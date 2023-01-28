93 People Who Got What They Deserved, As Shared On The ‘Instant Karma’ Online Page (New Pics)
We don’t know if you’ve heard, but the world isn’t a very fair place. Justice isn’t always handed down where it should be. And far from everyone gets what they deserve. Bad things happen to some good people while some bad people seem to get to do whatever they please. But sometimes… sometimes the planets align and the Universe shows up with a big ol’ bag of karma and a can-do attitude.
That’s where the massively popular r/instantkarma subreddit comes in. Home to over 2.3 million members, the online community shares photos and videos of people who “experience karma that is instant.” Check out some of the most impactful pics for a taste of some of that sweet karmic justice.
God's Work
Waitress Isn't Playing Around With Sexual Harassment
Never be afraid to make a commotion if someone is making you uncomfortable. It’s for your own well-being, not being rude 👍
Busted Not Paying For Your Taxi!
The r/instantkarma subreddit has continued to grow by leaps and bounds since 2012. It went from 1.9 million members the last time that we wrote about the community to more than 2.3 million redditors now.
It seems like many people are fans of seeing justice being carried out, and awful, entitled, and arrogant people getting a taste of their own medicine. And, if we’re completely honest with ourselves, many of us enjoy that, too. Wouldn’t you agree, dear Pandas?
Guy Attempts To Steal Package But Gets Caught. When He Drives Away His Car Gets Stuck In Snow
That’s What You Get For Snooping
So it’s ok for you to cheat but not him? Wow. I don’t usually say these things but what a b***h.
Throwing A Sign
The joy that we get from seeing someone else failing or being humiliated is called schadenfreude. It almost perfectly describes how someone feels when a jerk gets humbled for being mean or doing something really awful.
It feels as though there actually is justice in the world, and that everything’s working as it should. However, it might not be divine retribution that we’re seeing, but a mathematical and statistical inevitability.
Armed Man Gets Tripped By Random Bystander
Guy Gets Cheated On So He Removed His Ex’s Floor Since He Payed For It
When You Steal From A Shop In Zelda
It makes sense that out of all the possible outcomes in any given situation, some of them happen sooner while others happen later. That, at least, explains the ‘Instant’ part of ‘Instant Karma.’
Furthermore, it’s only logical that many people would consider some of those possible outcomes to have a negative impact on the awful individuals who they feel should be punished. From a purely statistical standpoint, it’s practically inevitable that some jerks will get their comeuppance almost instantly, and that someone will be around to either take a picture or film what happened.
Not The Normal Type Of Karma We See In This Sub, But Still Karma
Sharing Is Caring
Let Me Snatch This Girl's Phone
Meanwhile, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that there are probably tons of situations where folks experienced karma, but nobody else was around to witness it. That’s not to mention all of those cases where justice took an incredibly long time to be carried out. Or all the cases where awful people didn’t have to deal with the consequences of their actions… or even ended up being rewarded.
Knocks An Elder, Gets Chased By Civilians And Arrested
No Easy Grandpa
Atlanta Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters, Wind Blows It Back In Their Direction
Wait acctually- serious question, would it be possible to have like the fifty people in the front of a protest bring huge shop fans and do this?
Yes, it’s satisfying to see people getting what they deserve—whether for good or for ill—but we shouldn’t be naive to think that this happens all the time.
If it did, r/instantkarma probably wouldn’t exist as a community because instant karmic justice would simply be how the world works.
Driver Slows To Allow School Bus And Bmw Driver Reacts
Illegal Parking Karma
Guy Refused To Wear Mask Then Fight With Customers And Promptly Arrested
The ‘Instant Karma’ subreddit is successful because human beings have a need for closure and fairness. We want to see complex situations being resolved. And we crave clarity: we’d prefer to know that action A leads to consequence X, instead of having to swim around in a soup of chaos and uncertainty.
Twitch Streamer Kisses A Random Woman On The Cheek For The Sake Of Views Instantkarma
Guy Shoots Himself In The Leg, Trying To Break Into A House
They look like ghosts… I can barely make out anything in this article
Driver Tries To Avoid Traffic By Driving On The Sidewalk. Meet A Bunch Of Gents That Teach Him A Lesson
bro not only is that unsafe to pedestrians, you could damage your car too
It can feel comfortable to believe in concepts like karma, fate, and luck because they help make sense of the world and make us feel like there’s clearly-defined order and structure in the world. These ideas can give you hope and optimism for a brighter future. However, these very same ideas can leave us feeling like we lack freedom and agency. People can simply shrug off responsibility for their actions, as they blame ‘bad luck.’
Breaktester Gets What He Deserves
That's How Karma Works
Believing in luck and fate is useless if you don’t put in the effort to move toward your goals. Previously, Bored Panda looked at how seeing yourself as a ‘victim’ of luck or fate should be avoided. For example, if we believe that bad luck ‘follows us around,’ we might start using that as an excuse not to try harder at school or work or at building our relationships with others. We tend to confirm our personal self-biases, as we look for evidence that would support our theories.
It’s All Fun And Games Until.. It’s Your Turn
Crazy Chilean Karen Kicks Shopping Cart, Gets Hit Back
People From All Over Come To The Rescue To Catch Chain Snatchers
Yes, luck does play a role in our success. Without a doubt! However, attributing all of our achievements in life to luck and luck alone essentially means that we ignore the need to make good decisions, work hard, and take ownership of our actions. Why bother being a good person who takes the high road if all you really need is just a run of awesome luck to have everything you want to achieve? You can’t rely on luck and karma and fate to get to where you want to go. However, the mature thing to do is to be humble enough to recognize that we can’t control all of the outcomes of our actions. Alas!
Porch Pirate Pirating Has To Lie
Aggressive Driver Gets What He Deserves
Instant Karma From A Squirrel
Guy On Bike Flips Off Driver Then Immediately Crashes
Karma For Road Ragers
Instant Karma For Emergency Lane Abuser
Creep Sneaks Into Woman’s House While She Dances
Doggo is on guard too! But can’t even describe the levels of yuck that radiate from this