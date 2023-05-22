50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread
Although The Fault In Our Stars might have been the book to make John Green the rare writer to become a household name, for many, it was his debut novel, Looking for Alaska, that introduced us to this YA fiction heavyweight. The novel’s main protagonist, Miles Halter, nicknamed Pudge, is fascinated with famous people’s last words. Miles enjoys collecting famous last words because they brief him on how a person lived and died.
And honestly, there might be some truth to that. Long after his passing, the late comedian Bob Hope is still remembered for his funny last words. Apparently, when his wife asked him where he wanted to be buried, the legendary comedian quipped, “Surprise me.” Oscar Wilde, the ingenious playwright with numerous funny book quotes still making us laugh today, stayed witty until the end. Reportedly, his last words were, “This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.” Funny and ironic last words were also attributed to many other notable individuals, such as Voltaire, Winston Churchill, and Jack Daniels, whose last words, very fittingly, were “One last drink, please.” It’s hard to tell whether the last words people utter right before their passing are well-thought-out, deliberate, or, the opposite, completely unaware. However, their lasting impact can’t be denied. Interested in the subject, a user of the AskReddit community asked fellow Redditors, “If you could choose, what would be your last words?” As you may already know, the Reddit community is known for its good sense of humor, so it wasn’t surprising that most replies were humorous and tongue-in-cheek.
Below, we’ve compiled some of the funniest last words people came up with and shared in the thread. As always, upvote your favorite funny final words and let us know how you would reply to the same question in the comments section. And if you are up for some spook next, check out our article featuring creepy last words!
This post may include affiliate links.
"Ight imma head out."
"Watch this."
"There's something I've been dying to tell you."
"Listen, I’ve done this a million times and it’s totally safe. Don’t worry."
"That's all folks."
"Just like the simulations."
"Watch closely... I can only do this trick once."
"You're next."
oranged_oranged said:
"Staring contest, go."
MonkeysEpic replied:
"Before putting a note in your pocket saying 'I Win.'"
"My ancestors are smiling at me, Imperials, can yours say the same?"
"I'll be back."
"We will meet again, but not yet, not yet..."
"Delete my history."
"Let's do a 'hold your breath' contest."
"I’ve always kind of liked Dudley Moore’s last words: 'I can hear the music all around me.'"
"Good morning! And in case we don’t see each other, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!"
"Be right back, just going to the store to pick up milk."
"If you like piña coladaaas...."
"Hey guys, make sure to like and subscribe."
"I guess I don’t have to pay my student loans now."
"Tell my wife I said 'Hello.'"
"Looks into the crowd of family members: "I know your secret, and I told one of them..."
"Told you I was ill."
"Hold my beer."
"There is another Skywalker."
"It was a jolly good show."
"My battery is low and it’s getting dark."
"Goodbye everyone, I'll remember you all in therapy."
"God does not exist, and if I am wrong may he strike me dead!"
"I never thought I’d die as a multi-billionaire king of the Northern Hemisphere in 2500."
"Not my words, but I'd play Windows XP shutdown sound. Been thinking of that since I was 8."
"Oh no, not again!"
"I wanna get this party started."
"Any last words?"
"Yeah, just 3."
"It's just a flesh wound!"
"And for my final trick, I'm going to make myself DISAPPEAR!"
"Existence as we know it is a simulation. I have broken through the firewall. I can see the path. I can see them coming to silence me. Oh my god. It's crucial that you stop them. It's the pigeons. Stop people feeding the pigeons. It's the only way we can end the simulation. Oh my God, they are turning me off now. Stop the pigeons. Please."
JoeBethersonton50504 said:
"'I hid a buried treasure at...' and then flatline."
-Human-Disaster- replied:
"But imagine if your death was slightly delayed, and you just lie there in silence for a few seconds while those around you wait with eager anticipation for you to finish the sentence."
f-a-c-e said:
"I’ll die being what I’m good at, awkward social situations."
"Just rap the fast part of Rap God then drop dead."
"Before I leave...This life was sponsored by Raid Shadow Legends.
[Proceeds to state sponsorship mumble jumble]
Since sponsor spots take forever I would've indirectly given myself immortality."
fr4nk1yn said:
"F*ck all y'all! I never liked y'all anyway!" That'll probably be my actual last words."
pppfftt replied:
"Imagine not actually dying after that..."
"Wait, I have an idea. Let's LEAVE!"
"I'm going ghost!"
To borrow a Doctor Who quote:
"Before I go, I just want to say you were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. And you know what? So was I!"
"Any word you want me to say to God?"
"See you soon."
"See you in hell."
"My 300th birthday party is next week. Wanna come?"
"Never forget to..."
"Time for a nap."