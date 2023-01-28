We don’t know if you’ve heard, but the world isn’t a very fair place. Justice isn’t always handed down where it should be. And far from everyone gets what they deserve. Bad things happen to some good people while some bad people seem to get to do whatever they please. But sometimes… sometimes the planets align and the Universe shows up with a big ol’ bag of karma and a can-do attitude.

That’s where the massively popular r/instantkarma subreddit comes in. Home to over 2.3 million members, the online community shares photos and videos of people who “experience karma that is instant.” Check out some of the most impactful pics for a taste of some of that sweet karmic justice.

When you’re done with this list, Bored Panda invites you to take a look at our previous feature about the ‘Instant Karma’ page. You’ll find it right over here.

#1

God's Work

God's Work

#2

Waitress Isn't Playing Around With Sexual Harassment

Waitress Isn't Playing Around With Sexual Harassment

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Never be afraid to make a commotion if someone is making you uncomfortable. It’s for your own well-being, not being rude 👍

#3

Busted Not Paying For Your Taxi!

Busted Not Paying For Your Taxi!

The r/instantkarma subreddit has continued to grow by leaps and bounds since 2012. It went from 1.9 million members the last time that we wrote about the community to more than 2.3 million redditors now.

It seems like many people are fans of seeing justice being carried out, and awful, entitled, and arrogant people getting a taste of their own medicine. And, if we’re completely honest with ourselves, many of us enjoy that, too. Wouldn’t you agree, dear Pandas?
#4

Guy Attempts To Steal Package But Gets Caught. When He Drives Away His Car Gets Stuck In Snow

Guy Attempts To Steal Package But Gets Caught. When He Drives Away His Car Gets Stuck In Snow

Cracked Justin
Cracked Justin
I guess you could say, there was snow escape

#5

That’s What You Get For Snooping

That’s What You Get For Snooping

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
So it’s ok for you to cheat but not him? Wow. I don’t usually say these things but what a b***h.

#6

Throwing A Sign

Throwing A Sign

king raven
king raven
Bro looks like he's breakdancing

The joy that we get from seeing someone else failing or being humiliated is called schadenfreude. It almost perfectly describes how someone feels when a jerk gets humbled for being mean or doing something really awful.

It feels as though there actually is justice in the world, and that everything’s working as it should. However, it might not be divine retribution that we’re seeing, but a mathematical and statistical inevitability.
#7

Armed Man Gets Tripped By Random Bystander

Armed Man Gets Tripped By Random Bystander

#8

Guy Gets Cheated On So He Removed His Ex’s Floor Since He Payed For It

Guy Gets Cheated On So He Removed His Ex’s Floor Since He Payed For It

#9

When You Steal From A Shop In Zelda

When You Steal From A Shop In Zelda

It makes sense that out of all the possible outcomes in any given situation, some of them happen sooner while others happen later. That, at least, explains the ‘Instant’ part of ‘Instant Karma.’ 

Furthermore, it’s only logical that many people would consider some of those possible outcomes to have a negative impact on the awful individuals who they feel should be punished. From a purely statistical standpoint, it’s practically inevitable that some jerks will get their comeuppance almost instantly, and that someone will be around to either take a picture or film what happened. 
#10

Not The Normal Type Of Karma We See In This Sub, But Still Karma

Not The Normal Type Of Karma We See In This Sub, But Still Karma

#11

Sharing Is Caring

Sharing Is Caring

#12

Let Me Snatch This Girl's Phone

Let Me Snatch This Girl's Phone

Meanwhile, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that there are probably tons of situations where folks experienced karma, but nobody else was around to witness it. That’s not to mention all of those cases where justice took an incredibly long time to be carried out. Or all the cases where awful people didn’t have to deal with the consequences of their actions… or even ended up being rewarded.
#13

Knocks An Elder, Gets Chased By Civilians And Arrested

Knocks An Elder, Gets Chased By Civilians And Arrested

#14

No Easy Grandpa

No Easy Grandpa

#15

Atlanta Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters, Wind Blows It Back In Their Direction

Atlanta Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters, Wind Blows It Back In Their Direction

RandomFrog(He/They️‍️)
RandomFrog(He/They️‍️)
Wait acctually- serious question, would it be possible to have like the fifty people in the front of a protest bring huge shop fans and do this?

Yes, it’s satisfying to see people getting what they deserve—whether for good or for ill—but we shouldn’t be naive to think that this happens all the time.

If it did, r/instantkarma probably wouldn’t exist as a community because instant karmic justice would simply be how the world works.
#16

Driver Slows To Allow School Bus And Bmw Driver Reacts

Driver Slows To Allow School Bus And Bmw Driver Reacts

#17

Illegal Parking Karma

Illegal Parking Karma

#18

Guy Refused To Wear Mask Then Fight With Customers And Promptly Arrested

Guy Refused To Wear Mask Then Fight With Customers And Promptly Arrested

The ‘Instant Karma’ subreddit is successful because human beings have a need for closure and fairness. We want to see complex situations being resolved. And we crave clarity: we’d prefer to know that action A leads to consequence X, instead of having to swim around in a soup of chaos and uncertainty.
#19

Twitch Streamer Kisses A Random Woman On The Cheek For The Sake Of Views Instantkarma

Twitch Streamer Kisses A Random Woman On The Cheek For The Sake Of Views Instantkarma

#20

Guy Shoots Himself In The Leg, Trying To Break Into A House

Guy Shoots Himself In The Leg, Trying To Break Into A House

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
They look like ghosts… I can barely make out anything in this article

#21

Driver Tries To Avoid Traffic By Driving On The Sidewalk. Meet A Bunch Of Gents That Teach Him A Lesson

Driver Tries To Avoid Traffic By Driving On The Sidewalk. Meet A Bunch Of Gents That Teach Him A Lesson

Moonwalker
Moonwalker
bro not only is that unsafe to pedestrians, you could damage your car too

It can feel comfortable to believe in concepts like karma, fate, and luck because they help make sense of the world and make us feel like there’s clearly-defined order and structure in the world. These ideas can give you hope and optimism for a brighter future. However, these very same ideas can leave us feeling like we lack freedom and agency. People can simply shrug off responsibility for their actions, as they blame ‘bad luck.’
#22

Breaktester Gets What He Deserves

Breaktester Gets What He Deserves

#23

Trying To Scare A Coworker

Trying To Scare A Coworker

#24

That's How Karma Works

That's How Karma Works

Believing in luck and fate is useless if you don’t put in the effort to move toward your goals. Previously, Bored Panda looked at how seeing yourself as a ‘victim’ of luck or fate should be avoided. For example, if we believe that bad luck ‘follows us around,’ we might start using that as an excuse not to try harder at school or work or at building our relationships with others. We tend to confirm our personal self-biases, as we look for evidence that would support our theories.
#25

It’s All Fun And Games Until.. It’s Your Turn

It’s All Fun And Games Until.. It’s Your Turn

#26

Crazy Chilean Karen Kicks Shopping Cart, Gets Hit Back

Crazy Chilean Karen Kicks Shopping Cart, Gets Hit Back

#27

People From All Over Come To The Rescue To Catch Chain Snatchers

People From All Over Come To The Rescue To Catch Chain Snatchers

Yes, luck does play a role in our success. Without a doubt! However, attributing all of our achievements in life to luck and luck alone essentially means that we ignore the need to make good decisions, work hard, and take ownership of our actions. Why bother being a good person who takes the high road if all you really need is just a run of awesome luck to have everything you want to achieve? You can’t rely on luck and karma and fate to get to where you want to go. However, the mature thing to do is to be humble enough to recognize that we can’t control all of the outcomes of our actions. Alas!
#28

Porch Pirate Pirating Has To Lie

Porch Pirate Pirating Has To Lie

Sponge Blob
Sponge Blob
What are we really looking here at?

#29

Aggressive Driver Gets What He Deserves

Aggressive Driver Gets What He Deserves

#30

Instant Karma From A Squirrel

Instant Karma From A Squirrel

#31

Guy On Bike Flips Off Driver Then Immediately Crashes

Guy On Bike Flips Off Driver Then Immediately Crashes

Moonwalker
Moonwalker
well maybe he was too focused on flipping off the guy

#32

Karma For Road Ragers

Karma For Road Ragers

#33

Instant Karma For Emergency Lane Abuser

Instant Karma For Emergency Lane Abuser

#34

Creep Sneaks Into Woman’s House While She Dances

Creep Sneaks Into Woman’s House While She Dances

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Doggo is on guard too! But can’t even describe the levels of yuck that radiate from this

#35

Package Theft Failed

Package Theft Failed

#36

Karma Bitch

Karma Bitch

#37

Gonna Race This Bozo's Supercar With My Truck. 😠

Gonna Race This Bozo's Supercar With My Truck. 😠

#38

Annoying Dad While He’s Trying To Grill

Annoying Dad While He’s Trying To Grill

#39

0:32 Well, Well, Well... If It Isn't The Consequences Of My Own Actions

0:32 Well, Well, Well... If It Isn't The Consequences Of My Own Actions

Tyranamar Seuss
Tyranamar Seuss
What is going on here? I don't understand.

#40

Guy Gets Caught Trying To Break Into His Neighbor's House

Guy Gets Caught Trying To Break Into His Neighbor's House

#41

0:15 Show Clerk Thwarts Robbers Using Flame Thrower

0:15 Show Clerk Thwarts Robbers Using Flame Thrower

#42

Road Rage Karma In Sunny Scottsdale, Az

Road Rage Karma In Sunny Scottsdale, Az

Mike Fitzpatrick
Mike Fitzpatrick
Arizona, Florida without the ocean.

#43

Road Raging Camry Fake Swerves Into Hyundai But Over-Corrects, Crashing Into Barrier

Road Raging Camry Fake Swerves Into Hyundai But Over-Corrects, Crashing Into Barrier

#44

A Porch Pirate Caught Red Handed

A Porch Pirate Caught Red Handed

#45

Good Grip Strength

Good Grip Strength

#46

Trying To Ruin A Skate Park

Trying To Ruin A Skate Park

#47

Cutting Someone Off In Traffic

Cutting Someone Off In Traffic

#48

Man Steals Woman's Purse Right In Front Of Cop Then Throws Suicidal Tantrum Before Being Tazed

Man Steals Woman's Purse Right In Front Of Cop Then Throws Suicidal Tantrum Before Being Tazed

#49

Throwing Your Soda At Someone. (Not Mine)

Throwing Your Soda At Someone. (Not Mine)

#50

Well Deserved

Well Deserved

#51

Guy Tries To Punch A Woman But Runs Into A Car Instead

Guy Tries To Punch A Woman But Runs Into A Car Instead

#52

Guy Gets Cocky On A Freeway

Guy Gets Cocky On A Freeway

#53

Karma X 10

Karma X 10

#54

A Phone Thief Stopped In His Tracks By The Public

A Phone Thief Stopped In His Tracks By The Public

#55

How To Dodge The Attack?

How To Dodge The Attack?

#56

Try & Humiliate Someone When They’re Vulnerable Aye?

Try & Humiliate Someone When They’re Vulnerable Aye?

#57

Kids Help Old Man With Walking Chair And Get Instant Karma

Kids Help Old Man With Walking Chair And Get Instant Karma

Cracked Justin
Cracked Justin
No, this is the exact opposite of karma

#58

He Deserved It

He Deserved It

#59

Gangbanger Wannabe

Gangbanger Wannabe

#60

Robbing A House

Robbing A House

#61

Driver Attempts High Speed Overtake For No Real Reason... Loses Control Very Quickly

Driver Attempts High Speed Overtake For No Real Reason... Loses Control Very Quickly

#62

Money Can't Buy You Status

Money Can't Buy You Status

#63

0:47 Beware Of The Brazilian Off Duty Cop's Wife!

0:47 Beware Of The Brazilian Off Duty Cop's Wife!

#64

Shattered Ego

Shattered Ego

#65

Try To Kick Birds, Get Trashed

Try To Kick Birds, Get Trashed

#66

Run Someone Over, Get Run Over

Run Someone Over, Get Run Over

#67

A Counter-Attack

A Counter-Attack

#68

Man Pinched Random Women’s Ass Karma

Man Pinched Random Women’s Ass Karma

