ADVERTISEMENT

Do you enjoy being disturbed? Most of us would immediately respond with, “Of course not!” But if you love watching true crime documentaries, listening to podcasts about heinous acts that were committed decades ago, or watching horror movies in your free time, you probably don’t mind. 

And if you’re interested in seeing some photos that might pique your morbid curiosity, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Interesting but Creepy community on Reddit and gathered a list of their most fascinating posts. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the images that make you feel simultaneously intrigued and disturbed!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When A Baby Dies Before Teething, The People Of The Toraja Tribe Cuts Out A Small Chamber In A Tree, Wraps The Infant In Cloth And Places It In The Tree. The Opening Is Then Sealed With Bamboo Sticks And The Tree Slowly Closes Over The Grave, Encasing The Tiny Corpse In Living Wood

Tree in dense forest with numerous small wooden windows attached, creating an interesting but creepy visual effect.

Alkanen Report

11points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    This Is What All The Nerves Related To Your Teeth Look Like

    Detailed view of human teeth nerves and brain with connected nerve fibers, showcasing interesting but creepy anatomy details.

    MicroSofty88 Report

    11points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why toofs hurtz

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    An X-Ray Of A Patient With Hyperdontia (The Condition Of Having More Teeth Than Average). Usually Adults Have 32 Teeth. This Person Had 81

    X-ray image showing an unusual dental condition with multiple teeth, highlighting interesting but creepy medical photos.

    Adamrplouis Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments

    The Interesting but Creepy subreddit has been around since 2019, but it’s still a very popular community, as it boasts 1,500 weekly visitors today. The group has a simple goal, as its about section states, “this subreddit is for all things you find interesting but creepy.” But that doesn’t mean that it’s boring by any means.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Community members are still sharing a wide variety of photos, screenshots, videos, and more that will disturb viewers. Almost nothing is off limits in this community, meaning that you might come across something that will give you nightmares after scrolling through. We hope that you won’t be traumatized by this list, though, just mildly disturbed and, above all, fascinated. 
    #4

    My Friend’s Dad Went To School With Ted Bundy (Image From Yearbook)

    Black and white vintage classroom photo showing students with focus on two young men, fitting interesting but creepy theme.

    tarplantula431 Report

    9points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That comment under that photo ISN'T helping!

    5
    5points
    reply
    #5

    Sounds Painful

    Close-up photos of a frog swallowing using its eyes to push food down its throat, showing an interesting but creepy action.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Oh Hell No

    Man holding a giant crab with long legs, an interesting but creepy photo that might fascinate and disturb viewers

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    So why exactly are people so captivated by disturbing content in the first place? Well, according to Haiyang Yang and Kuangjie Zhang at Harvard Business Review, one of the main reasons people consume horror content is to experience stimulation.

    “Watching a horror video simultaneously activates both types of stimulation, with the most pleasure experienced at the most fearful moment,” they explain. “The biochemical inside our bodies also changes when we consume horror. Fright can trigger the release of adrenaline, resulting in heightened sensations and surging energy.”
    #7

    Unfortunate Life

    Skeleton of a large deer with antlers trapped between reddish rocks, an interesting but creepy natural scene.

    mattycoyle78 Report

    8points
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Unfortunate life"??? More like "unfortunate END of life"!

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Self-Defence Gloves For Ladies In 1850, London

    Creepy prosthetic glove with long, sharp claws displayed on a stand, evoking fascination and unease.

    korabdrg Report

    8points
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only Jack the ripper's victims have had them...

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    Hearts Can Be Unfolded

    Illustrations of heart muscle loops showing basal and apical loops in a detailed anatomical view.

    PublicAardvark3317 Report

    8points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we fold it into other shapes too?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another reason why people tend to love horror is that it allows us to gain novel experiences. Hopefully, we won’t ever know what it feels like to live through the apocalypse or be hunted by zombies. But we can live vicariously through people fighting for their lives in a film or television show, opening us up to new experiences and emotions. Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean the emotions that we feel while watching it aren’t real. 
    #10

    High Contrast Negative Of The Shroud Of Turin

    Fascinating but creepy photo of the Shroud of Turin showing a ghostly human figure imprint on cloth.

    FluidDream3944 Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IF this was Jesus, he would have been misproportioned in life, and his skull would be very small, meaning a small sized brain. All evidence points to this being a medieval fake using a badly proportioned statue being the basis of the print. See Joe Nickell's book on the shroud.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Mirror Mirror On The Wall…

    Spiral staircase with tilted antique mirrors creating a distorted and creepy visual effect inside the house.

    SurfingSunnyside Report

    8points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will you see me when I fall?

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    A Vietnamese Man Who Had Endured Severe Headaches For Five Months Was Shocked To Find Out That His Pain Was Caused By A Pair Of Chopsticks Lodged In His Skull, Likely Having Entered Through His Nose And Penetrated His Brain

    CT scans showing a metal object lodged near the skull and a hand holding similar metal pieces in plastic wrap, interesting but creepy photos.

    malihafolter Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Creepy content also allows us to satisfy our morbid curiosity. If you’re a stable human being who’s mentally well, you probably wouldn’t ever consider harming another person or committing a violent act. But you might be curious about what drives other people to do these things. It can be hard to understand where these atrocities come from without doing some research or trying to get inside the minds of the perpetrators.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    The “Oxford Dodo” Is The Only Dodo Specimen With Surviving Soft Tissue. It Was Cataloged In 1656 As “Dodar, From The Island Mauritius.”

    Preserved creepy bird heads displayed on a white surface, showcasing fascinating yet disturbing natural history specimens.

    ColossalBiosciences Report

    7points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought this said Dil-do. Then I was like a fricken bird skull? Fuuuuuudge

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Drawings Or A Schizophrenic Inmate

    Hand-drawn page with geometric shapes and cryptic notes, showcasing interesting but creepy patterns and symbols.

    BreezyGirl29 Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very clear and precise handwriting, I like that.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Family Couldn’t Find A Funeral Car, So They Took The Coffin On A Public Bus Instead. A Truly Unique Final Ride. Cuba 2025

    Man standing next to a blue coffin with flowers inside a public bus, an interesting but creepy photo scene.

    alely92 Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they have to buy a ticket for the deceased?

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might even derive pleasure from viewing disturbing content. But the circumstances have to be just right to do so. For example, you need to know that you’re physically safe while consuming this content to be able to enjoy it. If you’re actually scared for your life, a terrifying movie might feel a little too real. You also have to be detached from the content itself. If you’ve recently been in a horrific car accident and you see one portrayed in a movie, you might feel triggered and unable to immerse yourself in the story. 
    #16

    Watching You

    Window air vent casting interesting but creepy shadow resembling two dark eyes on a beige wall outdoors.

    Roadking652 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    I Found An Overturned Car In A Ditch, With Some Parts Scattered

    Creepy photos showing decomposed animal remains and rusty debris near a shallow creek in a natural setting.

    DoctorCumfart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    My Old Slappy

    Creepy ventriloquist dummy in a suit sitting on a chair by day and glowing eyes in the dark at night.

    So, creepy kinda funny story.

    Got this guy for Christmas 2016, I was 7. He was probably my favorite thing ever. He is a standard upgrade Throwthings one, I remember obsessing over it and checking the site constantly. I used to put him on a bench in the corner of my room next to a green monster puppet and a full sized Poltergeist clown I made (poorly).

    In December of 2019, my house caught on fire, and the corner of my room that he was in had practically melted into a giant mass. On the bench, the monster and clown had fused to each other and the bench. They had melted onto Slappy too. He is probably the only thing to survive from my room that wasn't in my closet. I remember before my family realized he was salvageable, I went into my room to see (my parents told me not to, I pushed very hard and I still regret it), and I thought he was done for. He was pitch black covered in soot. It looked like it had just stained him.

    So, soon after, my parents would check on the house often. We lived with some family that lived nearby for a while, and there was a cleanup crew working on getting all the ruined junk out. My parents very soon discovered that they were also making a pile of stuff they were going to take for themselves. That’s where most of the stuff that I still have was, along with jewelry, electronics, etc. I remember one day I got home from school, and Slappy was in the garage, covered in black, but clearly fine.

    He works perfectly, cleaned up nicely, all the soot was easy to just wipe off. Only permanent damage done was on his clothes, there are some weird pink stains from the soot or something. These are recent photos. He is the sole survivor of a house fire that destroyed almost all of my belongings (all that's left other than Slappy are some plushies and baby toys that were in my closet).

    Idk, I always thought that was interesting. When I told my friends they said to burn the dummy, it freaks them out a little.

    -The-Fairy-Feller- Report

    5points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do we know that Slappy didn't cause the fire?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    To enjoy horror content, you also have to feel confident that you are in control. For example, you can turn off the movie. You can exit the haunted house. You can tell your partner to stop sharing their spooky story if it becomes overwhelming. If you have no control over the situation, you might actually end up terrified or believing that you’re in danger.
    #19

    Chatgpt's Confession

    Text about generative AI tools like ChatGPT potentially displacing critical learning by shortcutting problem-solving and analysis.

    philosohistomystry04 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Italian Vintage Hancuffs

    Rusty vintage metal tool with mechanical s***w clamp, an interesting but creepy object that might fascinate and disturb viewers

    bookkinkster Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    This Guy Randomly Dropped Off An Opened And Re-Taped Box At Our Apartment And It’s Just Guitar Pedals?

    Person captured by security camera walking in narrow hallway with a package beside a box of guitar effect pedals inside cardboard box.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Are you enjoying these creepy yet fascinating images, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly disturbing, and let us know in the comments below what kind of unsettling content you enjoy consuming. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring the same community, look no further than right here!
    #22

    Ok, So My Family Has This Weird Wooden Mask

    Wooden creepy mask and evil eye charm hanging on textured wall, capturing interesting but creepy vibes.

    Soo, my family has this strange artifact and nobody knows what it is. My grandma said some of her relative was travelling a lot and got this thing from somewhere, but couldn't remember where is it from. She said "Somewhere from Africa, I guess", but the words look Korean. Can anybody tell me what this mask is, and what does the words mean? You'll solve a mystery for my family

    EntiEnti19 Report

    4points
    POST
    eqiq139 avatar
    Mia
    Mia
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a Korean Hahoe mask. You can internet sleuth for further information.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Male Blue-Lined Octopuses Inject Venom Into Females Before Mating To Keep Them Paralyzed During The Mating Activities, So They Don't Get Eaten Afterwards

    Scientific diagrams and images showing blue-lined octopus behavior revealing fascinating but creepy mating paralysis traits.

    MitLivMineRegler Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Italian Funeral Home (Onoranze Funebri) With Coffin-Shaped Balconies On The Floors Above

    Onoranze funebri funeral services storefront with balconies above in a residential building, interesting but creepy photo.

    MemorableKidsMoments Report

    4points
    POST
    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, that is awesome. Great sense of humor!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Random Droplet Face I Have Found At Workplace

    Water stain on concrete resembling a creepy face with spiky edges, an interesting but creepy photo that might fascinate you

    TheMurtix Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Morgue Chocolates: Crafted From Wound Molds Taken In A New York Morgue

    Assortment of creepy chocolates with unusual shapes and colors, evoking both fascination and unease.

    4reddityo Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Woman Willingly Drinks Lysergic Acid To Test Visuals And Feelings

    Person drinking from a glass, captured in a black and white photo that is interesting but creepy and thought-provoking.

    Gollums_testie Report

    2points
    POST
    zannsmassie avatar
    Zero
    Zero
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much better quality acid in the old days, now can only do mushrooms as most acid now is mostly speed..

    2
    2points
    reply
    #28

    The Astor Family’s Secret

    Portrait of a man in 19th-century attire, with a serious expression, fitting an interesting but creepy photo theme.

    Strict-Sink5347 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Took Picture Of This Artwork In Italy

    Chalkboard menu with Italian food names beside a stone wall and a partially hidden creepy painted face peeking through a small opening.

    Dimitrido Report

    1point
    POST
    lvndr73 avatar
    Dee Rutherford
    Dee Rutherford
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a shame it’s hidden. 😞

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    I Collect My Stray Eyebrow Hairs And Eyelashes

    Hand holding a cluster of tangled hair strands on a white surface, illustrating an interesting but creepy visual.

    w0ck_ Report

    -7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!