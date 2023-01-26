Pictures hold something truly special—a speck of time that once was and shall never be again. They’re the closest thing we have to a time machine, allowing us to glimpse through a window of film and into the past. 

Although technology has come leaps and bounds since the very first photograph, and we’ve gotten used to its magic, it still feels like a pirate treasure to come across old pictures from a time not-too-long-ago. From close families, to celebrities, there’s something for everyone, and the Facebook group called “Historical Pictures” is just the hub of it all. 

Today, we’ll be featuring some of the photos the members of the group have shared, and hope that it’ll tickle your fancy to go dig out your own photo albums. So, dear readers, I invite you to look at this photograph (brownie points if you read that in Nickelback), well a couple dozen of them, upvote your faves, leave some comments, and have a good time!

If you’re craving another Bored Panda article that’s similar to this, I got you covered: here’s one and here’s another. Now let’s get into it! 

#1

#2

Three Young Ladies Posing With A Friend, 1930

Three Young Ladies Posing With A Friend, 1930

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Good pup. Bet dad is laughing like he is a comic genius.

#3

Sophia Loren, Circa 1955

Sophia Loren, Circa 1955

#4

Richard Lasher Was On His Way To Ride His Dirt Bike When Mt. St. Helens Erupted In Front Of Him (1980)

Richard Lasher Was On His Way To Ride His Dirt Bike When Mt. St. Helens Erupted In Front Of Him (1980)

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Looks like the end of the world.

#5

Cheryl Browne, First African-American Contestant For The Title Of Miss America In 1971

Cheryl Browne, First African-American Contestant For The Title Of Miss America In 1971

Cheryl Adrienne Browne was born in New York City in 1950 and studied dance at LaGuardia High School in Manhattan. After high school, she moved to Decorah, Iowa to study dance at Luther College. After winning the Miss Decorah contest, on June 13, 1970, she beat 19 white contestants to win Miss Iowa, making her eligible to compete for the 1971 Miss America crown.

Cheryl became the first black woman to compete for the Miss America title, the first African American contestant to make it to the final, even though competition rule number seven, instituted during the 1930s, which read: “Contestants must be of good health and of the white race,” had been abolished 30 years before in 1940.

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is very pretty. Cute nose.

4
4points
reply
#6

"I'd Rather Eat Pasta And Drink Wine Than Be A Size 0." ~Sophia Loren, 1965

"I'd Rather Eat Pasta And Drink Wine Than Be A Size 0." ~Sophia Loren, 1965

#7

Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married, London, Nov 4, 1940

Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married, London, Nov 4, 1940

Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
My father grew up in Kent and recalls spitfires over his head in the 1940era

#8

This Innuit Girl Descending Into Her Home, An Ice Igloo

This Innuit Girl Descending Into Her Home, An Ice Igloo

This powerful image transcends time, and continues to go viral over 70 years later.

Helen Konek is 91 years old now. But she was 17 when photographer Richard Harrington asked to take images of her family near Arviat, Nunavut. This one is in the massive igloo her father Pipqanaaq built.

Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Cool. There really is something compelling about her.

#9

Fun Before The Internet, 1960s

Fun Before The Internet, 1960s

Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
The kid at the top of the rail looks like they are away to have a bad time very soon.

#10

First Nations Husband And Wife, (A. Ross, 1886)

First Nations Husband And Wife, (A. Ross, 1886)

#11

Camberley Kate, And Her Stray Dogs In England. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime. (1962)

Camberley Kate, And Her Stray Dogs In England. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime. (1962)

#12

My Sweet Sixteen Self. I Will Be Eighty In February 2023

My Sweet Sixteen Self. I Will Be Eighty In February 2023

Camilore
Camilore
Like a doll! So beautiful and graceful!

#13

Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912

Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912

Camilore
Camilore
Different types of trauma

#14

John Lennon And Yoko Ono Waiting For The Maid To Make The Bed So They Can Continue Protesting Against The System 1969

John Lennon And Yoko Ono Waiting For The Maid To Make The Bed So They Can Continue Protesting Against The System 1969

#15

My Grandmother From 1947

My Grandmother From 1947

#16

Christmas Dinner, 1936. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie

Christmas Dinner, 1936. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
This sounds like the day before payday when I was a kid. Who am I kidding this is still the day before payday😔

#17

Nora Washington With A Catfish She Caught With A Cane Pole, No Less In The Colorado River, Bastrop, Texas 1950s

Nora Washington With A Catfish She Caught With A Cane Pole, No Less In The Colorado River, Bastrop, Texas 1950s

#18

The Champion Watermelon Eater At The 4th Of July Celebration In Brooklyn, 1935

The Champion Watermelon Eater At The 4th Of July Celebration In Brooklyn, 1935

#19

An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925

An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925

#20

A Young Woman Posing For A Studio Portrait, Kentucky, 1890-1910

A Young Woman Posing For A Studio Portrait, Kentucky, 1890-1910

#21

Little Twins With Their Dog On Porch

Little Twins With Their Dog On Porch

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Looks like my brother from another mother Jimi Thunder (Kelpie X). Hes not my pet he's my mate lol

#22

Mother And Son, Ireland, 1890

Mother And Son, Ireland, 1890

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Mary, 41 and her son Cecil, 18.

#23

Portrait Of A Young Grumpy Girl From The 1850s

Portrait Of A Young Grumpy Girl From The 1850s

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
"Datty I do not appwove!"

#24

Cicely Tyson And James Earl Jones

Cicely Tyson And James Earl Jones

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Wow, how magnificent is she?

#25

Bedouin Couple In Front Of Their Tent, Adwan Tribe. 1898. (Colorized By Frédéric Duriez)

Bedouin Couple In Front Of Their Tent, Adwan Tribe. 1898. (Colorized By Frédéric Duriez)

Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
More colorfully dressed then expected.

#26

Irish Seaman And Antarctic Explorer Thomas Crean Photographed In 1915 Aboard The Endurance In Antarctica During The Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition Of 1914–1917 LED By Ernest Shackleton

Irish Seaman And Antarctic Explorer Thomas Crean Photographed In 1915 Aboard The Endurance In Antarctica During The Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition Of 1914–1917 LED By Ernest Shackleton

The Endurance was trapped in ice for 492 days and sank, so the 28-man crew had to use lifeboats to reach the uninhabited Elephant Island. Crean was one of 6 members of the crew to make the 800 miles (1300 km) journey from Elephant Island to South Georgia in the small-boat James Caird to seek rescue for the rest of the crew. Once they reached South Georgia after 17 days at sea, 3 of the men, including Tom Crean, trekked across the island to a whaling station on the north side of South Georgia. There they were able to organize rescue efforts for the 3 men left on the south of the island and the remaining crew on Elephant Island. The entire crew of the Endurance returned home without loss of life.

Colin Matthews
Colin Matthews
The mast from one of his ships is in a park in lyttelton chch nz

#27

Happy New Year 1907

Happy New Year 1907

#28

Statue Of Liberty Towering Over Paris Just Before It Was Disassembled And Shipped To New York, 1886

Statue Of Liberty Towering Over Paris Just Before It Was Disassembled And Shipped To New York, 1886

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Looks like it’s made of chocolate.

#29

Women Grocery Shopping In The 1960s

Women Grocery Shopping In The 1960s

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
So serious, these ladies are NOT f*****g around

#30

Soldier Coming Home To His Daughter After WWII, 1945

Soldier Coming Home To His Daughter After WWII, 1945

#31

A Roman Toddler's Footprint In A Red Clay Tile, Imprinted As It Was Drying ~2000 Years Ago

A Roman Toddler's Footprint In A Red Clay Tile, Imprinted As It Was Drying ~2000 Years Ago

#32

Unpacking Mona Lisa After The End Of World War II In 1945

Unpacking Mona Lisa After The End Of World War II In 1945

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
And to think a teenaged turtle painted that masterpiece.

#33

This Boy And His Dog Were Photographed By Photographer J. E. Williams In New Athens, Ohio In The Late 1890s-Early 1900s

This Boy And His Dog Were Photographed By Photographer J. E. Williams In New Athens, Ohio In The Late 1890s-Early 1900s

This was another one that was cracked but the damage wan’t in critical areas and I was able to clone some image from the photo taken at the same time. From my glass negative collection

Agnes Jekyll
Agnes Jekyll
beautiful photograph. Great restoration

#34

London, England In 1890

London, England In 1890

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
The ship in the back drop looks fake.

#35

A Little Boy And His Mom

A Little Boy And His Mom

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
The little guy is not happy!

#36

A Group Of ‘Victorian Street Urchins’ Taken In Birmingham, England Circa 1898



#37

“Girls In The Windows”

“Girls In The Windows”

In 1960, photojournalist Ormond Gigli assembled 43 women, dressed them in refined, colorful garb, and situated them in 41 windows across the facade of the classic New York City brownstones. Years later, the image ended up being his most famous artwork.

#38

#39

Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, New York, 1911

Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, New York, 1911

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
How far would we have come if the motor industry kept developing electric motors over the combustion engine?

#40

A Coal Mining Dad With His Children, 1945

A Coal Mining Dad With His Children, 1945

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
He looks like he is a scientist or a geologist in a pixar movie.

#41

Silent Film Actress, Delores Costello, Drew Barrymore's Grandmother, 1928

Silent Film Actress, Delores Costello, Drew Barrymore's Grandmother, 1928

#42

Portrait Of Lillian, Cora And Luvenia Ward. Taken In Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900

Portrait Of Lillian, Cora And Luvenia Ward. Taken In Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900

#43

This Is Economy Class Seating On Pan Am 747 In The ‘60’s

This Is Economy Class Seating On Pan Am 747 In The ‘60’s

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Jesus. So much room to bad the airlines got so damn greedy

#44

The Baby In This Picture Is My Grandmother Born In 1893. Along With My Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother And Great Great Great Grandmother

The Baby In This Picture Is My Grandmother Born In 1893. Along With My Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother And Great Great Great Grandmother

#45

My Grandparents, Poland 1952

My Grandparents, Poland 1952

#46

Dolly Parton In The Late 60's

Dolly Parton In The Late 60's

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
God she is beautiful. Still is but until I see these old pics I forget how beautiful she was in her day.

#47

Home Prices In 1950s

Home Prices In 1950s

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
What can you say but wow. Even in 1950s money a house was affordable.

#48

Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937

Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937

#49

A Photo Of My Grandfather, Clyde Hensley, Lived Deep In The Appalachian Mountains Of Western North Carolina

A Photo Of My Grandfather, Clyde Hensley, Lived Deep In The Appalachian Mountains Of Western North Carolina

Lived off the land, kept bees, grew tobacco, dried it, twisted it, made molasses. You name it.

I always knew him as happy and content. For no special reason.

True Grit.

1912-2002

#50

Lucille Ball. A Timeless Beauty

Lucille Ball. A Timeless Beauty

#51

An American Mother And Daughter Hold The American Flag In The Early 1900’s

An American Mother And Daughter Hold The American Flag In The Early 1900’s

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
That baby is trying to read my inner most desires to use against me I swear

#52

Little Girl Tending To The Care Of Her Dolls. Early 20th Century Glass Negative

Little Girl Tending To The Care Of Her Dolls. Early 20th Century Glass Negative

#53

Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s

Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s

#54

John Adams Was Born In 1745. He Was The Earliest Born Human To Have Been Photographed. A Shoemaker, He Died In 1849, Aged 104

John Adams Was Born In 1745. He Was The Earliest Born Human To Have Been Photographed. A Shoemaker, He Died In 1849, Aged 104

#55

The Hoover Dam Under Construction In 1934

The Hoover Dam Under Construction In 1934

#56

A Casual Portrait Of A Woman Smiling, 1880

A Casual Portrait Of A Woman Smiling, 1880

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
"Martha! You've ruined the shot. Now put your hands in your lap, sit up straight, and FROWN!"

#57

Rolling Stones Concert At Jfk Stadium In 1978.... Something Bands These Days Have Never Been Able To Duplicate

Rolling Stones Concert At Jfk Stadium In 1978.... Something Bands These Days Have Never Been Able To Duplicate

#58

Ron Howard's Wedding To His (Still) Wife Cheryl In 1975--With Henry Winkler

Ron Howard's Wedding To His (Still) Wife Cheryl In 1975--With Henry Winkler

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
love the baby blue tux with the BIG lapels!

#59

Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

Even The Window Cleaners Wore Suits 100 Years Ago

GoddessOfChaos
GoddessOfChaos
Because there wasn’t much else to wear?

#60

This Is Jim Thorpe. Look Closely At The Photo, You Can See That He's Wearing Different Socks And Shoes

This Is Jim Thorpe. Look Closely At The Photo, You Can See That He's Wearing Different Socks And Shoes