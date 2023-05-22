Although The Fault In Our Stars might have been the book to make John Green the rare writer to become a household name, for many, it was his debut novel, Looking for Alaska, that introduced us to this YA fiction heavyweight. The novel’s main protagonist, Miles Halter, nicknamed Pudge, is fascinated with famous people’s last words. Miles enjoys collecting famous last words because they brief him on how a person lived and died.

And honestly, there might be some truth to that. Long after his passing, the late comedian Bob Hope is still remembered for his funny last words. Apparently, when his wife asked him where he wanted to be buried, the legendary comedian quipped, “Surprise me.” Oscar Wilde, the ingenious playwright with numerous funny book quotes still making us laugh today, stayed witty until the end. Reportedly, his last words were, “This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.” Funny and ironic last words were also attributed to many other notable individuals, such as Voltaire, Winston Churchill, and Jack Daniels, whose last words, very fittingly, were “One last drink, please.” It’s hard to tell whether the last words people utter right before their passing are well-thought-out, deliberate, or, the opposite, completely unaware. However, their lasting impact can’t be denied. Interested in the subject, a user of the AskReddit community asked fellow Redditors, “If you could choose, what would be your last words?” As you may already know, the Reddit community is known for its good sense of humor, so it wasn’t surprising that most replies were humorous and tongue-in-cheek.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the funniest last words people came up with and shared in the thread. As always, upvote your favorite funny final words and let us know how you would reply to the same question in the comments section. And if you are up for some spook next, check out our article featuring creepy last words!

#1

50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread "Ight imma head out."

classicgagger9 , YourBoySponge Report

#2

"Watch this."

colourblinddesigner Report

#3

"There's something I've been dying to tell you."

RatedRForLife Report

#4

"Listen, I’ve done this a million times and it’s totally safe. Don’t worry."

reddit.com Report

#5

"That's all folks."

bananabrains_ Report

#6

"Just like the simulations."

Weretfdidmyaccountgo Report

#7

"Watch closely... I can only do this trick once."

Gqsmooth1969 Report

#8

"You're next."

LittleJiva Report

#9

oranged_oranged said:
"Staring contest, go."

MonkeysEpic replied:
"Before putting a note in your pocket saying 'I Win.'"

oranged_oranged Report

#10

"My ancestors are smiling at me, Imperials, can yours say the same?"

Dusanking123 Report

#11

"I'll be back."

legendaryboomer Report

#12

"We will meet again, but not yet, not yet..."

reddit.com Report

#13

"Delete my history."

Rakeboiii Report

#14

"Let's do a 'hold your breath' contest."

frieddchickenn Report

#15

"I’ve always kind of liked Dudley Moore’s last words: 'I can hear the music all around me.'"

Furimbus Report

#16

50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread "Good morning! And in case we don’t see each other, good afternoon, good evening, and good night!"

celebral_x , amazon.com Report

#17

"Be right back, just going to the store to pick up milk."

ancient_horse Report

#18

"If you like piña coladaaas...."

BicBoi42069 Report

#19

"Hey guys, make sure to like and subscribe."

reddit.com Report

#20

"I guess I don’t have to pay my student loans now."

sojuandbbq Report

#21

"Tell my wife I said 'Hello.'"

reddit.com Report

#22

"Looks into the crowd of family members: "I know your secret, and I told one of them..."

deathkitsune68 Report

#23

"Told you I was ill."

Sketch_x Report

#24

"Hold my beer."

M4ngolicious Report

#25

50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread "There is another Skywalker."

amazon.com , bowyer-betty Report

#26

"It was a jolly good show."

The_A_S_C_E_N_D_E_D Report

#27

"My battery is low and it’s getting dark."

Digital_Punk Report

#28

50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread "Goodbye everyone, I'll remember you all in therapy."

Lorenz321 Report

#29

"God does not exist, and if I am wrong may he strike me dead!"

Bricky-Shelf Report

#30

"I never thought I’d die as a multi-billionaire king of the Northern Hemisphere in 2500."

Scrantonstrangla Report

#31

"Not my words, but I'd play Windows XP shutdown sound. Been thinking of that since I was 8."

ThunderyDusk Report

#32

"Oh no, not again!"

Alcaalm Report

#33

"I wanna get this party started."

nicholas3089 Report

#34

"Any last words?"

"Yeah, just 3."

nonebutirene Report

#35

50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread "It's just a flesh wound!"

amazon.com , Rivet22 Report

#36

"And for my final trick, I'm going to make myself DISAPPEAR!"

Unsound_M Report

#37

"Existence as we know it is a simulation. I have broken through the firewall. I can see the path. I can see them coming to silence me. Oh my god. It's crucial that you stop them. It's the pigeons. Stop people feeding the pigeons. It's the only way we can end the simulation. Oh my God, they are turning me off now. Stop the pigeons. Please."

lavanderson Report

#38

JoeBethersonton50504 said:
"'I hid a buried treasure at...' and then flatline."

-Human-Disaster- replied:
"But imagine if your death was slightly delayed, and you just lie there in silence for a few seconds while those around you wait with eager anticipation for you to finish the sentence."

f-a-c-e said:
"I’ll die being what I’m good at, awkward social situations."

JoeBethersonton50504 Report

#39

"Just rap the fast part of Rap God then drop dead."

SOwED Report

#40

"Before I leave...This life was sponsored by Raid Shadow Legends.

[Proceeds to state sponsorship mumble jumble]

Since sponsor spots take forever I would've indirectly given myself immortality."

reddit.com Report

#41

fr4nk1yn said:
"F*ck all y'all! I never liked y'all anyway!" That'll probably be my actual last words."

pppfftt replied:
"Imagine not actually dying after that..."

fr4nk1yn Report

#42

"Wait, I have an idea. Let's LEAVE!"

EthanWAF Report

#43

"I'm going ghost!"

KurlyKarl Report

#44

To borrow a Doctor Who quote:

"Before I go, I just want to say you were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. And you know what? So was I!"

Negafox Report

#45

"Any word you want me to say to God?"

bluesbrothas Report

#46

"See you soon."

jayzhoukj Report

#47

"See you in hell."

NoEndlessness Report

#48

"My 300th birthday party is next week. Wanna come?"

ravenousmind Report

#49

"Never forget to..."

NilnaTurts Report

#50

"Time for a nap."

Major_1306 Report

