The “Historical Pictures” Facebook Group Shares Photos You Rarely See In History Books, And Here Are 110 Of The Most Noteworthy
Pictures hold something truly special—a speck of time that once was and shall never be again. They’re the closest thing we have to a time machine, allowing us to glimpse through a window of film and into the past.
Although technology has come leaps and bounds since the very first photograph, and we’ve gotten used to its magic, it still feels like a pirate treasure to come across old pictures from a time not-too-long-ago. From close families, to celebrities, there’s something for everyone, and the Facebook group called “Historical Pictures” is just the hub of it all.
Today, we’ll be featuring some of the photos the members of the group have shared, and hope that it’ll tickle your fancy to go dig out your own photo albums. So, dear readers, I invite you to look at this photograph (brownie points if you read that in Nickelback), well a couple dozen of them, upvote your faves, leave some comments, and have a good time!
If you’re craving another Bored Panda article that’s similar to this, I got you covered: here’s one and here’s another. Now let’s get into it!
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Three Young Ladies Posing With A Friend, 1930
Sophia Loren, Circa 1955
Richard Lasher Was On His Way To Ride His Dirt Bike When Mt. St. Helens Erupted In Front Of Him (1980)
Cheryl Browne, First African-American Contestant For The Title Of Miss America In 1971
Cheryl Adrienne Browne was born in New York City in 1950 and studied dance at LaGuardia High School in Manhattan. After high school, she moved to Decorah, Iowa to study dance at Luther College. After winning the Miss Decorah contest, on June 13, 1970, she beat 19 white contestants to win Miss Iowa, making her eligible to compete for the 1971 Miss America crown.
Cheryl became the first black woman to compete for the Miss America title, the first African American contestant to make it to the final, even though competition rule number seven, instituted during the 1930s, which read: “Contestants must be of good health and of the white race,” had been abolished 30 years before in 1940.
"I'd Rather Eat Pasta And Drink Wine Than Be A Size 0." ~Sophia Loren, 1965
Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married, London, Nov 4, 1940
My father grew up in Kent and recalls spitfires over his head in the 1940era
This Innuit Girl Descending Into Her Home, An Ice Igloo
This powerful image transcends time, and continues to go viral over 70 years later.
Helen Konek is 91 years old now. But she was 17 when photographer Richard Harrington asked to take images of her family near Arviat, Nunavut. This one is in the massive igloo her father Pipqanaaq built.
Cool. There really is something compelling about her.
Fun Before The Internet, 1960s
The kid at the top of the rail looks like they are away to have a bad time very soon.
First Nations Husband And Wife, (A. Ross, 1886)
Camberley Kate, And Her Stray Dogs In England. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime. (1962)
My Sweet Sixteen Self. I Will Be Eighty In February 2023
Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912
John Lennon And Yoko Ono Waiting For The Maid To Make The Bed So They Can Continue Protesting Against The System 1969
My Grandmother From 1947
Christmas Dinner, 1936. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie
This sounds like the day before payday when I was a kid. Who am I kidding this is still the day before payday😔
Nora Washington With A Catfish She Caught With A Cane Pole, No Less In The Colorado River, Bastrop, Texas 1950s
The Champion Watermelon Eater At The 4th Of July Celebration In Brooklyn, 1935
An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925
A Young Woman Posing For A Studio Portrait, Kentucky, 1890-1910
Little Twins With Their Dog On Porch
Looks like my brother from another mother Jimi Thunder (Kelpie X). Hes not my pet he's my mate lol
Mother And Son, Ireland, 1890
Portrait Of A Young Grumpy Girl From The 1850s
Cicely Tyson And James Earl Jones
Bedouin Couple In Front Of Their Tent, Adwan Tribe. 1898. (Colorized By Frédéric Duriez)
Irish Seaman And Antarctic Explorer Thomas Crean Photographed In 1915 Aboard The Endurance In Antarctica During The Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition Of 1914–1917 LED By Ernest Shackleton
The Endurance was trapped in ice for 492 days and sank, so the 28-man crew had to use lifeboats to reach the uninhabited Elephant Island. Crean was one of 6 members of the crew to make the 800 miles (1300 km) journey from Elephant Island to South Georgia in the small-boat James Caird to seek rescue for the rest of the crew. Once they reached South Georgia after 17 days at sea, 3 of the men, including Tom Crean, trekked across the island to a whaling station on the north side of South Georgia. There they were able to organize rescue efforts for the 3 men left on the south of the island and the remaining crew on Elephant Island. The entire crew of the Endurance returned home without loss of life.
The mast from one of his ships is in a park in lyttelton chch nz
Happy New Year 1907
Statue Of Liberty Towering Over Paris Just Before It Was Disassembled And Shipped To New York, 1886
Women Grocery Shopping In The 1960s
Soldier Coming Home To His Daughter After WWII, 1945
A Roman Toddler's Footprint In A Red Clay Tile, Imprinted As It Was Drying ~2000 Years Ago
Unpacking Mona Lisa After The End Of World War II In 1945
This Boy And His Dog Were Photographed By Photographer J. E. Williams In New Athens, Ohio In The Late 1890s-Early 1900s
This was another one that was cracked but the damage wan’t in critical areas and I was able to clone some image from the photo taken at the same time. From my glass negative collection
London, England In 1890
A Little Boy And His Mom
A Group Of ‘Victorian Street Urchins’ Taken In Birmingham, England Circa 1898
“Girls In The Windows”
In 1960, photojournalist Ormond Gigli assembled 43 women, dressed them in refined, colorful garb, and situated them in 41 windows across the facade of the classic New York City brownstones. Years later, the image ended up being his most famous artwork.
Charging An Electric Car In The Garage, New York, 1911
A Coal Mining Dad With His Children, 1945
He looks like he is a scientist or a geologist in a pixar movie.
Silent Film Actress, Delores Costello, Drew Barrymore's Grandmother, 1928
Portrait Of Lillian, Cora And Luvenia Ward. Taken In Worcester, Massachusetts, Circa 1900
This Is Economy Class Seating On Pan Am 747 In The ‘60’s
Jesus. So much room to bad the airlines got so damn greedy
The Baby In This Picture Is My Grandmother Born In 1893. Along With My Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother And Great Great Great Grandmother
My Grandparents, Poland 1952
Dolly Parton In The Late 60's
God she is beautiful. Still is but until I see these old pics I forget how beautiful she was in her day.
Home Prices In 1950s
What can you say but wow. Even in 1950s money a house was affordable.
Northumbrian Miner At His Evening Meal, 1937
A Photo Of My Grandfather, Clyde Hensley, Lived Deep In The Appalachian Mountains Of Western North Carolina
Lived off the land, kept bees, grew tobacco, dried it, twisted it, made molasses. You name it.
I always knew him as happy and content. For no special reason.
True Grit.
1912-2002
Lucille Ball. A Timeless Beauty
An American Mother And Daughter Hold The American Flag In The Early 1900’s
That baby is trying to read my inner most desires to use against me I swear
Little Girl Tending To The Care Of Her Dolls. Early 20th Century Glass Negative
Two Gentleman From The Early 1900s
John Adams Was Born In 1745. He Was The Earliest Born Human To Have Been Photographed. A Shoemaker, He Died In 1849, Aged 104
The Hoover Dam Under Construction In 1934
A Casual Portrait Of A Woman Smiling, 1880
"Martha! You've ruined the shot. Now put your hands in your lap, sit up straight, and FROWN!"