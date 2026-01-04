So, creepy kinda funny story.



Got this guy for Christmas 2016, I was 7. He was probably my favorite thing ever. He is a standard upgrade Throwthings one, I remember obsessing over it and checking the site constantly. I used to put him on a bench in the corner of my room next to a green monster puppet and a full sized Poltergeist clown I made (poorly).



In December of 2019, my house caught on fire, and the corner of my room that he was in had practically melted into a giant mass. On the bench, the monster and clown had fused to each other and the bench. They had melted onto Slappy too. He is probably the only thing to survive from my room that wasn't in my closet. I remember before my family realized he was salvageable, I went into my room to see (my parents told me not to, I pushed very hard and I still regret it), and I thought he was done for. He was pitch black covered in soot. It looked like it had just stained him.



So, soon after, my parents would check on the house often. We lived with some family that lived nearby for a while, and there was a cleanup crew working on getting all the ruined junk out. My parents very soon discovered that they were also making a pile of stuff they were going to take for themselves. That’s where most of the stuff that I still have was, along with jewelry, electronics, etc. I remember one day I got home from school, and Slappy was in the garage, covered in black, but clearly fine.



He works perfectly, cleaned up nicely, all the soot was easy to just wipe off. Only permanent damage done was on his clothes, there are some weird pink stains from the soot or something. These are recent photos. He is the sole survivor of a house fire that destroyed almost all of my belongings (all that's left other than Slappy are some plushies and baby toys that were in my closet).



Idk, I always thought that was interesting. When I told my friends they said to burn the dummy, it freaks them out a little.

