Agent, Bought Most Of It For Less Than $400 And Began Posting Her Photographs Online. These Photos Went Viral And Would Ultimately Make Maier Famous. But The Fame Came Too Late For Maier To Appreciate: She Died In 2009, Aged 83, Penniless And Alone. “I’m The Mystery Woman” Vivian Maier Once Told The Children In Her Care



#37 1920s. Traditional Rwandan Hairstyle Of Amasunzu Amasunzu Hairstyle Is Traditionally Worn By Rwandan Men And Unmarried Women, With The Hair Styled Into Crests, Often Decorated With Beads And Cowrie Shells. It Is Frequently Described As Crescent-Shaped. The Style Is Associated With The Rwandan People's Cultural Identity And Has Been Passed Down Through Generations



#38 1975. John Cleese On The Set Of Monty Python And The Holy Grail

#39 1930s. A Chinese Buddhist Monk Walking On A Chain Bridge At Jiangyou Figure Hill Temple In China

#40 1976. Soviet Explorer, Nikolai Machulyak, Feeding A Polar Bear And Her Cubs With Condensed Milk And Meat, Near Cape Schmidt Off The Coast Of The Chukchi Sea

#41 1930. Worker Smoking Cigarette And Carrying Bag Across Shoulders Pauses In The Middle Of Steel Beam High Above City Streets, During Construction Of The Manhattan Company Building At 40 Wall Street, New York City. Photo By Arthur Gerlach

#42 1961. Audition For A Black Cat Role In A Low-Budget Hollywood Horror Movie More Than 150 Cats Showed Up For The Audition. The Lead Role Was Filled By A Professionally Trained Black Cat. Additionally, Seven More Cats Were Chosen For Publicity Based On How “Mean” The Look In Their Eyes Was. Photography By Ralph Crane



#43 1928. A War Veteran Sells Matches On The Street In Canterbury, Kent, England. Photo By Clifton R. Adams

#44 Powerhouse Mechanic, 1924, By Lewis Hine

#45 1939, Oregon. An Unemployed Lumber Worker With His Wife. Photo By Dorothea Lange

#46 1932. Sailing Ship S.v. Penang In Millwall Docks, London, Towers Above The Poverty Of The Surrounding Housing

#47 C. 1917. Frozen Fountain, Washington Boulevard, Detroit

#48 1909, Wakefield, Massachusetts. Young Members Of The Payro Family Being “Photographed” By Their Cat. Photo By Joseph C. Payro

#49 1938. Coal Miner's Child Using A Hole In The Door To Enter A Bedroom With A Smoking Pipe In One Hand And A Gun In The Other In Bertha Hill, West Virginia. Photo By Marion Post Wolcott

#50 1970s. Female Ira Fighter In West Belfast With An Ar18 Assault Rifle. Photo By Colman Doyle

#51 1940s. New Year's Hangovers, New York

#52 1969. Photographs Showing A Nasa-Funded Research Of A Cat Demonstrating Its Natural Ability Of Physically Rotating Its Body In Mid-Air To Right Itself When Falling, And An Astronaut Training To Replicate The Feline Motion To Develop The Ability To Right His Body In Zero Gravity. Photography By Ralph Crane

#53 1985. 18-Year-Old Mike Tyson And His Trainer, Cus D'amato, Before His First Professional Fight Against Hector Mercedes. The Fight Lasted 1 Minute And 47 Seconds, With Tyson Defeating Hector Mercedes Via First-Round Tko. Photo By Ken Regan

#54 1980s. Vintage Band Publicity Photos

#55 1941. An Unauthorized Photo Of Joseph Stalin, Taken Inside The Kremlin At The Very Moment He Was Informed That The Germans Were About To Take Kiev, Beginning Their Invasion Of The Soviet Union The Photographer Was Ordered To Destroy This Photograph But He Secretly Defied These Orders And Instead Saved It



#56 Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022)

#57 1889. A Blind Man Carrying A Paralyzed Man With Dwarfism In Damascus, Syria. Photo By Italian Photographer Tancrède Dumas

#58 1911. The Wreck Of The Arden Craig Off The Isles Of Scilly, West Of Cornwall. Photo By Francis James Mortimer

#59 Kearny Street, San Francisco, 1952, By Fred Lyon

#60 1978. Tim Allen’s Mugshot After He Was Arrested At The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport For Possession Of Over 650 Grams (1.43 Lb) Of Cocaine He Later Pleaded Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges And Provided The Names Of Other Dealers In Exchange For A Sentence Of 3 To 7 Years Rather Than A Possible Life Imprisonment. He Was Paroled In 1981, After Serving 2 Years And 4 Months In Prison



#61 C. 1929. A Little Girl Hands Lilies To A Police Officer On Duty At The Porte Saint-Denis In Paris

#62 1923. Pierre Labric Rides His Bicycle Down The Stairs Of The Eiffel Tower. He Won A Bet, But Was Arrested By The Police