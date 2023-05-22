Although The Fault In Our Stars might have been the book to make John Green the rare writer to become a household name, for many, it was his debut novel, Looking for Alaska, that introduced us to this YA fiction heavyweight. The novel’s main protagonist, Miles Halter, nicknamed Pudge, is fascinated with famous people’s last words. Miles enjoys collecting famous last words because they brief him on how a person lived and died.

And honestly, there might be some truth to that. Long after his passing, the late comedian Bob Hope is still remembered for his funny last words. Apparently, when his wife asked him where he wanted to be buried, the legendary comedian quipped, “Surprise me.” Oscar Wilde, the ingenious playwright with numerous funny book quotes still making us laugh today, stayed witty until the end. Reportedly, his last words were, “This wallpaper and I are fighting a duel to the death. Either it goes or I do.” Funny and ironic last words were also attributed to many other notable individuals, such as Voltaire, Winston Churchill, and Jack Daniels, whose last words, very fittingly, were “One last drink, please.” It’s hard to tell whether the last words people utter right before their passing are well-thought-out, deliberate, or, the opposite, completely unaware. However, their lasting impact can’t be denied. Interested in the subject, a user of the AskReddit community asked fellow Redditors, “If you could choose, what would be your last words?” As you may already know, the Reddit community is known for its good sense of humor, so it wasn’t surprising that most replies were humorous and tongue-in-cheek.

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest last words people came up with and shared in the thread.